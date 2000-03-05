Sour Cream Marinated Chicken II

Bone-in chicken breasts marinated in a seasoned sour cream mixture, then breaded and baked. This recipe is surprisingly easy and tasty for people of all ages.

By Chris Boyer

Ingredients

12
Directions

  • To Marinate: In a large nonporous glass dish or bowl, combine the sour cream, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, celery salt, paprika, salt, pepper and garlic; mix well. Add chicken breasts and coat well with sour cream marinade. Cover dish or bowl and refrigerate to marinate for at least 8 hours, or overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place bread crumbs in a shallow dish or bowl. Remove chicken from marinade and discard marinade. Dredge chicken in bread crumbs to coat well and place in 2 lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dishes. In a small saucepan or skillet, melt butter and spoon evenly over chicken.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 60 to 70 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and fork-tender and juices run clear.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 30.8g; carbohydrates 14.2g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 98.9mg; sodium 607mg. Full Nutrition
