Seafood Dip II

4.1
7 Ratings
A fast and delicious dip. Serve with ripple chips, crackers or plain tacos.

Recipe by lab

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings: 12
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  In a medium-size mixing bowl, mix together sour cream, mayonnaise, vegetable soup mix, and crab. Cover and refrigerate at least one hour. Delicious!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
205 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 3.6g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 225mg. Full Nutrition
