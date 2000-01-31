Buttermilk Scones

141 Ratings
  • 5 73
  • 4 30
  • 3 17
  • 2 14
  • 1 7

This basic scone recipe can be adapted by adding chopped dried fruit or grated cheese.

By BEVCHRIS

Gallery
24 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 scones
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large mixing bowl, sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Add butter and buttermilk; stir until a soft dough is formed.

  • Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and press dough into a rectangle about 3/4 inch thick and 4 inches wide. Cut into 8 even sized pieces.

  • Place the scones on a lightly greased baking sheet and bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 10 to 15 minutes, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 38.6g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 21.9mg; sodium 534mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022