Slow Cooker Chicken Stroganoff
Cubed chicken breast cooked in the slow cooker with a simple, creamy sauce mixture. This is so good, and so easy to make on a busy day. Serve over hot cooked rice, if desired.
Cubed chicken breast cooked in the slow cooker with a simple, creamy sauce mixture. This is so good, and so easy to make on a busy day. Serve over hot cooked rice, if desired.
This turned out to be a great recipe -- whole family enjoyed it. I, like many other reviewers, was a bit skeptical of combining the chicken w/nothing more than 1/8 c margerine and the dry salad dressing mix, but figured there must be a reason or Judi would not have submitted it this way, so I resisted the urge to add the canned soup in the beginning. I did add a splash of red wine that I had on hand, but other than that, there was very little liquid. Also used Good Seasons Mild Italian dressing mix, since my kids don't like highly spiced food. I turned the crockpot on low and cooked for about 7+ hours, and of course the house smelled incredible. The chicken chunks were golden brown and had a roasted taste and appearance, something that wouldn't have occurred had I added the soup at the beginning. I then added a can of reduced fat cream of chick soup and a brick of red. fat cream cheese. Plopped the brick in whole, covered, then stirred after it had softened. Turned out so delicious, and in no way reduced fat tasting! My 6-year old daughter ate so many "appetizer bites" out of the pot, she was full by dinner time! Very creamy and rich tasting, and the dressing mix provides just the right amount of seasoning. We served over noodles -- delicious! Very easy, tasty recipe -- and seems "fancy" enough for company. Putting this in my Favorites folder.Read More
I found this to be very salty tasting even with using a low sodium soup. It didn't end up being family favorite.Read More
This turned out to be a great recipe -- whole family enjoyed it. I, like many other reviewers, was a bit skeptical of combining the chicken w/nothing more than 1/8 c margerine and the dry salad dressing mix, but figured there must be a reason or Judi would not have submitted it this way, so I resisted the urge to add the canned soup in the beginning. I did add a splash of red wine that I had on hand, but other than that, there was very little liquid. Also used Good Seasons Mild Italian dressing mix, since my kids don't like highly spiced food. I turned the crockpot on low and cooked for about 7+ hours, and of course the house smelled incredible. The chicken chunks were golden brown and had a roasted taste and appearance, something that wouldn't have occurred had I added the soup at the beginning. I then added a can of reduced fat cream of chick soup and a brick of red. fat cream cheese. Plopped the brick in whole, covered, then stirred after it had softened. Turned out so delicious, and in no way reduced fat tasting! My 6-year old daughter ate so many "appetizer bites" out of the pot, she was full by dinner time! Very creamy and rich tasting, and the dressing mix provides just the right amount of seasoning. We served over noodles -- delicious! Very easy, tasty recipe -- and seems "fancy" enough for company. Putting this in my Favorites folder.
This was the most delicious dinner. I used frozen chicken breasts straight from the freezer to the pot and followed advice from other reviewers: Skipped the margarine, used half of 0.7 oz pkg Italian dressing mix (will use even less next time), 1 can Healthy Request Crm of Chicken soup and 1 can Healthy Request Crm of Mushrom soup thinned with about 3/4 c. milk. I let it cook for about five hours until it was moist and tender, falling apart. Shredded the chicken and then I added 4 oz. 1/3 less-fat cream cheese and about 1/2 c. of sour cream. I let it cook in the crockpot for another 45 minutes to let the flavors blend. Served it over whole wheat egg noodles and it was heavenly.
This recipe is excellent just the way it is. I always go by the recipe first and rate it. There is no need to add the soup first. The margarine and juices from the chicken are plenty as it is. I get a bit bummed to see people rate these recipes a 5 star but yet there are two paragraphs to how they alter it. Therefore it really is no longer "this" recipe. I can see changing it to less fat or sodium.
I love this recipe! I did make a few changes to it. I add the soup into the mixture in the morning with the chiken. When I get home I turn the slow cooker on high and add the sour cream while the egg noodles are cooking! I make this all the time. It is so easy and tastes great.
This was delicious, although I made some variations based on the similar Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff (which I loved) on this site. I added a chopped onion, used only half of the Italian dressing mix packet (0.7 oz.), healthy choice cream of chicken soup, and only half of the cream cheese. I also added about 1/4 cup of milk. These changes made the end result less thick, caloric, and salty. It was wonderful!
talk about easy. I put frozen chicken breasts in, added about 1/2 cup white wine to the butter and italian dressing mix. I then cooked it on low for about 6 hours, put the cream cheese on top, waited about 5 minutes, it was soft enough, put the cream of chicken soup in, and as I was mixing it together, I shredded the chicken at the same time (on purpose) served over egg noodles, hubby even comented on how it was a nice change of pace. Will definately make again!
YUMMY! And so easy! I snuck in a cup of sour cream & 8 oz of cooked egg noodles at the end as well! Great to come home to after a lond day. Good comfort food! Thanks a million!
Oh, this was good. All 3 kids AND the husband loved it, which says it all. I liked that it was so easy to prepare. I threw in 4 large frozen chicken breasts, the can of soup (low fat), the margarine, some white wine, and a .6 oz package of Tastefully Simple Garlic Garlic dip mix (because I didn't have the Italian dsg. mix and I REALLY wanted to try this recipe). Left it on low all day, then shredded the chicken and added about 2/3 package of low fat cream cheese (that I melted in the microwave with some milk) about 30 minutes before serving. Served it over brown rice and the kids ate it all up and didn't even realize they were eating brown rice! The one thing is that it doesn't make much sauce, so if you like things saucier, add some more liquid to it. We'll definitely keep this one in the dinner rotation!
I would have NO hesitation serving this dish for company! It was fabulous! And I did not change a thing. I believe that if a person is nice enough to post a recipe, you should make it at lease once before you start messing with it. This recipe needs Nothing!!!
This recipe was a nice change of pace from other crock pot recipes. The flavor was excellent and the whole family loved it. I think that one packet of Italian dressing mix was just the right amount of flavor, and it wasn't too salty. After reading other reviews about using only 1/2 of a packet, I was a little worried it would be too strong as I'm a little sensitive to salt. I wouldn't recommend cutting it back at all. It was perfect just the way it is. I did use low fat cream cheese, and fat-free cream of chicken soup and it turned out wonderful. Crock pot recipes are usually very easy, but this one was unbelievably easy! I'll be using this one again for sure!
AMAZING! I made a few simple changes, leaving all the ingredients the same. I brushed the frozen breasts with the melted butter and Italian seasoning (I stirred them together before coating). I also added the soup at this time so it would not dry out the chicken during cooking. After 5 hours I took out the chicken and shredded it (extremely moist!) then added in the cream cheese and turned crockpot down to warm to heat through. It was just wonderful, great flavor! May I suggest the best thing ever?? CROCK POT LINERS! No sticking to the pot and majorly quick clean up! Pull it out of the crock pot and toss in the trash, boom... you are done with cleanup!! They are just the best and made this recipe even better... :O)
Wow this is really good!! I threw 3 huge frozen chicken breasts and the soup in the crockpot before I went to work. When I got home I shredded the chicken and added everything else and cooked it about an hour. Served it with egg noodles. Yummy
5 stars for ease and flavor! This recipe is fantastic and no major changes are required. You easily can adjust the ingredients to your taste or dietary requirements. There are even some other additions you could consider: Bacon, mushrooms, onions, white wine or even a can of green chilies. Hard to believe that this wonderful dish is both Weight Watchers AND Atkins friendly. Definitely a keeper!
Awesome! Try it with chive and onion cream cheese, the flavor is amazing.* I cooked the chicken for only 3 hours (stirring occasionally) on low before adding soup and cream cheese and it was done, very tender and delicious. I had no cream of chix soup so I made a small batch: Melt 2 Tbs unsalted butter over med heat, add 2 Tbs flour and stir until well mixed. Add one cup of milk and stir until it starts to bubble. Add 1 to 1 1/2 tsp chicken bouillon (1 tsp = 1 cube) and mix well. Reduce heat and simmer for a few minutes before adding to chicken. Add a little more milk if needed. Perfect for 3 large or 4 med boneless chicken breasts. *I use only half a package of italian dressing mix if I use the seasoned cream cheese.
Really delicious and easy. I followed the instructions and didn't put anything but the margarine and dry dressing then added the liquid later. I also added 1/4c of diced onions, 1/4-1/2c of mushrooms, and a clove of garlic with I added the soup and cream cheese. I served mind over rice. New Family favorite!
Its awesome, but its not stroganoff. It does come out REALLY thick and kinda salty. I love it. If you dont like high salt content, use low sodium soups, if its too thick, add some water or chicken broth. Its a great recipe, but if you're looking for a classic stroganoff taste this doesn't have it. Try this modification. Add 2-3 bay leaves to the chicken and butter (I don't do margarine) and salad dressing at the start. Once the chicken is cooked, add 1/4 cup sherry, let the booze cook off for about 15 minutes, then throw in 1/2 the cream cheese, 8oz of sour cream, and a pan full of sauted mushrooms. Skipped the condensed soup. I also like to water it down a bit with of low sodium chicken stock. Then it really tastes like stroganoff, although the original recipe is still yummy goodness. I noticed some people putting in wine. When cooking with cream sauces don't ever use white wine- its way too acidic and citrusy for a cream sauce. Use sherry or chicken broth if you feel it needs extra liquid and water won't cut it.
LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe!! Definitely a crowd pleaser with my family! The recipe as is, is great. I add 1 cup of white wine to the crock pot with the chicken, margarine and seasoning. It is AMAZING!
This was great. Good Ole' Comfort food. I used frozen chicken breast & threw right into crockpot. Used the seasoning. Waited about an hour & dumped in the soups with a 1/2 can of milk because other reviewers stated it was thick- with a splash of worcestershire sauce. Cooked on high for 4 hours, ,shredded the chicken & then put in 4 oz of softened cream cheese with 4 oz. sour cream lite. Cooked another hour. Served over wide egg noodles. This was outstanding!
I found this to be very salty tasting even with using a low sodium soup. It didn't end up being family favorite.
I have made this before just following the recipe and it is great but I like a bit more flavor so my favorite way to do this is to put 4 chicken breasts (straight from freezer) in the crock pot along with 1/5 a cup of melted butter, 1 full pack of zesty italian spices and a few splashes of white wine. I make sure both sides of chicken are coated in seasoning and butter before I close up the pot on low for 7 hours. After the 7 hours on low I add frozen peas (1/3 a bag), mushrooms (3/4 can), 1 can condensed cream of chicken and here's the key: 1 container of cooking cream(Philadelphia, the new cooking cream cheeses, found next to the cream chewed) I use the Italian cheese and herbs. It really adds a punch to this dish. I let this cook for 45 min on low and serve over egg noodles. DELISH!!!!!!
I have used this recipie about 3 times and every time it comes out incredibly well! I take 4 frozen chicken breasts (whole) and toss them in the crock pot. Usually I don't have any italian dressing so I've substituted balsamic vinegarette and add splash of wine. After the 6-8 hours it's in the cooker, I take it out and shred the chicken with 2 forks (takes about 2 min) and then add the soup and cream cheese. It's become a favorite recipie at my house!
I thought this was a good recipe. I made it last night and I only made a couple of additions. I added fresh mushrooms and a 1/2 c of dry white wine at the beginning.Some hints...I softened the margarine before I mixed it in with the dressing mix..this helped coat the chicken better. Then, when it was time to stir in the cream cheese and soup, I softened the cream cheese in the microwave first and then mixed with the soup before I added to the crock pot.. I also used low fat cream of chicken soup and low fat cream cheese and it still was excellent-and very rich!Yum!
This recipe gets 10 stars for "EASY". And, very good. I followed the recipe just as written, with one exception; I did not cut up my chicken breasts before cooking. I used the frozen ones, and just let them thaw in the refrigerator over night. I resisted the urge to add any liquid and was very surprised that there was plently of liquid in the pot at the end of 6 1/2 hours of slow cooking on low. The 2 tablespoons of margarine (not butter) and the juices from the chicken were sufficient to produce all the liquid needed. I sprinkled the entire package of dressing mix over the chicken and margarine and put the lid on. I had to cook a little longer because we were not home and got home a little later than I expected, but I could not tell that the extra 1/2 hour cooking time effected it at all. When I poked the chicken with a fork, it fell apart and basically shredded on it on with only a few twists of the fork. I put the entire block of cream cheese in the microwave for 30 seconds to soften it before I mixed it with the soup. I then added it to the chicken and let it cook on low while I cooked some wide egg noodles to go with the stroganoff. By the time the noodles were done, the stroganoff was ready to serve over the noodles. I severed with some steamed green peas, which my daughter mixed with her stroganoff and noodles and said it was really good. (I might mix the peas in with the stroganoff next time.) We ate this with some Pillsbury Place and Bake Crescent Round
I made this using low fat cream cheese and cream of chicken soup. I also just dumped everything in at the beginning. After 5 hours on low, it came out perfect. At that time,I added 8oz. of sauteed mushrooms and mixed with extra wide egg noodles. Mmmmm, perfection.
I made this tonight. I read several reviews and made these variations: 4oz Sour cream / 4oz Cream cheese, 1/2 C white wine, 1 TBSP red pepper flakes, 8oz fresh sliced mushrooms, and I used Campbell's new Cream of Mushroom Chicken Soup. I cooked it for 5 hours on low, served it over egg noodles and it was REALLY good. I put in the soup/cream cheese/sour cream/red pepper flakes after 3 hours. EXCELLENT!!!!
This was the best! I needed a chicken crockpot recipe that was easy and this one was perfect. I have made this 3 times since the holidays and goes over so well each time. It is a great HIT!
This meal was so easy & delicious! I read the other reviews & added mushrooms at the begining & shredded the chicken after the 5 hours while adding the soup & cream cheese. I did half the Italian dressing mix & I liked how it came out, but my husband thinks i should add additional spices next time (not more seasoning packet, but different ones).
I don't think it was the recipe. I just discovered that I don't like chicken stroganoff.
This recipe is fabulous! It is great comfort food for a cold day. I have made this recipe on several occasions and my entire family, picky eaters and all ate it up! I make it with fat-free cream cheese and 98% fat free cream of chicken soup. It brings the calories down to less than 300, the fat to about 6g, the sat fat to 1.5g and the cholesterol to about 64mg per serving. I also add a little water to make it a more "servable" consistency. I also, on occasion when pressed for time, make it on the stovetop and it turns out great every time. Love it!
My husband and I loved this recipe! I noticed some reviewers said that it was dry and/or bland. I used boneless, skinless chicken thighs and it was super tender and flavorful. Cooked on Low setting for 6 hrs and served over egg noodles.
Hubby and I both enjoyed this recipe. We added a variety of fresh mushrooms the last 1 hr. of cooking and served all over fresh homemade noodles. DELICIOUS AND EASY. I thought, if desired, you could add some frozen peas the last hr. of cooking too. And, for a more sophisicated palate, perhaps 1/2 cup white wine or Sherry.
Wow! Couldn't believe the wonderful taste of this dish!! The kids ate it up! I used 1/2 package of onion soup mix instead because I didn't have the italian on hand, and threw the chicken breasts in frozen. Cooked 4.5 hours and pulled the chicken apart with ease. I will definitely be making this again and again. Thank you Judi!
Made this as listed. Tasted good.... but was a little too thick. Will definitely have to add milk or wine next time. I cubed the chicken before, this was not necessary. It just shredded after stirring.
Made this the other night and i did change it a little ...I did make it just like the recipe said but i added another can of soup and frozen green peas and also mushrooms...Wow it was great...Thanks for this one..
The ONLY reason I am rating this as a 4 is that I found that 5-6 hours on low for the cubed chicken was way too long. I added the soup and cream cheese after 4 hours, and then kept it on warm for an hour until everything else was ready, and it was just fine. I was prepared to add sour cream to give it that "stroganoff" flavor, but when I tasted the sauce at the end, I was amazed at how much like a stroganoff sauce it tasted, so I nixed the sour cream (yeah - fewer calories!). This is a definite keeper in our house. Thank you Judi Ann.
I have never left a review for a recipe--whether I've liked them or not. But, I had to this time, because this is probably the best tasting dish I've had--coming from the crockpot. I think the dry Italian dressing mix really added to the flavor & the cream cheese made it very creamy. DELICIOUS! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
My family LOVES this recipe. What I've learned from making this several times is that if you will be home in 5-6 hours, follow the recipe exactly. If you are going to be gone longer, then it is best to add the soup in the morning unless you use frozen chicken breasts which will obviously take longer to cook. I had a long day at work and left the thawed chicken breasts on low for 7 hours and they began to get brown. This did not affect the taste of the recipe, however. I have also used a packet of ranch dressing which I had on hand, rather than the Italian. This is simple and delicious every time!
I used two large chicken breasts and cooked them in the soup, salad dressing mix, and enough water to cover while I was gone at work (8-9 hours). The chicken was very tender and had a delicious flavor. I added the cream cheese, garlic salt, garlic powder, and pepper when I got home and cooked for an additional half hour. Served over egg noodles, this one was a tasty hit at our house! Thanks.
Perfect score. I read other reviews before making and made the following changes: 1 tbsp butter only, 1/2 pound of mushrooms and 1 cup of dry white wine added with the chicken and dressing mix. The chicken was perfectly tender and the sauce not too salty.
We loved this! No changes needed, flavor is perfect and this is a great easy supper for a workday! For those of you who are curious about adding the cream cheese and soup at the beginning it hurts nothing. I add everything at the same time, go to work while it cooks and then stir it up and serve. It doesn't change the flavor of the dish and still comes out great every time!
This recipe would get five stars, but it was really all the reviewers who made it excellent! I combined ideas and added a little cooking wine in the crockpot (about 1/4 cup). I was worried that the chicken would be in for too long without much liquid, but it turned out SOOO good (even after 9 hours, since I work full time). The only other change I made was to cut the cream cheese in half - I'm VERY glad I did because it was really creamy and I think it would have been overkill to add more than the 4 oz. of cream cheese. Thanks to all the reviewers for the suggestions!
Adding fresh steamed broccoli adds aa boost of color and textural variety
We just finished eating this for dinner. My husband loved it! Followed the recipe mostly as directed excepted I added in a splash of white cooking wine in the first stage. I resisted the urge to add any more liquids in too, as another reviewer had stated. It was hard not too, since there is not much liquid, but it is definitely worth it. I might add that I sprayed my crockpot with nonstick cooking spray before adding any of the ingredients to make sure I didnt have a messy clean up on my hands afterward. I also used reduced fat cream of chicken soup and 1/3 less fat cream cheese. This had no effect on the taste as it was still very rich in taste. Thanks for a great recipe I can add to my recipe box!
OMG! This is so good it's simple stupid! I put 3 nice size frozen chicken breast and sprinkled one package of Natural Good Season Italian Style mix and one can of cream of mushroom soup. I also used one small package of Baby Bella Mushrooms(think this made the dish) and cooked all day on low while at work. When I got back I added a package of reduced fat cream cheese and turned on high to melt. Served over some no yolk egg noodles and was best Stroganoff ever had! I usually have to add sour cream when making these types of dishes, but not this one. Think next time I will try fat free cream of mushroom soup and FF Cream cheese to make super low fat! Will post results next time of FF ingredients.
Will probably make again after following advice of other reviewers. Put cubed chicken in c-pot with a little onion + 2 pressed garlic cloves. Mixed 1/2 C sherry with 2T melted butter & 1/2 pkt. Italian Seasoning mix. Cook on low for 5 hours. Add Sauted onion, garlic & some baby bellas, the soup, 1/2 container of Savory Garlic Cooking Cream (Philadelphia Brand) and some peas & stir into chicken. Cook another 1/2 hour. Served over Egg Noodles.
This is a delicious, simple recipe. I cooked it in my crockpot and served it over yolk-less egg noodles and my family raved. Just as good, if not better, the second day. Wonderful!
This dish is SO GOOD and very easy to make. I did make a couple of changes, however. I used cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of chicken and added two small cans of sliced mushrooms. I will definitely make it again.
This was so easy and tasty! I had 5 large chicken breasts, so I used 2 pkgs of dressing mix and doubled all the other ingredients. I'm glad I did since we like a good bit of sauce. My husband picked up the 98% fat free cream of soups (1 chicken/1 mushroom) by mistake, and I didn't realize it til I actually made the meal. I was worried it might compromise the texture or flavor of the sauce, but it was delicious! I softened the cream cheese and mixed it well with the soups before adding it to the slow cooker. I did need to thin the sauce a bit, as others mentioned, so I used 2 soup cans of water and 2 bouillon cubes. Also added a little garlic and a lot of black pepper and served with farfalle and petite green peas. Thank you for the recipe, Judi Ann...we loved it! :)
This is the 2nd time I've made this; the last time I made it by another recipe I found on Pinterst, and it seemed bland. This time, I put my whole skinless, boneless breasts in the crockpot with the butter (margarine is not food!) and Italian dressing and got it going. I also doubled it and added a third pack of Italian dressing. After 3 or 4 hours (I had it on high), I put the cream cheese on top since I was leaving home for about 2 hours; turned it on low. When I came home, I added the chicken soup, took the breasts out so I could stir the sauce together well, then pulled the chicken into hunks and tasted. I added some pepper and dried parsley and some additional garlic (cloves, minced in the beginning, and granulated garlic). We didn't find it salty; if you taste the sauce alone, without the chicken and egg noodles, it seems a little tangy, I think from the dried Italian dressing. This time we LOVED it. Each person's taste is different, I'd say cook as directed, then taste. Like us, you may actually need a little salt, pepper, etc.
The basic recipe was very good, but turned out excellent with just a couple of modifications. My family likes saucy stroganoff, so I doubled all ingredients except the chicken (but used 4 large boneless skinless breasts). I used neufchatel lower fat cream cheese and fat free chicken soup. I added one cup of chardonnay to the chicken, margarine and italian dressing mix at the onset. This is a keeper! Thank you!!
This is a wonderful receipe. I tried it as written, the first time. For the next 3-4 times, I experimented until I found a version we liked that included lots of garlic and mushrooms. Poured the mix over linguine and it was wonderful. This receipe is one that is easy to adjust to your own tastes.
I made this the other night for a friend and my nieces (ages 10 and 14). My nieces can be VERY picky so I was careful to choose something to make that I thought might please their palates. Well--winner, winner, chicken dinner! This was a huge hit with everybody! I fatally cracked my slow cooker insert (long story) so I wound up cooking this in a large pot on the stove, making the necessary timing and temp adjustments (which I successfully guessed at!). The only hard part (not really) was cubing all that chicken which I tackled when the breasts were still slightly frozen. I served this over cooked egg noodles and had delicious Jersey produce as the sides: corn on the cob and cucumber & tomato salad. I served cubed fresh watermelon for dessert. Did I mention zucchini bread?! My nieces have requested I make this chicken recipe again very soon!
This was absolutely delicious! I added mushrooms to the crock while the chicken cooked. The sauce was a bit too thick after I added the cream cheese and the soup, so I added some milk to thin it out and turned the crock pot on high to heat it more quickly. I also added freshly ground pepper and a dash of thyme for flavor. I served this over egg noodles, with cauliflower on the side. Thanks for the great recipe!
I am addicted to this recipe! I've make it three times this month because I can't get enough of it. I add fresh broccoli and an extra can of cream of chicken and serve it over steamed rice. I really think the rice makes a huge difference. Sooo yummy!
I was nervous after reading reviews about it being too salty. It wasn't, it was awesome!!! I cubed frozen chicken and put it in the crockpot. Followed the rest of the recipe exactly. There were patches - very few - that were salty. I must not have mixed it as well. But aside from those 2-3 bites, it was perfection. My kids ate it. My anti-chicken-hubby had seconds. Next time I'll add some frozen mixed veggies near the end, too.
This was very good, but not earth shattering (hence four stars rather than five - I don't give out five stars lightly.) After reading a few reviews that said it was too salty, I only used half of the package of dry Italian dressing. It was still very flavorful, but not too salty. I will definitely be making this again.
I think that there is an error in the recipe ingredients: if the "dry Italian-style salad dressing mix" is Good Seasons, then the size of the envelope should be 0.7 oz., not 4.7 oz. My husband loves this recipe!
After reading reviews I made a few alterations. Cut out the butter completely and replaced it with fresh baby Portabella mushrooms and 1/2 C of water. Used FF cream of chicken soup and FF cream cheese. Added soup and cream cheese after 4.5 hrs. Also added garlic powder, 1/3C sour cream, and 2Tbsp of fresh frozen basil. Was too salty with just the original ingredients. Will be making this again with the same alterations.
my husband is never happy with the dried out texture of crock pot chicken so I decided to try boneless skinless thighs instead of breasts and he said it was the BEST crockpot meal he'd ever had. I also cut the cream cheese and italian dressing mix in half and added 1/4 cup milk with the soup. Yummy and easy
Mmmm, the perfect comfort food. I added a splash of dry white wine in the beginning with the chicken, butter, and seasoning packet. Don't believe other reviewers when they say the whole packet is too much seasoning...it is the perfect amount. I cooked on low for 5 hours then added a can of sliced mushrooms (liquid drained) and some frozen peas (thawed) along with the cream of chicken soup and cream cheese. I served it over hot brown jasmine rice. My fiance and I ate the whole pot ourselves!!
WONDERFUL. I made this recipe exactly as written, but added 1/4th cup white wine to the chicken/butter/italian dressing. This was so good. I took a bowl to my in-laws, and they suggested trying to make this with shrimp. I'll have to tweek the recipe, but I think that'll be even better! I will be making this often!!
My family loves this recipe! Great for kids. I'm not big on cream cheese, so I use half cream cheese half sour cream instead off all cream cheese with the soup. When you're in a hurry, you can make it on the stove top too.
This was very good! My Boyfriend LOVED it! I found it to be a bit salty but all-in-all very enjoyable, easy to make so will definitely be making this again! Thanks for sharing! :)
Yummy! I couldn't resist adding some diced onion and some sliced mushrooms at the beginning though.
I loved this recipe! I cooked it the first time as written and it was great, but I wanted a little more vegginess. The next time I added 1 large can of portabello mushrooms (stems and caps), used onion and chive reduced fat cream cheese and then threw some spinach in about 5 minutes before we were ready to eat.
What I loved the most about this recipe was the simplicity! I put whole frozen chicken breasts, a few tablespoons of olive oil (didn't have butter) and about 1/4 cup of white wine in the crock pot before bed and put it in the refrigerator. In the morning, all I had to do was plug it in and leave for work. I cooked it all on low for about 10 hours and the chicken was done perfectly--juicy, moist and tender. I served the stroganoff with brown rice--so yummy!
I would give this 10 stars !!! Very delish! Cooked the chicken ahead of time,this cut slow cooker time way down. Hubby walked in the door at dinnertime,asking "is that smell coming from our house?? YUMM!!!" I also tried this recipe with cooked lean beef,substituted cream of mushroom for the cream of chicken,and tossed it all into the slow cooker at the same time. It was the BOMB!!! Well after dinner was over,hubby wanted to heat up more and eat again! Thank you for this great dish!
Very good but a tad on the salty side. It could be that I used the recipe from this site for the Italian Dressing seasoning, since I didn't have any store-bought.
Very good and easy. I added frozen peas when adding soup and cream cheese to give it some color. My husband loved it.
My husband and I loved this. Based on other reviews, here are the tweaks I made. Used butter instead of margarine, only half of the dry Italian mix, and only half of the cream cheese. I added some pepper, lemon pepper, parsley, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning to make up for not using all of the dry Italian mix. Some othe other reviews said that it was too salty so that is why I didn't use it all. I added some sauteed onions at the end just to kick it up a notch! I tossed the egg noodles in the crock pot (about 2/3 of a bag) when it was ready to serve. For step one, I melted the butter and combined the Italian mix before putting the chicken in. For step two, I cooked it for about an hour. We will definitely make this again. My husband and I both rated this about 8 out of 10 which is very high on our scale!
We LOVED it!! Okay, okay I changed it up a bit after reading the reviews. I put the chicken in whole, melted the butter and added the italian seasoning. Placed it in the crockpot stirred and made sure every piece of chicken was well coated with the butter/italian season mixture. Cooked on low for 4 hours. Shredded the chicken, mixed the cream cheese and I used cream of mushroom soup--no reason other than I wanted to--, put in fresh mushrooms and let cook on low for another 30 min. The sauce did not look like enough liquid for the 4 of us so I added 1 1/4 cup heavy cream, grated 1/4 cup parmesean cheese and another tablespoon of butter. Served over linguine with garlic bread and called it CHICKEN ALFREDO. YUM, YUM, YUM. and Oh so easy. Definitealy a keeper.
Loved it! I was very skeptical about the chicken, seasoning and butter alone in the crockpot with no additional moisture...SO glad I followed the directions as written!!! The chicken had an amazing flavor. Wow! Thanks for sharing.
pretty darn good and quite simple! For me it was lacking a bit of texture though...im thinking next time we might add sun dried tomatoes or something simliar to give an extra texture and extra flavor...
My family loved it! You all don't know us, so it's tough to understand what a miracle this really is. I made a couple of simple changes only because of what was on hand. I used uncooked chicken tenders in place of the breast so cooking time was much, much less. I also used that crazy named cream cheese wanna be that is 1/3 the fat. Finally, I sauteed and onion and some mushrooms at the end of cooking time and tossed them into the mix. We served it over penne pasta and there are zero leftovers. I repeat - ZERO LEFTOVERS!!! Can you hear the angels singing? Great recipe! Will absolutely make it again. Thanks Judi Ann! You are now in the Will.
Wow! This recipe has incredible flavor! Couldn't find dried italian dressing, but used dried italian seasoning for the crockpot instead. My entire family raved about this--even the little kids ate it. Next time I will leave the chicken in strips or whole breasts, because my cubed chicken was kind-of dry after 9 hours on low. It still tasted fine with the sauce on it. I will definitely make this again!
I absolutely love this recipe, so does my husband! I follow it exactly, I don't put the soup in at the beginning. At first I thought it would burn or something with that little of liquid in at the beginning, but it doesn't. Gives the chicken a nice roasted/browned taste and look that you wouldn't get if you put the soup in at the beginning. Overall it's a great busy day comfort food. Will be making it more often. :)
My family loved this! I like that it uses the italian style mix...added that extra flavor! Definitely will add this one to my "favorites."
I was dissapointed, but I did eat this meal. It was entirely too salty and the error needs to be corrected to 0.7 oz for the seasoning. The chicken was hard because of no moisture when cooking. If I try it again, I will add all the ingredients and let the chicken cook with the soup. I also think that I am going to try sour cream instead of cream cheese next time
Quick and easy, but way too salty. Next time, I would use low sodium cream of chicken soup, and either half of the Italian style dressing mix or Italian seasoning. Saltiness set aside, the sauce is wonderfully creamy, thick and rich.
This was so good! It didn't take near the 7 hours. I used frozen flat chicken breast. I followed the Weight Watcher's way from a previous review with lots of mushrooms, 8 oz Fat Free cheese, 1 can 98% FF Cream of Chicken, and 1/4 cup of FF sour cream right at the end. Instead of the italian dressing packet I used 1/2 cup of FF Italian Dressing. I Cooked the Chicken with the Ialian Dressing and a splash of water for about 2 hours on high, then added the mixture of Cream of Chicken, mushrooms, and cream cheese. cooked for another hour on low, added the sour cream and cooked for another 1/2 hour on low. This is a perfect dish for a saturday when you are home to mess with it but busy cleaning and waht not. LOVED it, will definately make again.
Delicious recipe, especially for a crowd with a wide variety of tastes! (Though it is a bit salty. Using Healthy Request soup helps.) I have made this countless times. Most recently I used the Italian Dressing Mix homemade (minus salt) from this site. I also substituted the soup with evaporated milk mixed with a heaping Tbsp. cornstarch and two tsp. chicken base. To the original recipe I always add fresh sliced mushrooms. Garlic added is great too. Served with steamed fresh carrots and broccoli, and herb bread. I think the addition of chopped red pepper or pimiento would be wonderful for taste and contrast. I also thought this dish was great with the sauce cooked longer (less cooking time for chicken, more time with sauce). And if I miss the slow cooker deadline, I use the stove!!
Delicious! We had friends over so I threw this in the crockpot before work and it was perfect- everyone loved it!
I made this last night and we loved it. I had 4 large frozen blsl chicken breasts, and I knew I would be gone all day, so I put them in the crock pot w/ 2 cans of cream of chicken soup, about 1/2 a cup of italian dressing (I didn't have any dry packet mixes on hand), garlic powder, onion powder, parsley, italian seasonings, (didn't measure any), and butter (I don't usually have margarine), cooked on low 9 hours (b/c that is how long I am away from the house, and I don't have a timer...darn it!), I removed the chicken so I wouldn't overcook it and added the low fat cream cheese, and turned the heat up to high and let it melt for about an hour. Added the chicken back in (which we kept whole) and turned to keep warm just long enough to warm the chicken back up. Served with rice, green beans and garlic and herb biscuits! YUMMY! Will make this again for sure!
So easy and soooooo delicious!!! I followed the recipe exactly except that I doubled it. Served over egg noodles, this was the perfect dinner by all counts. Thank you so very much for submitting this! I will be making this again soon. Everyone loved it.
I followed the directions exactly. Came out so creamy and rich, even though I used Neufchatel cheese and low fat chicken soup. Directions didn't really say what to do with the juices in the pot; I left them in. Excellent comfort food for a busy day!
I've been making a variation of this recipe for years that's even easier: i omit the margarine, and put all other ingredients in the crockpot together on low(i use frozen chicken breasts). When I get home from work, I'll stir it up (and cut up the chicken breasts), then serve over egg noodles.
This was a very quick and easy recipe. I used the recommended 1/2 pkg of italian dressing, low-salt butter and mixed it in with fresh mushrooms, 1/2 orange pepper, full medium sized green pepper, and a medium sized onion. I sprinkled it with both black pepper and hot chiles for a bit of a bite. After slow cooking for 4 1/2 hours I added the cream cheese (light) as well as the Campbells cream of chicken soup (low fat) and 2 TBSP of sour cream. It turned out amazing! Placed it on a bed of rice and my girlfriend and I were in heaven. A rich meal, not salty at all. Next time I will try it with Bell Peppers or Habanero peppers.
This was delicious! Everyone in my family loved it and that makes it a winner in my book! The only reason I did not give it 5 stars is because I tweaked it a bit: used 1/4 cup bottled italian dressing instead of the margerine/dressing mix, added 1/2 t garlic powder (we love garlic at my house) & a splash of white wine, cooked on high for 3 hours, then added the soup, 4 oz. cream cheese, 1/2 cup sour cream, 3/4 cup chicken broth, dash of black pepper and paprika, cooked on low for another 45 minutes and served it over rice (though I think egg noodles would have been even better). The chicken was "melt in your mouth" yummy!
I tried this for the first time yesterday. The hub & I found it quite tasty, and it was so easy. I cut both chicken breasts and thighs into chunks (bigger than cubes) and placed them, along with some diced onion in the slow cooker. I melted the required amount of butter (instead of margarine) and mixed the dry italian dressing into it, then poured it over the chicken pieces. I also added 1/2 cup of white wine. I started cooking it on low, at 1:30 in the afternoon and then went about my day. At 7:00, I added the cream cheese and cream of chicken soup, and started cooking extra wide egg noodles. By, 7:30, everything was ready, so I mixed up the noodles & chicken sauce, heated up some garlic bread, and dinner was served. Next time, I might add some green chilies to give it a little zip!!
Simply excellent and so easy to make. I threw in 3 large frozen chicken breasts straight from freezer. Cooked for 5 1/2 hours on low and shredded it easily with fork. I did cook about an hour after adding soup and cream cheese. I thought the whole seasoning packet was perfect flavoring as some people thought it was too salty. Served over egg noodles. Mmmm will definitely make again soon!!!!
Yum!! I used 1/2 packet Lipton Veggie soup mix (instead of salad dressing mix), added 1/4 c. water, and sprinkled some dried parsley and dried soup veggies on top. I also put in 5 small chicken breasts (didn't cut into pieces). I actually put EVERYTHING in the slow cooker at once, from the start!! Came out perfectly!!!!!! Could see using this same recipe in the slow cooker with shredded cooked, turkey, and serving over stuffing - yum!!!!! Thanks a bunch!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This has to be one of the easiest and tastiest chicken dishes of all time. I made this exactly as written and all I can say is fantastic! The chicken was tender, sauce was creamy with just the right tangy flavor. The only change I made was to triple the recipe and it worked great. So great in fact that the group of six I made it for did not leave me any of the leftovers I was planning on. This will definitely go in my list of "make often" recipes.
The only flavor I could taste in this dish was salt. Also, the chicken became very dry even though I followed instructions. I won't be making this one again.
A fast-cooker version. I put in 8 frozen chicken breast tenders with the butter and 1/2 package of dressing mix in my crock-pot on HIGH for 1 hour. The house smelled amazing after just a few minutes. After an hour I checked the chicken and it was cooked to perfection. I shredded it and added the soup and cream cheese. Covered and let sit still on HIGH for 20 minutes. Meanwhile I sauteed mushrooms and an onion, cooked egg noodles, and microwaved a bag of Steamable Peas. Then added the sauteed mushrooms and onions, peas and noodles to the crock pot. The sauce was too thick so I thinned it out with milk and pasta water. I also added about a 1/3 c of sour cream and a dash of pepper. Yum! Next time I'll chop the chicken instead of shredding it and double the recipe.
An instant dinner classic in my household! Everyone gobbled it up!
This recipe is delicious! I heard about it from a friend, it is her favorite meal! So I tried it and love it! My 2 year old said "mmmmm, this is good!".. I gave this recipe to all my family, I have them making it once a week, they love it!! :)
This is a very tasty recipe. The first time I made this i followed the recipe exactly, and i found my chicken to be a little on the dry side(i did put my chicken in thawed). The second time i made it i had to put the chicken in frozen and added the can of cream of chicken soup. After about 5 hours cut the chicken up and added half a brick of creamcheese and half a cup of sour cream, wow what a difference, the chicken was so tender and the flavour was amazing, i think putting the chicken in frozen is what made it so much better the second time. I served over egg noodles with garlic bread, my family loved it! I will making this alot.
You CAN put just the chicken in the slow cooker for hours. (With the little bit of butter and seasoning, as the recipe says.) It was fine and did not dry out, the natural juices of the chicken came out and kept it moist. I even left it for longer, over 9 hours, since I left it while I went to work. I also was worried the Italian dressing would give it the wrong flavor (I was thinking it would be basil and oregano flavors like spaghetti sauce), but not at all, it was a nice herb mix. Although not the same flavor as beef stroganoff. I've never heard of chicken stroganoff, so not sure what it's supposed to taste like. But found this recipe to be a nice creamy, midly herbed chicken flavor.
Very good! The Family always loves this, I serve over egg noodles.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections