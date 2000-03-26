Absolutely the Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

Great cookie. I'm very strict about using only real butter in all my baking, but I did give butter-flavored shortening a try and was pleasantly surprised. I followed recipe exactly (unsual for me) and it turned out terriffic. I baked mine for 9 min. for the perfect soft and chewy cookie. Of all the cookie recipes I've tried, these taste almost identical to Mrs.Fields coming out of the oven. It also keeps well the day after. TIP - keep the cookies on the cookie sheet for at least 10 min. if you want the cookies to stay moist and soft longer. The natural steam that forms on the bottom penetrates the cookie keeping them moist. A bakery secret.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2003
These ARE the best chocolate chip cookies ever! Since I don't care for milk chocolate, I substituted semi-sweet chocolate chips, and I used butter. I also melted the butter before beating it with the sugars; this was a tip from an online "Chocolate Chip Cookie Hints" site. This site also recommended tripling the vanilla. I used 1 tablespoon of regular vanilla (couldn't find the Mexican variety). The cookies were slightly crispy on top and sides, but wonderfully rich and chewy and flavorful in the middle. I just baked them today, and they're already almost gone! Thanks, Nicole!
Good cookies but these aren't a family secret recipe. They're exactly the recipe on the Nestle's tollhouse chocolate chip bag!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/06/2002
YUMMY. I did only use 1 egg...for a chewier "less-cake-like" cookie. And I bought some Mexican Vannila last time I was in Mexico...not very good at all (unless I just got a bad batch?)...don't waste your time buying it. I also used half butter, half shortening...and a little less sugar(s).
I adapted this recipe to lower the fat and am quite pleased with the results. My changes are: 1/4 c. butter flavor shortening; 3/4 c. unsweetened applesauce; 1 tsp. butter flavoring; 1 c. chocolate chips. My cookies were soft and slightly cakey. Had to bake for 20 min. I estimate my version to have about 5g fat per cookie instead of 13g in the original recipe. My husband liked these which surprised me because he's VERY picky about chocolate chip cookies.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/23/2003
A great recipe! While I usually hate it when a reviewer remarks on the changes they made to the recipe, because I did not have milk chocolate I substituted semi-sweet. I also did not have mexican vanilla so I used 6 teaspoons regular vanilla(on another reviewer's suggestion). The recipe made closer to four dozen. Even with the changes I had to makeit was a wonderful recipe that left none for the next day! Thank you.
okay, but not absolutely the best chocolate chip cookies I have ever made by far! they turned out flat for me both times I tried them...sorry
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2002
These are the best cookies ever! I can't keep them in the house. In fact I just heard the cookie jar open....my husband is eating them again! I don't grease the cookie sheets because of all the shorting thats in the cookies. Wonderful!
Ok, let's try this again. I don't understand why my review for this recipe keeps getting deleted. I have no idea how I could possibly be offending anyone with the truth. What I have to say should be helpful in regards to THIS particular recipe. To the reviewer who said, "This is the exact recipe on the back of the Toll House chocolate chip package", and the 80 people who somehow found that information "helpful": this is NOT, I repeat, NOT the same recipe. The package calls for butter or margarine. This recipe calls for butter-flavored Crisco. The "family secret" the submitter is talking about is the Crisco. My mom has always used the same "secret" in her chocolate chip cookies. It produces a thicker, softer cookie. Using butter produces a flatter, crispier cookie in this recipe. So, everyone that is using butter needs to go review the Toll House recipe (it's right here on AR), otherwise you are not reviewing this recipe and misleading everyone. I use THIS recipe. They taste great, stay soft for days, and present beautifully.
I did not have mexican vanilla but I did have a quality brand name pure vanilla extract that I used in it's place. I did not make any other changes. My cookies were done at nine minutes. I let the cookies cool for a couple minutes on the sheet before pulling them off with the spatula and letting them finish cooling on the kitchen counter. We're now almost through with the day and my husband and two kids have eaten almost half of this batch of cookies. I would say they liked them!
I, like several of the others, feel these were very good, but maybe not the "absolute best". However, I haven't yet met a cc cookie I wouldn't call friend. Also, since I used Ghiardelli chips, I notice the recipe is exactly the same on the bag as Nicole's, except that they use butter instead of butter flavored shortening. I will say, that I do like that these cookies stay chewy in the middle, & lightly crisp on the edges, which to me is exactly what you want. If you bake them for 8-10 mins. they're light in color, & more chewy----10-12 mins. gives you a more normal golden brown color with less chew. In general, it's a keeper recipe for me!
The flavor is good but I'm not a fan of cakey cookies. I like them done around the edges and chewey in the middle. My students made this recipe and all the results were the same regardless of the amount of time they spent in the oven. The search goies on for the perfect cookie.
I do a lot of baking. I am very fond of chocolate chip cookies, but these were not good. I followed the recipe exactly. The batter was nearly flavorless. The cookies were too greasy and tasted like fake butter, crisco and salt. TOO salty and greasy. The texture is too soft also. I like my cookies to be a bit chewy on the edges with a soft yummy center, and stay soft/chewy for a few days. Save your time and don't bother with this one. I have five kids and there are still cookies sitting on the counter. Enough said.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2002
All I have to say is "OH MY MY" this is definately the absolute most wonderful chocolate chip recipe ever.
I am pretty sure this is the same recipe as the one on the back of the Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chips bag...But it is the BEST chocolate chip cookie recipe I have ever encountered. The key to these cookies is the amount of time you beat the eggs. I usually beat the mixture for 5 min after each egg addition but I have done it before for 10-15 min and the result was delicious!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
10/13/2002
Mediocre at best. Substitute butter for shortening, Voila! you have Tollhouse. Bland as well.
I have never been able to make chocolate chip cookies before, they always came out paper thin, but these are perfect. I have to make them for my husband all the time. When I took them to work they were all gone in 15 minutes, everyone loved them. I use 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup regular crisco and regular vanilla. I use my hands to make balls before putting them on the cookie sheet that way they come out perfectly round. I also bake mine 7-8 minutes so they are not too crispy. Thanks so much for a wonderful recipe!!
Pretty darn good. However, this recipe made exacltly 4 dozen, and I used very rounded spoonfuls! They are delicious and keep for several days. I am not a huge chocolate chip cookie fan but I do have to eat a few of these every time I make them!
The batter has zero taste to it. I wasn't impressed with the end result at all. To be honest, the chocolate chip cookie recipe on the back of the Tollhouse semi-sweet morsels package is way better than this one. I wouldn't make these cookies again.
Yes, this is essentially the Tollhouse recipe, except for the 2 tsp. Mexican vanilla. However, they turned out MUCH better than my Tollhouse cookies ever do. I think it was because of the technique- instead of beating the flour mixture into the creamy mixture (as Tollhouse recipe directs), I followed the recipe and gently folded it in. They were delicious!!! Much fluffier than what I normally get and had a melt in your mouth quality. I highly recommend following the directions as stated in this recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2003
I found by adding a half cup less of sugar and by adding a cup of love, it turned these cookies into a delightful treat!
I have been looking for a chocolate chip cookie recipe using Butter Flavored Shortening for a long time. I had the recipe when I was a kid, but lost it over the years. They are as good as I remember!! I accidentally overbaked one batch, but the insides were still soft and chewy! I didn't know what Mexican vanilla was, so I used vanilla flavoring, and they turned out great. I used only the mixer bowl to make them by creaming the sugars with the shortening, then adding the eggs, then the vanilla, then the salt, and finally the baking soda. I beat that on high until it was really fluffy. Then I added the flour and chips. I found that I needed to add anywhere from 1/2 to 1 cup extra flour to make the dough less sticky. The second time I made them, I left out 1/4 teaspooon salt (to be more healthy). They tasted just the same. Instead of baking them all at once, I made cookie balls and placed 12 in each plastic baggy and froze them. When I "need" some cookies I take out a frozen bag, preheat the oven, pop them on a cookie sheet, and bake. I have fresh cookies with in 20 minutes!! (I also gave them as gifts to the neighbors, still in their frozen baggies so they can enjoy the fresh baking aroma.) They loved them! Good luck!
As the title says these are ABSOLUTELY the BEST! Even the raw dough tastes great~ If you're looking for a cookie recipe to try this is the one to try and KEEP! 8 min cook time makes these cookies perfectly browned on the bottom and goldenish on top with a chewy centre once cooled. Comes out looking under cooked but once cooled they're perfection.
These are incredible. A Few notes: If you like CHEWY cookies with a nice crisp edge (divine) you MUST tupperware or zip-lock these cookies AS SOON AS THEY ARE COOL. Do not leave these out and do not use a cookie jar unless it is air-tight. You will have the soft chewy cookie you are looking for. Also, I scaled this to double and it still turned out great. They keep demanding more! Good luck and ENJOY!
These cookies are"really" good, and buttered flavor shortening does make a difference rather than plain ..but i used plain as well and they were still awesome! NOTE:..take them out right befor they turn brown! let them set and theyre absolutly the perfest cookie!!!
I was not that impressed by this recipe. I was expecting something wonderful from all the reviews but was disapointed to find out they were just regular chocolate chip cookies. They tasted fine and my husband ate them up, but he does that with any cookie. I think I prefer the Betty Crocker or Nestle Tollhouse recipes to this one.
These cookies are excellent! They stayed soft and chewy for a few days after baking, and have quickly become my boyfriend's favorite! I used mini M&Ms in half of the dough, and those cookies were delicious!
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
03/30/2014
I have my favorite chocolate chip cookie recipes, but today I wanted to try something different. I prepared them as written with the exception of using half butter and half regular shortening (I tried the butter-flavored once, long ago and didn’t like it) I was both pleased and disappointed with this one. Disappointed because I found these are the type I don’t care for – while they are tasty, with crisp edges,they're a little on the soft and thin side. Pleased, because this is exactly how Hubs prefers them. Score.
I made these for my boyfriend and decided to give a dozen to him and the other dozen to my parents. My dad was a HUGE fan of these. Every time I go to my parents' house now, he requests them. He has one of the biggest sweet tooths I've ever seen and I once made the mistake of putting semi-sweet chocolate chips in. They were still very good, but he prefers the milk-chocolate. I also always use regular vanilla extract, butter and just 1 egg. Cooking time is also always a little more for me, 10-11 minutes. For those of you who are saying the cookies turn out flat, try refrigerating the dough for 30-60 minutes before cooking. If the dough is thin/sticky they will turn out flat.
I don't know why these are "the best". It is the Nestle Tollhouse recipe using butter flavored shortening instead of all butter. The water in the shortening makes them soft and not crispy. I prefer butter.
Great cookie! Thanks for sharing the recipe! Note about Mexican Vanilla: There are two types, real and synthetic. Real, genuine, pure Mexican Vanilla is AMAZING but not cheap (unless you happen to be in Mexico and can pick some up). The synthetic usually comes in huge bottles and is dirt cheap. The flavor is not good, in my opinion. AND some synthetic vanillas have coumarin in them, which has been banned by the FDA. The real stuff has a high alcohol content and is amber in color. The synthetic stuff is black in color, almost opaque, and doesn't have the high alcohol content.
Ewwwww....I was SO disappointed by these! Not a good flavor at all - I should have just ate the Criso out of the can. Look for a different recipe than this one!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2002
These were just as the title described them - ABSOLUTELY THE BEST CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES!!! They didn't last long at my house and everyone that tried them either had to have the recipe or begged me to make more. I didn't have Mexican Vanilla so I used Pure Vanilla Extract(about 1/2 tbsp). I would suggest to the people who didn't like them the first time around to follow the recipe step by step and try them again, they deserve another chance. Unless you only like crunchy choc. chips - nothing bland about this cookie recipe! THANK YOU Nicole for sharing it with us. :-)
It was "ok". I also think they were a little cakey and not the traditional crispy outside, chewy inside that I get with my favorite recipe. They also didn't have that traditional chocolate-chip cookie flavor because of the milk chocolate chips. I stuck to the recipe exactly and half of the cookies were left uneaten which NEVER happens with my cookies. Still...if you like "milk chocolate" chips, this is a good recipe to try.
After first pan came out and were so bad in every way (appearance, taste, texture, etc.) I put all rolled cookie batter back into bowl and tried some variations, with not enough improvement to continue baking them. One star becuase 0 stars isn't possible.
Very good recipe, overall. Perhaps a touch sweet for my liking, and the amount of chocolate chips was a bit too high. The cooking time of 10 minutes seemed best to me. Next time I'll probably use 1/3 less chocolate chips and a touch less sugar, and it should be perfect!
I have made these cookies many times. We love them!! To help with "spreading" and the shortening taste others mentioned, I use 1/2 butter flavor shortening and 1/2 margarine or butter. I also add twice as many chocolate chips. A mixture of milk, semi-sweet and white are favs with my family. "Spreading" can occur when the cookie sheet is not completely cold. I alternate two sheets-- one baking while the other is cooling. I have even been known to pop the "cooling" one in the freezer when it is just barely warm. I got this hint from Maida Heatter-- a real cookie maven. It stopped all my "spreading".
Cakes belong in cake pans, not in cookie form. That said, my husband loves them, I do not. I followed the recipie exactly, only used regular vanilla instead of Mexican. I hate cakey cookies and thats what these are. If your looking for a cakey cookie then this is definitely the recipie for you!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
03/05/2001
This recipe is EXACTLY the same as the Toll House cookie recipe with the exception of an extra teaspoon of vanilla. Why pass it off as a secret family recipe?? That's a joke.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
02/19/2006
I was searching for a chocolate chip oatmeal cookie recipe when I came upon this web site. I do a lot of baking, especially anything with chocolate in it. After reading many of the reviews both bad and good, decided to try this (I was fortunate to have a friend that let me borrow her mexican vanilla). Like several reviewers stated, they were good still warm out of the oven but not that great next day. I even had 4 friends rate them and they all gave it a 3. I agree, believe the Tollhouse cookie recipe is better. Two things that may help, I always use parchment paper when I bake cookies and the cookie scoop is a wonderful time saver, I use the 1 teas. scoop (perfect size) that can be ordered out of most baking cataloges.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
08/05/2002
i actually never got around to making these but the dough was a little to creamy
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2003
These cookies really are one of the absolute best I've ever tasted. The only bad thing is that you can't stop at just one...you have to keep eating them! Delicious!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2003
Absolutely the BEST choc chip cookie I have ever made or tasted. I was worried, I didn't have butter flavored Crisco, so I mixed 1/2c real butter and 1/2c Crisco. They turned out wonderful and didn't last 2 days! Thanks for sharing your recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/22/2003
Thank you for the recipe Nicole. I am newley married, and this week I started on a kick to find the very best chocolate chip cookie recipe. So far these are the best that I have made, and they got really good reviews from my husband and his family. He said he wanted a cookie that tasted like a Hungry Bear cookie. (A yummy local cookie store) And these are definently the closest so far. (Or at least my version of them) I used what I had, which was regular vanilla 1+ Tbs, semi sweet chips, and 1/2 butter 1/2 regular crisco.) They had just a slight crispyness on the outer edges, and a delicious chewy center. They did spread out a bit, but they were not flat. I am only not giving them a 5, because that would end my "quest". And it is kind of fun to have a challenge - to find the very best. If I do not find any that are better I will write back and give them a 5! Thanks again
This is a wonderful chocolate chip cookie recipe!! Just bake them for the instucted time! They won't look exactly done but they will finish baking on the sheet!! If you have any left freeze them for yummy cookies for weeks to come!! But they won't last that long!!
Cookies come out delicious. The only reason you might get a hard bunch is due to the extended baking time. Try only leaving it in the oven for 8 minutes or 8 1/2 mins. If you want to preserve the cookies later on, you can opt to freeze them in a plastic freezer bag or store them in a plastic container/ziplock bag. I find that mine stay fresh for days..and the frozen ones last for a month! I also used regular vanilla.
Amazing!! These are so soft and perfect. Some say to refrigerate the cookie dough so it's easier to handle but after making these about a dozen times, I would say not to refrigerate the dough, it spreads so much better and gets this crispiness on the edges when it's put on the baking sheet right after the choco-chips have been folded in. And the center stays soft and wonderfully yummy! 375F for exactly 11 minutes- PERFECTION!
This is acutally about the same recipe I've always used for my cookies. I've tried mexican vanilla, but still prefer regular. I use a little more brown sugar and a little less white sugar. But my tip is that I don't spoon the cookies out, I roll them into balls first-they tend to be fluffier this way. I also have found that air-bake cookie sheets make a big differance in keeping them soft and moist. Take them out when the edges start to turn light brown, let them sit on the pan a few mins outside of the oven, they will darken a little more as they sit. Love them!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/03/2000
the cookies were good for a day trip snack in the car,
Over the last 2 years, my kids and I worked our way through several books of great cookie recipes. We made 192 recipes to be exact. Wish I had just started here. These have a great buttery taste. FIVE stars from this family of experts.
Very good. Interesting twist using milk choc chips. They would be real good using semi-sweet too. I substituted a cup (tub) of soft Fleishman's and they turned out soft. Used 375 instead of 350. -Suzie
I didnt have butter so I tried this. I like the cookies more with shortening and I only had the regular kind. The best cookies I've made in a while. Thanks for the recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2003
A classic recipe for success. A note on Mexican vanilla. Rated as the best vanilla extract the world has to offer, it really does make a difference if you can find some. It is more aromatic and flavorful than american vanilla, so if you have to substitute american vanilla, you may wish to add a little more than is called for in the recipe. Once you have tried Mexican vanilla in your baking, you will never turn back, and it is definitely worth the trip to go there and get it yourself if need be!
After trying several great cookie recipes, I tried this one over the weekend. I didn't use the mexican vanilla, but it made no difference, these cookies are AWESOME!!! 1/2 tsp. of cream of tartar is all i added for the "cracked" cookie look. My kids like the palm size cookies and these delivered! Used an ice cream scoop for dropping. THANKS for the recipe!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2000
This was very easy and quick to make and they taste very good. They also don't get hard.
AH! This was so good! I did substitute butter for the shortening and used the pure vanilla extract I already had. Also, for chocolate chips I used 1 cup milk chocolate chips and 1 cup mini semi-sweet. The mini ones make sure that you get chocolate in every bite, and I love the slight contrast in flavors between semi and milk. Thank you so much for this recipe!!!
I agree- this is an A-one cookie recipe. I used butter instead of the butter flavoured shortening and I also used my child's uneaten solid chocalate Eater bunny(chopped up) as my chips.. they were fabulous cookies and I gave them to all my neighbours as "thank- yous" for being such great people. Yum!!
These are great! I used regular shortening b/c it's all I had, and I mixed half milk chocolate chips and half white chips. I might try them with butter flavored shortening eventually, but see no reason to buy it only to use with this recipe.
Really, really yummy! Just the right balance between sweet and salty. I've tried this recipe before and finally made two adjustments that made it just perfect to my taste: I used less chips (1 to 1 1/2 cups of semi sweet choc chips); and added an extra 1/4 cup flour. Before when I made it the dough seemed to cook/melt too thin. Adding a little extra flour seemed to help. Thanks for the great recipe!
My cookies came out horrible! I really wanted this to work too. I love cookies, but these came out flat and I even added more flour! Perhaps if you changed the baking soda to baking powder that's the only thing I think would make a difference.
I'm sure my husband would give these cookies a 5 star rating, but I would not. They were way too crispy for my liking, not very chewy at all. Plus, next time I make them I will use butter instead of shortening. Maybe it's just me, but I think they lack that good butter taste. Thanks for the recipe, though!
These cookies were the best cookies EVER!! I am eleven years old and I love to bake. These were very easy to make and my entire family plus my cousin and family friends loved the cookies. They were very delicious and it was fun to add extra's to the batter.
Awesome cookies! I may try adjusting the ratio of brown to white sugar to include a bit more brown sugar. I used real butter instead of the shortening. I also followed the advice about melting the butter before mixing it with the sugar. I don't know when I will make these again, considering the fact that my husband ate 10 in one day! I think I will just have to ration them next time...
Fantastic! The recipe says it makes 24 but I made it exactly as is (twice) and made 40 - 43 both times. They are gooey and chewy and they stay that way -- they don't harden! A quick zap in the microwave they're hot and gooey again :-) VERY GOOD!
These are without a doubt the best chocolate chip cookies ever. I have made them dozens of times and they are always a hit. People always ask me for the recipe or ask me to make them. I live in New Zealand and we don't have Chrisco so I just use normal butter and they work just fine. Sometimes I put white chocolate chips or m&ms in too. Love this recipe.
this is the best chocolate chip cookie recipe by far. I took the advice of one of the reviews and melted the butter, i also put 1c sugar, 1c brown sugar and used 2 tablespoons of regular vanilla extract, added 3/4c chopped pecans, and used semi sweet chocolate chips. I baked them for 11 min and the cookies turned out crisp on the out sides and moist and chewy on the inside and soooo delicious. i will from now own use this recipe. i had used another recipe and thought it was good but this recipe is the all out best chocolate chip recipe i have ever tried.
These were great cookies. I didn't have butter flavored shortening so I used regular shortening and added some butter flavored extract I also used 1/2 semi-sweet chocolate chips as well as the milk chocolate. Got 20 cookies using my large Pampered Chef scooper.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/19/2000
If this is a secret family recipe, then Nestle stole it. This recipe appears on the back of the semi-sweet morsel bag. The only difference is that recipe calls for real butter instead of crisco and the oven temp is 375 instead of 350. I've been making these cookies all my life, and they are great. But I don't think they are a secret family recipe.
Good , but not the absolute best. Warning - make sure not to overcook - they become really crunchy and they are meant to be soft. The first batch I left in longer than recommended because they were not browned on the bottom only to learn that they will never brown on the bottom no matter how long you leave them in, they will only get crunchier.
That sound you hear is the clatter of my teeth falling out after I ate half a cookie. I followed the recipe exactly but I reduced the sugars to 1/2 cup each and only 1.5 cups milk chocolate chips (I prefer semi-sweet, but didn't have any on hand). But these still came out WAY TOO SWEET! The texture is nice (it's a soft cookie, not a chewy one) but I would reduce the sugars and use semi-sweet chocolate instead of milk if I were to make these again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/02/2003
Excellent cookies. I used melted margarine instead of shortening and they tasted great! My husband and our friends loved them.
KATHLEENY
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2002
I love these cookies! They are very easly and quick to make! Their delicious and everyone that has had some of mine love them! I love them too! Their great!
Joelle
Rating: 3 stars
10/14/2005
For not getting hard and crispy after cooling i'd give this 5 stars but, it just didn't taste like what i want my cookies to taste like. If you don't like your sweets too rich than you will like this but, for those of us who have serious sweet toothes than it my not be what your looking for. The amount of chips in it was perfect but, the batter just didn't really have much flavor to it and I want to be able to taste my whole cookie not just one part of it.
Rarely Give a 5 Star
Rating: 4 stars
01/27/2006
First, I rarely give a 5 star as that is for "Praise God for this food!" food. That said, this is about a 4 1/2 star cookie. Took about double the prep time but worth it. Enjoy!
Well, of course they are good...THE "SECRET FAMILY RECIPE" IS THE TOLL HOUSE RECIPE ON THE CHIP BAG!!! Just use real butter, regular vanilla and there you go...Even if you are from the Toll House Family, this is no secret recipe :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2003
THIS WAS DEFINATELY THE COOKIE RECIPE I'VE BEEN SEARCHING YEARS FOR!MY WHOLE FAMILY LOVED THESE COOKIES.THEY WERE EASY TO MAKE , AND THE TASTE WAS MOUTHWATERING!THANKS FOR A GREAT RECIPE!
These are excellent cookies! I use half butter flavored shortening and half margarine. I also use half semi-sweet chocolate chips and half milk chocolate chips. My family loves these. The best thing about these is that they stay moist and chewy the second and third day (they've never lasted longer than that!).
I did not have any Butter Flavored Shortening, so I used 1/2 cup of Regular Shortening and 1/2 cup of Butter. Also I did not have Mexican Vanilla Extract, so I used Regular Vanilla Extract. When the cookies were still warm they tasted Ok. But the next day they tasted Awesome. I can't wait to make them again. They disappeared real quick.
I watch for the "chip" sale every yr. and bag a bag or 2 of all of them... semi cho. milk cho., peanut butter, butterscotch, mini M&M's etc... Then I dump them all in a 2 gal. freezer bag and keep them in the freezer... Do the same thing with nuts.... Then whenever I bake, I pull my bags out and grab a handful or 2 and put in my dough....Save money, and always have them on hand to bake whatever I want....
