Herman Bread

A simple way to use your extra Herman Starter. Add one half cup of cheddar cheese for a totally different flavor.

Recipe by Jacquelyn Demery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 - 9x5 inch loaf
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small mixing bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the yeast mixture with the Herman Starter, oil, 2 cups flour and salt; mix well. Add the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring after each addition. When the dough has pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 8 minutes. Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.

  • Lightly grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan. Deflate the dough and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and form into a loaf. Place into the prepared pan. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise until doubled in volume, about 40 minutes. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the top of the loaf is golden brown and the bottom sounds hollow when tapped.

Tips

Get the recipe for Herman Sourdough Starter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 19.3g; fat 3g; sodium 466.3mg. Full Nutrition
