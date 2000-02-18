Buttermilk Seed Bread

I have now made this recipe twice with excellent results both times. I cut the recipe in half to make one loaf. I used "real" buttermilk instead of a milk/lemon juice combo. I made a few substitutions to the ingredients, which were mostly due to not having the listed ingredients. I substituted brown sugar for honey, I substituted butter for margarine. I also had only caraway seeds on hand the first time I made the recipe so I substituted 3 tbsp of rolled oats and 1 tbsp of an organic 10-grain hot cereal I had on hand. I also made it in my stand mixer with several minutes of hand kneading before the first rise. The bread came out fantastic the first time so I bought some sesame seeds and used those in the second loaf along with 1 tbsp of caraway and 1 tbsp of oatmeal. We are eating that now and it is just as good as the first loaf was. I also like how forgiving this recipe is. I bake a lot of bread and some recipes are darn persnickety. If you make an error on measuring ingredients or miss your timing on the rises the bread will punish you every time. This recipe is far kinder in that regard and thus I would recommend it as an excellent choice for beginners. I have added this recipe to my regular rotation and will be making it often. Thanks for sharing.