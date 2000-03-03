Slow Cooker Chicken Stroganoff

This recipe gets 10 stars for "EASY". And, very good. I followed the recipe just as written, with one exception; I did not cut up my chicken breasts before cooking. I used the frozen ones, and just let them thaw in the refrigerator over night. I resisted the urge to add any liquid and was very surprised that there was plently of liquid in the pot at the end of 6 1/2 hours of slow cooking on low. The 2 tablespoons of margarine (not butter) and the juices from the chicken were sufficient to produce all the liquid needed. I sprinkled the entire package of dressing mix over the chicken and margarine and put the lid on. I had to cook a little longer because we were not home and got home a little later than I expected, but I could not tell that the extra 1/2 hour cooking time effected it at all. When I poked the chicken with a fork, it fell apart and basically shredded on it on with only a few twists of the fork. I put the entire block of cream cheese in the microwave for 30 seconds to soften it before I mixed it with the soup. I then added it to the chicken and let it cook on low while I cooked some wide egg noodles to go with the stroganoff. By the time the noodles were done, the stroganoff was ready to serve over the noodles. I severed with some steamed green peas, which my daughter mixed with her stroganoff and noodles and said it was really good. (I might mix the peas in with the stroganoff next time.) We ate this with some Pillsbury Place and Bake Crescent Round