Wonton Soup without Ginger
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 325.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 18.9g 38 %
carbohydrates: 27.6g 9 %
dietary fiber: 1.5g 6 %
sugars: 1.9g
fat: 15.3g 24 %
saturated fat: 4.3g 22 %
cholesterol: 85.9mg 29 %
vitamin a iu: 1032.4IU 21 %
niacin equivalents: 8.3mg 64 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 15 %
vitamin c: 12mg 20 %
folate: 64.8mcg 16 %
calcium: 76mg 8 %
iron: 2.9mg 16 %
magnesium: 32.4mg 12 %
potassium: 325.7mg 9 %
sodium: 1541.1mg 62 %
thiamin: 0.5mg 51 %
calories from fat: 138
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved