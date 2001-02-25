Seafood Dip II
A fast and delicious dip. Serve with ripple chips, crackers or plain tacos.
GOOD RECIPE, BUT MAKE IT THE NIGHT BEFORE. OTHERWISE IT WILL TASTE LIKE SOUR CREAM. ALSO I ADDED THE WHOLE PACKAGE OF DRY SOUP, I THINK IT IS ONLY ABOUT 3 TLBS ANYWAY. IT NEEDED MORE FLAVOR, AND A USED THE WHOLE PACKAGE OF CRAB MEAT. IT COULD USE A LITTLE COLOR. I SPRINKLED SOME OF EMERIL'S ESSENCE ON TOP TO "BAM IT"!
Everyone raved over it. I actually had to leave some for one person. At first it tasted like sour cream, but I followed the others and made it the night before and added the entire package of veggie soup. I also divided the amount of crab and tiny shrimp. Good Stuff.
I sub 2 cans white crab meat drained, and full envelope soup mix yummy!!
This is pretty tasty. I also used the whole packet of soup mix and made it the night before so that the flavours had a chance to really marry. Thanks for sharing.
After reading all of the reviews, I too chose to use the whole envelope of soup mix and I'm glad I did. It definitely needed it. As the others said, make this the night before. It makes a HUGE difference. I tasted it right when I made it, again after 2 hours (better that time), and then just now after it had been in the fridge overnight and WOW is it good now. Garnished with scallions even better. Anytime I have leftover crab (real or imitation) I know what I"ll be making!
I thank you for this recipe. I did listen to the other reviewers and used the entire packet of Vegetable mix AND refrigerated longer. Next time, I will cut back on sour cream as that taste is overpowering. Even after 12 hours of refrigeration. I added salt and pepper to dull the taste and that worked wonders.
don't know how this can be considered a seafood dip with only crab so added 6 ounces of small cleaned shrimp and very good! also added MOST of the packet of soup and diced some red pepper for color.
