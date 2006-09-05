Best Bread Machine Bread

This recipe is easy and foolproof. It makes a very soft and tasty loaf of bread with a flaky crust.

By SHECOOKS2

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
2 hrs 10 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 1 1/2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the water, sugar and yeast in the pan of the bread machine. Let the yeast dissolve and foam for 10 minutes. Add the oil, flour and salt to the yeast. Select Basic or White Bread setting, and press Start.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 5.2g; sodium 195.4mg. Full Nutrition
