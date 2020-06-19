Sweet Zucchini Relish

289 Ratings
  • 5 250
  • 4 27
  • 3 10
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

My mother's sweet zucchini relish is a family favorite. It's delicious on hamburgers and hot dogs.

By Gail

prep:
50 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
additional:
10 hrs
total:
12 hrs
Servings:
112
Yield:
7 pints
  • Place zucchini and onion in a large, non-metallic bowl; sprinkle salt on top. Use your hands to evenly mix salt with zucchini. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

  • Drain zucchini in a colander and rinse well with cool water. Squeeze out excess water; set zucchini aside.

  • Place sugar, vinegar, red and green bell pepper, and cornstarch into a large pot. Add celery seed, nutmeg, turmeric, and black pepper. Stir to combine, then add drained zucchini. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, sterilize seven 1-pint jars and lids. Pack relish into sterilized jars, making sure there are no spaces or air pockets. Fill jars all the way to the top. Screw on the lids.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with boiling water. Carefully lower jars into the pot using a holder. Leave a 2-inch space between jars. Pour in more boiling water if necessary, until the tops of jars are covered by 2 inches of water. Bring water to a full boil, then cover and process for 30 minutes.

  • Remove jars from the pot and place on a cloth-covered or wood surface, several inches apart, until cool. Once cool, press the top of each lid with a finger, ensuring that seal is tight (lid does not move up or down at all).

Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 11.9g; sodium 313mg. Full Nutrition
