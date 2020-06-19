Rhubarb Pudding

This tasty rhubarb pudding has a cobbler-like consistency.

By MAP

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Whisk flour, 1/2 cup sugar, baking powder, and salt in a mixing bowl; set aside. Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Beat egg, butter, and milk in a bowl until smooth. Stir in flour mixture until moistened, then spread into the prepared baking dish. Stir together rhubarb, 2 cups sugar, and water; pour into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until dough has set and rhubarb is bubbling, about 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 52.1g; fat 1.8g; cholesterol 18.9mg; sodium 60.2mg. Full Nutrition
