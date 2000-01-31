Buttermilk Scones

Let me preface this with the fact that I have always considered scones just the delivery vehicle for butter and jam. I read all the bad reviews first and then I read the better reviews. Taking into consideration what just about everyone who hated the recipe said about the baking powder, I made a batch with 1 T (half what it recommended) and since I didn't have buttermilk in the house I used the combination of milk and plain yogurt. I didn't add ANY other flavorings other than a bit of sugar on top when they were cooking. This batch came out really pretty dense and even though I cooked it for the full 15 minutes, it was a little doughy. But it had possibilities. For the second batch I used the full 2T. of baking powder and actual buttermilk, threw in a handful of shredded cheese and away we went. The second cheesy batch turned out a LOT fluffier, and even after a couple of days with 30 seconds in the microwave it was pretty darn tasty. I think that the basic recipe has huge potential for the adding of different flavors, fruits, nuts and other add-ins. I think the 2T of baking powder is basically correct. I'm also going to mention that humidity might play a factor. Right now we're in the middle of a long week of rainstorms after a really dry couple of years. I don't know if humidity might have made that first batch a little damp. I know it made a huge difference in the Alton Brown Angel Food Cake I once attempted. Just sayin'. I think this is a very good recipe.