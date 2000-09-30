Red Chicken with Vegetables

Chicken thighs prepared with onions and tomato paste, seasoned with turmeric and stirred together with carrots and potatoes. Serve hot over cooked white rice, if desired. Make sure that a nice amount of the chicken 'gravy' is served on the rice!
I was worried about so much tumeric in the recipe. It does have an East Indian flavour but not too over powering. Everyone enjoyed it even my fussy teenage son. I left out the potatoes and added a few more carrots.
I have found many wonderful recipes on this site but this is not one of them. The turmeric created a "bitter" taste that resembled garlic that had been burned. I would never make this again, it was not even worthy of one star.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/20/2000
Very good recipe with an East Indian flavor. It is relatively quick to make, quicker than the recipe actually says, as some of the prep can go on while other things are cooking. You can also save time by sauteing the carrots along with the potatoes after the potatoes are almost done. The potatoes really make the recipe good, as they blend into the gravy mixture, making it thick and hearty. I highly recommend (though I think that 1 tablespoon of turmeric is sufficient).
this was very good! I added sweet potatoes and green bell pepper. Next time I will add more carrots. I simmered it on the stove for about an hour to get all the flavors to meld together. served over jasmine rice. will definitly make it again and maybe add some heat.
I made this recipe after finding it with the "ingredient search" because it fit with what I had on hand. My husband generally turns his nose up at new recipes, but he raved about this one! Even my 3 1/2 year-old daughter loved it! The carmelized carrots are worth the effort. I also reduced the tumeric to 1 T. The only change I may make next time is to increase the amount of potatoes and carrots that I use.
this is a keeper, my rather finicky 16 year old daughter asked for this recipe specifically after the first time i cooked it...i didn't make any changes but will try a few things different next time i make it.
Delicious! I made some adjustments: diced tomatoes instead of paste, no potatoes, and 1/2 chicken broth rather than water. The flavor was amazing, and it was fairly easy to make, with some organization. My only complaint is that it needed a lot of salt as it simmered - but that may have been because I didn't use the tomato paste? No matter, I will definitely make this again!
