Pumpkin Muffins I
These simple but tasty muffins will fill your house with a warm and wonderful aroma. They are full of goodies like raisins, nuts, pumpkin and spices.
Good muffins! I substituted applesauce for the oil and used regular flour with baking powder and salt instead of self rising flour. Next time I'll probably double the pumpkin pie spice.
I guess this would be good if I had used the called for self rising flour. Instead they turned out hard and dense.
I really enjoyed these muffins, they were delicious! A good addition would be to add walnuts, too.
Blah! These were bland. My husband said the same thing. I had to make a frosting to make these even edible for the party for which they were intended. I had even added extra spice and pumpkin. Probably needed some more sugar.
These were awful. No way it made 12. Small, hard and bland. Perhaps some ingredients were left out of the recipe.
First of all, I didn't use raisins. Then I added 1/4 more of brown sugar and since I made my own self-rise flour (add baking powder and salt) I didn't add anymore salt to it. The first batch came out a lil salty so on the second one I didn't add the extra salt. And yes, these would taste better with walnuts but making them for kids and don't know if they have nut allergies. Oh and adding more pumpkin pie spice sounds like a great idea! will try that next time
I LOVE these muffins! I'm watching my calories and fat so they are perfect if you substitute the oil for equal apple sauce like someone suggested on here. I also used half Splenda and half brown sugar. (I cut calories where I can). I doubled the spices as reccomended. These are fantastic with my changes I made, so I can only imagine how good they would be if you followed the recipe! *You have to use the self rising flour though or they don't turn out!
actually these muffins when i made them turned out moist for me...yes they were more like muffin tops.. they were small but they were good and plus i put some pumpkin cream cheese on them and drank some coffee... perfect combo :)
Muffins did not rise, I don't know if it's because there was no baking soda in the recipe???
This gets a 4 only because of my own idiocy!! I didn't read self rising flour and didn't notice that there was not baking powder called for. So other then the fact they didn't rise they were still very good muffins! I will make again with the actual ingredients!
I took everyone's advice and made these awesome muffins. I used regular flour with 1 T of baking powder, I doubled the pumpkin spice and added 1 t of cinnamon in place of nutmeg (not a fan) and I added walnuts.
These were kinda bland. Walnuts and more spice would help alot.
I did not care for this recipe.
i didnt use the self rising flour and didnt think to make my own. so they came out very dense. but they were very flavorful and in the center, they had the same texture and taste as pumpkin pie. so now my family calls them pumpkin pie muffins! :]
Yuck!!
Yeah. I made 2 batches first batch,I didn't read reviews. It was not good. Dry, not a lot of flavor. So the second batch I added more oil (just over 1/4 cup) full cup of sugar, I added spices till it just tasted right. I do think if you taste as you go it will turn out OK.
Perhaps I didn't make them correctly. I didn't have the self rising flour, so I addes the salt and baking powder as the package indicated. The muffins were not moist, kinda hard and it took a long time to cook them. What did I do wrong?
I made it a gluten free low sugar muffin. Very good. Even my brother-law loved it!
My muffins came out amazing. I used cinnamon and extra nutmeg (no pumpkin spice or raisins). Super soft and delicious. Not really enough for 12 though.
After trying this recipe twice, and dumping the muffins and uncooked ingredients twice, I wouldn't recommend it.
I used regular flour and added the baking powder and salt since I did not have self rising flour. I drizzled vanilla frosting on them when they were done. They were a hit in my household!
I added Ch Chips rather then rasins and used baking powder and soda rather then self rising flower. aaalso added in an extra quarter cup of pumpkin puree- WIN these are so so good
