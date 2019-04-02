Easy Blueberries And Cream French Toast Sandwich with Orange Maple Syrup

Rating: 4.4 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Fresh blueberries and cream cheese sandwiched between two slices of bread, topped off with homemade orange maple syrup.

By Sarah

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring the red wine, orange juice, and orange zest to a boil in a small saucepan; reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 5 minutes. Pour in the maple syrup and crushed red pepper flakes. Continue cooking 5 minutes more; reduce heat to warm and keep the syrup hot.

  • Meanwhile, spread one side of each slice of bread with the softened cream cheese. Press the blueberries into the cream cheese and sandwich two pieces of bread together with the cream cheese on the inside to form the sandwiches; set aside. Beat the eggs in a mixing bowl; whisk in the milk until smooth.

  • Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Dip the sandwiches into the egg mixture allowing the egg to soak into the bread; allow excess egg to drip off. Cook the sandwiches in the hot butter until golden brown on both sides and the bread is no longer soggy, about 5 minutes per side. Serve with the hot orange maple syrup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
565 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 58.4g; fat 29.1g; cholesterol 250mg; sodium 518.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (32)

Most helpful positive review

SunnyByrd
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2009
Fantastic! Both the French toast and the syrup are delicious and both could easily stand on their own. Together they are sinfully awesome. You may think the syrup sounds like more trouble than you want to go to but it really cooks itself while you are making the French toast - and is well worth it. I love the idea of this toast and can see making it with all kinds of fruit fillings. The syrup is just plain excellent. I made this as written using Merlot for the red wine. Great recipe - thanks!:) Read More
Helpful
(31)

Most helpful critical review

Puzzeling
Rating: 3 stars
05/24/2011
My family made this recipe for me on Mother's Day. They made the orange maple syrup mentioned here and also made the Dutch Honey recipe found on this site. The Toast was very rich and very good. We all preferred the Dutch Honey syrup to the orange maple. It was a great Mother's Day breakfast but we probably won't make it very often as it was quite time consuming, messy, and clean up took a bit longer than normal. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Sheila LaLonde
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2010
Wow! This is so good! I made without the wine or red pepper flakes as I was serving a one year old but oh my it was delicious. I made some without the egg dip and just grilled in butter and they were quite delicious too!! Great recipe! Thanks Sarah Read More
Helpful
(13)
bryamych
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2009
I made this for brunch for my family. The only thing was I didn't make the syrup we just used regular maple syrup. It was great! I'm sure it would be even better if we had made the orange maple syrup. Read More
Helpful
(11)
RMSR
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2010
It's more of a sauce than a syrup but it's so good! I doubled the portion as we like to use plenty of sauce. I used the zest of a whole orange and also used 1/3 cup of leftover chestnut syrup in place of some of the maple (I'd previously made chestnut paste and didn't want the unused syrup to go to waste). Next time I will save some of the zest for the filling and add a little sugar to it as well to give it a cheesecake-y taste. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
11/21/2011
For the syrup I used grape juice instead of red wine. For the stuffed french toast I used reduced fat cream cheese and I added a bit of cinnamon and a teaspoon of vanilla to the egg wash. The kids and husband ate every bite though they really use the syrup. When I make this again I'll add a little sugar to the filling and maybe use different syrup. Read More
Helpful
(11)
CHELS27
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2010
So easy! I did not use the red wine or the red pepper flakes in the syrup and it still came out great! I also used cinnamon swirl bread from a local bakery. I will definitely make this again! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Alberta Rose
Rating: 4 stars
04/07/2010
This was really a fun recipe. I left out the wine as I was serving this to kids as well as adults but we really liked the flavor of the 'syrup' (it isn't really a syrup though it's a thin sauce). Filling was wonderful also. Next time I would add some of the orange zest and a tsp of sugar to the cream cheese before spreading it on the slices of bread. Thanks for sharing the recipe with us! Read More
Helpful
(10)
MommaT
Rating: 4 stars
08/05/2010
Sooo Good! The whole family loved it! Read More
Helpful
(8)
