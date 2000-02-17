Roti Bread from India

I've been making these for years, and I don't use oil. I use whole wheat flour. After you mix all the ingredients let it rest covered for 20 min. Divide into balls sprinkle counter with flour. Take care when making balls, turn the edges under and when you roll out don't put any wrinkles in it as it will effect the final outcome in the oven. If there are no wrinkles it will puff right up, if there are wrinkles, they won't puff up. Turn pan onto med high heat and oven at 450 degrees , when the edges start to turn up, flip and do the same to other side. When second side edges have turned up take out of pan and place in oven, turn on the oven light and watch the show. It's incredible, it puffs up into a big ball of air.. 30 seconds later remove from oven and pat down to let the air escape and butter it. These are used to scoop your curry meats and basmati rice. Excellent. The nex day, I like to take a left over Roti and cold curry chicken and sauce over some rice and roll up. So Good.