Sour Cream Marinated Chicken II

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 30.8g; carbohydrates 14.2g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 98.9mg; sodium 607mg. Full Nutrition
I used a slight altered version of this recipe...did not use the celery salt or black pepper and used Pepperidge Farm herb seasoned breadcrumbs. This was awesome and all of my three children had third helpings of this chicken. I will be making this on a regular basis.
For me, this was just ok, and my husband pushed it away after a couple of bites and wouldn't eat any more. The flavor isn't very good. Also, the crumbs on the underneath side of the chicken get all soggy and unappetizing, I'd suggest just topping the chicken with crumbs and leaving the bottoms uncoated.
I made a few minor modifications to the recipe. First, I used fat free sour cream in the marinade. I left out the butter completely, instead I sprayed the chicken with cooking spray so it would get crunchy. This tasted really good. The chicken was very moist and flavorful. This recipe will stay in my recipe box.
A++ I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts, and substituted a little creole seasoning (that we ALL love here in south Louisiana) for the salt, pepper, and celery salt. I served it for company and they loved it! A definite keeper!
Delicious! My husband and I loved it. I used boneless, skinless chicken breast halves and substituted season salt for the celery salt (I didn't have any on hand). Unlike another reviewer, I really think that spooning the melted butter over top should NOT be skipped. It made the breading soft and delicious. I recommend this recipe.
I was a little leery of the ingredients, but they turned out great! I didn't have any bone-in breasts so I used it for boneless breasts - this was the only change I made (I feel you shouldn't review a recipe unless you prepare it the way it was written). My family loved it! It was quite moist and very tasty.
I seasoned boneless chicken breasts w/ a little bit of celery salt, garlic powder, black pepper & parsley flakes. I cooked the chicken in the slow cooker about 4 hrs. on high & about 1 hr. on low. Afterward, I poured the sour cream marinade over the chicken & set the slow cooker to the serve setting. I did not bread & bake it afterward. You must like sour cream to enjoy this recipe.
To be fair, I made substitutions due to lack of ingredients, and to avoid extra fat. So if you make this, I advise you stay true to the recipe; my substitutions made this so bland, I don't plan to try it in its original form. Lacking fresh lemon juice, I used lemon pepper; I sprayed butter-flavor Pam as another reviewer had done; I used seasoned breadcrumbs, as another user had. Heck, I probably have no business reviewing this recipe, except to say, don't substitute like I did! It was a waste.
Moist, flavorful, crispy on both sides. It's a keeper! I did decide to use panko on half of the breasts & on the other breasts I used bread crumbs with some dry Italian seasoning. Both versions were excellent.
Okay but I had no bread crumbs so I used panko. I also left itin oven too long so it was slightly burnt and very dry. All my fault. Might try it again using bread crumbs and WILL pay attention to time.
I use this strictly as the title implies, as a marinade. Then I coat in seasoned flour and fry, generally I use boneless skinless chicken as it cooks super quick and this marinade adds To the flavor in the moistness
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.