Best Tuna Casserole

This is a tuna casserole that even my picky family loves! The potato chips give the casserole a crunchy crust.

By JAICARD

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pasta in boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente; drain.

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, thoroughly mix noodles, onion, 1 cup cheese, peas, tuna, soup and mushrooms. Transfer to a 9x13 inch baking dish, and top with potato chip crumbs and remaining 1 cup cheese.

  • Bake for 15 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until cheese is bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
595 calories; protein 32.1g; carbohydrates 58.1g; fat 26.1g; cholesterol 99.2mg; sodium 1061.1mg. Full Nutrition
