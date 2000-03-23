Bloomin' Onion Dipping Sauce

I was looking for a bloomin’ sauce to serve with fried mushrooms. I found this one and another very similar one on a copycat site that was supposed to be the real deal from the famous steakhouse. The main difference in the other recipe was that it was mayonnaise based instead of the sour cream. The spices were only slightly different. I tried this one because I love sour cream. This was good and went well with my mushrooms but I will try the other recipe next time. I did see you can buy bloomin’ sauce in the grocery in a bottle but it’s pricey. It’s near the onions in the produce section. I have to say this (and the other recipe) was very easy to make with inexpensive ingredients I normally have on hand. So save your money and make it fresh at home.