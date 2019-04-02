Man-Lovin' Potatoes

1 of 218

Rating: 5 stars This is my recipe, so I wanted to be sure to tell people to leave the peels on the potatoes-it adds a great texture. Also, the potatoes should be the medium-sized reds Thanks so much and I hope you enjoy them! Helpful (96)

Rating: 5 stars Oh my gosh, even a woman can love these potatoes! I had to adapt it a bit, though - we women have to watch our calories! The changes I made: increased the red onion to 1 cup (because my man and I love it!), used half regular mayo and half light, used light sour cream, added 1 T of garlic salt (I find that the light mayo needs a bit more salt than the regular kind), and a heaping T of minced garlic. I used all regular bacon, but after trying this once - and being HIGHLY successful! - I think I could have gone with half turkey bacon and cut the fat down more. I think I also could have used less regular mayo and more light. Amazing what you can do with red potatoes! This recipe is a major keeper, congrats, Old Crow!!!! Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars My husband took a bite of this and said "Mmm... impressive!" They turned out very good. I did make a few changes: I used mircle whip instead of mayo because we rarely have mayo in the house (we just prefer mircle whip) I used cheddar cheese instead of American because that's what I had on hand that needed to be used anyway and instead of mixing the bacon in with the potoato mixture I sprinkled them on top and smothered a bit of the potato "sauce" on top of the bacon before adding the parm. cheese. It's been my experience that baking bacon in with a dish makes the bacon very gooey and not crispy which is how I like it. The only thing I will do different next time is cut up the potatoes a little smaller. I cut them into approx. 1/4" slices then across four times each and I think they'd be better a little smaller but that's just personal perference. I will definately make this again. Helpful (40)

Rating: 5 stars Pretty simple potato recipe. I had to improvise with what I had on hand so I subbed a bit. I used about a cup of chopped turkey ham that I had hanging out in the fridge plain yogurt in place of the mayo used shredded extra sharp cheddar and added a tsp. of Frank's Hot Sauce and a tbsp. of Jack Daniel's dijon mustard. Smells great in the oven. I hope it's a hit with the three men I share a table with! WE ALL LOVED THIS. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars These were really good. I didn't have real bacon so I used bacon bits! I used yellow onion instead of red. Will make again...SOON!!!!! Thanks for a great recipe Old Crow! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars We loved these! I didn't want to cook bacon so I just tossed some real bacon bits into the sauce. I also didn't add onions because my boyfriend and I aren't fans. I didn't have any American cheese but I had about half a bag of shredded Mexican cheese and half a bag of Colby Jack cheese. I was a little worried that I might be messing with the flavor but it ended up being delicious! I also just baked the potatoes for a little over an hour since I already had a roast in the oven instead of cooking them before adding them to the cheese sauce and then baking. them Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Most excellent. Everyone loved them and said they were better than twice baked potatoes. I used cheddar cheese and small multi variety potatoes (black red white and yellow) and cut them in half. Used baking grease to season my pan. The "dressing" didn't look like there was enough to mix through the potatoes so I just put dollops across the entire mixture to sink in while it baked. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I took this recipe and did my own thing with it. I was making it for my whole family so I used 5 lbs of potatoes and 48 slices of American cheese as well as about 2 cups of sour cream and instead of bacon (since i did not have any) I used Turkey Sausage (1 lb) My whole family DEVOURED them (3 sons and a husband) And I had leftovers that were gone by the next day!! To make the mixing of the ingredients easier and more equal I put it in my blender a little at a time to really grate up the slices of cheese well and mixed well throughout. This is a great recipe. I will make it again but it sure is fattening so it will be a SPECIAL OCCASION dish. Thanks for the WONDERFUL recipe!!!! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This was very good. Be careful not to overcook the potatoes in the beginning. I cooked a bit too far and they broke apart a bit. The flavor was still heavenly. Helpful (8)