Sweet Zucchini Relish

We love the flavor of this zucchini relish and found that it is easier than I thought to can. One reader mentioned concern over the safety of canning this recipe. Their concern was over the acidity, because of the addition of peppers and onions. However, this recipe actually calls for less peppers then the Ball book of home preserving. That means there should be no issue or concern with the hot water bath method of canning as long as you follow directions. I actually like this recipe better then the Ball recipe because of the seasonings used here. Also, this recipe calls for one less pepper resulting in what I feel is a better flavor. I do add one half teaspoon of mustard seed because I like that flavor included in my relish. Two recommendations, 1) you could use ClearJel (a modified cornstarch made to withstand heat) instead of the cornstarch. Mix the clear gel with the sugar first before adding it to the rest of the mixture. 2), leave 1/2 inch headspace in the canning jar and you will run into less problems. Thank you for sharing this recipe!