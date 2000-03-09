Potica
This is a wonderful bread from Slovenia with a sweet, nutty filling. Due to the spelling and pronunciation (paw-tee'-tzah) it's very hard to find the recipe.
I live in Slovenia (for 11 years) and speak the language. I also have a Croatian heritage and my grandmother made potica. Just for the record, the correct pronunciation is po-tee-tza. This recipe is really authentic. It is traditionally made for Christmas and Easter.Read More
I used pecans instead of walnuts, only because that is what I had on hand. just wasn't as good as we thought it would be.Read More
A tip for potica makers. Roll your dough on a floured cloth. After you spread the filling over the dough, pick of the end of the cloth and gently pull letting the dough roll over on itself. You'll be able to get the dough paper thin and reduce tearing. Also, grind the walnuts into a paste instead of chopping them, this will keep them from ripping the dough. This dough is exactly like the recipe I use. The filling is a little diff. I've noticed many variations.
I have made potica for over 20 yrs. (but) my dough recipe has to be made the night before. I found this one so I could make it the same day. The dough is wonderful, easy to make and wonderful to work with and that means alot because the rolling of the dough is the hardest and most time consuming. thank you for this recipe
A very difficult recipe to make indeed, especially for someone like me who has no bread making experience whatsoever! Be sure to roll the dough out to be very thin. My first attempt was not that successful but not so unsuccessful that I will not try to make it again. Even though my potica turned out to be quite ugly it tasted pretty good!
I grew up having this for Christmas every year. My Grandmother would make it and the whole family looked forward to it. With several grandchildren, it was an honor when we were old enough to learn this art. It is a time consuming recipe but well worth the effort. We have always used pecans but walnuts would be a less expensive alternative. There are also some minor differences in this recipe and the one I grew up with. It's bitter sweet to see this recipe posted as my family has always kept it a secret but it really is good enough to share. This bread gets better and better the more you make it. TIP: don't over-knead and try to use as little flour as possible.
Awesome! It tastes amazing coming out of the oven! I told my mother I made it and she said she had a potica pan to put the loaf in. Will try that next time. I will probably add more nuts next time also. It took a good chunk of the afternoon to make, but a lot of the time was waiting for dough to rise. Growing up Slovenian, I always heard what a process it was, but it is definitely do-able! Incredible recipe, even for me, a first-timer!!!
I made this for easter and it was a hit with the family. this was my first time making bread
My Great-Grandmother was famous for this!!! I now make this dough in the bread machine set on the dough cycle with a cinnamon-roll-bread recipe. Then generously roll it out, smear it with butter, and sprinkle on finely chopped walnuts, sugar, and cinnamon generously. Just roll it up tight and it comes out wonderful everytime!!
I like my aunt's recipe in a pinch but this one is ok. I totally agree with two helpful hints. Roll this dough out on a clean sheet, it helps roll the dough over itself. Also use food processor to make the nuts as fine as possible. We have always rolled it around itself and then cook it in an aluminum turkey roasting pan.
I am also a potica maker and will soon post my recipe. in the meantime, I will post this photo. The entire process takes about 5 hours and I check temperatures and weigh everything . It is not always perfect, but because my mother took the time to mark everything in my SLovene cookbook (her improvisations) it is a never fail.
Two big loaves...sure didn't last long. Family devoured them! I added chopped dates to the recipe. Made something that was already really good, really great.
I wrote a review yesterday b4 I tasted this,,, it is the best I have ever eaten,, the recipe is hard,, but worth the effort...If u like this kind of food,, u will love this,, it is really GOOD,, it is also very hard to make and very time consuming..
This is as close to my G Grandmothers as I have made so far. Unfortunatley she passed and never used a written recipe. I suspect from talking to others in the family that she used what was at hand for the filling. Dates and Black Walnuts and perhaps a secret ingrediant she didn't share. Thankyou
my mom and dad would make this every christmas and we would have it at breakfast. my mom would always roll it up like a jelly roll then roll it into a circle like a snail, pinching the edges closed. my sister make it for the family now and it is just like my moms
Love it, goes great with warm milk! However my first attempt was fail but when you do it riht it is just amazing.
Worth the effort!! I am a novice cook, but really wanted to recreate my late Romanian Grandmother's famous Christmas walnut roll. It's been over 20 years since I've tried it, so I didn't have clear memories of what it even looked or tasted like. As soon as my parents took a bite of this they immediately said, "This is just like Mom's!" What a compliment! I love that I am able to bring back some family tradition at the Holidays. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Made this for a new year's party. Absolutely delicious and not too hard for a bread-baking novice. I used whole wheat pastry flour and ground the walnuts in a food processor. Super yum.
My grandmother used golden raisins which makes it sweeter and they plump up a bit more. This is my favorite treat with a little butter or cream cheese. A little expensive to make, but I am worth it!
This recipe did not work for me.
I haven't tried this recipe but it certainly looks authentic from what I remember. Potica is also made with a poppy seed filling which I actually prefer.
RIGHT INGREDIENTS , NOT THE REAL STUFF
I'm wondering what a potica pan is like. This is similar to my Grandma's bread, but she put in something called "St John's" which she had to go to Brooklyn to get. Also her loaf was high like a babka - not a roll.
This is the best recipe for the dough part I have ever made. I make potica every year and I did make some changes based on my previous experience for the filling. I whipped up the egg whites and doubled the nut filling. I added the egg whites to the nut filling and spread it out on the dough. Perfect. My rolls were huge. I made 2 large nut rolls and 1 roll I made into a snail shape. Thanks, I will use this recipe from now on. Beats Martha S, which uses sour cream in her dough mixture.
I haven't tried this recipe as of yet but similar to my fathers growing up. He use to make these at Christmas time for our Catholic church parish. GREAT sliced on a plate with butter and heated in the microwave. Euchre and potica after midnight mass every year!
This isn't the same recipe my Grandmother gave me, but it's very similar. However, this seems to come out as a roll. My Grandmother's is meant to be a loaf, like bread. We have this every family get-together and it goes FAST. To be fair we also have 30 people though.
Walnuts should be ground not chopped, and walnuts amount be increased.
I tried this recipe after being inspired by Rick Steve's Easter in Europe special. Slovenian Easter bread with honey, nuts, and raisins? Sign me up! Overall, this recipe was okay. A few things I noted: 1) to form a good dough ball, I needed about 1/4 c more flour (so 5 1/4 c). I used a kitchen aid mixer to mix and knead, which worked well. 2) be generous with the butter, cinnamon, walnuts, and honey filling - I would add more if I made this recipe again 3) the floured towel trick to roll the loaf that other reviewers mention worked great for me 4) the bake time says ~60 min. I took mine out at ~45 min and it was already slightly overdone. If this is your first time making this recipe, keep a close eye on your oven.
Great recipe just watch temp if u have a fan force oven it needs to be lower than 175 I had mine on 170
tmshrode's recommendations are spot on: Grind the nuts very fine, roll dough out about 3x5 ft. on a cloth, use an oval turkey pan and roll it around itself to fill pan. Brush with egg white before baking. This will give you a beautiful bread.
I am a second generation Canadian-Slovenian, and I’ve eaten potica my whole life. My grandmother's recipe was (like most) not written down, so I am very happy to have found this one. The only reason I am giving it 4 stars is that from what I’m used to, the filling needed some changes. Otherwise the taste and texture is 100% spot on, and the recipe is easy to follow. I’ve used this recipe twice. The first time I made it, I did it by the book, exactly as written. The critique from my more experienced relatives was that 1) there was not enough filling and 2) it was not sweet enough. 1) Part of the filling issue could have been because I used traditional round potica pans - sort of like a square-sided bundt pan. I also rolled the dough on the thinner side of the recommendation. The second time I made this recipe, I used about 4 cups of (small food processor ground, not chopped!) walnuts, and 1-1/2 cups of raisins - but I only put raisins in one of the loaves. So the one with raisins had fewer walnuts, and I just made sure the filling was about equal in each. Some people like potica with raisins, and some people really don’t! 2) The not sweet enough issue was actually related to the first issue - because of the directions, the honey/butter mixture was hard to apply without making a mess and the first time I made it, it seemed like a huge quantity of honey/butter. The second time I made this recipe, I incorporated the honey/butter into the walnut and raisin mixture and sprea
thi was a very good recipe
it looks and tastes good
I decided to make this for a school project. Instead of using the dough recipe, I used Pilsbury Dough Sheets because it is easier. I also bought chopped walnuts and crushed them more by putting them in a Ziploc bag and used a meat mallet tenderizer to wack them. It was delicious!
