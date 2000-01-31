Buttermilk Scones
This basic scone recipe can be adapted by adding chopped dried fruit or grated cheese.
This basic scone recipe can be adapted by adding chopped dried fruit or grated cheese.
Love anything with buttermilk. This recipe provides the basic scone which I dress up with grated lemon, dried fruits, etc.Read More
Didn't have much taste to it. Even when cheese was added. I'm adding another scones recipe I found and made in to the recipe book. That one is much betterRead More
Love anything with buttermilk. This recipe provides the basic scone which I dress up with grated lemon, dried fruits, etc.
I am a lover of scones, and these little goodies made my Sunday morning! I dropped them (about 2 Tbs. of batter) on cookie sheets instead of cutting. These are so good warm with butter and jam! Very light and tasty, too!
This is a great recipe! Really quick and easy. However, I prefer to drop the scones onto the baking sheet by spoonfulls instead of cutting the scones out!
This is another great base recipe. Food is as bland as you make it, folks...If you want something to munch on with tea or coffee, maybe smear with a jam and butter, this recipe on it's own is fine. If you want something full of flavor and WOW, you are going to have to add that to it. I mean, come on, the recipe is nothing but WHITE things mixed together! That alone tells you that the final outcome is going to be less than zippy. I made these scones for Christmas Eve dinner. I started with the basic recipe and added savory herbs, cracked pepper, and garlic salt. FANTASTIC! I have found the perfect "biscuit". I will make these again and again and they will never be bland!
I think there must be a misprint in this recipe 2 TABLESPOONS baking powder is way too much. I used 2 teaspoons and was very pleased. Scones are supposed to be bland but if you like a sweeter one add some sugar!
Didn't have much taste to it. Even when cheese was added. I'm adding another scones recipe I found and made in to the recipe book. That one is much better
I made several batches of these for my hubbies breakfast meeting. I filled them with different types of jam, then baked them. They were sort of hand rolled, not really "dropped", as I had to close all the seams, so most of the jam would stay inside while baking. They were so good, it was difficult allowing enough to leave with him to work. My teenager, has requested we make these again, and again, and again....
I liked this recipe a lot. It was easy & quick to make & I got 12 instead of 8. I did have to add a little more Buttermilk than it called for, but they were light & fluffy & I will make them again. My Husband liked them too.
I made this recipe twice now, and I love it. What's more, my German mother-in-law wants me to translate it for her, too! Very easy to make, I use the "drop" method. Not so dry as other scones I have tried.
Ingredients edited by the Allrecipes staff on 9/22/2008.
Great basis for a scone recipe...I add 2 Tbsp of sugar to give it a little more flavor, and about a 1 1/2 cups of fresh fruit, like blueberries or apples added before the wet ingredients are mixed in (otherwise it is very hard to get them mixed in the dough) With apples I also add about 2 tsp of cinnamon, which makes some beautiful scones! Thanks!
The scones came out of the oven "just right" for my tastes; if you like a firmer scone, decrease the buttermilk to 1 cup. I baked mine on a pizza stone (no parchment paper or greasing needed!). I followed others' recommendations and did the following: added 1 tsp white sugar and changed the baking powder to 2 tsp. I also added 1/3 c dried cranberries and about 1/2 c white chocolate chips. The scones baked up so large that I'd recommend making the scones half the size (so, make at least 16 scones from this recipe).
This is a fantastic recipe! I made these in the kitchen at the institution where I work and they were all the rave. I received nothing but compliments and requests for the recipe. And, I am the chief scientist not a chef, so anyone can make these special. I added various cheeses to some with italian herbs, cheeses with Montreal steak spice with others, some were plain moist and tender, some made with sugar, raw brown sugar, Splenda (for the diabetics), fresh fruit, etc. I incorporated sugar into the flour mixture and(saskatoon berry) jam into the melted butter and buttermilk mixture in one batch. This changed the consistency of the dough somewhat, but they were still delicious. This recipe also freezes and reheats well. P.
I am a scone lover and I am not sure how this recipe got 4 stars. As the recipe is, this turns out extremely bland. I added 1/3 cup sugar, 1 tsp vanilla, 1 cup of blueberries, and a 1/4 cup of pecans. I also brushed with buttermilk and sprinkled with sugar. The scones were STILL bland!!!
I made the recipe as directed, adding lemon zest and poppy seeds. These are more like American bicuits than scones. Plain scones are generally bland, so that was to be expected, but the density and texture was not right. I don't think I'll be making these again.
I just wanted to use up my extra buttermilk and I'm so glad I chose this recipe. Anyone who says these are bland: it says in the description this is a basic recipe-I took this to mean I get to choose my own flavour. I added mozza, oregano, and a touch of basil. I decreased the temp and increased the cooking time because my first batch was raw inside, but otherwise these were awesome.
These are a great base. I made two batches. One with lemon juice, dried cranberries and cinnamon and another with green onion, garlic salt and shredded cheese. I served the cranberry ones with marmalade. Very tasty.
They are moister than most scones, but left a bad aftertaste in my mouth. 2 tablespoons of baking powder seems like too much.
best scones i've made!! i added 1 tsp vanilla extract, splash of lemon juice, 1 tsp cinnamon and a handful of each craisins and chocolate chips. just before baking i brushed the tops with heavy cream and them dunked them in "sugar in the raw"
Incredibly moist - almost cake like when baked in a scone pan. I used 2 tablespoons of baking powder and topped with cinnamon sugar. Warm with tea- delicious! Much easier than other scone recipes I've seen and the best rave reviews (and I've made a lot of scones). Think of these as cake-like biscuits that can easily go sweet or savory.
These are more like buttermilk biscuits. They are definitely not scones. I would make these again and have them as a dinner biscuit. These are listed under the wrong heading.
excellent basic recipe. I jazzed it up with cloves and cardamom, dried cherries (soak first), chocolate chunks and 2 tbl white sugar
Super easy and super yummy! Versatile and simple is my kind of recipe. THIS IS IT! I look like an expert baker when I pull these out of the oven. It takes less than 40 minutes to put these scones together and such a great base recipe.
Super easy to make. I added chili powder, garlic powder, a little cumin and some diced green chiles from a can. Very tasty. I might add a little cayenne, too, next time, just to make them a tad spicier...
Love it, but think it needs a bit of sugar. I add 1/3 cup.
I loves the scones. Next time I will add some fruit or nuts be they are perfect plain.
Light and fluffy, but quite bland, even with sugar and raisins. Do NOT use an insulated cookie sheet when baking, because the bottoms won't brown.
Very light and fluffy. I used buttermilk powder (5tbs of powder and 1 1/4 c water) and I mixed it in the KitchenAid. Worked wonderfully. Next time, Im trying blueberries! Sooo good with honey!
I am actually rating these for my mom who made them. She followed the advice of another reviewer and filled the centers of these with seedless blackberry jam. She also glazed them with a sweet lemon glaze. She said that while these turned out very good she thinks they would be very bland without the filling and glaze. The person who posted the recipe makes clear that it's a good basic recipe to which you can (and probably should) add your own additional flavors.
I am used to very plain scones so found this simple, easy to prepare recipe very satisfactory; and when served with the usual slather of lemon curd and clotted cream on top, well they were heavenly. A light and tender scone that is still sturdy enough to hold whatever you want to put onto them.
These scones are delicious. My daughter loved them and asks for them often. I wouldn't change a thing. I served them on Christmas morning using a angel shaped cookie cutter.
These scones are delicious - light and airy, buttery goodness! I do add a couple of handfuls of raisins in the mix before baking. This is a keeper!!
Wow! This was the first time that I'd ever made scones, and these turned out great! I added about a quarter cup of maple syrup to sweeten them and add maple flavor, and I addded raisins and chopped walnuts. I also used a little less flour and added in some dry oatmeal. They turned out delicious! Everyone in my family loved them. Thanks for the great recipe!
I tried this recipe, added some fruits but i'm afraid to say that the consistency was awful i even added more flour which did not make a difference. Afraid i won't be using this again.
These scones were very dry. If i had not put a few crasin in them they would have had no taste at all.
This is a great basic scone recipe, allowing you to modify as desired. They are not sweet, as others have mentioned, but could certainly be made sweet with some sugar or honey. I substituted half the flour with wheat flour and added some wheat germ for nutrition. I also added almonds and craisins. They turned out beautifully soft and airy. Next time I will probably add some sugar for sweetness, but am happy with how they turned out.
They were light & flaky, however, completely tasteless! Won't make them again.
This was absolutely so easy, and pretty good. I put raisins in mine. I made as is, making 8 scones, they were pretty good sized. Next time I think I will try to make 12 out of this recipe.
The baking powder called for is far too much for a mere 3 cups flour.
This is a wonderful basic scone recipe. Tastes yummy with some butter and jam! ^_^
So easy!!! I love this recipe!!!!!!!!!!
I love this recipe and I make these scones pretty often. I usually add some different things into the mix, sometimes black currants and walnuts, sometimes cranberries and pecans, but regardless of what I add, they're delicious every time. They really lend themselves to tweaking, which is nice. Plus they're super easy to make and they are ready in ten minutes! I also recently discovered that they can be toasted in a regular toaster, so I love warming them up and eating them with a little marionberry jam in the morning. :)
I found this to be a healthy snack alternative. I added dried blueberries and they tasted great on its own and even better with some jam and cream.
Nice scone. Very traditional. Think I'll add some sugar next time for a little sweetness.
Aren't they suppsed to be sweet, like the ones at starbucks? I still love them, thus 5 stars.. Hopefully my 2 year old will approve :-)
Not dry or flaky at all, unlike other scones I have made. They are tasty and super easy to make. I used the cut method, but made 20 smaller scones in one batch. Great with butter and some jam. Even my 2 year old loves them!
I enjoyed trying this recipe. I love scones so I had to try it out. They came out pretty good, but as someone pointed out there's too much baking powder. The scones came out more fluffy then I'm accustomed to. I'm going to try it with 2tsp of baking powder instead of 2tbs. I also added 1/2 c sugar, to sweeten the scone. It turned out wonderfully other then the cake like texture.
Turned out more like a biscuit in my estimation. I added some dried cranberries and orange zest but they were very fluffy (probably due to two TBSP of baking powder). I think a scone is denser than what this turned out to be. Probably won't make these again.
was not sweet at all, didn't know that in the recipe. Needed to add sugar and spices.
Really bland, not flavorful at all. I added chocolate and cinnamon chips, and even a little allspice, and they still weren't very good. I probably wont make these again.
Although I added dried cranberries (which were delicious), everyone I served these to asked me to add sugar next time. They also needed to cook for a lot longer than the recipe suggests.
I added blueberries, and I LOVED it!
I thought these were great! I manage a farmers' market and inherited a whole flat of strawberries I needed to use stat, and used this basic recipe, diced up a bunch of strawberries and topped with a little sugar before I baked them. They were fluffy, delicious, and not too sweet. My husband shouted from the other room "I can't stop eating these scooones!" I love recipes that are simple to make and easy to adjust to what you have on hand.
These were my first attempt at scones. I pressed the dough out on a sheet of baking paper and cut scones into pieces, then transferred the cut scones on the paper directly to the baking sheet. No flour mess that way. I, like some other reviewers, only used 2 tsp of baking powder instead of 2 Tbs. They turned out wonderfully!
I did not rate this recipe as highly because it was not even slightly sweet as a scone should be. Try adding some Splenda to make it more appealing. Also, the texture was a bit dry. Maybe a little applesauce wouldn't be amiss?
This recipe is wonderful! I made 140 scones for a ladies tea at my church. I used a flower shaped cookie cutter, brushed tops with whole, beaten eggs and sprinkled with coarse sugar. All the ladies raved about them! I think the buttermilk helped to give them an "extra-special" flavor. These were not too dry either.
An easy and delicious recipe. While I followed the recipe exactly, I may vary it in the future with grated cheese and/or herbs and/or bacon bits. I paired these scones with the lamb stew (also n Allrecipes) and we had a wonderful dinner.
I made them with whole wheat flour so they were heavier.
I wanted something sweet so I added 1/2 cup sugar and toffee pieces that I found next to the chocolate chips and knew they needed to be baked into something English. I love making biscuits with the melted butter stirred into the cold buttermilk trick and so was happy to find a similar scone recipe. I look forward to making these again and again.
Loved this recipe! It's a recipe you can do a lot with from plain to fancy! I will use this recipe in place of my regular biscuit recipe.
I questioned 2 tablespons of baking powder. It turned out well. I added nuts and chopped apricots. It was a sticky dough so I used drop method and patted dollops down on baking sheets. I will bake this again because it is simple to prepare and is good.
When I first saw the recipe I note that this recipe do not have sugar added to it but otherwise all the ingredient I have in hand and I am glad that I did add sugar and it was good and perfect.
Yum! I admit I did change the recipe by adding 3T. sugar, 3/4 c. dried cranberries and 1T. orange zest. But, these are so easy. I just patted mine into a circle and cut into triangles with a pizza cutter. They turned out great, and they are lower in butter/fat than most scone recipes out there.
Little effort, big reward!
2 TEASPOONS of baking powder (not TABLESPOONS)! I used 2 tsp and the scones rose nicely. You don't need all that sour taste. Other than that, a perfect base recipe that you can make sweet or savory. Will use many times again. My toddler loves these scones with some sugar, cranberries and 1 cup whole wheat flour.
The texture of these scones was nice, but they were bland to my taste. Probably won't make again.
Super bland, and I added 3.5T sugar to the flour mixture after reading reviews. I mixed in chocolate chips but the dough itself is very tasteless. Came out somewhat doughy-dense. I drizzled with a confectioners sugar chocolate glaze and it still was just OK.
Yum! Love these! Bake up nice and high. Not a sweet dough. Very, very easy to make. Don't overmix! I add currants or raisins and sprinkle a tiny bit of superfine sugar on top as soon as they are out of the oven. Serve with tea and jelly.
Yummy and really easy basic scone recipe! Although I had to add extra buttermilk because the dough was a little too dry. They came out perfect! Added chocolate chips for sweetness but you could probably add just about anything to them for any kind of craving!
It seems there might be too much flour in these scones because they became really pastey in my mouth. My fiance loved them though. I didn't roll out the dough, but instead used my hands to roll a fistfull of dough into balls. So maybe they were too thick. I might try to add other flavours to these scones next time and maybe reduce the flour and add a bit of sugar.
This is a great base recipe. So many possibilities. I just made my first batch with 3/4 cup raisins, 1/3 cup chopped walnuts and the zest and juice of 1 orange. The dough became a sticky blob. Whoops. So I added another 1/3 cup of flour to make it a dough again. Saved! I then rubbed the orange halves on the tops of the scones and sprinkled with sugar. They came out great! Thanks!
Good basic recipe for scones, I keep adding different things to it for some good combos ^_^
i'm a newbie when it comes to cooking or baking ... or anything to do with the kitchen at all. :p but this recipe is pretty easy. i didn't have buttermilk, so i added about a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to whole milk as a substitute. i also added about a cup of raisins. i think it turned out pretty ok. it tastes a whole lot better if you eat it with strawberry jam. :) oh, i think you have to let it sit for a while before baking the scones.
I threw in a cup of blueberries. Topped with marscapone cheese, these were divine.
This is a great base for scones, although I read reviews and decided to reduce the baking soda to 2tsp. It was golden on the top and moist in the middle, more cakey less crumbly, bake time was 11 min on a pizza stone and they were delicious! I made two kinds of scones:1/2 cup white chocolate chips with 1/4 cup craisins; and 1/4 cup slivered almonds with 1/2 cup chocolate chips. Next time I try this recipe I will use huckleberries and lemon. A very simple and very delicious recipe.
These are great and so easy to make! For sweet scones just add 1/4 - 1/2 cup sugar depending on your preference.
My best friend is a scone "snob" having grown up with an Irish grandmother who was straight off the boat and made scones that everyone loved. These scones, while not just like Grandma's, definitely met with the seal of approval. I thought they were good, but they tasted like buttermilk biscuits to me. I think that the next batch is going to get a spoonful of sugar to sweeten it up a bit.
After being subjected to multiple, far too sweet scones (curse you Starbucks), I was pleased to find a recipe that allowed me to choose between sweet and savory scones. Overall, it was good, but a few problems: 1. This is not really the right texture for a scone. It's more like a southern biscuit without the buttery-ness. 2. WAY too much baking powder. It ended up giving my biscuit-scone a bitter aftertaste. I was able to ameliorate the issue by eating it with some jam, but was unable to enjoy it by itself. This is tragic as these things are my grab-n-go breakfast. 3. Thank goodness I followed my instincts and used a 2" diameter cookie cutter to make mini-scones. These guys fluffed up so much that they would have been behemoths if I had gone with the suggested size. I'm willing to give this recipe another go! I just think I'll reduce the amount of baking powder next time.
I made them with cheese and italian herbs and they looked beautiful and tasted terrible.
added much more cheese and a lot of herbs. Turned out denser than I wanted and was a bit bland so probably could have used more salt. Definitely more of a biscuit then scone but was pretty good toasted with butter.
This is a great starter recipe. I used it as a base and split the dough in half adding currants to one half and lemon rind, a bit of lemon juice and ginger to the other. I also dropped tablespoon sized balls of dough onto a parchment covered cookie sheet which is much easier than shaping the dough.
Needed sugar in the recipe. Tasted like a heavy biscuit to me. Very bland. I would add at least 1/2 cup sugar.
This is a good basic recipe. I made it twice. Once with no sugar added and once with a third cup sugar. I added currants and walnuts both times. I like it better with the sugar but that is a personal preference. Easy to make and little clean up!
I gave this recipe a lower rating because it tastes like a biscuit not a scone. Big difference. I made clotted cream to go with them but it doesn't meet my expectations. I will save this recipe and rename it as a great basic biscuit recipe. I added vanilla, blueberries, dried cranberries and some shredded coconut.
I cut my scones, and found out I probably should have divided the dough into three balls. Oops! The poofed up, but are delicious non the less. I added about two tbs of Lemon zest and ginger, and it made this recipe even better! Next time, I think I'll add a bit more sugar though, or a bit less baking power.(a bit too salty for my taste, as I usually eat scones without jam.) Thanks for the recipe Bev!
Worst scone recipe ever
I added 2 handfuls of shredded Mexican cheese. But.. You can't taste it.. So I melted some butter, painted it on top on of the scones. Then I sprinkled white sugar on top. Keeps them from tasting so dry :)
this was such a great, simple recipe for scones! no heating frozen butter or kneading- 20 minutes from start to finish! I added cinnamon and mini cinnamon chips and my picky 11 year old loved them.
Easy recipe. Light, flaky results. Used a roll & cut mat for measurements and parchment paper for baking. In my oven 10 min resulted in golden brown bottom. Great with orange marmelade!
Added 1/4 cup sugar and 1 cup blueberries to dough. Drizzled with glaze after cooled. Got recipe from other site: Vanilla Glaze 2/3 cup powdered sugar 1 Tablespoon warm water 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
If I made these again I would add 2 tablespoons of sugar to the recipe. I drizzled an icing on them which helped with the flavor. My family felt that there was too much baking powder taste coming through. Crasins added some flavor. Also, the addition of brushing them with beaten egg before baking would give them some color.
Good basic recipe. Allows you to be creative with flavors. I tried making it with raisanettes in the center. I also tried blueberries. But I really liked the raisanettes one. Nothing like warm scones with melty gooey chocolate raisans in each bite.
I made this recipe as is. Honestly, I found this recipe totally bland. The amount of baking powder also seemed excessive, while the amount of salt seemed too little for the amount of flour. The texture was closer to a biscuit than a scone. The recipe might need some serious tweaking to first get the texture right. Then, it could be used as a base for the scone of with your favorite flavoring. As is, it will likely work only with a spread of fruit preserves.
I just used some stuff I found in my (minimally stocked) fridge and added that. Stuff being garlic, which I toasted, gruyere/cheddar cheese, and Thai sweet chili sauce. I cut the dough into smaller pieces than recommended and used a little more buttermilk as the dough was quite dry. The scones are light and crispy. When paired with mighty triumvirate of the nutty toasted garlic, the sweet chili sauce, and the salty gruyere, they're not going to last long.
Exactly what I was hoping for! A nice basic scone to use up some buttermilk and make strawberry short cake with. I followed the recipe exactly except brushed with butter and sprinkled with sugar before baking.
Very nice method, easiest scones I’ve ever made and among the best. Light and moist. A great basic recipe for “dressing up” with inclusions (I did maple walnut and dried blueberries) and adapts nicely to 1/3 whole wheat/spelt flour.
I found this wonderful recipe while using the 'search" function to find buttermilk recipes. I needed to use up what remained from making Chef John's Creme Fraiche. We loved this recipe adding 1/2 cup sugar, lemon zest and 1 cup dried cranberries. When they were out of the oven, I brushed the tops with melted butter and sprinkled with sugar. I used my large cookie scoop to drop them on stoneware, which yielded 25 biscuit-size. I want to try the savory route with blue cheese and rosemary. Thank you BevChris for this easy basic recipe.
Good recipe
Let me preface this with the fact that I have always considered scones just the delivery vehicle for butter and jam. I read all the bad reviews first and then I read the better reviews. Taking into consideration what just about everyone who hated the recipe said about the baking powder, I made a batch with 1 T (half what it recommended) and since I didn't have buttermilk in the house I used the combination of milk and plain yogurt. I didn't add ANY other flavorings other than a bit of sugar on top when they were cooking. This batch came out really pretty dense and even though I cooked it for the full 15 minutes, it was a little doughy. But it had possibilities. For the second batch I used the full 2T. of baking powder and actual buttermilk, threw in a handful of shredded cheese and away we went. The second cheesy batch turned out a LOT fluffier, and even after a couple of days with 30 seconds in the microwave it was pretty darn tasty. I think that the basic recipe has huge potential for the adding of different flavors, fruits, nuts and other add-ins. I think the 2T of baking powder is basically correct. I'm also going to mention that humidity might play a factor. Right now we're in the middle of a long week of rainstorms after a really dry couple of years. I don't know if humidity might have made that first batch a little damp. I know it made a huge difference in the Alton Brown Angel Food Cake I once attempted. Just sayin'. I think this is a very good recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections