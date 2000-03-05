Spicy Oatmeal Cookies
Very soft, moist oatmeal cookies with bananas. Very yummy!
Very soft, moist oatmeal cookies with bananas. Very yummy!
This recipe goes from "pretty good" to "absolutely phenomenal" with a few simple changes. 1. Extra spices - I used 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg, 1/4 tsp pumpkin pie spice. 2. An extra banana. 3. Nuts (I used walnuts) and raisins. Those are probably the 3 most important changes I made, but I also used 1/2 white and 1/2 whole wheat flour and used 50% lighter butter instead of shortening. Oh, and added a capful of vanilla extract. These are absolutely to die for!!! Also used only 3/4 c. sugar, 1/4 c. of which was actually Splenda...still found them very sweet and didn't notice the splenda.Read More
These turned out very good when I first made them. My husband even complimented them, which is saying a lot! I used 2 bananas since I had four that were getting too ripe, and the batter seemed a little dry with only one. I also added raisins and pecans to half of the batch and prefered those to the plain ones. We didn't finish eating these, though - after the first day, they were too soft and cakelike for our taste. I probably won't repeat it.Read More
This recipe goes from "pretty good" to "absolutely phenomenal" with a few simple changes. 1. Extra spices - I used 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg, 1/4 tsp pumpkin pie spice. 2. An extra banana. 3. Nuts (I used walnuts) and raisins. Those are probably the 3 most important changes I made, but I also used 1/2 white and 1/2 whole wheat flour and used 50% lighter butter instead of shortening. Oh, and added a capful of vanilla extract. These are absolutely to die for!!! Also used only 3/4 c. sugar, 1/4 c. of which was actually Splenda...still found them very sweet and didn't notice the splenda.
Great recipe!!! I tweeked the original a little bit just for fun and they came out great! I used whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose and instead of shortening, I used 1/2 cup butter and 1/4 cup of Smart Start butter spread. I thought the batter was rather dry so I added a second banana and then 2/3 of a cup of dried cranberry's. I calculated the total calories which came out to 3,330 for the entire batch and 121.75g fat. I yielded 50 cookies so that came to 67 cal's per cookie and 2.4g fat! Thanks for a great cookie :o)
These cookies are so easy to make and absolutely wonderful! The spices and banana mix well to create a great flavor. I made one batch to take to work. They were snatched up so fast I made another batch that night to take in the next day. A great way to use ripe bananas that you have on hand. I will definitely make this again.
best hot out of the oven made less fattening by subsituting 1/2 cup of shortening for applesauce. yummy.
Would be a good breakfast cookie. Next time I make it I will try half whole wheat flour, 1/4 of shortening for apple sauce, raisins, and more spices! My 17 month old son loved these and they are more healthy than the other cookies I have made. UPDATE: I make these whenever I have a leftover brown banana. I use the apple sauce, butter instead of shortening, lots of raisins, sometimes I even add chopped dried apple .
I just made this recipe today and they are great! I split my batch and made half with chocolate chips and half with peanut butter chips. I made a few testers first with no chips added as well. My boyfriend likes the chocolate ones but I actually prefer the ones with nothing added. They are excellent cookies just as is. They are like mini, light, moist banana breads, so good! The peanutbutter chip ones were good too if you like pb and banana.
These turned out very good when I first made them. My husband even complimented them, which is saying a lot! I used 2 bananas since I had four that were getting too ripe, and the batter seemed a little dry with only one. I also added raisins and pecans to half of the batch and prefered those to the plain ones. We didn't finish eating these, though - after the first day, they were too soft and cakelike for our taste. I probably won't repeat it.
Turned out perfect the first time, and tasted great! I added some raisins and an extra banana as they were a bit small. will make again!
An extremely good oatmeal cookie. Moist. Batter goes a long way. I found I needed to lower the temperature to 375
These cookies were a hit! Very soft and cake-like with that yummy banana bread flavor! I increased the cinnamon to 1 tsp, added a splash of vanilla, and added 1/4 tsp pumpkin spice but it's not necessary -- just preference. The trick is to spread out your spoonful of dough with the spoon after dropping onto the cookie sheet b/c it won't flatten out much by itself while baking. That way, you get a finished result that looks like a cookie instead of a glob of baked dough. Thank you for the recipe! Will definitely make again!
These cookies are splendid! I used whole wheat flour, and added some wheat germ and flax seeds. They were slightly dry, so I added a few tablespoons of water to the dough. I suggest to flatten them before putting them in the oven. Thanks for posting!
So so good! I didn't have nutmeg so i used ground cloves and added some vanilla extract. i only made 12 but next time, i'm definitely making 36!
They were pretty tasty and had a nice texture to them. They were especially great for breakfast. (:
I made mine with shortening as per the instructions and my cookies did not flatten at all. For flat cookies, butter is a must. Anyway, I used two bananas and creamed them with the shortening and sugar. i doubled the spices as well and added an icing sugar glaze (just dipped the rounded cookes into the glaze).
These cookies are amazing! Wow. Brought them to my office, and they were gone in an instant. Definitely the best oatmeal cookies I've ever tasted.
Wow!! I was a little skeptical about making this cookie since some of the reviews were unfavorable. I was pleasantly surprised at how delicious and flavorful this cookie is. I like to "doctor" recipes but I didn't change one single thing. Great as is. Umm. Umm. Umm.
i need to try this recipe again before i really rate it with stars. i read reviews and tried using this recipe in an altered state and i made cakies not cookies. i doubled the spices which was good i doubled the banana and egg and they are very cake like, they taste more like banana bread then cookies this way. i substituted splenda and that always works out well. i also split the splenda with brown sugar and not sure how that worked since i made the batter very cake like. so the two star is really my bad not the recipe and i will try this recipe again and re-review it.
WOW! I'm eating one right now fresh out of the oven. GREAT! They have a cake like consistency, and are wonderful. I'll definately be making this one again and again. Thanks Sue.
These were great cookies! I adjusted somethings for my taste. I used 1 cup of wheat flour and 1/2 cup white, and I used 1/2 brown and 1/2 white sugar. I also doubled the spices, egg, and banana. I felt the dough would need extra moisture b/c of the wheat flour. In half of the cookies I added about 1/2 cup of raisins. Walnuts (If I had some) would have been awesome too. These are going to be a great breakfast cookie. I'm also wondering how it would be with carrot puree added. May try that next.
Average cookie. Soft, moist and cake-like texture. I could taste the banana but not any of the spices. Not a very nice looking cookie.
Tasty little cookies high in fiber and healthy fats. These were gobbled up crazy fast by my gym nut boyfriend! Super easy to make! Great alternative to banana bread for those less-than-ripe bananas.
We all loved these cookies. My kids have always turned their noses up at oatmeal cookies. I didn't expect them to eat these (I made them for holiday guests). The kids gobbled them all up. I think the banana makes a big difference. Thanks for the recipe. This is my permanent Oatmeal cookie recipe....for now anyway.
These cookies were pretty good. Very moist. I added an extra banana to it. It came out very tasty.
I liked this recipe, it was easy and quick to put together and fairly simple. I mixed it in my food processor as I do whenever I find a recipe that requires butter or shortening be "cut in". Although, it seemed they cooked very quickly and the first pan were way too dark and I didn't overcook according to the 8-10 minutes. I removed the other cookies from the oven much earlier than the first ones. The banana in the recipe is unique. I did add vanilla extract although the recipe didn't call for it.
I love this recipe!!! I now seem to overbuy bananas at the store so I'll have brown ones left to make these cookies. I use 2 bananas instead of 1 and use whole wheat flour, they are gobbled right up every time. Also wonderful with chocolate chips added!
I made these favorite cookies for gifts. Everyone loved them so much they want me to make them every week. I didn't have any nutmeg so I used ginger instead. It worked just fine. Keep 'em coming ;)
I made these and they turned out great. Best oatmeal cookies I've ever had!!!!!!!
I thought these were very good! I like how they stayed soft. next time i may add 1/2 of another banana.
These have a strange consistency when making but, OH MY, they are delish! Definately let them sit a day or 2 before rating. I bagged mine up & put them in the freezer for future lunch treats & they're heavenly!
I made these cookies today for holiday platters I stuck to the recipe the first batch then on the second batch i added a dash of vanilla tablespoon or so of peanut butter and some chocolate chips... AMAZING!!!
Great way to use up my over-ripe bananas! I used 2 bananas, increased the cinnamon to 1 tsp, and added a splash of vanilla. Next time I will substitute applesauce for the shortening to make them a little healthier.
These cookies do not last long after they come out of the oven. I have also made this the healthier version by replacing all the oil with applesauce and I increased the applesauce to 1 cup. I add cloves as well. These are soooo good and completely guilt free.
This cookie has a nice flavor combination. It is not overly sweet, although my usual addition of chocolate chips made it perfect. The chips aren't necessary, though, for a yummy result. Could use a little more cinnamon.
What gorgeous cookies! The spices really do contribute to make a glorious flavour! Thank you for sharing this one.
Followed some changes by sillysarah. I used 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg, 1/4 tsp pumpkin spice, I used 3/4 white flour 3/4 wheat flour. A capful of vanilla, I used 3/4 cup brown sugar 1/4 cup Splenda added 4 oz applesauce. Had a really good flavor but didn't seem cooked enough. Next batch I flattened & much better
I don't know if it was some thing I did or what, but my cookies tasted more like cake patties... I didnt' like this recipe too much at all.
Great recipe. Very moist and tasty. Great the next day as well. This is one you can feel good about giving to your kids. I added one tsp. vanilla and raisins. Would also be great with nuts.
I added walnuts and raisins to above recipe per others' suggestions and the outcome was more about delicious and nutritious mini-banana bread rather than the usual oatmeal cookies. I baked these for my boss who will be having surgery tomorrow. I'd been trying to find something with redeeming qualities and this recipe did. They make great "breakfast cookies". Oh, that reminds me, I substituted my homemade applesauce for 1/3 of the shortening (unsalted butter in my case).
These were so good, on a cold day with coffee. I followed the recipe exact, except I added 2 bananas just because. Very good!!!!!
We really liked these cookies, I added 2 bananas as suggested by others and some cinnamon chips. They were moist and delicious. Even the kids at the after school program asked me to make them again.
These cookies are great. I upped the spices a little, as suggested by other reviewers, and scaled back on the sugar (they're plenty sweet). I only used one small banana because I didn't want it to overpower the other flavors. I added chopped walnuts and dried cranberries for run. Oh, and a tsp. of vanilla. They're delicious, I'll make them again.
At first glance when these came out of the oven, I was concerned that these would be dry and hard. They turned out to be moist in the middle and slightly crisp on the outside. Not the best looking cookie, but very tasty. I'll be adding these to our regular cookie jar repetoire.
So yummy! I did half white and half brown sugar, and doubled the nutmeg (love that nutmeg!). My kids gobbled them up!
I made these cookies the first time because I wanted to make oatmeal cookies without raisins but with some kind of other flavor. The banana flavor is the best! Ever since, I've made this recipe about 5 times, and I just finished making it again. Thanks for posting!
Fantastic Cookies! I followed the advice made by others and it made it for a great batch cookies. I will definitely make them again
I made this recipe using SILLYSARAHC123's changes of adding a banana and increasing the spices. The cookies turned out delicious. I'll add walnuts next time and bump up the spice level even more.
Great recipe! Thanks for posting.
Great cookies! Really soft. It's nice to pass snacks to the kids knowing they are good for them! I also subbed 1/2 brown sugar and used 2 bananas.
wOW awesome cookies. I love flavor so I amped up everything and left out about 1/4 cup of flour. I used whole wheat flour, doubled the banana measurement, added a splash of milk, and definitely doubled (or more) the cinnamon and nutmeg. The timing is perfect, 8-10 mins, it was so easy. I don't even want to share them ...but I will.
These cookies came out great! I followed the basic recipe but used brown sugar instead of white and added raisins and dried fruit. The Banana made the cookie super moist but you can taste the banana. It was very quick and I loved that! This is a great basic recipe to add things and make it your own.
Yummmmm! These disappeared so quickly. They are easy, and delicious. This recipe is a keeper. I made the following tweaks: Whole wheat flour Butter instead of shortening Doubled the nutmeg and cinnamon, and added a second banana
I thought these were pretty bland as written. They were a little like bread in consistency. Maybe they'd be better with some chocolate chips or more spices, but I think there are better recipes out there.
Everyone loves these cookies. My husband says it's one of his favorites that I make. Thanks Sue. :)
Cookies have a nice flavor....but they came out on the dry side. I thought maybe I had not followed the recipe correctly - but I had!
These cookies are delicious with the banana in them. While I liked that added flavor, I still like my oatmeal cookies to taste like oatmeal cookies; not mini banana bread slices. They were very tasty and moist, though.
Mmmm, these are good. I followed the recipe exactly except for halving the suger, baking them a bit longer than suggested. Very nice combination of cake-y texture and flavour.
These were amazing! Finally, something to do with bananas besides bread. I added an extra banana, some extra spice and a little vanilla...Perfect!
Wow, delicious! Great way to use a banana and different. I just ate a warm one. Yummmmmm.... Didn't change a thing.
These cookies are amazing. I wasn't sure if there would be enough flavor before I baked them, there's plenty. I did add an extra banana as I thought they might be dry. I'll definitely make them again, great alternative to banana bread.
I added chocolate chips....mmmmmmmm!
IT'S A GOOD COOKIE... DAD LOVED EM.. BUT I AM STICKIN WITH BETH'S SPICY OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIES... THOSE ARE THE ABSOLUTE BEST EVER!
A good cookie, but very cake like. Tastes more like a muffin top, than a cookie. Light banana flavor. These remind me of the "breakfast cookies" by Quaker.
This is not your typical oatmeal cookie. The banana really throws off the taste. Sorry, would not make again, no one would eat them.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections