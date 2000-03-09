Potica

This is a wonderful bread from Slovenia with a sweet, nutty filling. Due to the spelling and pronunciation (paw-tee'-tzah) it's very hard to find the recipe.

Recipe by Vicky Bryant

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
30
Yield:
2 loaves
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small mixing bowl, dissolve yeast, 1 teaspoon sugar, and 3 tablespoons of the flour in warm milk. Mix well, and let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.

  • In a large mixing bowl cream the butter with the remaining sugar. Add the egg yolks one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the yeast mixture, remaining milk, 4 cups of flour and the salt; mix well. Add the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring well after each addition. When the dough has pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 8 minutes. Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.

  • Lightly grease one or two cookie sheets. Deflate the dough and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide the dough into two equal pieces and roll Out to 1/4 to 1/2 inch thickness. Spread each piece with melted butter, honey, raisins, walnuts and cinnamon. Roll each piece up like a jelly roll and pinch the ends. Place seam side down onto the prepared baking sheets. Let rise until double in volume. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 60 minutes or until the top is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 35.2g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 74.5mg; sodium 173.6mg. Full Nutrition
