I am a second generation Canadian-Slovenian, and I’ve eaten potica my whole life. My grandmother's recipe was (like most) not written down, so I am very happy to have found this one. The only reason I am giving it 4 stars is that from what I’m used to, the filling needed some changes. Otherwise the taste and texture is 100% spot on, and the recipe is easy to follow. I’ve used this recipe twice. The first time I made it, I did it by the book, exactly as written. The critique from my more experienced relatives was that 1) there was not enough filling and 2) it was not sweet enough. 1) Part of the filling issue could have been because I used traditional round potica pans - sort of like a square-sided bundt pan. I also rolled the dough on the thinner side of the recommendation. The second time I made this recipe, I used about 4 cups of (small food processor ground, not chopped!) walnuts, and 1-1/2 cups of raisins - but I only put raisins in one of the loaves. So the one with raisins had fewer walnuts, and I just made sure the filling was about equal in each. Some people like potica with raisins, and some people really don’t! 2) The not sweet enough issue was actually related to the first issue - because of the directions, the honey/butter mixture was hard to apply without making a mess and the first time I made it, it seemed like a huge quantity of honey/butter. The second time I made this recipe, I incorporated the honey/butter into the walnut and raisin mixture and sprea