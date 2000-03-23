Deep Fried Dill Pickles

4.3
216 Ratings
  • 5 127
  • 4 60
  • 3 16
  • 2 8
  • 1 5

Delicious dill pickles that are battered then fried. This recipe also works well with other pickled vegetables, like pickled peppers.

Recipe by MARBALET

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
15 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine 2 eggs, 1/4 cup of the flour, buttermilk, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, cayenne pepper, seasoning salt and garlic powder.

    Advertisement

  • In a separate mixing bowl, combine cornmeal, 2 cups flour, salt and 3/4 teaspoon black pepper.

  • Preheat oil in a deep fryer or pot to 365 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Dip drained pickles into milk mixture and then dredge them in the flour mixture. Deep fry until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Salt and pepper to taste

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 30.3g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 31.8mg; sodium 1222.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022