Finnish Pannu Kakku

4.4
32 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 14
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A family favorite, this recipe is handed down to each generation. This rich, airy treat is best when served hot with jam or jelly.

Recipe by Lois

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings


Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Melt the butter in a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the sugar, flour, baking powder and salt. Add the beaten eggs and milk; mix well. Tilt the baking pan to coat all of the sides with butter, then pour the excess butter into the batter, and mix until combined. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 15 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
437 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 53.4g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 172.8mg; sodium 657.4mg. Full Nutrition
