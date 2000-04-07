"This is exquisite I can't remember when I've had such delic-gulp mmmmm!" says my mom. I'm fifteen and I couldn't sleep last night at all so I went down stairs around 6:00 and made a batch of cookies. I still wasn't tired so I decided to make a really hard recipe that would make me tired enough to fall asleep afterwards. I remembered eating amazing eggs benedict in NYC last summer and Iv'e heard both poaching eggs and making hollandaise sauce was difficult so I thought to myself, Why not? Anyways I made it later this morning for my mom and I. Overall it wasn't that hard I just had trouble figuring out the double boiler but afterwards it went pretty smoothly, so don't be intimidated. I am a vegetarian so I skipped The bacon and made an extra poached egg, and my mom put spinach under hers because she can't eat wheat. We both loved it! it was sooo delicious. Anyways I know it might intimadate some people, but It's not that hard, just make sure you know the recipe really well and keep the heat as low as possible because the eggs will get thick and if the heat is on too hot, and then they may start to separate. Mine did but by then my mom had gotten up so she said to take them off the heat and stir a lot. Because of this we left a little of the butter out but it didn't matter. Make this and you will not regret it, don't settle for the blender or mix type of hollandaise sauce: you are amazing and you deserve the best of the best. right? XOXOX Jade