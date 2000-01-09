Orange Curried Chicken
An orange marmalade curry sauce gives this chicken its sparkling sheen.
Very good for a quick and easy curry dish. To shorten the baking time I cut boneless, skinless chicken into strips. If you're going to do that, reduce the amount of water since it has less time to thicken. Some have said the dish was too sweet, and that can be countered by using an imported marmalade, which is usually less sweet than American marmalade.Read More
I make something similar. Only I add a small bottle of bbq sauce & 1 tsp. minced garlic, along with the orange marmalade.(I omit the curry) I also cook the chicken and the sauce in the slow cooker for 6 hrs. Serve over rice.Read More
Very good for a quick and easy curry dish. To shorten the baking time I cut boneless, skinless chicken into strips. If you're going to do that, reduce the amount of water since it has less time to thicken. Some have said the dish was too sweet, and that can be countered by using an imported marmalade, which is usually less sweet than American marmalade.
Delicious.. I too altered the recipe somewhat: used boneless skinless breasts, baked for 30 minutes, also I cut the water down to less than 1/4 cup and used about a tablespoon of soy sauce and 1 teaspoon of jarred minced garlic. I didn't cover the dish in the oven and probably should have, as basting didn't actually seem necessary and I could have left it go. Having a penchant for spicier foods, I think I could increase the amount of curry next time or add a few other spices to kick it up a notch. Great idea for chicken!
I took some liberties with this recipe, and still it turned out to be very tasty. I substituted apricot preserves for the marmalade and curry powder for the paste. It was very good! My family enjoyed it with steamed rice. Thanks.
Very good! I used individually frozen (boneless and skinless) chicken breasts. Since they usually make quite a bit of juice when baked, I decreased the amount of water in the recipe. Also, I halved the recipe since I was only cooking 2 breasts. To seperate the 2 breasts from the plain one I was baking for my kids, I used foil. This kept the sauce right on the chicken, instead of spreading out through the pan. I served it with couscous, but had so much sauce left, I wished I had used white rice. The sauce would have been great over it. The chicken stayed very moist and had a nice appearance. I will be making this again!
Wow, what a great recipe! I varied it a bit: I added cilantro since I had a ton in my garden and instead of baking I grilled the chicken. I also put a bit of lime juice on top of the chicken immediately after putting it on the grill. What an amazing flavor adventure!! I paired it was a mango salsa and chili-lime corn on the cob. This has to be some of the best chicken I have had in a long time!!!
This dish hit the spot for my family. Used boneless skinless chicken breasts and substituted soy instead of water. Super simple to whip up and the sweet sauce goes well over rice.
FABULOUS! I mixed a hot curry powder with the sweet orange marmalade - - what a perfect combination. This glaze would be fantastic over salmon or pork, too. I served it with a side dish of honey carrots, which also went well with the curried sauce. Thank you, Wilma, for a wonderful recipe.
I got the comment - "You have to make this again!" from my kids, so I know it was a hit. I used cooked frozen skinless chicken breasts which I thawed first in a pan until they were almost cooked through. Then I baked them with the sauce for only 30 min. so not to dry out. I took the advice to replace the water and salt with soy sauce and served with white rice. Thanks for an easy meal that is so good!
Added about a tsp of fresh garlic, about 1/2 tsp dried red pepper flakes for spice, and 1/2 tsp more salt. I also recommend using skinless legs, thighs, or other dark meat pieces...the breast was just a little too dry w/out marinading prior to cooking (even after basting while cooking) for my tastes. Will definitely make dish again.
This was pretty good although I will say that the Marmalade was a little strong in flavor. I had to thicken with corn starch.
I make something similar. Only I add a small bottle of bbq sauce & 1 tsp. minced garlic, along with the orange marmalade.(I omit the curry) I also cook the chicken and the sauce in the slow cooker for 6 hrs. Serve over rice.
There definitely wasn't enough flavor in this dish. I thought the orange marmelade and curry sounded like a great combination, but I was very dissapointed. I won't be making this again. I plan to pull the chicken and make it into a soup instead.
We (mom, dad and two teens) loved this. Used soy sauce (just eyeballed it) and no water or salt. Most of a jar of marmalade, the soy and curry powder. I have some very strong curry from India, so it was plenty spicy. TIP: the soy sauce does darken it and make it a bit less pretty, so I saved part of the jar of marmalade and mixed it with more curry powder to "glaze" the finished product when it came out of the oven. We did not find it too sweet - just right! Really good with couscous. Thanks!
This was a tasty and simple meal. The preparation was easy. I marinated the chicken in the sauce and baked for about 30 minutes. The next night I put the leftover chicken into quesadillas with fried onion, cheese and mango-lime salsa. This was well received as well!
I thought this chicken was yummy. I used skinless, thinly sliced chicken breasts. I omitted the water all together, and added 1/8 cup of soy sauce, and 2 minced garlic cloves for 2 breasts, and served it over rice. This glaze or sauce would also be delicious on baked ribs.
YUMMY! I took advice of others and added 2 TBLSP curry powder, 1 clove minced garlic, grated up some fresh ginger (you can keep fresh ginger root in freezer, and grating it up right out of freezer is so easy and so MUCH BETTER than the ground ginger), used 1/4 cup each of soy sauce and water, pinch of red pepper. The sauce is really good over rice or couscous!! Kids and Hubby really liked this, thanks for EASY and YUMMY recipe
The flavor of the chicken is very nice, but the sauce by itself is VERY sweet and a little overpowering on white rice. I used boneless breast and had to bake longer than instructed. This is definitely quick and easy to throw together, though. The curry gives a nice kick. I might make this again in a pinch.
This is a good idea for a recipe, but I would change several things. First, I would not use regular orange marmalade. If you're not looking to spend a lot on the organic stuff then you're stuck with the kind with high fructose corn syrup as the first ingredient. This makes the dish way too sweet. I would use fresh orange juice and zest instead. Also, I added soy sauce and skipped the water and salt. I also added some red pepper flakes for heat. My boyfriend also suggested cutting the chicken into smaller pieces so that more of the chicken would be covered in sauce...it would also cook faster. Overall I recommend the flavor combination!
I'm so sorry, I thought this was one of the worst things I ever made. Maybe I did something wrong since it does have several positive reviews. My husband seemed to like it, however I thought it was terrible. So sorry :(
This was so good, I couldn't beleive it was so easy. I followed others and substituted soy sauce for water and added minced garlic. I used bonless chicken breast and cut the recipe in half for two servings. It took less than 30 minutes to cook. I served with white rice and ate both portions myself.
I made this with boneless, skinless chicken breast, it was moist and delicious. For a easy clean up, line your pan with parchment paper or heavy duty foil as the sugar in the marmalade will burn to the pan. I served this with jasmine rice and a tossed green salad.
okay, it's what I thought it would be. More like 3.5 stars because of ease. but the sauce never thickened up and I was expecting something less runny. easy solution, just threw the sauce on the stove and cooked it down. good over brown rice and frozen chinese veggies.
This was good. Wanted curry, but found out I could use the rest of my marmalade in my fridge (bought for a different recipe years ago...). I know I used more than a 1/2 c water b/c I wanted to have enough sauce. Added a Tbsp of cornstarch in hopes it would thickening when cooling from the oven. not so much. Flavor was good. a great balance between Orange and curry. added about 1/2 tsp of garlic and a few dashes of soy sauce as recommended. Was good, but not out of this world. Would make if I was in a bind, but I don't have marmalade on hand as a staple.
This is one of my new favorites from this site. I added about half a tablespoon more of curry powder and some freshly grated ginger (just because I love the aroma and taste of ginger). This dish was excellent!
Excellent! Made with boneless, skinless chicken. Cooked for 30 mins, and added rosemary! The rosemary really added a lot to the sauce. It always goes well with orange.
Very sweet and delicious; tried it with a box of rice this time around, but think next time I'll try cous cous. I wonder if anyone has a suggestion for keeping the leftovers from getting so soggy?
This was really good. We enjoyed it the next day for lunch too. All I had was chicken thighs but, it still turned out great!
Made this in the crockpot.......I advise not adding any water if you cook it in the crock and only add the amount of curry called for. Would be great with broccoli as well!
I loved this as did my guests. I found there was way too much water and I had used only about 1/2. I boiled up the sauce to reduce it a bit and served on the side so it worked out okay. I also increased the curry a bit, added a few grains of sea salt and small shake white pepper.
This is such a simple recipe and it's very good. I took the advice of another review and saved a lot of money by using apricot preserves instead of orange marmalade. Served over couscous with steamed broccoli. A really easy way to spice up some chicken without a lot of spicy. I used skinless, boneless chicken tenders. Adding garlic or red pepper flakes might be a nice addition. The chicken is sweet, but I wouldn't mind a little kick.
This recipe was so easy! Because I'm not use to cooking with curry, I was conservative and only used 1tsp instead. Next time, I will use more.
I took just about everyone’s tips and hints into consideration when whipping this dish up. I used boneless chicken breasts, less water, 1 small can of crushed pineapple and soy sauce instead of salt. I also reduced the cooking time and added ½ tsp red pepper to kick up the flavor a bit. All and all the whole family liked it.
I made this tonight for dinner and it was a big hit with the family. Next time I make it I will not add any water at all as we found the sauce very watery and I will definitely increase the amount of curry. Thanks for posting this yummy recipe!
I will sub a dash of soy sauce for water next time. I added a dash of ginger and also used breast tenders and served with improvised "Chinese style" white rice w/ veggies. The sauce was watery, but blended well with the rice. Quick, easy, and really flavorful!!
Way too sweet for everyone in my family.
Very tasty for so few ingredients. I used thighs (with skin) and it was fine. Will try it with boneless, skinless breasts next time. It was delicious the next day too. Great recipe!
It tasted good, was easy to make. Nothing too fancy or gourmet about it. Middle of the week type of dish.
Made this using chicken tenders and it was outstanding! Served over rice with green peas as the accent vegetable. Looking forward to the left overs!
Fantastic, easy, fast. Next time I'll use regular marmalade, sugar free leaves an aftertaste. I did not add water but substituted with a tablespoon of low sodium soy sauce which I adeded to the marmalade, curry, a touch of ginger and garlic as recommended buy other readers. A keeper!
I am a bit iffy on this one, my husband who eats anything hated it. I kind of aquired a taste for it because I kept eating it, but will not make it again.
I also used a bit of soy sauce instead of adding salt. I used boneless, skinless chicken and overcooked it, so it was tough (my fault!). The sauce was delicious!
this was very good. I made it with apricot preserves and actually put it over some mahi mahi fish. I then put it in foil and put it on the grill. the flavor was excellent. I put the remaining sauce over grilled vegetables. I would make this again.
We really enjoyed. I used about a tbsp of soy sauce instead of salt and I added a can of crushed pineapple to give it less of the orange marmalade taste since I am not big on it. I will make this again.
This is excellent if you like curry. I cut down on the marmalade a bit as it was a bit sweet the first time. I also marinated chicken before cooking and it was excellent. Will make this again!
This recipe just didn't taste very good to me. I really think that it should have more of an orange flavor, but it doesn't.
I followed the basic recipe, but made the following adjustments: I didn't have orange marmalade, so I substituted the apple jelly I had on hand, and instead of the water, I used the same amount of orange juice. I added about 4 cloves of garlic, a tsp. of soy sauce and increased the curry to 2 1/2 T (red curry). I chopped chicken breasts into bite sized pieces and added green peppers and pineapple chucks (I used a smallish baking dish so that the liquids pretty much covered the meat, as was suggested) and baked for 30 minutes. Over rice. Fabulous dish!
We liked this very much. The chicken was moist and flavorful.
HOLY COW!!! this was awesome. I did change a few things like instead of water I used low sodium soy sauce, deleted the salt and added ginger & garlic. I did also add another tbs of curry. Wow I sure will make this again.
This recipe specifies way too much water, which makes the sauce extremely thin. The chicken ends up tasting more like jam then orange curried chicken.
I liked this because it was quick. I was afraid that it would be too sweet and it was on that borderline. My son did not like it very much.
I used all-fruit orange marmalade, and added coconut milk to cut the sweetness. Cut up the chicken and cooked it all in a skillet. Removed the chicken when done, reduced the sauce, added the chicken back in.
We absolutely loved this recipe! My husband and I both like Indian food and curry specifically, but usually curry is too hot in restaurants to enjoy. So this was awesome. I enhanced it by adding green peppers and cashews to the chicken before baking it. I cooked jasmine rice and it was delicious.
I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts and an smaller baking dish, therefore the liquid covered the chicken ellimating the need for basting. It was great! My husband and small children loved it.
This is a WONDERFUL recipe, I used 1/4 cup soy sauce and 1/4 cup water, no salt. More curry and 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper for a spicy kick. Love this recipe. WILL MAKE THIS OFTEN
I just made this for dinner tonight and it was great! As others suggested, I used soy sauce in place of water and salt, used pork chops instead of chicken, and only needed to bake it 30 mins. (max - could have gone less even). Served over brown rice with veggies. VERY easy, quick, and delish!
my husband loved it! i used pork instead because that was what i had on hand! i also added some garlic. i used a little less than the 1 cup of marmalade! super easy...i am sure we will be making this many times! thanks!
Whoa – GOOD – sort of followed recipe – no salt . . . I added enough water (hot) to clean out one of my almost empty marmalade jars! Added a little powdered cayenne and chopped up a slightly hydrated ancho chili, read a lot of reviews, maybe a teaspoon of corn starch - WHOA - OH - SO - GOOOOOOD! Chiles add some texture. I chopped up boneless skinless chicken breast into bite size pieces – cooked in casserole, every 10 minutes stirred so chicken would be saturated with the sauce and cooked evenly. Made a rice / quinoa half and half (quinoa -sneak something healthy on my husband )– SOOOOOO GOOOOOOD!
Great recipe, both my husband and I really enjoyed it. I followed some other reviewers advice and added green peppers and cashews which we really liked. Although, next time I think we'll add some jalepenos for a kick... it needs a little spice. Thanks for sharing!
Fantastic, full of flavor and super easy! I always double the sauce and eat it over rice.
A little bland. A little pricey for a single recipe - unless you make your own marmalade.
This was nice, but way too bitter for me or my kids. We had to sprinkle quite a bit of sugar over it to make it tolerable. We don't like marmalade, but I thought this might be a good way to use up some that I had. Maybe it depends on your marmalade.
What happened here?! Anyone else have as much of a problem as I did? Tasted like chemicals more than anythings. Sorry, I know I'm one of THOSE reviewers but I won't be attempting this one again. Boyfriend said it was the worst thing I ever made. Oh well!
This is really good for something different on your chicken. The only thing I changed is I used boneless chicken breast which shortened the cooking time a little. Worth a try!! Thanks
loved it!!! delicious and easy.
This recipe was great! I added a little miso paste and some siracha sauce to the glaze.
Wow Wow Wow this was delicious. My whole family loved it. The only changes I made was I used 4 boneless skinless chicken breast cut into chunks, added two teaspoons of minced garlic, and only 1/4 of water (but I think that was still too much) next time I won't use the water at all.
I did not care for this dish! Very easy to make, very hard to eat.
My husband and I both enjoyed this recipe. I used chicken tenderloins that I already had, so I reduced the cooking time--and I did as others suggested by using soy sauce instead of water and salt. Its a KEEPER!
This was a good recipe. Nothing extraordinary but still tasty. I used boneless, skinless chicken breast-cut into chunks and also added one Tbs of soy sauce. I chose to use the 'low sugar' orange marmalade to cut the sweetness.
This tasted just like what it was - melted marmalade over chicken. We couldn't taste the curry at all. Very fast, easy recipe but I probably won't make it again.
Wow.. this was great ! Everybody in my family loved this, but I did modify it, following others' suggestions. I chose to cut the chicken into strips, used 1 tbsp soy sauce instead of the salt, added 1/2 tsp ground ginger, and used only 2 tsp curry powder (which for our taste, was enough). For the liquid, I used only 1/4 cup of water, plus 1 to 2 tbsps of pineapple juice. I lined the baking dish with parchment paper, which did make clean-up easier. After placing the chicken in the baking dish, I sliced three canned pineapple rings into tidbits and spread them over the chicken. 35 min., and the chicken was done. Strain the liquid and serve hot with your preferred rice. With these modifications, I guess this version should be called Orange Pineapple Curried Chicken.
My family liked this. I took advise of other reviews: added soy sauce and garlic, cut the water to 1/2 c., used boneless skinless chicken and cut cook time to 25 min. Will make this one again!
I didn't care for this dish much. I was surprised since I like orange and we eat a lot of chicken. It needed something, more spice but less curry.
Sorry, I had hoped this would be a simple keeper. Maybe I should have stuck with the exact recipe. I added peppers and some mango chutney. Turned out more like a sweet 'n sour chicken than a curried chicken. It was ok, but not what I was hoping for as I really wanted and easy and yummy curry dish.
I messed this one up by adding too much water to the recipe-sauce was very watery, but the taste was awesome. I followed the other commenters advice and substituted soy sauce for the salt. The left over chicken is great cut up cold and put in a salad.
I made this at Melissa and Dan's during my 2/08 trip. We all loved it. Great flavor and it was extremely easy.
It was ok...............IF I make it again I would leave out the water and add some other spices it was kinda bland.
It was very quick and easy to make, so I'm sad to say that I won't be making this dish again. The first few bites were good, but by the end of dinner I found the orange marmalade was overpoweringly sweet.
I used boneless breasts and cut them up. I did not add any water, and am very glad of that because the sauce was the perfect consistency. It only took 30 minutes to bake. I thought this had a nice curry taste and will certainly make it again. Served with rice and broccoli.
Love the flavours of this recipe. Have made it many times with Chicken and Shrimp. Delicious
I'm in college and LOVE it when I can find recipes like this that are so easy and SO delicious!! I loved this!
I substituted soy sauce for salt, used minced garlic and, as I am diabetic, I used no sugar marmalade. Served with whole grain rice. Never had so many compliments.
I will definitely make this again. The ingredients were all things I had on hand. But I have to admit I used this recipe as jumping off place. I altered it because I had seen other recipes and wanted the other flavors added. So, my altered recipe may not even qualify as a "I made it" LOL. I added cardamom, ginger powder, cinnamon, honey, orange juice, and a chipotle season blend I had on hand, for a little heat. I omitted the salt. I didn't measure anything, just poured to taste. I cut my breast from the bone and then into strips. Because the sauce was runny, I spooned some into a saucepan, added corn starch and boiled to thicken it, then poured it back into baking dish. Combined with juice that was left in dish, it made the perfect consistency for gravy. Served over rice. It was delish! And will definitely add this to my regular recipes.
I altered this recipient to make quick chicken tenders. I floured the chicken and fried them in a little oil then poured the glaze over them and cooked until it thickened. Easy and delicious, my husband loved it.
