Buttermilk Seed Bread
A soft and chewy bread that's both tangy and wholesome. Four different seeds and whole wheat flour give this bread a hearty texture.
Great bread. We loved all the seeds! I halved the recipe and made it in my bread machine on the dough setting. When I took it out, I continued from step 4.Read More
I tried this bread twice, and even though its taste was pretty good, it did not rise enough to suit my taste. I also think the recipe calls for too much bread flour, except if you use 1 of them for kneading. Sorry, I won't give it another shot...Read More
I've been looking for a simple and healthy bread recipe, and this one is perfect! I've tried other wheat bread recipes and scrapped them because they were too bland and too dry. This one was great- the loaves were heavy, but still moist. Be sure to let the loaves cool completely before you slice them, or else you'll wind up with crumbly, uneven slices. (Most folks say 20 min cooling time is enough, but I had better luck when I waited a full hour.) I'll definitely try this one again. Thanks for submitting it!
This recipe produced a fine, moist, somewhat nutty flavored loaf. It is destined to become a favorite in this household.
Everyone loved this bread. It was great toasted with just a little butter, so warm and chewy. I didn't have any flax or poppy seeds, so I just doubled up on the sunflower and sesame seeds. I also brushed the tops with a little milk and sprinkled on some rolled oats before baking. Delicious!
This bread is so good, and the toast is exquisite. I divided the recipe in half and made it start to finish in my bread maker. Perfect! I did, however, use a full tablespoon of yeast according to my machine's recommendations for 3 cups of flour. The 3/4 cup of water halved is approximately 6 Tbsp. I also substituted oil for the butter, and used heaping tablespoons of seeds. I made it on the whole wheat cycle, light crust. The sunflower seeds were all chopped up, which was what I wanted, but you could add these later if you wanted them whole. I will make this regularly. Thank you for submitting it.
Maybe I just got lucky, but this is by far the best loaf of bread I have ever made. In fact, I'd say it was perfect. Stranger yet, even my 8 and 7 year olds (picky eaters) loved this bread! I used heaping spoonfuls of each type of seed but otherwise followed the recipe exactly, kneading in flour as needed (as much as it took to no longer be sticky). Oh you betcha I will be making this again!
This bread is fantastic. I've made it three times in the past month, a little different each time, and my favorite result was achieved without sunflower seeds and with 50% more salt.
This is a hearty, chewy bread. I really enjoyed all the seeds. I would like a little more of them. (I used half ground flax seeds, half whole). I used 3 cups whole wheat, the rest white. I also used butter instead of margarine. The seeds and buttermilk give it a flavor and texture similar to the bread we get at a good German bakery. I liked it, but didn't love it as much as another bread I've made recently, also from this site.
A great change from the everyday breads!! I didn't have buttermilk so I used the same amount of 2% milk and added 1 and 1/2 teaspoons of vinegar. Also, I didn't have bread flour so I just used all-purpose flour and it turned out awesome. Another idea is to grind up the flax seeds first as you get more nutritional value that way. You can use a blender or a coffee grinder. A keeper!!!
This. Recipe. Was. So. Good. I don't even like buttermilk! But it was very mild and the loaves came out perfectly.
Excellent bread recipe. I used all purpose flour and added about 1/4 c chopped walnuts. Mixed it all in my Kitchen Aide.
We LOVE this recipe! I add more wheat flour and use only 1 cup of bread flour. To compensate, I add wheat gluten. I also add more seeds. I can't keep this bread in the house because everyone enjoys it so much!
An excellent bread that also makes very good toast. But why ruin a good healthy bread with margarine? I use better butter (1 lb butter blended with 1 1/4 cups cold pressed canola oil). The mixture must be refigerated but it is always spreadable. Better butter has the taste of butter but a much lower cholesterol figure and the added benefit of the monounsaturated oil. Ever wonder how margarines that claim to have no trans-fatty acids are made into a solid? Yuck!
These loaves come out looking beautiful, a nice golden color, also very easy to make, if you like a 'soft and chewy' texture try this recipe.
My family loved this bread. I've made it three times and have never been able to get all four cups of bread flour in. I modified it to three cups of bread flour. It is wonderful right out of the oven with butter or with a bowl of soup.
This bread didnt last even a day between my boyfriend and me!! We didnt have vinegar or buttermilk and added pumpkin seeds as well. Super!
I've been looking for different bread recipes, and this one turned out "perfect"! I loved it very much. I did omit the poppy seeds & the sesame seeds. Just added a little more of flax & sunflower.
i made two kinds of bread today this was my second and another five star bread recipe...it turned out lite and not dense (i used vital wheat gluten) and so yummy for a seed bread...will forsure make it again...did it all in the bread machine with great results...thanks for sharing the recipe...
This is awesome!! Comes together quickly & perfectly in my KitchenAid. My favorite variation is: use 2 1/2 tsp yeast (which is an additional 1/4 tsp & makes it raise quicker), leave out poppy seeds, add 2 tablespoons of ground flax seed (in addition to the 2 TB whole). I also lightly toast all the seeds in non stick skillet before adding them. Wonderful toasted too; we are giving it away because it's so much fun to make! Everyone loves it - great gift!
I make this bread on a weekly basis. I use 1/4 cup of milled flax seeds. I brush the bread with butter as soon as it comes out of the oven for a nice soft crust. This bread is even approved by my two year old!
Wonderful moist, chewy, and flavorful bread. I cook the bread on a flat sheet instead of in a bread pan for a crustier loaf. I found that I need to add about 1/2 cup more flour and reduce heat to 350, cooking loaves for about 40 minutes.
Great bread - Love all the seeds! My second rise was much longer in order to produce a sandwich sized loaf. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Best tasting bread I've made yet. I only use slightly more than 3 cups of bread flour and it still makes 2 nicely shaped loves. Great for gifts or bake sale.
My family loved this bread! I mill my own wheat so I used 6 c. of milled hard white and substituted olive oil for the margarine. Kneaded in machine for 5 minutes and then baked in oven. Also only used flax seed (4 T.) since my daughter doesn't like seed in her bread---I've learned she doesn't detect the flax seed :).
Excellent recipe!!! Not too overpowering, but definately different and unique. The 2nd time i 2xed the flax and sunflower seeds...VERY filling:) This is a great way to get kids to eat something healthy, but not too "weird."
Delicious! Made it in my Kitchen Aide and turned out beautifully!
Very good moist hearty bread. I also added caraway and anise seed, it seems you can't add to many seeds to this bread! This bread is really great toasted, you don't even really need butter the flavor stands on it's own. You can substitute maple syrup and maple sugar for the honey and white sugar for a nice subtle maple flavor.
Oh this was so good! The dough was a bit too dense for my KitchenAid and I ended up kneading it by hand, but it turned out wonderful!!! =)
I'm reluctant to admit how much of this bread I can eat. It's scrumptious. I make half the recipe in my breadmaker, remove after it's risen, and shape into loaves or rolls.
Really good but I added too much flour so was not very soft - will try again because the flavour was great.
Always looking for the best bread and I think I've finally found it. This really has a great texture, is moist and keeps (if you aren't tempted to eat it all at once!). Good both plain and toasted. I did find that using two cups of whole wheat flour and three cups of bread flour were enough. Perhaps because of this, there wasn't enough for two full loaves and I made one large loaf and 6 muffin-pan rolls. Have made the recipe twice so far. A keeper!
I make this bread at least once a month, I love it!
This is very nice bread. I only needed 3 cups of the bread flour, not 4. Also, I baked it at 350 for 25 minutes and it was perfect. Next time I might try more seeds as they are almost not noticeable, but the sunflower taste is delicious!
This makes an evenly textured and denser loaf of bread. I really liked the seeds and nuts. Although I didn't have flax seeds, I just increased the other three to make up for it. My changes were to use butter instead of margarine, use a bread maker "dough" cycle to make the dough, increase the second rise time, and bake at 350 for 25 minutes.
This recipe was Wonderful. I only used sunflower seeds (about 8 TBS) cause that was all I had. And I used 1 percent milk and vinegar (for the buttermilk) as I always do since I always have those two items on hand. I took one loaf out of the oven and put it right into the frezer so it could cool and we could have it for dinner. My husband and two year old also loved it. I will definately make it again, next time will use the diffrent seeds. Thanks so mcuh for this GREAT recipe!
Two loaves. Three I-guess-I-could-eat-but-I'm-not-that-hungry family members. GONE IN 30 MINUTES. Delicious, nutritious, and utterly irresistable. I used ground flax seeds because they were all I had, and as preciously mentioned they're better for you. Thank you so much for sharing! This recipe will be used time and again.
Followed recipe exactly with very satisfying results. The poppy seeds are a good addition that isn't part if most other recipes. Texture holds up well for sandwiches.
Not too sweet. This is great for toast and sandwiches. Thanks.
Very nice bread! Very nutty and full of goodness from the seeds and whole wheat, yet it's soft and chewy enough to satisfy the bf. This one is definitely one I can make again to make both of us happy! I had to add about 1/4 c of water, but it was a tad dryer here than normal, so no big. Thanks for the recipe!
This bread rises nicely and has a hint of sweetness. I used 4 Ts of poppyseeds and 2 Ts of sesame seeds. The loaves look very pretty as well.
This bread was nice, soft and dense but it just didn't jump out at me as awesome. It was easy enough to work with, although it did take about a cup and a half less flour than the recipe said it'd need. It slices easily and makes good toast, but I'll probably stick to my other favorites.
This was pretty good, very flavorful with the buttermilk (I used sour milk) and seeds. I used ground flax seeds for 1 of the 2 T's, for nutritional value, and also added 1 T of quinoa. This did not rise very well for me and was a bit heavier than I prefer, but good. Served with a light turkey soup. I also topped with and egg wash and rolled oats.
Excellent bread! The loaves turned out just beautiful. I chose not to use flax seeds, but added more of all the other seeds. Brushed the top with milk, more seeds and a couple pats of butter. Browned beautifully. So good right out of the oven. Thank you!
I ended up making two batches of this bread. The first batch I used fennel seed instead of flax seed. It turned out pretty good but it had a very strong fennel seed taste. It went well with the kelbalsa and cabbage reicpe that I made. The correct recipe turned out great. Makes delicous toast and great sandwiches. I have been paying a lot of money for a loaf of multigrain bread. From now one I will be making my own. Thanks for this great recipe.
Excellent bread. Best wheat bread I've ever made. My 9 year old asked for seed bread like Corner Bakery's Harvest Bread and this was a good approximation.
I have made this bread 5 times now. It is excellent as shown in the recipe, but I wanted to provide a few ways I changed the original recipe just to see what would happen. I have adjusted the seed amounts to my taste and the result is great no matter what. Also, the most interesting change was the addition of an egg or two. The egg makes the texture lacier--more like regular, much less dense bread. The results of those changes are as delicious as the original. Just make sure you have a warm place for the bread to rise. I use a large toaster oven set to "warm."
soft bread excellent taste. I eliminated the salt but other than that kept true to the recipe.
I recently started making my own bread and this one was by far the best so far and the easiest!
Best bread I ever made.
I have now made this recipe twice with excellent results both times. I cut the recipe in half to make one loaf. I used "real" buttermilk instead of a milk/lemon juice combo. I made a few substitutions to the ingredients, which were mostly due to not having the listed ingredients. I substituted brown sugar for honey, I substituted butter for margarine. I also had only caraway seeds on hand the first time I made the recipe so I substituted 3 tbsp of rolled oats and 1 tbsp of an organic 10-grain hot cereal I had on hand. I also made it in my stand mixer with several minutes of hand kneading before the first rise. The bread came out fantastic the first time so I bought some sesame seeds and used those in the second loaf along with 1 tbsp of caraway and 1 tbsp of oatmeal. We are eating that now and it is just as good as the first loaf was. I also like how forgiving this recipe is. I bake a lot of bread and some recipes are darn persnickety. If you make an error on measuring ingredients or miss your timing on the rises the bread will punish you every time. This recipe is far kinder in that regard and thus I would recommend it as an excellent choice for beginners. I have added this recipe to my regular rotation and will be making it often. Thanks for sharing.
Great Bread
It is so good and delicious. I put chia seeds and sunflower seeds. I was scared take a long time to rise since it is cold the weather so I used electric heater to heat the room to rise.
