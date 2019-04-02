Man-Lovin' Potatoes

Rating: 4.67 stars
219 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 166
  • 4 star values: 40
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 1

I made these one night for a barbecue and all of the guys went nuts for it!

By Megan Johnson Crow

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Slice potatoes with skins on into 1/4 inch thick slices. Place the potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain and allow to steam dry for a minute or two.

  • Mix together the mayonnaise, sour cream, onion and garlic powders, seasoned salt, pepper, bacon, onion, and American cheese in a bowl. Stir in the potato slices. Pour mixture into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle top with grated Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake until bubbly and beginning to brown, 35 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
478 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 34.6g; cholesterol 62.9mg; sodium 1079.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (218)

Reviews:
Megan Johnson Crow
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2008
This is my recipe, so I wanted to be sure to tell people to leave the peels on the potatoes-it adds a great texture. Also, the potatoes should be the medium-sized reds Thanks so much and I hope you enjoy them! Read More
Helpful
(96)
JANIEMC
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2009
Oh my gosh, even a woman can love these potatoes! I had to adapt it a bit, though - we women have to watch our calories! The changes I made: increased the red onion to 1 cup (because my man and I love it!), used half regular mayo and half light, used light sour cream, added 1 T of garlic salt (I find that the light mayo needs a bit more salt than the regular kind), and a heaping T of minced garlic. I used all regular bacon, but after trying this once - and being HIGHLY successful! - I think I could have gone with half turkey bacon and cut the fat down more. I think I also could have used less regular mayo and more light. Amazing what you can do with red potatoes! This recipe is a major keeper, congrats, Old Crow!!!! Read More
Helpful
(41)
Katrah
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2008
My husband took a bite of this and said "Mmm... impressive!" They turned out very good. I did make a few changes: I used mircle whip instead of mayo because we rarely have mayo in the house (we just prefer mircle whip) I used cheddar cheese instead of American because that's what I had on hand that needed to be used anyway and instead of mixing the bacon in with the potoato mixture I sprinkled them on top and smothered a bit of the potato "sauce" on top of the bacon before adding the parm. cheese. It's been my experience that baking bacon in with a dish makes the bacon very gooey and not crispy which is how I like it. The only thing I will do different next time is cut up the potatoes a little smaller. I cut them into approx. 1/4" slices then across four times each and I think they'd be better a little smaller but that's just personal perference. I will definately make this again. Read More
Helpful
(40)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2009
Pretty simple potato recipe. I had to improvise with what I had on hand so I subbed a bit. I used about a cup of chopped turkey ham that I had hanging out in the fridge plain yogurt in place of the mayo used shredded extra sharp cheddar and added a tsp. of Frank's Hot Sauce and a tbsp. of Jack Daniel's dijon mustard. Smells great in the oven. I hope it's a hit with the three men I share a table with! WE ALL LOVED THIS. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Shanon K &hearts;
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2009
These were really good. I didn't have real bacon so I used bacon bits! I used yellow onion instead of red. Will make again...SOON!!!!! Thanks for a great recipe Old Crow! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Ashvoice
Rating: 5 stars
03/24/2009
We loved these! I didn't want to cook bacon so I just tossed some real bacon bits into the sauce. I also didn't add onions because my boyfriend and I aren't fans. I didn't have any American cheese but I had about half a bag of shredded Mexican cheese and half a bag of Colby Jack cheese. I was a little worried that I might be messing with the flavor but it ended up being delicious! I also just baked the potatoes for a little over an hour since I already had a roast in the oven instead of cooking them before adding them to the cheese sauce and then baking. them Read More
Helpful
(9)
Lori McKirahan Burton
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2012
Most excellent. Everyone loved them and said they were better than twice baked potatoes. I used cheddar cheese and small multi variety potatoes (black red white and yellow) and cut them in half. Used baking grease to season my pan. The "dressing" didn't look like there was enough to mix through the potatoes so I just put dollops across the entire mixture to sink in while it baked. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Coffee0ooYummy
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2009
I took this recipe and did my own thing with it. I was making it for my whole family so I used 5 lbs of potatoes and 48 slices of American cheese as well as about 2 cups of sour cream and instead of bacon (since i did not have any) I used Turkey Sausage (1 lb) My whole family DEVOURED them (3 sons and a husband) And I had leftovers that were gone by the next day!! To make the mixing of the ingredients easier and more equal I put it in my blender a little at a time to really grate up the slices of cheese well and mixed well throughout. This is a great recipe. I will make it again but it sure is fattening so it will be a SPECIAL OCCASION dish. Thanks for the WONDERFUL recipe!!!! Read More
Helpful
(8)
mickdee
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2010
This was very good. Be careful not to overcook the potatoes in the beginning. I cooked a bit too far and they broke apart a bit. The flavor was still heavenly. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Karen
Rating: 3 stars
07/04/2011
I wasn't impressed with the flavors. Won't make this again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
