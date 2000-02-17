Roti Bread from India

A an unleavened griddle bread from India which is similar to pita bread. It is also known as roti. Ideally, I use the traditional Indian roti griddle called a 'tava.'

Recipe by MARBALET

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, salt, water and oil, until the mixture pulls away from the sides. Turn the dough out onto a well floured surface. Knead until smooth and pliable, about 10 minutes.

  • Preheat an unoiled skillet or tava to medium high heat. Divide dough into 12 equal parts, form into rounds and cover with a damp cloth. Flatten the balls with the palm of your hand, then use a rolling pin to roll out each piece into a 6 to 8 inch diameter round.

  • Cook the roti for 1 minute before turning over, then turn again after another minute. The roti should have some darker brown spots when finished. Best served warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 22.8g; fat 1.9g; sodium 97.5mg. Full Nutrition
