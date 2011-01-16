Versatile Bread
This is a wonderfully flavored and versatile bread. You can use it to make focaccia loaves, cinnamon rolls, hamburger buns, or dinner rolls. This recipe makes bread baking a snap!
Ok, if you make this recipe, IT IS WONDERFUL! We have tried numerous bread recipes and this one is now our absolute favorite! So simple and tastes wonderful (especially hot out of the oven with some butter)! We did have a bit of a problem with the first rising, but our electric oven wasn't warm enough. A quick warming and they rose nicely! We are already coming up with ideas for garlic bread, herb bread, cheese bread, and whatever else we can think of! Thanks for sharing this one!
This was my first bread with yeast and I loved it. The buns are soft, but just a tad dry. Adding a little milk may help. I stuffed them with a potato filling, and they were just yum!
These turned out delicious! Especially right out of the oven with butter. However, I made 12 like the recipe said, but they turned out to be over sized biscuit sized - not big enough for hamburgers. I let them rise for 40 minutes the second time. I guess I should have waited even longer, possibly 60 - 90 minutes. They also took way longer to bake than stated. But I've been having this problem with bread in general because I'm new at it. Will definitely make these again. Delicious!
It was a good one. Sweet. Great texture. Throw an egg on a slice for a good breakfast. I did make a couple tweaks, and I think they helped make a more well rounded loaf: Added: A couple tablespoons honey Subbed: Golden sugar in place of white Dusted: with some oats before baking About five minutes before time was up in the oven (half hour@350), I brushed the top with butter to cut down on the crust factor, which helped a lot. Overall, this recipe will overtake some other options.
I loved the taste and texture of this bread. This was my very first bread ever besides banana bread and it turned out great. It compliments my homemade potato soup very well. Thank you!
Versatile is the word!
I like this recipe. I am new at making bread. I don't have a bread machine, so I have to knead. I don't like kneading. This bread is tasty and easy to make.
I love this bread! It's very simple and tastes great! I've made it several times.
I love making this bread is a hit with my family.
This was excellent dough! Easy to make, easy to work with, taste great with either main meal, or desserts- the name says it it all- Versatile!
easy and good. first attempt failed. sitting the flour and mixing after each ingredient worked well. I made hamburger buns 6 per batch
Soft, fluffy and came together nicely with the dough hook in my mixer!. Only thing that was off for me was the dough was a little sticky at first and kept winding itself all the way up my dough hook. I think it is because I measured the flour by weight instead of just cooping it and using a measuring cup. Next time will try the scoop method and see if that helps. Over all a great bun recipe!. Thank you.
a little bland, but otherwise good. maybe a little more salt? not sure, ill play with it a bit, but its a really nice base
I turned out very well, and was very easy. I added pepperoni and cheese to the center, and topped with a garlic herb butter. It was a hit in my house of five boys.
Great and easy ....
made those today, baked in 350 for 15 mins, those are simple and delicious.
Turned out real well. Next time, I may use a bit of whole wheat flour.
Wonderful! I followed another reviewers instructions to use my kitchen aide instead of kneading and it worked perfectly. Divided the dough in 2 and made garlic rolls with half and cinnamon rolls with half. Both were delish!
OMG! I'm gonna make this recipe often. So easy and so soft and delicious... Might never buy bread again!
Made dough in my bread machine, punched down and formed 2 round loaves. Let rise and baked at 350 for 20 min on a parchment lined cookie sheet. Brushed with margarine as soon as it came out of the oven to keep the crust " uncrusty ". Will definitely make again! No changes needed. Will probably try putting oregano, garlic , and parmasean in the dough for spaghetti night.
I made a loaf of bread the first time for sandwiches. It was very tasty. Second time I made rolls. Delicious with butter when still hot. I did make one addition. I added a little honey to the recipe. I will make the rolls again but this time I will make only 6-8 so they are large enough for sandwiches. Great recipe and I have made a few bread recipes. I like this one the best so far
