Deep-Fried Green Beans

Have a tough time getting the young ones to eat vegetables? Well they are sure to eat this fun and quick green bean dish. You can use them as a side or appetizer!!! I got this recipe from my sister-in-law that has 3 kids who aren't fond of veggies!

By MommyZofnas

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pound
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Whisk together the flour, salt, pepper, and garlic powder; set aside. Pour the buttermilk into a shallow dish.

  • Thread the green beans onto toothpicks, making bundles of about 5 green beans each. Dip the green bean bundles into the buttermilk, then into the flour mixture. Shake off any excess flour. Fry in the hot oil until the flour turns golden brown, about 4 minutes. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate, and serve hot.

Editor's Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 29.8g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 1.2mg; sodium 1199.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (35)

Most helpful positive review

Vickie
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2009
My husband and I have ordered these at different restaurants and loved them so I tried this recipe. Very good! I used frozen green beans (thawed) from this summers garden and I didn't use the toothpicks. I also added cayenne. I made a dip from mayo spiced mustard cayenne salt pepper and garlic powder (all to taste). Delicious! Read More
Most helpful critical review

mumkim
Rating: 3 stars
03/28/2011
These were messy to make and the coating didn't stay on so good. I ended up with a lot of burned coating in the oil which gave some of the beans a burnt/ashy taste. They weren't horrible tasting just not great and too much work. Read More
Vickie
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2009
My husband and I have ordered these at different restaurants and loved them so I tried this recipe. Very good! I used frozen green beans (thawed) from this summers garden and I didn't use the toothpicks. I also added cayenne. I made a dip from mayo spiced mustard cayenne salt pepper and garlic powder (all to taste). Delicious! Read More
HomeschoolMomtoBoys
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2010
These were very yummy and I'm not much a green bean fan. I didn't have any buttermilk and just used the 1% milk I had in the fridge. I bet they are even better with buttermilk. We will definitely have these again. Read More
Suzanne
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2009
These are addictive! A huge hit as an appetizer for Thanksgiving Day to keep hungry kids not so famished as the turkey was cooking. The batter could be improved and would allow for personal preferences of spices. Read More
Michelle Graham
Rating: 4 stars
09/27/2010
I added cayenne to the batter for an extra kick. My hubby loved these but I found them too heavy. If you like breaded and fried veggies you'll probably like these! Read More
Jackie Sikowitz Diamond
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2010
Used the concept of the recipe and put my own twist on it. Didn't measure (just threw the ingredients in the bowls) and added curry powder to the flour to give it a zing. The family loved it. Read More
SERENEECHO
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2010
I served this as a side to filipino lumpias and rice. My mom and I really liked them & Dad & husband thought they were above average. Next time I will try repeating the dipping process to try and get a better coat. Read More
my4boys
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2011
WONDERFUL! These were the best! My husband and kids couldn't get enough. Really if I could give these 10 stars I would! Better than french fries and way better for you. Read More
Shannon
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2009
This was great! Very easy to make.. Thanks for the recipe. Everyone loved them. Read More
aljessam
Rating: 4 stars
04/21/2011
These are great I too didn't have buttermilk so I used 2% also I coated them in the flour mixture then back in milk and back in flour for a good coating.....turned out great! Read More
mumkim
Rating: 3 stars
03/28/2011
These were messy to make and the coating didn't stay on so good. I ended up with a lot of burned coating in the oil which gave some of the beans a burnt/ashy taste. They weren't horrible tasting just not great and too much work. Read More
