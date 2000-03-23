Deep Fried Dill Pickles

These were awesome. I used the bread and butter pickles I had in the house and OMG so I had to run to the store to try it with dill (these are our favorite type)and these were awesome as well. The reason for the 4-stars is that the batter kept falling off. I tried mixing it everything together and it made the batter stay on better. I will definitely make these again. Thanks for sharing! **REVISION** I made these again and they turned out even better. This time, I took the pickles out of the juice and let them hang out in a bowl before going into the egg mixture. I left them soak in the egg mixture for about 10 secs then put in the flour mixture and covered them completely then placed them to the side on wax paper for a few minutes before frying. This made all the difference, the batter stayed on and they came out looking better.