Pumpkin Muffins I

These simple but tasty muffins will fill your house with a warm and wonderful aroma. They are full of goodies like raisins, nuts, pumpkin and spices.

Recipe by Veroncia

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease muffin cups or line with paper muffin liners.

  • Sift the flour, salt, nutmeg, and pumpkin pie spice into a medium size mixing bowl. Stir in the brown sugar and the sultana raisins. In another bowl, stir together the egg, oil, pumpkin and milk, add to the dry ingredients and mix until just blended. Fill prepared muffin cups 3/4 full.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 18 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick stuck into the center of a muffin comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 27.4g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 16.3mg; sodium 309.2mg. Full Nutrition
