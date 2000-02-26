Mexican Chocolate Cake

This is a moist chocolate cake with a hint of cinnamon. This recipe will make a large one layer cake or a two layer quarter sheet cake.

Recipe by Valerie

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
1 - 12x18 inch pan
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 12x18 inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, stir together the flour, cocoa, sugar, baking soda and cinnamon. Add the margarine, oil, water, sour milk, eggs and vanilla, mix until smooth. Spread evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 6g; cholesterol 10.6mg; sodium 69.7mg. Full Nutrition
