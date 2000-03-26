Absolutely the Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

These chocolate chip cookies are a secret family recipe. Everyone who tries them begs for more. Enjoy!

By NICOLEFAUSTHUNT

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 2 cookie sheets.

  • Cream together butter-flavored shortening, brown sugar, and white sugar in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition; stir in vanilla.

  • Combine flour, baking soda, and salt in a separate bowl; gradually stir into creamed mixture. Fold in chocolate chips until well combined. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until light brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Editor's Note

Mexican vanilla extract can be found in Mexican grocery stores. If you can't find it, feel free to substitute regular vanilla extract.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 20.2mg; sodium 180mg. Full Nutrition
