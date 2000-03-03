Slow Cooker Chicken Stroganoff

Cubed chicken breast cooked in the slow cooker with a simple, creamy sauce mixture. This is so good, and so easy to make on a busy day. Serve over hot cooked rice, if desired.

Recipe by Judi Johnston

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Put chicken, margarine and dressing mix in slow cooker; mix together and cook on low for 5 to 6 hours.

  • Add cream cheese and soup, mix together and cook on high for another 1/2 hour or until heated through and warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
456 calories; protein 33.4g; carbohydrates 9.5g; fat 31g; cholesterol 136.1mg; sodium 1602.8mg. Full Nutrition
