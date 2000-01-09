Orange Curried Chicken

An orange marmalade curry sauce gives this chicken its sparkling sheen.

Recipe by Wilma Scott

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a small bowl combine the marmalade, curry powder, salt and water. Mix together. Place chicken pieces, cut side down, in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish and spoon marmalade mixture over chicken.

  • Bake uncovered at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes, spooning sauce over chicken several times. (Note: If sauce begins to stick to the baking dish, add an additional 1/4 cup water).

  • Remove chicken from baking dish and skim fat off of the sauce. Serve sauce hot with the chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
589 calories; protein 47.4g; carbohydrates 54g; fat 21g; cholesterol 144mg; sodium 768.7mg. Full Nutrition
