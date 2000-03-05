Spicy Oatmeal Cookies

4.3
73 Ratings
  • 5 44
  • 4 18
  • 3 6
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

Very soft, moist oatmeal cookies with bananas. Very yummy!

Recipe by Sue

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, nutmeg and cinnamon. Cut in the shortening, until the mixture appears mealy. Stir in the egg, mashed banana and oatmeal until well blended. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto an unprepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove from baking sheet to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
99 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 13g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 84.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022