I had never heard of Mexican chocolate cake until a coworker requested it for his birthday (I make a requested treat for everyone on their birthday). I had no idea what the flavor or texture was supposed to be like so after searching several recipes and reading reviews I chose this one - including some of the suggestions from other reviewers. I followed "dreamysweets" instructions of boiling the butter, cocoa, oil, and water mixture before adding it to the dry ingredients. I like a lot of flavor in my recipes so I doubled the cinnamon, added 1/4-1/2 teaspoon of crushed cloves, and added a pinch of cayenne pepper. The key is to remove the cake when it is JUST cooked or it will overbake and be dry. This is the moistest cake I have ever made and my coworker said it was perfect. This is a fantastic recipe and next time I will try the recommendation of using orange juice (to see the difference) and I'll add frosting. However, the cake is perfect standing alone with powdered sugar sprinkled on top. Great recipe and easy to make!