Hot buttered English muffins, Canadian-style bacon, and poached eggs are topped with a heavenly drizzle of hollandaise sauce. Wonderful for Easter, Mother's Day, or anytime you want to treat yourself to the best brunch in the world! Serve with roasted potatoes for mopping up the extra egg yolk and hollandaise. If you prefer, you can substitute ham for the Canadian bacon in this recipe.
I wanted to share a time saving hint that I saw on a cooking show. You can poach your eggs in advance then remove them from the boiling water and place them in a large bowl of ice water, make sure you have plenty of ice in your bowl of water. You can let the eggs stay in the water while you prepare your other ingredients. When you are ready to assemble your eggs benedict simply remove the egg from the ice water and put it back into your boiling water for just a few seconds until it gets warm enough to serve. You will be able to have a number of eggs ready on a moments notice using this method.
I wanted to share a time saving hint that I saw on a cooking show. You can poach your eggs in advance then remove them from the boiling water and place them in a large bowl of ice water, make sure you have plenty of ice in your bowl of water. You can let the eggs stay in the water while you prepare your other ingredients. When you are ready to assemble your eggs benedict simply remove the egg from the ice water and put it back into your boiling water for just a few seconds until it gets warm enough to serve. You will be able to have a number of eggs ready on a moments notice using this method.
Excellent! And I tried all the various versions suggested by other reviewers. The blender method makes it easier and faster, but the double boiler method tastes less eggy and the heat blends all the flavors together very well. Another advantage to making the sauce on the double boiler is that you can keep it hot till you are ready to serve. The key to using the double boiler is to make sure the water is only simmering (not boiling) and NOT touching the bottom of the sauce pan. (I used key limes instead of lemons, and added a couple of extra drops of Worcestershire sauce (to taste).) Combine the eggs, lime/lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce in a separate bowl before pouring into the double boiler. Then KEEP WHISKING, DON'T STOP, even after the last drop of butter has been added, keep whisking till everything is smooth. Making this receipe is like conducting an orchestra. Prepping is key. I started with the bacon then popped it into a warm oven. I also put heat-safe breakfast plates in the oven to warm them up. I made the sauce, then when that was done, I took it off the double boiler and set it aside. Then I popped the English muffins in a toaster oven (on light toast), then used the water in the boiler to poach the eggs. Stir up the sauce while the bread and eggs are cooking. The bread and eggs should be done simultanously. I garnished with a sprinkle of Hot Hungarian Paprika.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
01/08/2002
This recipe's hollandaise sauce was just way too lemony for our tastes. My kid's couldn't even eat it!!! Cut the lemon juice down to about 2 teaspoons and it will probably be fine.
My boyfriend considers himself an "eggs benedict connoisseur" - he always orders it when we eat out for breakfast and will send it back if it isn't to his liking (he always feels bad about it though!). I decided to try and make it for him since he likes it so much but was intimidated because I always thought it would be hard. I saw this recipe, reviewed it and decided it was something I could do - he LOVED it! And he wasn't just saying that because he loves me :) He suggested that we buy a double broiler since I had to improvise on the hollandaise sauce and he wants me to make it again! YUMMY! Thank you for such an EASY and DELICIOUS recipe!!
Perfect recipe. Although I've made Eggs Benedict before, I'd never used a recipe for the Hollandaise sauce- I just used an old method my mom used. This had just the perfect amount of lemon (we like it very lemony). Poaching the eggs was a little tricky- I just broke each one into a small bowl before sliding it into the water... was a little easier that way. Thank you!
One of my favorite yearly treats is eggs benedict which I reserve for our Sunday before Christmas brunch with our friends. This year I felt a little ripped off, being that for the first time, the eggs were overdone and the sauce was bland. So, I decided to try making this dish myself. I was a little intimidated at first, but the eggs really turned out delicious as well as the sauce. Be sure to add the vinegar to the water as it really helps hold the whites together. Thanks!
Hubby requested this for supper. I came to this site and was not disappointed. Followed the recipe exactly. Unlike others, I did not find the sauce to "lemony". This is a super recipe. Thanks for sharing.
Good recipe. I always use about 1 tbsp lemon juice to start and then season with more at the end if it needs it. Instead of Worcestershire, I like it better with a few drops of sriracha/hot sauce. And I make my own double boiler by using a steel mixing bowl set on top of a pan of water. The rounded bottom on the bowl is much better for whisking touchy sauces like this (no corners where the sauce can hide from your whisk).
I love eggs benedict but have never tried to make it at home before. This is an excellent recipe. I followed the recipe exactly and everything came out perfectly - everything tasted exactly as it should. I felt like I was presenting a perfect eggs benedict to Gordon Ramsay on Masterchef! Very easy and quick, a bit of prep work and organization is required, but you will have a delicious breakfast treat in no more than 30 minutes!
"This is exquisite I can't remember when I've had such delic-gulp mmmmm!" says my mom. I'm fifteen and I couldn't sleep last night at all so I went down stairs around 6:00 and made a batch of cookies. I still wasn't tired so I decided to make a really hard recipe that would make me tired enough to fall asleep afterwards. I remembered eating amazing eggs benedict in NYC last summer and Iv'e heard both poaching eggs and making hollandaise sauce was difficult so I thought to myself, Why not? Anyways I made it later this morning for my mom and I. Overall it wasn't that hard I just had trouble figuring out the double boiler but afterwards it went pretty smoothly, so don't be intimidated. I am a vegetarian so I skipped The bacon and made an extra poached egg, and my mom put spinach under hers because she can't eat wheat. We both loved it! it was sooo delicious. Anyways I know it might intimadate some people, but It's not that hard, just make sure you know the recipe really well and keep the heat as low as possible because the eggs will get thick and if the heat is on too hot, and then they may start to separate. Mine did but by then my mom had gotten up so she said to take them off the heat and stir a lot. Because of this we left a little of the butter out but it didn't matter. Make this and you will not regret it, don't settle for the blender or mix type of hollandaise sauce: you are amazing and you deserve the best of the best. right? XOXOX Jade
Good easy to follow recipe. This sause was much too lemoney for me. This was the first time we ever tried to prepare this dish. It is a favorite of my wifes. The first time I try something, I always follow the recipe and ingreadients list. When I make this next, I plan to use much less lemon juice and over double the Worchestershire sauce.
Agreed with others that cutting back the lemon juice quite drastically is necessary for the sauce to turn out well. I also had trouble with the sauce separating when I left it to sit while I poached the eggs and toasted the English muffins. The sauce can be rescued by whisking another egg yolk into it but you have to serve immediately or it will separate again! I've since read online that putting your saucepan or double boiler bowl into cold water or putting an ice cube into the sauce can also rescue the emulsification so I might try that next time. The key to getting this recipe right is to have everything prepped and ready ahead of time so that you can pull it all together at the last minute.
Really tasty, I love poached eggs & have never attempted to make benedict before. I followed the advice of previous reviewers & cut way back on the lemon juice (used 1/2 tsp for a single serving). Here's the trick, measure out all the ingredients for the sauce & set them aside, start the water for the double boiler to warm it up. Cook the muffin, canadian bacon & poached eggs first. Have them ready to serve, then start the sauce at the very end - it only takes a minute or two if you have everything ready. Serve immediately!
TONS of butter in here but, man is it good! This fast tracked it's way to my husbands favorite breakfast list. Because it is SO bad for us, I only make it occasionally. I love to play with it too, adding spinach and smoked salmon or sliced tomatoes and smoked turkey - great fun!!
I must say I agree with lunch lady the lemon juice was just to much,I will cut back on that,that said this was an wasome recipe I will make it from now on,way easyer than i thought.I did follow Chef2chef,s directions but i will buy a double broiler to see how I like that way.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/27/2003
Delicious and surprisingly easy. When making a batch for guests, I toast the buttered english muffins in the oven with the canadian bacon right on top.
This wasn't to our liking. Too much lemon. I added some sugar to counteract the lemon - it definitely helped, but I would recommend you significantly reduce the lemon in this recipe. You can always add more if needed. I would start with 1 tablespoon. You don't need to do this in a double broiler either - just do it on low and stir constantly.
Very good! Very easy! One note of advice, however....prepare the hollandaise sauce in advance but do not cook until everything is almost done. Well I had the water on a very low simmer the sauce started to solidify and I had to fix the consistency with extra water, which worked fine but lessened the favor a tad. But yummy regardless!
My first attempt at Eggs Benedict was a nice success. Its one of those things where timing is a bit more strict. My eggs were just a little overcooked (half runny) due to some other distraction. Regardless, the recipe is perfect and proves that a swanky sounding egg dish can very easily be made.
I really think that the 3 1/2 Tablespoons of lemon juice is a typo. That is way too much. But I read the reviews first and I only added 1 1/2 teaspoons to mine and it was perfect for me. Other than that this is amazing. I made it for breakfast on Saturday and the fixed it two more times that weekend! It is very easy to make. I just used a pot and a bowl for my double broiler and it worked perfect. No need to buy one.
Thought I would suprise my wife by making a special sunday breakfast....I was not dissapointed by this recipe and neither was she! This was my first time making a hollandaise sauce and it came out great. I highly recommend this recipe. Yummy!
I've been searching for a great home-made Hollandaise Sauce for a long time, and this is the best I've found yet! Using a double boiler, and the tip to add a little hot water if the sauce starts to curdle worked great! For those who think the lemon juice is too powerful - I stayed in a great Bed & Breakfast where the hostess used orange juice instead of lemon juice, which makes for a much milder flavor. Since I'm out of OJ, I decreased the lemon by half and added a dash of red hot sauce. Great Flavor! Also, for the Lactose Intolerant among us, I used Nukoa Lactose Free Margarine instead of butter, and amazingly the consistency was perfect. I kept the water simmering in the double boiler and when everything else was almost ready I put the sauce back on to warm it, whisking for a minute.
Great recipe...I made it for my mum on Mother's Day and she loved it. I would suggest using a store-bought packet of Hollandaise mix which will save you time and the worry of food poisoning + it tastes really great!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2001
This is the best Eggs Benedict recipe I've made to date. It was easy, but as with any recipe that calls for Hollandaise (or Bernaise) sauce, it takes a bit of juggling to have everything come out at the same time. Aside from that, my husband and I enjoyed every single bite of the delicious results. While I won't make Eggs Benedict regularly, you may be sure I'll make it for special occasions.
This recipe was way too lemony for me and my husband. I made it again using half the lemon juice and it was still a bit too lemony. I would recommend using only half or less of the lemon juice this recipe calls for.
I just made this recipe... It was pretty good.. I crushed a clove of garlic into juice from one lemon... and let it sit for a while.... I tried not to get most of the garlic in. Juice from one lemon is a little too lemony. I donno if this makes a difference but I was tought in chef school, that you should always whisk side to side, up and down... not in a circular motion. I also put the finished product under the broiler to toast the tops of of nice... YUmmmmm
Because this is my favorite "eat out" breakfast, I was afraid to prepare it at home...but this Christmas morning with the help of my kids, we jumped into the unknown! All I can say is, "FABULOUS!". Preparing the eggs ahead of time and keeping them in ice water was a great suggestion and made what could have been a hectic preparation a simple one! Don't resist! Try this recipe!
this is great to make the day after you make something that takes a lot of egg whites. the prep on this is a pain, sure. why not just eggs and ham and biscuits? but the work is worth it. after a few times making it, i make the hollandaise the night before, and reheat in the morning (easier since im sleepy). I also dont use english muffins, i use a recipe on here for "JP's Big Daddy biscuits". Fresh biscuits, fresh ham, the egg and hollandaise = best breakfast ever. its cheap, its filling, and its something your always in the mood for.
We loved this recipe! It was very time consuming (at least for a breakfast). I took other reviewer's suggestions and made the sauce last and not first. It was hard to time everything correctly to make sure that it all finished at around the same time, but if you plan ahead it is possible. I did as others suggested and pulled out all ingredients and measurements before I began. I did cut back on the lemon juice (to 2T) and it was just right. It was still very lemony, but we love lemon. Oh, and I added cayenne pepper to the sauce to give it a little kick. Overall, excellent recipe!
As a first time holly sauce maker I thought it was fairly simple and straightforward. I found if you adjusted the amount of the butter and lemon juice you could adjust the richness of it. I really liked it! Thank you for the recipe, it's a keeper for sure:)
This was really good. I wish I would have read the time saver tips before, I'll try them next time. I also plan on halving the lemon juice in the sauce. It was a little overpowering. Other than that it was excellent!
Excellent. I used 1-1/2 stick of butter, tried the blender idea for creating the hollandaise (excellent) and only the juice of one lemon (about 1-1/2 tbsp). I used lump crabmeat instead of the typical bacon. So good.
This was my first time making eggs benedict and it certainly wasn`t has hard as I expected. Next time I am going to make a few changes: first make sure to let the sauce sit. The first time I tasted it I was quite concerned with how lemony it was, however after a couple of minutes it wasn`t nearly so overwhelming. second the lemon in the recipe definately needs to be cut back. I would say about 2 1/2 to 3 tablespoons is more than enough. (The exact amount would depend on personal preference. My boyfriend and I both enjoy lemon, so we would only reduce it a little.) Other than that this recipe has cured my fear of making this recipe, and it will no longer be confined to christmas day meals.
Very good. I'd never made eggs Benedict before, but it came out just fine. It was very helpful to make the eggs ahead of time, to be sure that everything was timed properly. Unlike what other reviewers said, I did not think that the sauce was too lemony. My SO said he'd never had it before, but he really liked it. Not one I will make often because of the prep, but I will make it again.
Made this today for my partner and kids, and everybody loved it! I've always been a little hesitant about making hollandaise at home b'se everyone says it is so difficult! These instructions made it very simple for me. In the sauce, I used a little less butter than called for (didn't have enough at hand), but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Delicious and will definitely make again. Thank you!
I always thought hollidaise sauce was hard to make, until I found this recipe. I usually just make the sauce and my family LOVES it. And it really is simple. And the sauce is great over fish and asparagus. Thanks so much for sharing this.
Excellent! Used the chef's tip and made the Hollandaise in the blender. I have a terrible history of poaching eggs. My wife bought me silicone cups at the kitchen store that were made for this and they work as described. Picture perfect poached eggs.
We tried this recipe at our house and found that there was too much lemon juice. I would recommend only using 2 tablespoons. I also felt that there was too much butter in this recipe. I would cut that in half as well if you're only using four egg yolks. And don't forget the cayenne! All in all, this was not our favorite eggs benedict recipe.
Came out great. I followed another user's recommendation to use less lemon juice; I used 1 table spoon and it was perfect. I just keep eating the hollandaise. I didn't butter the toast either. There's plenty of butter in the sauce.
My son prepared this for his wife and me today. It was absolutely the best eggs benedict I have ever eaten. The sauce is fantastic -- wonderful flavor with just the perfect amount of lemon. I can't wait to prepare this for a Sunday brunch.
An excellent variation of this recipe is eggs florentine. Simply omit the bacon and put steamed and chopped spinach over the eggs before pouring on the hollandaise sauce. This recipe is quite simple, although it helps to have a second person (to pour the butter into the hollandaise). Plan to spend closer to an hour making this from start to finish. Overall, this is an excellent, very tasty, traditional benedict recipe that I would recommend highly.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/20/2000
A very nice breakfast idea. My husband just loves it. This is the ideal breakfast for him and one that he always used to order when we went out for breakfast. Now, he would prefer to stay home and eat like a king!
Great recipe. I too, after reading the comments, changed the lemon juice to 3 1/2 Teaspoons. Then I followed the recipe and it was awesome. Do youself a favor. I bought an egg poacher at Wal Mart. Cooks 2 poached eggs to perfection in 1 minute, 30 seconds in the microwave.
I loved it... thought the Hollandaise was great, but hubby thought it was... well, in his words, "is it supposed to be sour" mind you he has never had hollandaise sauce before. I thought it was delicious! Thank you for the recipe... Hubby just has an unsophisticated palate...
ECK! This was so bad, no one would eat it! Such a waste of eggs and butter, like someone else commented. I agree with one other reviewer who said she thinks it was supposed to be 3 1/2 TSP, not TBSP! I always look at the reviews before, and I didnt this time, (my fault) and oh, I wish I would have. The only reason this even got 1 star because the recipie was easy to follow, and the eggs came out good, but the sauce was TERRIBLE! I will NOT be making this particular recipe again.
These are great! I did completely mess up the hollandaise sauce :( It was my first time trying to make it so I ended up just doing a cheese sauce. Gasp! Will be making this again. Hopefully I'll do better with the sauce next time!
''''' '' '' This was by far the best eggs Benedict I've eaten, and it was easy to make, too. I actually skipped the Canadian bacon, since I was pressed for time and it was just me and the kids, and I used whole wheat English muffins. I also reduced the butter by about 1/4 cup, mostly because I didn't realize until it was too late that this recipe was so big, and like I said, it was just me and the kids. Oh, and i didn't have any white pepper on hand, either. I actually substituted garlic powder. Tasted great, though! I decided to save the leftover sauce and poach some eggs again for tomorrow's lunch. It would be a great thing to make ahead and take to work. I used to have a microwaveable egg poacher I used at work that woul be perfect!
What am I missing? This recipe calls for a full cup of butter when everything else I've read requires only a half cup, that is one stick. The wife teases me for not trying out recipes verbatim at least the first time, and determined to go by the book the ideal consistency of thickness was reached after half the butter was applied and was irreparable after adding the rest. As an amateur I'm willing to accept if I made a mistake somewhere especially since I seem to be the only one who caught this. For now I will try the 5 minute recipe made easy by using a blender.
The author clearly mixed up tablespoons with teaspoons in regards to lemon. Recipe also calls for salt but never uses it. There is also something of a skill to making the sauce and it's not really covered here.
omg this is SO good! Didn't have any english muffins so used Orowheat thin sliced sandwich bread toasted. The sauce is spot on, just be sure to watch it so it doesn't "split". The taste is awesome! Will definately make again.
As a Chef in Europe cooking the American-Canadian cuisine, I prefer the double boiler method for the Sauce Hollandaise, as you can keep it hot for as long as you need it. The other tip when using wine or vinegar to your water stabilizing your eggs...try swirling the water and then dropping the egg in the middle of the swirl. Makes for a better presentation and better consistency of the egg white when it is poached. Only thing is you have to cook them one at a time. Cheers people and Happy Canada Day Eh!
This was recipe was delicous. However, there was way too much Hollandaise sauce made for the amount of food prepared. We recommend cutting the sauce recipe in half. The recipe was fairly easy to follow. It does take just about an hour to prepare plus cleaning.
This was just ok. The hollandaise sauce was too lemony for my taste. My poached eggs were difficult to make. --I think it would be wise to buy an egg poacher. You can sub the bacon for thinly sliced ham, pancetta or procuitto.
Great with one exception. I used freshly squeezed lemon juice and it was a little too lemony... but was delicious other than that! With bottled lemon juice, this might be right. BUT if you use fresh, cut back a bit..
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
05/11/2003
I would give everything else but the hollandaise sauce a 5*****. I prepared this as a suprise for Mother's Day. I scaled the recipe for 6, and it called for a whole 1/3 C of lemon Juice. I used a fresh squeezed lemon. The sauce formed extrordinarily well and that's the only good thing I could say about it. The lemon flavor was simply overpowering. I tried to cut it with a few more egg yolks and cayenne; but to no avail, the recipe simply called for too much lemon. If I hadn't been ready to almost serve I would have seriously considered dumping it.
I have never made eggs benedict before. This recipe was fantastic! I did used only 2TBS of lemon juice as some suggested and it was perfect. For a moment I thought I had ruined the sauce because it started to separate. I thought I had ruined it. But I just kept wisking hard and it smoothed right out. I agree with the person who said that timing is everything. I need to figure out a way to keep the ham and eggs warm while I make the sauce. I found that once I started to make the sauce, all of my attention had to be on that so everything else must be able to be left alone at that point. Thanks for this recipe and for the comments which improved it even more. I will definitely make this again.
Excellent. A little high on the lemon and salt, but great overall. Used a regular sauce pan for the hollandaise with medium low heat and just toasted the muffins and used ham. Worked great and was a little more practical. Delicious!
This is a great recipe, however it's easy to crack the Hollandaise if you're not careful. Never be in a hurry to add the butter to the sauce too quickly!! Also, be careful to make sure you don't overcook your eggs.
I am NOT an eggs benedict expert and have only had them once in my life. I'll have to admit that this recipe was NOTHING like my previous experience. I would cut the lemon juice down to no more than 1 - 1 1/2 tablespoons. I hate runny eggs so I had to cook them twice as long. I'll try it again with my revisions; less lemon juice, hotter water for eggs and longer cook time, and buttering the muffins b/c they were too hard to cut with a fork.
I was wary of the ammount of lemmon juice, but being in a rush to put a hot breakfast on the table for my over-worked husband, i decided not to fuss with it. I wish I had. We won't be making this again.
I'm only seventeen and I didn't think this recipe was difficult at all. I don't think "Starlet" read the directions very carefully because she seemed to have tried to poach her eggs under the broiler instead of on top of the stove. The broiler was for toasting the english muffins. Anyway, I love lemon, so the amount was fine for me. I didn't use any salt in this recipe. Thank you very much Avery, this was really good.
i tried this recipe out for the first time this weekend and it turned out pretty good! but i did make a few adjustments and had a few minor problems i only added 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice and still found it too lemony for my liking so next time i think i will add even less. also, i tried making the hollandaise with the double boiler and i even started mixing everything while it was still cold to avoid cooking my eggs but it was inevitable and the eggs eventually cooked leaving my hollandaise looking chunky and gross, not smooth and creamy. so i ended up making it with a blender just like another reviewer suggested and it turned out perfectly! overall i am pretty happy with how it turned out. i just need to work on my timing and i will definitely wait til the end next time to make the sauce instead of making it at the beginning like the recipe says.
I really like this recipe. It is really hard to find a good eggs benedict recipe. It is my mom's favourite breakfast and she enjoyed it very much. I served it with homemade hashbrowns (fried potatoes) to make a delicious breakfast! It's exellent!
I have never attempted to make eggs benedict before and was pretty happy with the final result. I took a previous reviewer's recommendation of making the hollandaise sauce in the blender and it was so quick and easy. Just make sure the butter is very hot. Mine wasn't and made for a room-temp. sauce which cooled quickly. That is my only complaint with the recipe. It is necessary to make things quickly to keep everything warm and then serve it warm. It cooled off quickly. Not the fault of this recipe. Next time, I would make the sauce hotter.
I knew I shouldn't have tried making my own EB because I love it so much and it's sooo bad for me. This recipe was great and there's no need to look for anything else! I actually used beef sausage for the meat and it worked great.
This is awesome!!! I've made this recipe several times and will keep making it again and again. The hollandaise sauce is absolutely perfect...lemony, buttery, what more could you want? The whole thing from start to finish only takes me 20 minutes to make. For those who gave it bad reviews, I can only think that they must have done something wrong, because this is Eggs Benedict as good or better than you can get in any restaurant.
My only complaint on this was that there was way too much lemon juice. Take that with a grain of salt, however, because we did half the recipe. The aftertaste of the dish tasted like Eggs Benedict should, so I think when we try it again, we'll tone down the lemon juice a lot.
This was really good. This was my first time making Hollandaise sauce and it was very easy. I reduced the lemon juice to 2.5 TBSP, omitted the white pepper and increased the Worcestershire sauce to approx. 1/4 tsp. For the Benedict I used regular bacon (no Canadian on hand) and added a layer of tomato and avocado just to dress it up a little. It was yummy!
Great instructions, I was afraid of poaching eggs before, but I feel I nailed it the first time. Unfortunately I think the sauce had a tad too much lemon. Next time I will adjust down to 2 Tbs. After making this I looked around and most recipes call for 1-2 Tbs. It didn't ruin the dish, but it wasn't as great as it potentially can be.
I love this recipe! I've made it several times for my family and twice for Christmas Brunch. I don't bother poaching eggs and instead just top each English muffin with a fried egg. I also save the sauce as the absolute LAST thing I have to do in the kitchen before breakfast is served ~ it's fragile and best served immediately after thickening. Thank you for sharing a wonderful dish!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.