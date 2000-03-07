Lamingtons

Ok first of all this cake really is yummy!! Now the reason that I gave it 3 stars was because it said to bake between 30 and 4o minutes. Had I done that the cake would've burnt to a crisp. It was ready in 20 minutes. And it was spongy just like you said. 2nd I let it cool like you said and used a fork to dip it in the chocolate but the cake kept breaking apart so I decided to use on hand to dip it in the chocolate and the other hand to roll it in the coconut. 3rd.. it was impossible to roll it in the coconut without the chocolate goop running over the rest of the coconut. Basicailly it was a sloppy mess. It doesn't look attractive on my cake dish at all. I mean it really is a yummy cake ... just not one that I would share with my friends because of the way it looks. Looks like a 6 year old made it. Oh well...