Roti Bread from India
A an unleavened griddle bread from India which is similar to pita bread. It is also known as roti. Ideally, I use the traditional Indian roti griddle called a 'tava.'
lots of ways to make roti I guess... My grandma never used oil in the recipe and only does 1 flip. She first has the roti on the tava or frying pan at medium heat until 1 side is done while pressing the edges down into the pan with a tea towel because the edges cook last. She then turn the raw side down on a cooling rack set over another oven element that is set to high. If the first side is done properly the roti fully inflates on the wire rack set over the heat.Read More
the measurements in this is wrong. one cup of water is needed, not 3/4. this will make for a more tender roti. also no oil is needed for good roti. use any type of flour you want. don't over cook.. 30 seconds on each side is fine... otherwise when they cool, they turn really hard. good luckRead More
I've been making these for years, and I don't use oil. I use whole wheat flour. After you mix all the ingredients let it rest covered for 20 min. Divide into balls sprinkle counter with flour. Take care when making balls, turn the edges under and when you roll out don't put any wrinkles in it as it will effect the final outcome in the oven. If there are no wrinkles it will puff right up, if there are wrinkles, they won't puff up. Turn pan onto med high heat and oven at 450 degrees , when the edges start to turn up, flip and do the same to other side. When second side edges have turned up take out of pan and place in oven, turn on the oven light and watch the show. It's incredible, it puffs up into a big ball of air.. 30 seconds later remove from oven and pat down to let the air escape and butter it. These are used to scoop your curry meats and basmati rice. Excellent. The nex day, I like to take a left over Roti and cold curry chicken and sauce over some rice and roll up. So Good.
You could use butter instead of oil. It will make the rotis softer after they are cooked. Take care not to handle the dough too much.Also,brush the roti with ghee or butter, it makes it softer and it tastes really good. While rolling,it helps to lightly dust the rolling board and pin with some flour, so that it doesn't stick.
I can't believe how something so simple can taste so good! I used half bread flour and half white whole wheat flour. I halved the recipe because I didn't want lots of leftovers...I'll never do that again! Husband loved it with tandoori chicken and red lentil dahl. Kids had it sprinkled with cinnamon sugar for dessert. Yum!
gr8
Very good. A note to NIVES123 - Roti is eaten with the meal (used to scoop up your dal, curry, etc.), it's not supposed to be sweet.
Bravo! I used all whole wheat flour. Quick and delicious!
To make the rotis soft and poofed try cooking them turning the following way. The first flip right after you place them on the pan aprox 5-6 secs. Now cook this side for about 1 minute or until soft brown spots on the bottom. Now last flip for the roti to rise up a bit. At this point use a spatula or a folded towel to lightly press around the edges to let it rise and its ready. Make sure the dough is soft, not sticky or dry. Oil/salt or just plain doesn't matter. I love them every time i have them. Good Luck.
When I made this bread I added a tablespoon of butter to the dough, used cracked wheat flour instead of durum wheat flour and sprinkled regular white flour on the rolling pin and counter. I also used a little vegetable oil when I was cooking the rolled-out dough. It came out flakey and delicious!
I made this with 1/2 regular and 1/2 whole wheat flour -- it came out wonderful -- very easy and fast recipe; many thanks for sharing it.
One of my indian friends introduced me to this but called it paratas (and I'm probably butchering the spelling). I suppose the name changes depending on location. I'm new to cooking and couldn't get the water to flour ratio right... ended up with twice as much flour as I started with. Your recipe allowed for some porportional concept, so thanks! I made two more batches, one with about 1/4 cup brown sugar, light sprinkling of white sugar, and several pinches of cinnamon - turned out pretty tasty I think. I will have that with peanut butter for a snack. The other batch I put about 3 pinches of hand-crushed dried oregano (big pieces are too much for me!), a small pinch of coriander seed, about 2 pinches of ground coriander, and about 2 pinches of ground anise... oh, and some sprinkling of garlic salt... but not too much since I had already added salt. I think this will go well with dipping in some sort of tomato-y sauce and/or some dish similar. Plain old recipe surely is the best for most dishes though. Thanks!
Great recipe, however I found the second time making it I tried omitting the oil and it still came out great. I will be making with it just wheat flour and water from now on. To prepare, I used white flour to help prevent sticking. I take small dollops and roll it into a ball, then roll out. If you've never made roti before, it helps to rotate the rolled out dough every couple of rolls to get that perfect circle. Then place the thinly rolled dough onto the pan, 1 minute each. You should see little white circles form. Then I use a metal spatula to throw the roti directly onto the stove flame. The roti should puff out. Once it does, use the spatula or a tong to flip and do the same onto the other side. Once puffed out, remove from flame and place on a plate where it will slowly deflate and flatten out into a perfect and delicious roti, with the characteristic brown spots :)
I am an indian.. :) n i must say i quite enjoy seeing everyone relish our cuisine. It is definately the most varied cuisine. About the term "roti bread" its just "roti" not a type of bread in fullest sense, but its parallel in Indian cuisine. "Roti" is a different preparation in itself,having countless variations.
Great Roti. It tasted just like when I was in India. It also helped that I made a tasty curry to go with it. I used one cup of water, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and one tablespoon of olive oil. Thanks!
Ummm.. I don't know what I did wrong but it tasted just like flour tortillas. It's pretty dry and flavorless unless you add tons of sugar to it.
This is a great recipes for Roti I made mine with 1 cup all purpose flour and one cup whole weat flour I was worried about the results but the Roti tasted awesome and was healthier .there is a tip for having a better Roti press the edges with a patula that will make the Roti bubbels .Good luck .
I agree 3/4 cup of water was not quite enough. I have a friend from India and she first taught me. For the life of me, I can't make them like her. I have tried may other ways, this was the best for me. Key was the kneeding. Thanks
kick'n recipe! - made 1/2 and needed to add a little extra h20 - brush with ghee before slapping on a hot griddle!
good recipe. i omit the oil and after making the dough i let it rest for about an hour. then i knead it again and prepare the chapatis. i can eat 5 in one sitting! tastes delicious with jam--traditional snack that my grandmother fed us.
Good, basic recipe for a simple food. I cook mine on my pizza stone, and they come out great. As others have noted, it's important to keep the dough soft, let it rest for at least 10 minutes after forming the balls, and not to handle it too much. Roti or other Indian flat breads are so expensive at restaurants compared to making some at home - combined with a good curry or other Indian dish, this is a huge money saver and takes little effort to prepare.
These were great! cant believe how quick it is to make them! I will definitely make them again!
finally! I have asked my mom for years for measurements and gotten none. now i finally have a starting place! =) i did not use oil or salt. if you add a little oil it softens the dough though and then you can fry it and make puri. mmmm even more delicious but less healthy! =)
This recipe is plain and simple. Great for a beginner. My roti didn't poof up like everyone eles descirbed, but it still tasted good.
So fun and simple to make and a wonderful addition to any meal!
I found it really hard to roll out thinly too and when I did they were really crispy. So I left the others a little thicker and they came out ok, nice and soft.
Not like Roti I've tasted but still very good and went well with a currie dinner I served. I found it difficult to control the heat and also I really needed a hugh grill for this.
REALLY good!! I used different kinds of flour (a mix of spelt, rice and flax flour) instead and it still turned out yummy! Good with almond butter, tuna and salad, and dipped in oils. Will be trying it with many more options!
Really easy & yummy. definitely will make again. The next day heated a little in damp paper towel & slathered with butter & vanilla sugar,mmmmmmmmmm!
Pretty good recipe but how the heck did you get 12 out of it?? :)
Love this yummy treat! I sprinkled it with a little garlic salt and basil before cooking, it tasted great! I love dipping it in hummus, yum!
I found I needed to change the amount of water as needed, but this is an excellent guide for rotis. Thanks!
Turned out awesome!!! New alternative to pita bread.
These are a great alternative to naan bread and so easy to make. Just make sure to roll them thin!
I have made this a few times once as written and then recently I used melted ghee instead of oil and then used a teaspoon of ghee in the pan when cooking the Roti, so I guess a butter Roti. Butter makes everything better.
This came out as exactly what I was hoping for. I love eating Indian with bread the way it is supposed to be eaten. Because of a gastric bypass, I can't eat a lot, so I like the thinner breads so as to avoid a lot of bulk. This was a nice, easy roti. Because the pan is ungreased, there is no spatter and clean-up is easier. We have a family of four, so the recipe makes enough for a meal and bread for leftovers too. I highly recommend this recipe.
These turned out great. Very soft and worked well with our eggplant dish.
A bit plain. Restaurants do it better. Nevertheless, the taste and texture was fine with used a carrier for slowly-flavored Indian dishes. Following other reviewers' suggestions, I used regular whole wheat flour, skipped the oil, and used 1 cup of water.
Excellent, easy, followed the recipe exactly..
i made this with the recipe listed... it was very dry. i remember making it with flour my friend gave me .. she was pakistani.. i assume the diff is the durum wheat flour.. i used regular wheat flour.. any ideas on how to make it less dry or to keep it from gettin hard over time.. its more chewy.. but good over all
Easy and yummy Crohn's friendly ( at least for this Crohnie it is)
Didn't like this-they turned out dry and nothing like I expected
Have made this recipe a few times. Always a hit with the butter chicken and rice. After removing from the fry pan, place the roti in a very hot oven for a few moments which takes them over the top.
Not a fan.
easy to make and tasty
Mmmm! This is delicous. I've always hated Indian food, and thought all of the cuisine didn't fit my tatse, but this recipe changed my mind. Thanks for the recipe! Here's a tip: This tastes even better if extra salt is added,
Tried and loved it, will try a tad more water next time and shorten the cooking time becaseu they did get a little harder than I wanted, but for the first time making them, easy and yum!
Definitely need less cook time than directed. I barely left them for even 30 seconds. Just be smart and keep checking. It’s no different than making tortillas. Super simple and took less time than I thought.
I found this to be very good. Somewhat similar to Norwegian Lefsa. Use any where you would use flour tortillas also or pita. I just had a warm one with butter and sugar/cinnamon. Nice afternoon snack! I did use oil, but increased water to 1 cup +.
Don't waste your time with this recipe! I rarely give bad reviews, but I have to warn others as it took too much time to produce such a disappointing result. I wanted to replicate a roti bread that I have had at a wonderful Asian-fusion restaurant in the SF Bay Area called Strait's Cafe. Their roti is amazing--it is so delicious and flaky and is like a pop-over. I had high hopes for this recipe and followed it to the letter, and the dough was incredibly sticky and hard to work with (even though I floured the rolling pin and mat) and the roti that resulted was a bad-tasting, tough, flat pancake.
