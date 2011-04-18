Best Tuna Casserole

After clicking through different tuna casserole versions and reviews, I picked this one, and I've made it numerous times - putting a different spin each time based on what's in the fridge/pantry. ALWAYS turns out FABULOUS. I think that the real beauty of this recipe is it's openness to interpretation. (Say you're in the middle of a snowstorm, like we are right now, and you have the main ingredients and some others...) Tonight I had no egg noodles (used penne), no peas (used steamed broccoli florets) and happened to have on hand some fresh basil, chicken broth and cooking sherry, so I threw those in with the 2 cans condensed soup. I added Parmesan cheese and lemon juice and zest to the sauce. It came out less like a casserole in density, since it didn't stick tight together, but HOLY COW was it DELISH!!!! Definitely this version is going in the permanent rotation! THANKS for the great recipe! One other tip: I make the whole thing in one pot - saute the onion, carrot, celery and mushroom in a dutch oven on the stove top. Stir in the frozen peas (or brocc or whatever green veggie you prefer - asparagus would be yummy too!), stir in all the other ingredients and pop the whole thing in the oven with the lid on for the first 20 mins, off for 10. You can fit the volume of added healthy veggies and tuna if you're using the dutch oven rather than the 13x9 pan. Makes AWESOME leftovers for DAYS.