Bloomin' Onion Dipping Sauce

4.3
65 Ratings
Dip those delicious deep fried onions in this awesome concoction!

Recipe by KIM

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • In a medium mixing bowl, combine sour cream, ketchup, seasoning salt, red pepper flakes, horseradish, and paprika. Serve immediately or refrigerate before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
28 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 5.1mg; sodium 85.5mg. Full Nutrition
