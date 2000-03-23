Bloomin' Onion Dipping Sauce
Dip those delicious deep fried onions in this awesome concoction!
Dip those delicious deep fried onions in this awesome concoction!
This is an excellent recipe. Very easy to make, and it tastes very close to the dips that they serve in those famous restaurant chains. I think that you could use this for a veggie dip, or possibly a potatoe chip dip too. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe. Its a keeper, will defineately make it again.Read More
This really does not remind me of a "blooming onion sauce." It tastes just like cocktail sauce.Read More
This is an excellent recipe. Very easy to make, and it tastes very close to the dips that they serve in those famous restaurant chains. I think that you could use this for a veggie dip, or possibly a potatoe chip dip too. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe. Its a keeper, will defineately make it again.
We make bloomin' onions at home all the time and this dip tastes just like what they serve in restaurants. Thank you!
A real winner - and so versatile! It was great with the crab cakes I served it with, the cold roasted shrimp, and even the raw vegetables. I can think of a million things to use this sauce for and I'm going to use it on all of them. :)
Try this with "Old Fashioned Onion Rings" from this site, the combo is amazing...I used 1/2 mayo and 1/2 sour cream. Would also make a good dip for breaded shrimp.
this dipping sauce was great. I added mayonaise that someone else suggested and used bottled horseradish.
This really does not remind me of a "blooming onion sauce." It tastes just like cocktail sauce.
delicious!!!!!!
This was very good. Had a little zip to it. Served with jumbo onion rings. Reminded me of the onion ring sauce Burger King used to have (not sure if they still do).
loved it, very easy to make!
Super easy to make and just like the famous one we all know and love! Yummy.
God bless you for sharing this recipe. :) Excellent dipping sauce!
Very good and very close to the restaurant version! Make sure to make ahead and let sit in the fridge for awhile to let the flavors blend! Very very good!
This is awesome to use for onion strings. I used the prepared horeradish not the raw horseradish. Turne dout great.
This sauce is good, but I think that the ketchup is a bit overwhelming. Will definetly make again but cut the ketchup in half. Thanks for the recipe:)
It's so good that ive been using it as a dip for almost everything!
YUM. served these with eggplant croquettes. i didnt have mayo (how did that happen!?!) so i used some mayo instead. I added a LOT of chili powder to this as well. perfecto!!
Thanks for a recipe that does NOT include mayonnaise!!! This is really good. My son tried a variation of BBQ sauce in place of the ketchup for a chicken strip dip. It was a hit with the kids.
sorry..this didn't tast at all like the sauce I was thinking from the famous chain restaurant
This was good!
I was looking for a bloomin’ sauce to serve with fried mushrooms. I found this one and another very similar one on a copycat site that was supposed to be the real deal from the famous steakhouse. The main difference in the other recipe was that it was mayonnaise based instead of the sour cream. The spices were only slightly different. I tried this one because I love sour cream. This was good and went well with my mushrooms but I will try the other recipe next time. I did see you can buy bloomin’ sauce in the grocery in a bottle but it’s pricey. It’s near the onions in the produce section. I have to say this (and the other recipe) was very easy to make with inexpensive ingredients I normally have on hand. So save your money and make it fresh at home.
VERY NICE WILL USE AGAIN AND AGAIN THANKS FOR SHARING
Yep it's a keeper. I did it exactly as is served it with onion rings and it was fab! We loved it! Thanks for sharing.
Sauce was OK. If it was not meant to be compared to the steakhouse version I would have given it four stars but it was no substitute for the real restaurant version.
I tweaked this quite a bit. I used the sour cream and ketchup but since I didn't have the seasoned salt, and didn't want to use red pepper flakes, I ended up using about 3 Tbs of creamy horseradish, about 1/2 tsp salt and probably 1 1/2 Tbs Southwest seasoning by Emeril. Overall it came out pretty good - even with the changes!
excellent - we love this dip with everything!! you could eat it with a spoon.
Great recipe! It was quick and easy! I did add 3 teaspoons of horseradish to spice it up a bit! Thanks for sharing!
Tasty and easy.. A hit...
Tasty! I didn't have any horseradish and I wasn't sure how it was going to be..but it was still great! I look forward to trying it with it as well.
I tweaked this recipe a bit with a little more red pepper and horseradish, I like a little more spice. Either way, this turns out great. A must when having onion rings.
OK....now where's the recipe for the Bloomin' Onion?
Excellent. I put a little bit of hot sauce in it. Will make again!
This was pretty good, similar to the ring sauce they used to serve at BK.
I thought this was a good dipping sauce- although, I thought it just needed some more kick due to my personal preference. Next time, I will add more pepper or some hot sauce for some extra zing- other then that, great w/onion rings.
This is GREAT! I did follow some others reviewers and use 1/2 sour cream and 1/2 mayo. This tastes NOTHING like cocktail sauce...It's DELICIOUS! I will be using this recipe often, for sure! Thanks for sharing. :)
tastes better than the fast food chain onion ring sauces. it does not taste ANYTHING like cocktail sauce like the other person said, he must have not followed directions properly. if anything, it was maybe a tad bit on the sour cream taste side out of all ingredients but that was absolutely delicious!
This recipe is perfect. My husband loved it. Don't change a thing.
Close, but if you want it more like the bloomin onion sauce; remove red pepper flakes and paprika, then add chili powder to taste.
The sauce was good. The seasoning for the onions was good. I turned the onion upside down to drain after it was cooked. I think that may have steamed the onion, because everything was soft like it steamed. I cut up another onion into petal like slices dipped them in the breading and fried it according to the recipe. That was very yummy and easy to eat.
Our family really enjoys this recipe. I've always left out the pepper flakes just because it's not something I ever have in the house. We use the dip mostly for dipping jalepeno poppers. Very tastey...and very much like the steak-house dip.
I used 1/4c light mayo and 1/4c light sour cream and put it on our burgers - YUM!
MMMMM, this was really good dipping sauce, and went well with "Fried Zucchini" from this site! Thanx for sharing!!
This is an excellent recipe that is extremely easy. Thanks for sharing!
As written this does taste like cocktail sauce. Add salt and more horseradish. I also used half mayo and half sour cream. I think those improvements make it more like the restaurant sauce. I served this with the "Baked Zucchini Chips" from this site and it was a huge hit.
I used a tablespoon of smoky horseradish dip instead and mine came out too mild. I added some Worcestershire sauce for a little more flavor...still too mild. Maybe the fresh horseradish makes the difference
In case you do not keep horseradish in your fridge I have found a good subsitute. I used smoked chipotle red pepper for the heat. To add extra creaminess I added 1/2 cup of cream cheese.
A good base but way to hot for my taste. Will make again but will leave out the red peeper flakes.
This was really lacking flavor. I have had much better similar sauces, that were copy cats of the original. I used non-fat greek yogurt instead of sour cream, which has never been a problem in homemade sauces and dips, a homemade seasoned salt from the site, and just added a pinch of black pepper. I also added about a teaspoon or so extra ketchup. The horseradish flavor was just a little more pronounced than I would like too. I made a 1/2 recipe and it was plenty for the evening.
Made as written to dip my homemade onion rings into. This sauce is better than ketchup, or ranch dressing!
I think it is a pretty good dip in it's own right. Cocktail sauce? Not even close.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections