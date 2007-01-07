Strawberry Pie III
This one is made with zwieback crumbs, cream cheese, and strawberry gelatin. I got this recipe from my sister-in-law last year while visiting her in Washington, and it's been a family favorite ever since.
I made this for a couple of friends and they loved it!! However, I made a few changes and used a graham cracker crust instead of the toast. Also, I didn't have any marshmallows or frozen whipped topping on hand, so I used about a half cup of "Reddi-Whip" and added it to the cream cheese and sugar. Yum.Read More
THANK YOU for submitting this..it is the BEST strawberry pie we have ever had. Except for one difference, the pie crust was graham wafer crumbs
