Buttermilk Seed Bread

63 Ratings
  • 5 53
  • 4 9
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A soft and chewy bread that's both tangy and wholesome. Four different seeds and whole wheat flour give this bread a hearty texture.

By Kathleen Lloyd

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 - 9x5 inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, dissolve the yeast and sugar in the warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Combine buttermilk, butter or margarine, honey and the yeast mixture in a large bowl. Add the salt, all of the seeds and the whole wheat flour. Stir to combine. Add the bread flour, 1/2 cup at a time, mixing well with a wooden spoon after each addition. When the dough has pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 6 minutes.

  • Lightly oil a large mixing bowl, place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with the oil. Cover with a damp cloth and put in a warm place to rise until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees F). Grease two 9x5 inch loaf pans.

  • Deflate the dough and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide the dough into two equal pieces and form into loaves. Place the loaves into the prepared pans. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise until doubled in volume, about 40 minutes.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for about 30 minutes or until the tops are brown and the bottom of a loaf sounds hollow when tapped.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 0.7mg; sodium 266.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022