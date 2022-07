Herman Bread

Anyone not familiar with Herman sourdough starters, they are not fed like other starters. It's fed milk, sugar, and flour, so it's sweeter and usually liquid like a crepe batter, never refrigerated. Unbleached flours work better, too. To make bread to my tastes, I reduced the sugar in the last feeding to 1/4 normal, and used 1 tsp. less salt in the bread, to balance. Followed the recipe 1st time, didn't need more than 2 TBSP more flour, used recently fed starter. This time, used just a tad over 3 cups of flour, 2% milk that had started to go off instead of water, and the same starter, which had now gone 6 days without a feeding (because I didn't give it away), and an egg wash on the proofed loaf for better browning. The dough was marvelously tender both times. The 'fed" loaf rose better and fast, but the "unfed" loaf was nearly the same just needed double or more time to rise. GREAT use of Herman starter!