Wonton Soup without Ginger

Rating: 5 stars I've been making this for a while now and it's always a huge hit whenever I share it with anyone. It's a little different from the other recipes but I think that's why I like it so much. I especially like the Oyster Sauce and Shrimp in the wontons. Thanks so much. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Very nice. I love the taste of sesame oil. Gives the soup that authentic oriental taste. I added chunks of chinese cabbage and bok choy. Adults enjoyed it. Finished the whole pot and they're still hungry! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This soup was great! The broth was very tasty. I have always used another recipe but this one was the best ever. If you use low-sodium soy sauce it's not too salty. Plus I used artificual sweetener instead of sugar to save on calories. I halved this recipe and it was great. The wontons came out great but I boiled them for @10 mins. We like ginger so I sprinkled some in the meat. Helpful (5)

Rating: 2 stars i was a little worried about making this recipe because the ingrediants really didnt appeal to me and boy was it a mistake...the wonton was ok but the soup was just chicken stock and soy sauce...theres nothing authentic about seseme oil if its just put into a pot full of chicken stock and soy sauce. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Ok so here's the thing. I didn't really try this recipe... it just really helped me out so that's why I'm giving it 5 stars. I was sick and wanting some soup so I sent my husband out to get frozen won tons from our local asian supermarket. He also picked uo Knorr wonton soup seasoning and I planned on just makind that but it was terrible! So I looked this up and added sesame oil and soy sauce and it made the soup great! Next time when I'm not sick I'll make the full recipe. Thanks for saving my soup! Helpful (4)