Best Bread Machine Bread

My girlfriend and I were browsing through a Goodwill store and I happened on a Sunbeam Bread Maker, that looked brand new. For $10 I figured I couldn't go wrong. My girlfriend, on the other hand, thought I was crazy. Being from the Philippines she thought making bread was a long, arduous process. When we got home I told her to watch and learn. I found this recipe, read a couple of reviews, made a couple of changes and put it all together. She was just sitting at the table watching, probably wondering when the "real" work would start. After putting everything in the pan and dropping it into the breadmaker, I pressed a couple of buttons and turned and walked out of the kitchen saying, "that's it." "Huh? Don't you have to mix the dough?" "No, the machine will do that." "How about getting the dough to rise properly." "Uh, machine will do that." "Well, what do you have to do?" "Actually, I'm pretty much finished. The only thing to do now is wait about three hours, come back and pull the pan out and drop the bread out of it. Wait about ten to fifteen minutes and then cut it up and enjoy it with you." She didn't believe me. Three hours later she was right there by my side as I pulled the pan out of the machine and popped the bread out of the pan onto a paper towel. "Ooooooo. That looks good and it smells great." A few minutes later we each had a thick slice of bread with some Country Crock and she was completely converted. The changes I made were pretty much wh