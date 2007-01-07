Strawberry Pie III

This one is made with zwieback crumbs, cream cheese, and strawberry gelatin. I got this recipe from my sister-in-law last year while visiting her in Washington, and it's been a family favorite ever since.

By Laura

Servings:
18
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl mix together zwieback crumbs and white sugar. Stir in butter or margarine. Mix well and pat mixture into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Bake in preheated oven for 12 to 15 minutes, until lightly browned. Set aside and allow to cool.

  • In a large mixing bowl, whip cream cheese until fluffy. Add confectioners' sugar and beat until smooth. Fold in whipped topping and marshmallows. Spread mixture evenly onto cooled crust.

  • Boil water in a medium saucepan. Remove from heat and add gelatin. Mix until dissolved, then stir in partially frozen strawberries. Pour mixture over cream cheese layer. Chill until very firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 30.5g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 35.1mg; sodium 149.2mg. Full Nutrition
