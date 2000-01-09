Orange Curried Chicken

I will definitely make this again. The ingredients were all things I had on hand. But I have to admit I used this recipe as jumping off place. I altered it because I had seen other recipes and wanted the other flavors added. So, my altered recipe may not even qualify as a "I made it" LOL. I added cardamom, ginger powder, cinnamon, honey, orange juice, and a chipotle season blend I had on hand, for a little heat. I omitted the salt. I didn't measure anything, just poured to taste. I cut my breast from the bone and then into strips. Because the sauce was runny, I spooned some into a saucepan, added corn starch and boiled to thicken it, then poured it back into baking dish. Combined with juice that was left in dish, it made the perfect consistency for gravy. Served over rice. It was delish! And will definitely add this to my regular recipes.