Wonton Soup without Ginger

Rating: 4.13 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

My sister hates ginger, so we modify our Chinese cooking to satisfy her. I like to make this for weekend lunches.

By ying

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together sugar, cornstarch, oyster sauce, and 1 tablespoon sesame oil in a large bowl; add the ground pork, shrimp, and 1 chopped green onion and mix to combine.

    Advertisement

  • Lay one wonton skin like a baseball diamond in front of you. Using your finger, brush beaten egg around the outer edge of the wonton skin. Place 1 tablespoon of pork mixture onto the middle of the wonton skin. Fold 'home run' corner to '2nd base' corner and press down creating a triangle. The meat filling lump is at the bottom of the triangle. Brush egg mixtures at the '1st base' and '3rd base' corners of the triangle. Fold each base corner over the meat filling lump and over each other. Brush egg mixture at the '2nd base/homerun' corner of the triangle and fold behind the meat filling lump. This is one wonton. Repeat until there are no more mixture or wrapper skins. Keep the wontons covered with a wet towel to prevent from drying."

  • Mix together the chicken stock, soy sauce, 2 tablespoons sesame oil, and 2 green onions in a pot over medium-high heat. Bring this to a boil; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 15 minutes. Add the bok choy and return to a boil until the bok choy is tender, about 5 minutes.

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil; boil wontons for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent wontons from sticking to each other or to the edges of the pot.

  • Place wontons in a soup bowl and ladle soup over wontons to serve. Garnish with chopped green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 27.6g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 85.9mg; sodium 1541.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (8)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Quexinos
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2011
I've been making this for a while now and it's always a huge hit whenever I share it with anyone. It's a little different from the other recipes but I think that's why I like it so much. I especially like the Oyster Sauce and Shrimp in the wontons. Thanks so much. Read More
Helpful
(8)

Most helpful critical review

christine
Rating: 2 stars
07/31/2009
i was a little worried about making this recipe because the ingrediants really didnt appeal to me and boy was it a mistake...the wonton was ok but the soup was just chicken stock and soy sauce...theres nothing authentic about seseme oil if its just put into a pot full of chicken stock and soy sauce. Read More
Helpful
(5)
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Quexinos
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2011
I've been making this for a while now and it's always a huge hit whenever I share it with anyone. It's a little different from the other recipes but I think that's why I like it so much. I especially like the Oyster Sauce and Shrimp in the wontons. Thanks so much. Read More
Helpful
(8)
aussiemum
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2009
Very nice. I love the taste of sesame oil. Gives the soup that authentic oriental taste. I added chunks of chinese cabbage and bok choy. Adults enjoyed it. Finished the whole pot and they're still hungry! Read More
Helpful
(7)
cmh
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2010
This soup was great! The broth was very tasty. I have always used another recipe but this one was the best ever. If you use low-sodium soy sauce it's not too salty. Plus I used artificual sweetener instead of sugar to save on calories. I halved this recipe and it was great. The wontons came out great but I boiled them for @10 mins. We like ginger so I sprinkled some in the meat. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
christine
Rating: 2 stars
07/30/2009
i was a little worried about making this recipe because the ingrediants really didnt appeal to me and boy was it a mistake...the wonton was ok but the soup was just chicken stock and soy sauce...theres nothing authentic about seseme oil if its just put into a pot full of chicken stock and soy sauce. Read More
Helpful
(5)
jstacey
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2009
Ok so here's the thing. I didn't really try this recipe... it just really helped me out so that's why I'm giving it 5 stars. I was sick and wanting some soup so I sent my husband out to get frozen won tons from our local asian supermarket. He also picked uo Knorr wonton soup seasoning and I planned on just makind that but it was terrible! So I looked this up and added sesame oil and soy sauce and it made the soup great! Next time when I'm not sick I'll make the full recipe. Thanks for saving my soup! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Romunda Ratliff
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2017
I enjoyed making this. I bought as bag of veggies that had bok choy napa cabbage snow peas and shredded carrots in it. I also added sliced Portobello mushrooms. I didn't have the oyster sauce (forgot it). Made a big pot for several servings so I can let my coworkers taste! Time consuming making the wontons but I enjoyed the end results. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022