Finnish Pannu Kakku
A family favorite, this recipe is handed down to each generation. This rich, airy treat is best when served hot with jam or jelly.
people always call this a finnish pancake, it's closer to french toast. a family fav. just heat the pan first. it's fantastic with syrup.from: a finnish girl. SISU!!!Read More
It was difficult to rate this because I wasn't sure what to expect. A Pannu Kakku recipe that I saw on another site said it was an "oven pancake," so I was expecting something similar to a pancake. (Which this was not). It was more like a slight sweet, puffy egg custard. My husband liked this, and I didn't care for it very much (though that may be more my personal taste than the recipe). I had to bake it a little longer than stated. I am glad I tried it, if only for the experience of baking (and tasting) some Finnish food.Read More
I make my mother's version of this, but I warm the pan in the oven before pouring the batter in. We all love Pannu Kakku
First off, guess it depends where in Finland your family(s) come from--we spell it Pannu Kakkua. Like others, we put butter into pan and it melts while oven is warming. Prefer to top with lingonberry sauce. Maple syrup works well too, as does cinnamon sugar.
I grew up with this recipe and am so glad to have found it. It tastes great with syrup too. I lost this recipe years ago and now I can make it again.
Scrumdiddly. I used raw sugar and added vanilla sugar. I also served this with maple syrup. The girlfriend likes it with nutella though.
I grew up eating this too and our family recipe is very similar. I like mine cold and I add strawberries and whip cream (not authentic, but delicious!)
Never tried this before. It is delicious and was easy to make. Mine tastes and feels like bread pudding should, to me. I will definitely make this again and again!
very tasteful. I've baked these several times (also for friends) and everyone loved it :)
Way way to salty for my taste! Unless using unsalted butter I would omit the salt all together next time. There is plenty in the butter to salt this. I would also reduce the butter to 6 TBS. Other then than great recipe!
This is fabulous. It was very easy. I even used half whole wheat/half all purpose flour one day. It is good cold.
I'm not sure this came out 100% correct for me but it is delicious. I had to bake it about twice as long as the recipe says because the inside is so liquidy. Tastes very similar to egg custard tarts I get in chinatown. Can serve warm or cold, I like both.
My wife is from Finland and always talked about how good is pannukakku is. So one morning while she was still sleeping I made this for us. Before it was even finished she was woken up by the smell and knew exactly what I was up to. Needless to say, she loved it and scarfed down so much of it I thought she was going to be sick. Said it tasted just like home.
This was a very interesting dish to cook! It is definitely not your everyday taste, and some will be turned away by that, but it is definitely worth trying (what an easy recipe!). I ate it cold with no condiments and it tasted fine! It certainly didn't look like the one in the picture, though. Maybe the one in the picture has a brown syrup on top?
Delish! You can also add blueberries to the batter. Hope you try this with berries, maple syrup, and whip cream! Enjoy!!!
i absolutely love pannu kakku, i'm 1/4 cornish and 2/5 finnish so i've been growing up with this. plus, my two best girlfriends are 100% finnish so we eat this all the time when we get together
This turned out great for me! I scaled the recipe down to 2 servings and added 1/4 t. of vanilla, but that is the only change I made. I used a 7-inch cast iron skillet and my toaster oven set on 400 degrees to bake. It took exactly 15 minutes to bake. Topped with tart cherry preserves, it was a tasty breakfast with a navel orange and coffee. Thanks for the recipe!
It may be technique, as it was the first time I prepared this, but it turned out a little differently than the pannu kakku that I've eaten in Michigan's U.P. It was a little less custardy than I'm accustomed to, and did not puff up and then "fall". It was, however, very easy to do and absolutely delicious as it turned out. After looking at some versions on Scandinavian cooking I added vanilla and lemon zest.
I have always made Dutch Babies for my family but we love Swedish Pancakes and Crepes also. I came across this recipe and decided to try it and it got rave reviews from my kids! It is a bit of a combination of all of our favorites in one recipe. It's also sweet enough that you don't really need to put anything other than a sprinkle of powdered sugar on it. Mine didn't look like the picture even though I followed the recipe exactly and I baked it about 5 minutes longer than it said to because it didn't seem done in the middle. Absolutely delicious!
This recipe had way too much sugar. I cut it in half and it was still too sweet. Also, cutting out the sugar left a pool of butter in the middle so if you cut back on the sugar make sure to cut out some butter too.
Great recipe. The batter was very liquidy but turned out great. Next time I make this I would reduce the butter because there was a lot of grease on top after baking. Tastes just like Finland.
would definitely make this again, yummy
I loved this; I had never had it before and I am so glad I tried it. I like it both warm and cold. When it's warm, I use maple syrup, when cold, homemade strawberry freezer jam. Thanks.
I might make this again because it tasted very delicious however I didn't like that the food was very loose I was taking it out of the oven and it fell through the oven. I would add a little more flour when making this recipe. I also didn't like that it didn't say how much a "serving" was. Other than that it was very delicious.
Ok, you need more flour...more like 1.5 C and half the butter. Sugar depends on your personal taste. I'm Finnish, trust me...this is outstanding but the typical pannukakku batter is thicker than a lettu batter...let the batter sit for 15-20 min white preheating the oven.
This recipe is pretty amazing. I melted the butter in the pan inside the oven while it's preheating. Gives a great extra flavor to the butter.
I used half of the recommended sugar and added 1/4 tsp vanilla. I wisked the ingredients on high to get it mixed well. 20 minutes at 400F.
I made this with my son this morning, and was able to convert it to gluten free. We really liked it.
Delicious! The cooking time is not correct, it takes closer to 50 minutes or so to cook.
