Absolutely the Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

I have been looking for a chocolate chip cookie recipe using Butter Flavored Shortening for a long time. I had the recipe when I was a kid, but lost it over the years. They are as good as I remember!! I accidentally overbaked one batch, but the insides were still soft and chewy! I didn't know what Mexican vanilla was, so I used vanilla flavoring, and they turned out great. I used only the mixer bowl to make them by creaming the sugars with the shortening, then adding the eggs, then the vanilla, then the salt, and finally the baking soda. I beat that on high until it was really fluffy. Then I added the flour and chips. I found that I needed to add anywhere from 1/2 to 1 cup extra flour to make the dough less sticky. The second time I made them, I left out 1/4 teaspooon salt (to be more healthy). They tasted just the same. Instead of baking them all at once, I made cookie balls and placed 12 in each plastic baggy and froze them. When I "need" some cookies I take out a frozen bag, preheat the oven, pop them on a cookie sheet, and bake. I have fresh cookies with in 20 minutes!! (I also gave them as gifts to the neighbors, still in their frozen baggies so they can enjoy the fresh baking aroma.) They loved them! Good luck!