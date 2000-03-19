Herman Bread
A simple way to use your extra Herman Starter. Add one half cup of cheddar cheese for a totally different flavor.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Get the recipe for Herman Sourdough Starter.
I tried another Herman recipe before I tried this one and was totally disappointed - this one made the perfect loaf of bread - light with a thin crisp crust. Since I like my sourdough a little sweet I added about ¾ c. sugar and, like other reviewers, had to add about 1 additional cup of flour. I plan to pass this recipe out when I give away my starter! (This is also perfect for French toast!)Read More
I don't know if there was something that was forgotten or what. But unless you add sugar to the yeast it will not activate. And unless you add more flour than the directions call for you will have a puddle of dough. I fould this complicated and leaving out quite a few steps :(. Would Not recommend it to anyone.Read More
I wanted to add that many of these reviews are a function of two things: the condition and hydration of Herman. In order for your bread to rise, Herman must also rise. Bubbles alone don't rise bread. You need Herman to foam to at least 1/3 it's size; although most websites say it should double to make good bread. How do you get it to increase, feed Herman and use or dump some and do it again for several days. Each time, Herman will improve. As for hydration, the thinner your Herman the more flour you'll need when you bake. In general, most recipes assume a "pancake batter" consistency. Good luck.
I really liked this bread, the texture is very nice. But the recipe is missing flour. I ended up adding about 1 1/2 cups more. The instructions should say 'keep adding 1/2 cup of flour until it is ready...' It is also a bit on the salty side. The bread by itself is good, but putting any butter or salty spread on it was too much. Next time I am adding 2 tsp. salt, not a tbsp. I made this in my breadmaker and it came out just fine. Just pour the liquid ingredients in first, then the flour and the dry ones. I processed it in the 'sweet dough' cycle, but the regular white cycle probably would have worked as well.
I already had a sourdough starter and I saw this recipe for white bread. I followed it with the exception of adding 3 tbs. sugar to it. I then worked only 1/2 of the remaining flour in and then used the other half to kneed the bread with. It all worked in eventually. (all three cups)I then let it raise and then punched it down and divided it into two loaves and let it raise overnight. They were light and fluffy. It is delisheous toasted.
I've made this bread several times now. It has a slightly sweet flavor to it. It's great toasted for breakfast. My husband and I can't get enough of it! Delicious and easy to make!
I love this bread, but love it even more as dinner rolls. Just divide dough in half then half again then thirds. Recipe makes 12 large rolls. I also cut down the salt to 1 tsp. It is also a good dough for cinnamon rolls. Yum!
I love using my Herman starter for this bread. Smc
followed directions to a T and turned out awesome! going to be my sourdough bread recipe from now on.
Oh my! I added 1 cup of raisins while kneading the dough. (I also had to add about a cup more flour to make it the right consistancy.) After it rose, I punched down and flattened it and then sprinkled it with 1 cup brown sugar + 2 t. cinnamon and rolled it up jelly roll style for the second rise. Delicious!!
This was excellent! It didn't raise that much at first but it didn't matter this turned out perfect! The taste was amazing - I didn't alter this recipe one bit and it was outstanding! Thanks!
This is a wonderful recipe!! It is easy to make also.
This is a great recipe! I loved this bread as a child, and this is exactly how I remember it! I did have to tweak the recipe a bit. I cut the water down to 1/2 cup instead of the full cup called for in the original. It turned out great!
this was my first try at anything w/sourdough. i was very pleased
If you want Sourdough bread that is flat as a pancake and dense as a rock then this is the recipe for you. This recipe did not rise at all. The dough maintained the same shape as size for 2 hours before I gave up and reshaped it for baking. Waited another 2 hours with the dough in a slightly warmer place and it still did not rise. My yeast was good, just bought the day before from the store and performed as expected when mixed with the water and a pinch of sugar at the start of the recipe.
I changed the recipe a bit. I added 1/2 cup sugar as we like a sweeter dough. Instead if 1 Tbsp if salt, I substituted 2 tsp salt. Also more flour -about a cup- was needed to make the proper consistency.
This is a great recipe. I modified the recipe to allow baking the loaf in a 1-quart Dutch oven. Results are consistently great.
Turned out perfect with my 4 yr old starter. I didn't add as much salt and used dough conditioner. Only had to add 1/4 cup extra flour, but my starter was runny. This is the first to turn out great.
Soooo good!!! So easy!! Only problem is we can’t stop eating it!! ??
This is a great bread, and turned out better than other sourdough breads I've tried from this site. I made it with a non-Herman sourdough starter. It was a little salty, so next time I'll cut the salt back a bit, but other than that it was excellent.
Made this with very little variation: I used 1 1/2 cups of starter because that's what I needed to use up, and instant yeast, and it turned out quite nicely! It took forever to rise but it was worth every minute. The bread is soft but with enough density to hold up to sandwich-making; the crust is thin with just a slight crispness, and the taste has just a hint of sweetness, and a nice tang. All told, I will use this for my white bread recipe in the future. Great post! Thanks.
This is the easiest bread that I have ever made. I have made many loaves and not one has failed yet. the older my starter gets the better the bread is.
Anyone not familiar with Herman sourdough starters, they are not fed like other starters. It's fed milk, sugar, and flour, so it's sweeter and usually liquid like a crepe batter, never refrigerated. Unbleached flours work better, too. To make bread to my tastes, I reduced the sugar in the last feeding to 1/4 normal, and used 1 tsp. less salt in the bread, to balance. Followed the recipe 1st time, didn't need more than 2 TBSP more flour, used recently fed starter. This time, used just a tad over 3 cups of flour, 2% milk that had started to go off instead of water, and the same starter, which had now gone 6 days without a feeding (because I didn't give it away), and an egg wash on the proofed loaf for better browning. The dough was marvelously tender both times. The 'fed" loaf rose better and fast, but the "unfed" loaf was nearly the same just needed double or more time to rise. GREAT use of Herman starter!
I buttered the crust just before taking it out of the oven. Delicious and EASY recipe!
Nice firm loaf, holds up to any sandwich. I like to use different recipes for my sourdough starter, I will keep this in the rotation.
I also needed to add a bit more flour the first time I made it. Subsequently, I used 3/4 c water to dissolve the yeast. Have made this weekly for the past month. Also made biscuits from the starter
I had to add a lot of extra flour. Also, the bread was very slow to rise and I thought it was a little heavy.
Love this tall fluffy bread! Have swapped out one cup of flour for whole wheat and my grandson loved it too!!
Everyone loved this bread. Will make again!
I make this recipe exactly. It always turns out great. Makes the best toast, dinner rolls and cinnamon rolls. I love this recipe.
I added 1Tbsp cinnamon and some raisins. My family loves this raisin bread toasted for breakfast.
