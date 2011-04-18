Best Tuna Casserole
This is a tuna casserole that even my picky family loves! The potato chips give the casserole a crunchy crust.
This is a tuna casserole that even my picky family loves! The potato chips give the casserole a crunchy crust.
I ENJOYED THIS TUNA CASSEROLE. I PREPARED IT FOR MY MOTHER AND I AND IT WAS ENOUGH FOR AT LEAST 6 PEOPLE. AFTER READING THE REVIEWS ABOUT THE CASSEROLE BEING DRY AND BLAND, I MADE SOME ADJUSTMENTS. I USED A FAMILY SIZE CAN CREAM OF MUSHROOM SOUP, I PUT A LITTLE EXTRA SALT IN THE BOILING WATER THAT I COOKED THE NOODLES. I MELTED 1.5 STICKS OF BUTTER IN A SAUCEPAN AND SAUTED MY ONIONS BECAUSE I DID NOT THINK 20 MINUTES WOULD GET THEM AS TENDER AS I PREFER. OF COURSE, I ADDED THAT BUTTER TO THE MAKING OF THE CASSEROLE AS WELL. I INCREASED THE AMOUNT OF ONION CALLED FOR IN THE RECIPE TO HALF OF A LARGE ONION. I USED SHARP CHEDDAR CHEESE AS WELL FOR ADDED FLAVOR. I INCORPORATED ALL THE CHEESE INTO THE CASSEROLE AND JUST USED CRUSHED POTATO CHIPS ON TOP. I DID NOT DRAIN THE TUNA, I USED THE JUICE AS WELL TO HELP WITH THE BLAND TASTE THAT WAS MENTIONED IN SEVERAL REVIEWS. I REDUCED THE OVEN TEMP TO 350 DEGREES AS WELL TO KEEP THE CASSEROLE FROM DRYING OUT AS MUCH. THE RESULT WAS EXCELENT!!!Read More
This was a better than average tuna casserole, but is definitely not the best, mainly because it is so incredibly bland. I halved the recipe since hubby doesn't eat tuna. I knew going in that I would need more spice so I added 1 tsp. of garlic powder, 1 tsp. of coarsely ground black pepper and a 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper. Even with those additions and all of the salt in the soup, cheese and potato chips, I still had to add extra salt and pepper upon serving. I also didn't think there were enough peas. Next time I make this, I intend to double the peas, add 1.5 tsp. of garlic salt, more pepper, the cayenne pepper and some red pepper flakes. I also think it would work well to makes this with shredded chicken for the fish haters. Good base recipe - it just needs more seasoning to be really good.Read More
I ENJOYED THIS TUNA CASSEROLE. I PREPARED IT FOR MY MOTHER AND I AND IT WAS ENOUGH FOR AT LEAST 6 PEOPLE. AFTER READING THE REVIEWS ABOUT THE CASSEROLE BEING DRY AND BLAND, I MADE SOME ADJUSTMENTS. I USED A FAMILY SIZE CAN CREAM OF MUSHROOM SOUP, I PUT A LITTLE EXTRA SALT IN THE BOILING WATER THAT I COOKED THE NOODLES. I MELTED 1.5 STICKS OF BUTTER IN A SAUCEPAN AND SAUTED MY ONIONS BECAUSE I DID NOT THINK 20 MINUTES WOULD GET THEM AS TENDER AS I PREFER. OF COURSE, I ADDED THAT BUTTER TO THE MAKING OF THE CASSEROLE AS WELL. I INCREASED THE AMOUNT OF ONION CALLED FOR IN THE RECIPE TO HALF OF A LARGE ONION. I USED SHARP CHEDDAR CHEESE AS WELL FOR ADDED FLAVOR. I INCORPORATED ALL THE CHEESE INTO THE CASSEROLE AND JUST USED CRUSHED POTATO CHIPS ON TOP. I DID NOT DRAIN THE TUNA, I USED THE JUICE AS WELL TO HELP WITH THE BLAND TASTE THAT WAS MENTIONED IN SEVERAL REVIEWS. I REDUCED THE OVEN TEMP TO 350 DEGREES AS WELL TO KEEP THE CASSEROLE FROM DRYING OUT AS MUCH. THE RESULT WAS EXCELENT!!!
I'm not a big fan of Tuna casserole but I gave this one a try, with a few modifications it came out a 5 star recipe. My father in law told my mother in law to step aside and let me cook it from now on. He told everyone it's the best F'n Tuna casserole he's ever had.... I guess that about sums it up : ) This is what i changed, I seasoned the mixture with johnnys, I did NOT add mushrooms, I used one can of cream of mushroom and one can of cream of celery, i sauteed the onions in a little bit of butter and also some celery, I added some canned corn in addition to the peas and more cheese to the mixture than it calls for. Best I have ever had.
I have never been a tuna casserole fan but when I saw the name of this one, I though I HAD to give it a try! I am so glad that I did!! I used a 12oz pkg of regular shell noodles and instead of peas (I have never been a pea fan either), I used a drained jar of diced pimentos. This was indeed the Best tuna casserole I have ever had and my family agreed. Wil be making again!!
It was good. I would suggest, however, that you mix all the cheese in the casserole as it dries out to quickly on the top. Also, I used crushed herb flavored pretzels mixed with seasoned croutons instead of the potato chips and it was fabulous.
I am not a huge fan of tuna casserole. It is always so boring, but this recipe is a great start. With a few modifications, it came it fantastic! I used 8oz of noodles instead of 12, which helped keep the dish from drying out in the oven. My family really likes onion, so I used about half of a sweet yellow, roughly chopped. I also added 1/2c sour cream and 1/4 milk to the mix. I didn't have any chips so I just used cheese as a topping, but french fried onions would be great on top. Baked in a 2qt round casserole dish for about 25 minutes at 350. You don't have to bake at such a high temperature since everything is already cooked. You only need to thaw the peas and warm the dish. With these alterations, the casserole came out moist and delicious. My husband ate about half of it in one sitting and it makes great leftovers too! We will be having this again!
Not a big hit with my 2 year old nephew, but everyone else loved it! I doubled the tuna, added another 1/2 bag of noodles, and added a can of Cheddar Cheese Soup. I used buttered bread crumbs instead of the potato chip topping. It tasted exactly like the frozen dinner Tuna Noodle Casserole that I love!
This is by far the best tuna casserole I've had, and as easy as the classic. I often substitute canned salmon for tuna, or use canned asparagus as the main veggie. YUM!
I am giving this recipe 4 stars because, while it was delicious, I had to make the suggested changes to make it work. I took advice from varying reviews, and added a little macaroni and cheese know-how, and ended up with a great casserole! There wasn't a dry noodle in the house. Here's what I did: - Chopped up about 2/3 of a red onion and sauteed in the pan. When onions were nearly done cooking, I added about 6 sliced Baby Bella mushrooms and sauteed for a few minutes. - Meanwhile, I poured 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup in a pan. Filled each can with milk and added that as well. I brought the mixture to a boil, shut off the heat, and added about 2 1/2 to 3 cups of shredded cheese (extra to compensate for the milk). I stirred the cheese in until a cheese sauce was formed, adding salt and pepper along the way. - I then mixed the cheese sauce into the noodles, along with the tuna, onions, mushrooms and frozen veggies. Once everything was coated, I covered in flavored bread crumbs and baked. - The end result.... A+!!!!
This casserole is very good and quite possibly the best one of it's type that I've tasted so far! It reminds me of the tuna casserole that my grandma and mom made when I was a child, but even better!!! This is perfect for kids!!! I omitted the mushrooms since I don't like them. This goes well with a tall, cold glass of milk and oreos for dessert, or if time allows, a Jell-O salad (i.e. cherry cola Jell-O salad) & homemade brownies. Yum! Yum!
This recipe is a good. It is fast and easy to fix. It might be a little bland and it does taste very similar to a Tuna Helper meal but has the homemade appeal instead. I used crushed corn flake cereal dredged in butter for the top since I had no potato chips on hand and it worked okay but I would definitely try the chips if I were to make it again. All in all, this is a good recipe with simple ingredients right out of the pantry. It is a recipe that will turn out just average.
This is an exceptional tuna casserole...HINT: I mixed in one cup of sour cream before baking. This eliminated ANY dryness anyone else has experienced!!! Try the sour cream. Makes it incredibly creamy!!
I always feel bad altering a recipe... I mean following it is what makes it a recipe! I was having a hankering for tuna casserole and needed a base recipe. This worked perfect, and I loved the suggestions everyone else had too. To make this "my family" friendly, I omitted the mushrooms, onions and peas (lol) and instead used 2 cups of frozen chopped broccoli. I also put in a cup of sour cream, cayenne pepper, garlic salt and used sharp white cheddar cheese. For the top I skipped the cheese and just used crushed croutons and it was so good!! I highly recommend this recipe, either as written or doctored up. Its a really simple, delicious one!
I have never been a tuna casserole fan but when I saw the name of this one, I though I HAD to give it a try! I am so glad that I did!! I used a 12oz pkg of regular shell noodles and instead of peas (I have never been a pea fan either), I used a drained jar of diced pimentos. This was indeed the Best tuna casserole I have ever had and my family agreed. Wil be making again!!
I made this for dinner last night and it was excellent. I read the reviews first and made the following changes: 1. sauteed the onion with a little minced garlic before adding, 2. used mixed veggies instead of peas (family preference), 3. baked in a round 2 qt casserole instead of a 9x13 dish, 4. whisked the 2 cans of soup with one can of milk before adding and seasoned the soup with salt and pepper, 5. mixed most of the cheese in and sprinkled just a little on top, 6. topped with crushed whole grain Ritz instead of potato chips (family preference), 7. used whole grain egg noodles (family preference), 8. baked at 375 for 15 minutes covered, then 425 for 10 minutes uncovered. It was moist, creamy, and delicious. It may have needed a little more veggies and tuna, but that's personal preference.
This was a better than average tuna casserole, but is definitely not the best, mainly because it is so incredibly bland. I halved the recipe since hubby doesn't eat tuna. I knew going in that I would need more spice so I added 1 tsp. of garlic powder, 1 tsp. of coarsely ground black pepper and a 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper. Even with those additions and all of the salt in the soup, cheese and potato chips, I still had to add extra salt and pepper upon serving. I also didn't think there were enough peas. Next time I make this, I intend to double the peas, add 1.5 tsp. of garlic salt, more pepper, the cayenne pepper and some red pepper flakes. I also think it would work well to makes this with shredded chicken for the fish haters. Good base recipe - it just needs more seasoning to be really good.
After clicking through different tuna casserole versions and reviews, I picked this one, and I've made it numerous times - putting a different spin each time based on what's in the fridge/pantry. ALWAYS turns out FABULOUS. I think that the real beauty of this recipe is it's openness to interpretation. (Say you're in the middle of a snowstorm, like we are right now, and you have the main ingredients and some others...) Tonight I had no egg noodles (used penne), no peas (used steamed broccoli florets) and happened to have on hand some fresh basil, chicken broth and cooking sherry, so I threw those in with the 2 cans condensed soup. I added Parmesan cheese and lemon juice and zest to the sauce. It came out less like a casserole in density, since it didn't stick tight together, but HOLY COW was it DELISH!!!! Definitely this version is going in the permanent rotation! THANKS for the great recipe! One other tip: I make the whole thing in one pot - saute the onion, carrot, celery and mushroom in a dutch oven on the stove top. Stir in the frozen peas (or brocc or whatever green veggie you prefer - asparagus would be yummy too!), stir in all the other ingredients and pop the whole thing in the oven with the lid on for the first 20 mins, off for 10. You can fit the volume of added healthy veggies and tuna if you're using the dutch oven rather than the 13x9 pan. Makes AWESOME leftovers for DAYS.
I did read over the reviews before trying this out myself and i am glad i saw that it does dry out a little bit. So the only thing i did extra was add a half can of cheddar cheese soup (or sour cream if cheddar cheese soup is not in pantry). and since i didn't have any potato chips or crackers, i improvised and used the canned french's fried onions. DELICIOUS!!!! Thanks for the recipe!
This is my second time making it. The first time, I gave it 3 stars because it was bland and dry. The second time, I tweaked it. MUCH better. First I added a clove of garlic, an extra can of soup AND some sour cream. I also added some dill weed. Dill makes tuna and salmon taste SO much better. I have no idea why. I also used green beans instead of peas because I hate peas.
This was a very good dish, although, like many have said, it was rather dry. If I were rating this dish the first time that I made it-following the recipe exactly, I would have given it two stars, but I wanted to give it a chance since so many people liked it. The second time I made some changes so the 5-star rating is based on making it with my changes. I sauteed my onions in butter and fresh garlic and I added a cup of milk to the sauce before adding it to the noodles. I also really loved the potato chips on the top.
Not much to say other than this is a really good & really easy basic tuna casserole. Yeah, no gourmet nothing going on here but I don't look for gourmet when I'm craving tuna casserole!
this is a great old recipe that has been in my family for years, alot of other reviewers stated that it came out very dry, add about a cup of milk, or until the consistency looks right and that solves the problem. and another thing is, in order to avoid "hard cheese' on top, put the cheese on top first, then the potato chips, then the chips crisp and the cheese doesnt get too dried out.
Other reviewers said it was dry, so I added 1/2 cup of milk and another can of cream of mushroom blended together before mixing. I also used a can of peas drained instead of frozen.Turned out fantastic!! Glad I added the extra cream of mushroom.
I made this for a quick Sunday dinner. I thought the cheese was going to be too much but it blended perfectly into the casserole, and went perfectly with the crunchy potato chip topping. The only change I made was adding a quarter cup of sour cream I had sitting in the refrigerator that I wanted to use up. This is a moist and tasty recipe for anyone that loves tuna casserole. I put it in a 8x12 disposable aluminum and it baked up beautifully.
I made the following changes: I sauteed the onion and some celery in garlic infused olive oil, added the mushrooms without draining them, topped it with Italian bread crumbs, added 3/4 of a soup can of milk and added fresh ground pepper. I also cooked it at 350 for 25 minutes instead of the higher temp. It came out very moist and was very good. Next time I will try to add sour cream instead of milk, garlic and some herbs. This was very easy to make and one of the best tuna casseroles I've ever had.
I normally despise tuna casserole. I LOVE this recipe. I sauteed the onions and mushrooms first. I added 1/2 soup can of milk. In every other way, I followed the recipe. This is CRAZY good!
I like this recipe, but I just gave it 4 stars. Cause I didn't follow it completely, and I add something more to taste by my own. It just came out very yummy. My whole family loved it.
This is a great recipe for tuna casserole and I saved it to my favorites! I made a few changes - first sautéed onions, celery, fresh mushrooms, and garlic. Thanks to the reviews, I lowered the temp to 375 and added about 1/4 cup of milk. Mine did not come out dry at all. It was delicious! I think that 425 temp is the culprit in the dry casseroles. Also, I did not use potato chips - I realize that’s one of the ingredients that makes this recipe unique. I just didn’t have any so I used saltine crackers instead. However, next time I will make sure I have the potato chips!
Yum! We loved this, and it might become our "regular" tuna noodle casserole recipe. I made a couple of changes; we had peas on the side and I took out the mushrooms because my husband doesn't like them. I also used an extra can of soup because other reviewers said it was too dry.
This was very good, I did, however, add half a cup of sour cream, green beans instead of peas and carrots, and generous dashes of garlic salt and pepper. The chopped onions were good, but not cooked enough, would probably sautee` them. Very very good, easy, fast, and you can play around with it.
Amazing!!!! I cooked everything as directed...added salt and pepper to the milk (2%), butter, flour mixture...and it was a raging success!!! Will definitely make over and over again...and FYI if cooked correctly it will not be dry at all - rather perfect I'd say!!! Yum!
Have made as is and with modifications and is excellent. This last time I made with rotini noodles, 1 can of cream of cheddar and one can of cream of celery. I added in 1/2 cup shredded fresh spinach too.
My husband had tuna casserole as a kid and mentioned it recently he'd like to eat some. This was my first time making and eating tuna casserole and it was delicious thanks to this great recipe! I followed some of the suggestions and added 1/4 cup water and 1/2 cup sour cream. I also sautéed the onions before I added it to the rest of the ingredients. Husband loved it, will keep this recipe!
Very delicious casserole. Here's a tip-- use a pot instead of any size bowl and a cup of sour cream. I used the biggest bowl I have in the house and it was barely enough to mix together. I sauteed onions and garlic and mixed that in with a can of cream of chicken and a can of cream of mushroom (woulda went mushroom all the way but that's all I had on hand.) After reading some reviews I heard it got a bit dry in the oven so I added a cup of sour cream-- boy, am I glad I did! Perfect consistency still after several reheats, even microwaved. For the topping, I used Ritz Crackers in the food processor with a bit of butter and some Parmesan. It was better the next day!!!
This Tuna casserole is great and have made it for my family and friends and no one got sick and gave me 100% thumbs up and asked for the recipe.
This was quite tasty. I took some other reviewers' advice and added some milk to make it a little more liquidy. Also added some salt, pepper and garlic salt; didn't use any extra mushrooms as my husband doesn't like them. Substituted about 1/2 a sleeve of crushed up Ritz crackers for the topping in lieu of the potato chips. If my 4 year old wasn't so averse to anything even remotely spicy, I would have added a little cayenne as another reviewer suggested. Otherwise, my only real recommendation would be to lower the temp and cook longer...20 minutes is not enough to get the insides warm but at that temp, I believe the topping would burn if left on too much longer. So next time I'll try 350 for 30-40 minutes instead.
This creamy tuna casserole dish was very tasty and my boyfriend loved it. It didn't take too long, and the biggest plus was how easy it was to make.
Delicious! I am impressed! I used bow tie pasta. I don't eat mushrooms so I eliminated them and substituted cream of chicken soup. I halved this and baked in a 8x8 dish. I also added 1/2 can of milk, which would be 1 can for the full recipe. I believe the milk is an important addition, maybe even could have added a touch more. I will make again and often.
I made this for my coworker who is recently widowed from his wife. He said it was as delicious as she used to make!
The one from my 1960's heavenly child hood consists of tuna, egg noodles, cream of mushroom soup, salt and pepper, thinly sliced green olives with the pimento ( makes all the difference) and crushed potato chips on top. This is still the best in my book. I only add shredded cheese, mixing it throughout. Yum
This recipe was excellent! I did have to improvise a bit. I didnt have any cream of anything so I used mayo, milk and mustard and added a bit of cranberry sauce for a sweetener. No egg noodles on hand so I used ramen noodles (4 packages fed my entire family). I substituted the tuna with canned anchovies and black olives that made it taste great. I added creamed corn just to make it juicier and some leftover ham salad that I had in the fridge. The entire family was presently surprised and they are begging me to make it again. I may add some mashed potatoes next time to give it some texture and more flavor. Thanks so much for the recipe!! It was a hit all around!
this was the best tuna casserole i have ever eaten let alone made. i made the substitutions which were suggested and a couple of my own. since i am overseas, i had to make my own condensed cream of mushroom soup which i found online. made a triple batch of cream of mushroom soup using 2 big cans of mushrooms. substitututed 2 med roasted red peppers and .5 canned corn for peas. added 2/3 c. sour cream, spiral noodles instead of egg noodles, colby jack, cayenne, crushed garlic, salt, pepper, and extra whole milk. my husband who is "not a tuna guy" called it "fanastic" and the whole dish was scraped clean. by the way, this was just the right amount for a hungry family of 5 adults and 1 preteen.
I had to bake mine a little longer because my electric went off for a half hour while it was in the oven. Very tastey.
My famliy cann`t wait for me too make this again.Thanks
Added milk for extra creaminess.
Fast, easy and delicious
I found this recipe and my mom made it tonight for our family. She said it was the best tuna casserole she has ever had.One of my sisters who has never liked tuna casserole even said it was good. Everyone loved it. I didn't try it because it isn't very healthy but I wish I could have from all the compliments it got from our family. This will definitely be replacing our old tuna casserole recipe. Thanks for sharing:)
ok but definitely needs another can of soup.
really great! i added more milk (as suggested), used broccoli instead of peas, added a lot of garlic and will add some red pepper or cajun spices next time. this one's a keeper...
The chips are a good touch, but not good as a leftover as they get soggy. Kind of short on flavor might add just a touch of Worcestershire to the sauce.
The entire famly loved it! I used 2 soups (one cream mushrom and one cream of chicken with herbs) and an entire can of milk to the sauce. Put 1/2 the cheese into sauce and the rest on top. Baked uncovered and it was perfect.
Surprisingly good. Used real mushrooms, added a bit of milk, sour cream, garlic salt, and onion powder.
Pretty tasty, I thought it was a little dry so I poured a little milk into the casserole dish. Have made it twice, the first I followed the recipe to a T, the second time around I added the milk and omitted the potato chips and sprinkled the top with Italian bread crumbs instead.
SO GOOD! I made this last minute for a Lent dinner. I replaced the soup with Classico alfredo sauce, and added just a touch more sauce as I wanted it creamier! Topped with panko, will certainly make again!
All three of my children will actually eat this. Very good (and simple) dinner. many thanks.
yum.. after reading other reviews I added a cup of light mayonnaise and put all my cheese inside casserole.. my moisture was perfect.. If I had gone with only the 2 cans of soup it would have been too dry.. the next day it was a little dry due to the noodles further sucking up moisture.. I can only imagine how dry it would have been next day without additional mayo.. this is reason it was rated 4 stars.. added a little garlic salt and pepper.. it was very good.. thanks
Great base recipe! I would highly recommend that when adding all your ingredients together, make sure that you mix the mushroom soup with a wire wisk in the bowl first, ALSO -- add a can full of milk! It turned out a very creamy recipe with the milk, and helps to avoid the dryness others were talking about. I also used Barilla Gemelli noodles instead of egg noodles. Other than that, excellent!
Good recipe! I made a few changes though and it turned out great. I added more mushrooms, more peas, more onions (red) about 1/2 cup, omitted the cream of mush soup and instead used about 1 cup of milk, 2T butter, 1/4 cup sour cream and 1/4 cup of cream cheese. I also added salt, pepper, onion powder and all seasoning to taste. I also used bread crumbs instead is chips. Have fun creating!!
It was good but I took the onion and mushrooms (I used raw) and sauted them in a small amount of butter till the onions caramelized. Less cheese suits my family better too. Still overall pretty good.
I make this recipe a few times a month for my family and it's always a big hit!! THis recipe is so versatile, I have substituted the egg noodles for other pasta types (like bow tie) and have even substituted the tuna with two cups of cooked and chopped chicken breast or turkey breast. This recipe NEVER disappoints!!
I too, found this a bit dry. It looked dry when I mixed it up, so I added about 1/2 to 3/4 cup of milk and reduced the baking temp to375. It could still have been a bit more moist for my taste, so I think, if I use this again, I'll reduce the amount of noodles to about 10 ounces. I realize it will make less then, but there are only three of us so that would work fine.
This dish was delicious we used whole wheat noodles and I didn't have two cans of soup so I put a little skim milk in instead which I hope made it a little healthier.The dish didn't seem too dry for me but all in all my fiance and I enjoyed it very much.
Followed the recipe exactly, using Pringles as the chips on top. Turned out delicious, but as others have said, a bit dry. Will add more soup next time, but it was definitely yummy! EDIT: Added some splashes of milk this most recent time, and it turned out excellent!
I did try it and it is quite good. My 2 and a half year old liked it.
We enjoyed this recipe, but found another recipe from this site, (tuna casserole from scratch) to have a bit more flavor.
Very good--very easy--very fast. I will make this again and add a little Old Bay Seasoning and black pepper--YUM!
The most delicious tuna casserole I've ever had! ^__^
Quick. Easy. Delicious! My family devoured this dish. I added an extra cup of peas and did not completely drain the noodles and it came out perfect, not dry at all.
This recipe was a great recipe in a pinch. My family raved.
This recipe is a huge hit with my family (two kids and a hubby). I've made a few tweaks that make it even better! for one, I use fresh mushrooms. I saute the mushrooms and onions in butter before adding them to the recipe. I also followed other posters' advice to add some sour cream, extra soup and milk to make it creamier. All in all, this is a fabulous recipe!
A good recipe which we felt needed a few alterations... 1) sauté the onions with a tsp of kosher salt, 2 tsp of fresh cracked pepper and tbsp of olive oil. Once the onions are getting soft, add the mushrooms and cook until they start to soften. 2) add 2 cloves of fresh chopped garlic to the onions and mushrooms. cook for 1-2 minutes until they become fragrant. 3) OPTIONAL: Add 1/4 cup of vodka to deglaze the pot. Be careful if working with open flames. I cook the vodka, onions and garlic for about another 1-2 minutes. 4) Add 1 tsp of dried parsley 5) Add 1/2 cup of sour cream for added creaminess 6) Optional: use cayenne pepper to season... a little goes a long way. Be careful not to over season 8) Follow the rest of the recipe according to JAICARDs instructions.
I made a lower fat version of this recipe and was pleased with the result. I used whole wheat, no yolk egg noodles, 98% fat free condensed cream of mushroom soup,and reduced fat shredded cheddar cheese. I mixed all of the cheese into the mixture prior to baking, along with about 10 oz. of water to prevent dryness. I used panko bread crumbs as a topping. It came out really well, and I feel alot less guilty about indulging in tuna casserole!
This recipe turned out wonderful! I do not often give 5 stars, but I couldn't find anything wrong with this recipe. I know that regular potato chips would of tasted just as good, but I put Lays Baked BBQ chips on top and that tasted superb! Great recipe, extremely simple, and it really is the best tuna casserole ever!
Jennifer's Best Tuna casserole was very good. I added some salt and pepper as I do to everything. My husband, who loves tuna casserole had three helpings. I will make this again and again.
I made this about 3 hours ago for dinner and my boyfriend is still raving about it! Quick, easy & delicious! Wasn't dry at all! My boyfriend has requested it at least one night a week for dinner from now on.
I liked this recipe, very traditional-I would however add 1 1/2 cups milk to the mushroom soup to avoid the dryness. I also added the cheese after 1/2 hour of cooking and then finish off cooking with topped cheese and chips, ritz crackers, french onion crunch and then cook for the remaining time. For those of us that rate very negatively I highly suggest that you keep your opinion to your self it is not a productive review.
This was the best tuna casserole my husband and I have ever had. I (for once) did not substitute anything and followed the recipe, it was delicious!
My fiance was resistant to tuna casserole because he remembered his mom's dried out version. I have to use the healthy request mushroom soup to avoid MSG, so I doctored this up with 1/4 t celery seed, 1/4 t garlic salt, 1/8 t salt, and 1/4 t black pepper. I also used 3 cans of soup and 1/2 cup light sour cream. The result was awesome! It was full of flavor and very moist. He actually asked me to make this again.
easy and fast...thanks for sharing!
I should have followed this as written. Because of the comments about it being too dry, I did add some sour cream and milk -- and I thought it turned out too creamy. I added a can of pimentos, which added to the flavor and color. To keep this easy clean up, I sauteed the onion in the same pot I cooked the noodles in while the noodles were draining in the colander, then mixed everything else in and put it in the oven. We don't like toppings on our casserole, so just used the extra cheese on top with a little paprika. Next time I'll leave out the sour cream and just add a small amount of milk. I think sour cream can "bland out" the true flavors sometimes.
I followed the suggestion to add more cream of mushroom. I used one of the "Family-Sized" cans. Left out the mushrooms and potato chips. It came out great.
I made this with a few changes and I was very pleased. I started with using whole grain noodles. I sauteed the onion, fresh mushrooms, and some celery in some evoo and s & p. I also added about 1/4 c of sour cream and 1/2 c milk to the mixture to add more moisture. It came out very creamy and delicious. My husband ate almost half the pan!! I really like adding the celery as it added a bit more crunch to the noodles. I also had some crunch on top using french onions and a little extra cheese. Yummy, fast, and nutritious.
Something this good shouldn't be this easy! I never tried to make Tuna casserole before this recipe but one day I was just really craving some- luckily I stumbled upon this recipe. I do tripple the tuna as the suggested amount doesn't seem to be anywhere near enough. I also mix in a cup of mix and a 1/2 cup of sour cream to make it creamier. I keep meaning to add French's French Onions instead of potatoe chips but each time I have made it I just happen to not have any. Next time I do intend to try the french onions as they just seem to be perfect for a dish like this. But the kids love it AND so does the hubby (and he doesn't even eat Tuna). This recipe is a guaranteed winner!
Everyone in my family that likes this kind of dish loved it. It's not for everyone. I used 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup and 1 can of cheddar cheese soup. Instead of the peas, I added 1 can of artichoke hearts that I quartered.
It was ok. I added a half cup of milk and it was still too dry. Next time I would use a full cup of milk and switch from Cream of Mushroom to Cream of Chicken or Celery. I used bread crumbs instead of chips and wouldn't do that again either.
This would have been LOADS better if I'd sauteed the onion first or simply left it out. I'll give it another try and see how it goes. =)
This really is the best tuna casserole! I had honestly sworn off tuna casserole after the last time I made it and it tasted so awful, I threw it out. I love this recipe, though. Only change I made is I used 1 can COMushroom and one can COCelery, only because I only had one COMushroom. also I added a little paprika and garlic powder along with salt and pepper to add some flavor. Great recipe, thanks for sharing!
This came out so delicious. I modified it a bit because of the ingredients I had on hand and the other reviews I read. The modifications were: sliced fresh mushrooms, an additional can of soup (I used cream of chicken) and a half cup of milk.
Delicious recipe. I love to find dinners that I almost always have the ingredients to prepare. I too like other reviewers baked in a greased 2 QT round casserole dish. I improvised with what I had which was a combo of sharp cheddar, velveeta and sliced swiss on top. I also didn't have any potato chips. I used part seasoned bread crumbs and french fried onions. Added about 1/4 cup milk and miracle whip after another reviewers suggestions. Added about 1 tsp of garlic powder. Mine wasn't dry at all but I did add milk and miracle whip so that could have helped. Overall great recipe. I did like the slight crunch of the onions and the addition of the can of mushrooms. I think it's great to find a recipe that you can modify based on what you have in your kitchen. You can't beat the price of what this dish costs to make.
My sister HATES tuna casserole but she loved this one. I don't know why, but then again I'm not about to argue.
Like many other reviewers, I have been making tuna casserole forever. My base ingredients have always been the same to this recipe, and probably a bit less fattening, but I have to say that this one tastes much better! The 2 cans of soup, white onion and cheese really make the difference. I love the egg noodles since they are so light versus twists or tube pasta. I had cream of chicken and mushroom on hand and I think that flavor combo was great. I did mix most of the cheese in and then just used a little on top with a tiny bit of finely crumbled fried onions. I never use those, but since the original recipe called for chips I figured this was the same idea. It was so yummy. 5 stars for me. I am making my second batch today for a reunion potluck. I found that last time putting the casserole in the frig for a couple hours and then cooking it let the flavors set a while. It was a hit for adults and little kids.
Needs some tweaking- cook at a lower temperature and covered. I may use broccoli instead of peas next time. Also add some pepper and garlic powder to the mix, and 3 cans of tuna instead of 2. I did add sour cream, and I made it a bit healthier by using 2% cheese, low fat sour cream, and healthy request soup.
It was good. My husband liked the crunchy potato chip top. I had added a dash of cayenne pepper and he thought that was a nice touch. Our frozen peas came with diced carrots too which made it colorful and tasty. I thought this recipe was nice and hearty but I'm hoping I'll like it even better as leftovers. Additionally, I'm not sure I like the raw onion taste... may put less of it next time or cook it a bit beforehand.
This is a great dish when altered to suit your own taste. I'm giving it 4 stars since I made changes others suggested to keep it from being too dry. I added an additional 1/2 cup of cheese and 1cup of sour cream. I substituted red peppers for the mushrooms since it already had mushroom soup. The red bell pepper looked nice with the peas. I used a 12 oz. pkg of frozen peas because that's the size I had on hand. I increased the onion and sautéed it in olive oil with the peppers before adding it to the mixture. I also added garlic and dill because we like spicy food. Then I topped it with buttery cracker crumbs and cooked half of it for 20 minutes at 350. I froze the other half for dinner another.
This is a terrific tuna casserole. Everyone wanted the recipe. I once substituted canned salmon for the tuna and it was very well received.
Made as is, except halved the recipe and skipped the mushrooms as opening a can seemed like a waste when it only called for a 1/4. It was good, but a little bland. Will make again with some tweaking to add a little zing.
I tried this recipe tonight and was concerned on the dry comments so I added a can of diced tomatoes and cilantro. Spiced it up a little and was delicious!
Less is more. My normal recipe doesn't call for onions and definitely need to use French's French Fried Onions on top instead. It is very easy to throw together, especally for a week night and can feed quite a few otherwise.
My accidental modification: I didn't read the recipe closely before I went to the store, so I only came home with one can (98% fat free) of mushroom soup. After reading others' reviews, I simply added a can's worth of (regular) sour cream. I also added about 1/3 cup of (n/f) milk, because others had said the casserole was dry. Also, I substituted bread crumbs for the potato chips and threw a little parmesan on top. It turned out really delicious! It didn't taste low fat. I think maybe it was even better for having the sour cream instead of the 2nd can of soup -- it helped keep the casserole from having that "canned food" flavor. And it was firm but moist. I love onions and don't mind the crunch from raw or nearly-raw onions, but if you don't care for that crunch I'd suggest sweating the onions before baking.
This was great. After reading other reviews I added 1 soup can of milk to the mixture and it kept it moist and creamy.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections