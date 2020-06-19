Rhubarb Pudding
This tasty rhubarb pudding has a cobbler-like consistency.
Soooo easy....and "eat yourself sick" good! I changed it up a SMIDGEN by adding: a sprinkle of cinnamon, and about 1/2 teaspoon of Mexican vanilla. Ohhhhhhhhh myyyyyyyyy!! My husband, (a farm guy raised on summer rhubarb dishes) asked if there was a way to give it 6 stars...LOL ENJOY!Read More
what smelled great, and actually tasted good, was a floating mess of cake... after 40 min, the crust was browning on the edges but the whole dish was floating in liquid.... what a waste!Read More
This is very easy to make and delicious. It has a very sweet dense cake bottom but the rhubarb is still tart.
Delicious, only changes: I added 2 tsp ground ginger and baked for 50 min. Yummy, very easy to make. Will make this again.
This was very good and very easy to make. I will probably use a little less sugar next time as it seemed a bit sweet to me, but other than that, it was great.
Very interesting recipe. I, too, was skeptical about the water, but it worked. Following others' advice, I cut the sugar down to 1 c. and it was still plenty sweet. It was definitely pudding-y, not the drier cobbler consistency I half-expected. Next time I will increase the amount of rhubarb, or try it in a smaller dish. The rhubarb was too sparse for my tastes.
Good and easy. I was uncertain about dumping the water mixture on top but it turned out great. I took the advice of others and reduced the sugar by about 1/2 cup and it was plenty sweet. I might cut back even more next time.
easy and tasty. I added a little vanilla and cinnamon. I was worried about the water but everything set up great. Just a little plain for my taste (definitely more a cobbler than a pudding)
This was super easy and very tasty. No changes, perfectly cooked at 40min in a fussy oven. Thanks for submitting such an easy Rhubarb recipe
More rhubarb and 1/2 the sugar. I liked it, it was easy to make.
I followed the recipe exactly, it came out ,too sweet, and the bisquet part was very heavy. Needs more rhubarb.
Way too sweet and I used half the sugar called for. The boiling water seemed to make the batter portion gooey and not really baked in parts. I think if you cut down on the sugar you should also reduce the water. Simple, yes, but not a great use of rhubarb.
It is very sweet. I would add a tab bit of salt and cinnamon if I made it again. Someone suggested baking it longer, I think that would be a good idea too.
I was looking for a quick recipe and I didn't have much on hand. This worked great! I agree that I might use a little less sugar next time. My son loved it!
Well I was a little thrown off by the cooking time differences. On the directions it said 40 minutes and the cook time section said 20 minutes. Looks and smells great, very easy to make.
AMAZING!! This is the BEST rhubarb recipe I've ever come across! Thank you!!
More rhubarb, less sugar.
This was super sweet! If I make this again I will cut down on the sugar for the sauce. I was also thinking that I might double the cake portion of the recipe. I will have to wait until some more rhubarb matures in the garden though before trying this again.
I made this exactly as the recipe said. It was Crazy Good! I will absolutely make this often. Thanks for sharing!
This is very good with ice cream--and less sugar, and a touch of vanilla
This was quick, easy, cheap and good. Defiantly more of a cobbler than a pudding.
I added more rhubarb, so it was less runny.
This was easy and a real winner. I made it in a casserole pan and baked it for 50 minutes.
Very Good. Did bake it in a 9 x 13 even though there didn't look like enough batter to spread out. I added 1/2 t. vanilla and about 1 tsp. cinnamon. I cut the sugar down to 1 C. and maybe could cut down a tiny bit more. I used 5 C. frozen rhubarb. I ended up baking it about the amt. called for or maybe just a tad bit more. It was definitely custardy, except on 1 end where it was a little more dry because I think the oven is not level.
It's kind weird and it's an okay taste.
I made it as it and it's delicious! I do think I'll add some vanilla next time but otherwise it's perfect!
Used half the sugar as others recommended. Turned out great.
It's a good basic easy dish. I agree with some of the other reviews that it's a little too sweet. I'd cut at least a 1/2c and I'd add another cup of rubarb or make it in a smaller dish.
As yummy as it is easy to make!
Super easy. I use recipes as more of a guide and always change a few things up. Added more rhubarb, probably another cup's worth and also added cinnamon and nutmeg to the flour mixture. Baked an extra 10 minutes and turned out delicious.
Made this pudding exactly to the recipe. Came out looking just like the photo. Stupidly sweet with pasty white flour cobbler and sugar sauce dripping everywhere. I like the cobbler concept. If I make it again I'd greatly reduce the sugar and replace at least half the white flour with whole wheat.
I was liberal when adding sugar, and didn't need to since the recipe is plenty sweet. It turned out really yummy, especially adding ice cream or milk!
