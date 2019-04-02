Easy Blueberries And Cream French Toast Sandwich with Orange Maple Syrup

Fantastic! Both the French toast and the syrup are delicious and both could easily stand on their own. Together they are sinfully awesome. You may think the syrup sounds like more trouble than you want to go to but it really cooks itself while you are making the French toast - and is well worth it. I love the idea of this toast and can see making it with all kinds of fruit fillings. The syrup is just plain excellent. I made this as written using Merlot for the red wine. Great recipe - thanks!:)
My family made this recipe for me on Mother's Day. They made the orange maple syrup mentioned here and also made the Dutch Honey recipe found on this site. The Toast was very rich and very good. We all preferred the Dutch Honey syrup to the orange maple. It was a great Mother's Day breakfast but we probably won't make it very often as it was quite time consuming, messy, and clean up took a bit longer than normal.
Wow! This is so good! I made without the wine or red pepper flakes as I was serving a one year old but oh my it was delicious. I made some without the egg dip and just grilled in butter and they were quite delicious too!! Great recipe! Thanks Sarah
I made this for brunch for my family. The only thing was I didn't make the syrup we just used regular maple syrup. It was great! I'm sure it would be even better if we had made the orange maple syrup.
It's more of a sauce than a syrup but it's so good! I doubled the portion as we like to use plenty of sauce. I used the zest of a whole orange and also used 1/3 cup of leftover chestnut syrup in place of some of the maple (I'd previously made chestnut paste and didn't want the unused syrup to go to waste). Next time I will save some of the zest for the filling and add a little sugar to it as well to give it a cheesecake-y taste.
For the syrup I used grape juice instead of red wine. For the stuffed french toast I used reduced fat cream cheese and I added a bit of cinnamon and a teaspoon of vanilla to the egg wash. The kids and husband ate every bite though they really use the syrup. When I make this again I'll add a little sugar to the filling and maybe use different syrup.
So easy! I did not use the red wine or the red pepper flakes in the syrup and it still came out great! I also used cinnamon swirl bread from a local bakery. I will definitely make this again!
This was really a fun recipe. I left out the wine as I was serving this to kids as well as adults but we really liked the flavor of the 'syrup' (it isn't really a syrup though it's a thin sauce). Filling was wonderful also. Next time I would add some of the orange zest and a tsp of sugar to the cream cheese before spreading it on the slices of bread. Thanks for sharing the recipe with us!
Sooo Good! The whole family loved it!