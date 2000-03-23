Deep Fried Dill Pickles

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 30.3g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 31.8mg; sodium 1222.5mg. Full Nutrition
I've been a fan of these wonderful fried pickles since I serve these at a resturant in Murrells Inlet, SC 17 years ago. I love them best dipped in Dill Dip instead of other salad dressings. I also used flour instead of corn meal.
i only gave this three stars, because i do not believe sliced pickles should ever be used (they absorb too much oil), and rolling in flour after dipping in such a thin batter may have tasted ok, but it the finished result just LOOKED unappetizing. but it could very easily have five... here is how i turned a 3 star recipe into a 5 star treat. 1. Use pickle SPEARS instead of slices. they stay crisper. 2. Leave out the cornmeal. 3. instead of saving most of the flour to dredge in, dump ALL ingredients into a bowl and wisk to make a smooth, THICK batter. 4. dip pickle spears into batter, drop into hot oil, fry to golden brown. 5. drain on paper toweling. 6. try dipping in thousand island instead of ranch, YUMMY! for the record, i used regular milk instead of buttermilk, i eyeballed the ingredients instead of measuring them, and i increased the hot pepper sauce a bit to compensate for being out of cayenne pepper. i tested this recipe out so i could decide whether or not to bring it as a side dish to a BBQ later tonight... i'm on my way back to the store now to buy two more jars of pickles!
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2001
I tried it, I liked it. I tried it again, I loved it. Use a good quality pickle (the first time was using cheap-o pickles) makes all the difference. I love it with a ranch dip and not blue cheese dip(too much)! Thanks so much!
I have a recipe that I used for years, but I decided to try this one. I'm glad I did. Although, I omit the the spicy ingredients, to make it more kid friendly. I use white vinegar in place of the hot sauce! I've even added a little bit more worchestershire sauce, and I think that it makes it just a little bit better! Thanks for the great recipe!
YUMMMMM! I had these at a restaurant and loved them. When I made them, they were just as good. I used the whole chill dills you find in the deli case and cut them into circles. These pickles will stay crisp and not go limp. I'm taking them to my next family get together!
Very tasty. I double battered as suggested, batter-flour-batter-flour, then placed on parchment paper and oven-fried at about 375 for 12 minutes on each side, spraying each side with Pam. Very crispy, easy cleanup, and minimal guilt!
Sorry, no one in my family cared for this recipe. The pickles turned a little soggy and the dill pickle flavoring is really overwhelming. I would not add salt afterwards as there is plenty in the pickle already.
Went to a restaraunt a week ago and had these for the first time. Tried this recipe at home and thought it was great. I did double dip the recipe to get the batter thicker, maybe because I used homemade pickles. TRY THEM, YOU WILL BE HOOKED!!!
I love these! I am actually blown away that I read a review that said and I quote " the dill pickle taste was over whelming" what did you think they would taste like? They are deep fried DILL PICKLES maybe you should make sure you like the thing your making first!
This reciepe really hit the spot. My fiance and I fell in love with fried pickles two years ago and this was my first attempt to make them at home. Great recipe! Even better with Ken's Steakhouse Ranch Dressing!
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2001
These sound so weird, but taste so wonderful! I cook them all the time and make all my friends try them. They're such a hit!!!
Pickle spears NEVER!! Only chips will do!! The trick is to rinse the pickles first or they are very salty. The only way they become oily is if your oil is not hot enough when you fry them. This was a great recipe.
These are tasty! Make these ahead of time and freeze them...I dip the pickles, then place them on a cookie sheet lined w/wax paper or freezer paper, and put it in the freezer about an hour, then put them in a freezer bag. I use cajun seasoning to make a spicy batch for the adults.
These were awesome. I used the bread and butter pickles I had in the house and OMG so I had to run to the store to try it with dill (these are our favorite type)and these were awesome as well. The reason for the 4-stars is that the batter kept falling off. I tried mixing it everything together and it made the batter stay on better. I will definitely make these again. Thanks for sharing! **REVISION** I made these again and they turned out even better. This time, I took the pickles out of the juice and let them hang out in a bowl before going into the egg mixture. I left them soak in the egg mixture for about 10 secs then put in the flour mixture and covered them completely then placed them to the side on wax paper for a few minutes before frying. This made all the difference, the batter stayed on and they came out looking better.
I've been looking for an amazing recipe for fried pickles, and this is definitely one of my top picks. When I made this recipe, I did a couple minor adjustments. First, I omitted the corn meal and combined the wet and dry ingredients to make a batter, rather than dredging the pickles in the flour, for a more even coating. Second, I used pickle spears, because pickle slices tend to get incredibly greasy. If you are going to do a batter, make sure to roll the pickles in a paper towel first to dry them off, to make sure the batter sticks. Also, depending on the moisture in the air, you may want to add additional milk to thin out the batter slightly, so you don't end up with a really thick, rubbery crust. Other than those two changes, I followed the recipe, and the results were out of this world!
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2011
Hubs and I make a point to get our deep fried dill pickles every time we’re in Memphis and visit our favorite restaurant/club there. Taking the lead from how they do theirs, I sliced dill pickles myself so that I could get them super thin. Also, I left out the cayenne pepper and hot sauce (Hubs appreciated that) and just added ground black pepper to taste. This is a nice, light batter, nicely seasoned, and using dill pickle slices that are just a little thinner worked out well. Just as our favorite Memphis restaurant does, we served this with a horseradish dipping sauce – I used “Horseradish Dipping Sauce,” recipe also from this site.
YUM!!! We made these last night and they were fantastic! The whole family loved them. I drained the pickles in a strainer and patted the liquid off so they weren't soggy at all. We also made a dipping sauce of Ketchup, Mayo & Horseradish. so good.
This recipe is awesome and tasted even better that the ones in the resteraunts. However, I have learned a quick lesson..that just because someone has A LOT of likes on their review DOESN'T mean it will work for you. When I try this again I will stick to what is written.
I first tried deep fried pickles in a great little place in Murrels Inlet, SC (I'm wondering if it's the same place Joy was talking about....Creek Ratz??) and these were just as good! Thanks for sharing your recipe! I will be making these again! Helena
Awesome! I suggest NOT altering the authors recipe the first time. They will be loved by all. Love dipping in ranch dressing; have altered a few times for a change of pace, but no need to do so. Not any better than the orginal version. Jalapeno strips sound great with this. Another time sprinkled w/ ranch powder, used milk w/ lemon juice to make alt buttermilk, we buy whole pickles and cut some thick and some thin. Again, no reason to do any of it, was just a change of pace.
Easy-peasy! My 10 year old says, "sooooo yummy!" He had never had fried pickles before & he was definitely nervous trying them for the first time. He loved them! I couldn't stop him from eating them!! He says, "They are the best pickles I've ever tasted & probably ever will!" Though it wasn't the batter I was looking for... they were still very good! I've made them several times over the last week & each time they were quickly eaten up, with none left behind! Thanks for the quick, easy recipe!
I tried one, couldn't get anyone else to eat them and had to throw the rest away. I'm sorry, but I will never make these again. The breading was extremely salty. I do like fried pickles, but this particular recipe is not a good one to use.
Really great batter! I have been searching for a good recipe that would taste like the ones I get at the restaurants and here it is! The only two things I changed were: I omitted the cayenne pepper because I didn't have any on hand and I used regular milk instead of buttermilk. They turned out really good! I will definitely make again and again!
Very nice and easy to make. Hubby has been begging me to make these since he had them at a bar. These are very good as is, but after my first batch, I added 1/4 teaspoon of Cajun seasoning to the egg and flour mix. These are a great side for beer or picnic food.
I'm not one for giving bad reviews, but this one did not impress us. We really didn't like the cornmeal in the batter, the cornmeal was like sand in the batter, just little hard crunchy pieces. I did not use the hot sauce, and used chili powder in place of cayenne, and honestly couldn't taste the seasonings at all. I think with the seasonings being in the egg/milk mix that very little of the seasonings attaches to the pickle. We were trying to re-create a recipe from a restaurant and this was not it. We will keep looking.
Best ever ! What I did to make it taste as the restaurant= omit cornmeal ( don't subsitute, just omit ) add a tiny bit more worcestershire sauce and subsitute the pepper sauce with cayanne ( if you want this is what I did ) I used milk buttermilk may work, will try next time =-) And what really helps and i repeat DO NOT USE THE SPEARS, DO NOT USE THE SPEARS this will only taste like a hot pickle and the breading doesn't really stick well. Yuck I say, Chips ( pickle ) work better even though every review contradicts me, but that is what they have used in restaurants and they are more bite sized. Yum yum with xtra seasonings ( w. sauce and c.pepper ) excellent !!!
I agree that pickle slices get a bit soggy. I found a hotter heat helps a bit, but the pickle spears did work the best. To give this an honest review I measured all the ingredients exactly and give this 5 stars. These are just wonderful and the whole family loves them!
i cater, and i m always seaching for new and exciting recipes to try. but this one, im thinking ill try it again, but decrease some of the liquids and definetly OMIT the cornmeal. Cornmeal has 2 purpouses cornbread, and to keep pizza from sticking on a stone......val
Went with spears based on others recommendation. The wife has been asking me to make these for months, finally got around to it for a New Year's Day party, and these did not last long. I soaked the pickles in the liquid for 30-45 mins while I did other things, then dredged, return to liquid, dredged again, then hit the fryer. She said they were awesome!
Rating: 5 stars
08/12/2001
These are terrific- i've long been a fan of fried pickles- i used this recipe and brought some pickles to an appatizer party- they were the hit, even among the sceptical!
Out of this world recipe. For those who are turned off by the thought of a pickle fried, you need to try this anyway. I added a lil dill weed to my batter but kept everything the same. It's crispy, sweet, savory, salty its everything, also it's not too hot and is simply AMAZING!
Kinda corn meal tasting but a good recipe. I used dill spears instead, only because the only other time I had ever had these that is what they were. I mixed up a dill/sour cream based dip for dipping too. It was a nice addition.
this recipe is the first one I've seen on the net that includes cornmeal and flour in the mixture. This is how it was done down in the Gulfport, Ms area. The breading sticks better and the flavor is amazing, even after they've cooled. The "just flour" fried dill pickles...not so good cold. I give this recipe an A+. But the picture is not so great.Traditionally you fried pickle slices,not spears. I've had a fried pickle spear and it's nothing like the slices. Cornmeal and slices!!!!lol.
Super yummy! My local restaurant makes these and I love them. I just wish I had their spicy mayo sauce so I could do that at home too! Oh, and don't rate a recipe poorly because you don't THINK it will be good ... good grief people.
I think the brand of pickles is what makes this recipe. I got super crispy hamburger dills and LOVED them. I order frickles (fried pickles) all the time here in Texas. They go great with home made ranch. They are super easy to make. My only suggestion is to double the flour/corn meal mixture as there was not enough to do the whole 32 oz jar. The liquid portion was perfectly portioned. I will be saving this recipe and making it again.
This recipe is awesome. We had these with dinner last night and they were just as good as the ones we ate at the Fort Worth Stockyards a few days ago. We are a family of 6 and this recipe makes enough for all of us. Didn't change a thing in this recipe and it worked great. Don't forget the ranch dressing for dipping!!!!
heavenly! i made these exactly by the recipe, with the exception of using low-fat buttermilk, rather than regular. i have had fried pickles more than a few times (i'm from the south), and these are the best i've ever had. perfect!!!
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2000
This is quick, easy and delicious. They fry up beautifully.
this was the first time I ever made and had fried pickles and they were delish! I think next time I might use pickle spears, but the slices were surprisingly crispy. these are a great finger food for a casual get together.
Word of caution, this recipe produces an extreme amount of waste from the batter ingredients. You could at least half the wet and dry mixes and still have more than enough to make the entire 32 oz jar of pickles. Definitely use less and don't waste! That being said, I really liked this recipe. Fried pickles are one of my guilty pleasures when eating out. So I went out in search of a recipe to make them at home so I could enjoy them whenever I want. This made a really good crispy coating that doesn't just peel or fall off. Delicious!
We tried these 2 different ways. As posted and also as another reviewer suggested by just dumping everything together to make a thick batter. The first way way ok, but we found that the finish product had only minimal flavor as the pickles hardly pick up any of the egg/milk mixture, which is where all of the spices are. The second way was better, because you got more of the spices, but we found that it tasted nothing like what we'd experienced in restaurants (a thin, cruncy, tasty coating) and was more like a spicy thick pancake wrapped around a warm dill pickle. Sorry for the bad review, just our opinion, will keep looking.
These are awesome! I will definately make these over and over again. Made them for a party and all my friends wanted the recipe. I did add some seasoned salt and garlic to the dry mixture, instead of salt. Wonderful!!
Pretty good, but not as tasty as I've had in restaurants. Next time, I will leave out the cornmeal, which I think of when frying fish. I used a blue cheese dressing available at allrecipes for a dipping sauce ... I think it's "Bob's Blue Cheese Dressing." I'll keep my eyes open for a better fried pickle recipe, but this one is still good.
Rating: 2 stars
09/23/2006
Maybe I just didnt make them right, I dont know. We enjoy them at resteraunts, so it was most likely just me. I wasn't happy with my results.
Fried pickles should ONLY be slices, never spears. Spears don't have the crunch of the batter surrounding the pickle and, quite frankly, I've felt spears soak up more oil because it has to cook longer than slices. As for the recipe, it's can't-fail. I skip the Worcestershire, as it isn't noticeable once it's fried, but otherwise, a great way to enjoy fried pickles.
these pickles are even better then the ones at the resturant. i always half the wet ingred cuz we always have way to much, its a waste. half the wet ingred is plenty the dry ingred measurements are right on. we have made them with claussen pickles and cheap pickles always always always use with the expensive ones. way worth the extra $. my husband and i are both salt addicts never add any at the end of cooking. way toooo much salt. i always serve my pickles with homemade ranch. thanks for the keeper. these are so yummy and very addicting.
amazing! i made this WITHOUT EGGS. i also used soymilk + a bit of vinegar intead of using buttermilk. by using 1/2 mayo and 1/2 dijon mustur instead (about 1/4 cup all together). i also haved pickle spears instead of using the pickle slices. they tend to absorb too much liquid and make the fried shell get soggy-er quickly. the halved pickle spears also seem easier to fry.
This recipe is out of this world. In addition to slices of pickles, I fried up some zesty, pickled, peppers and onion rings. This was a big hit at my party with everyone wanting a copy of the recipe! Thanks!
These were pretty good, but the batter needs to be a little thicker. Next time I will probably double the flour in the batter mixture. I added cayenne to the flour/cornmeal mixture, but will add even more next time. I used pickle spears on thin skewers to make it interesting.
Rating: 4 stars
06/28/2000
We used to make a version of this about 35 years ago and we called them "frickles." I had forgotten about them. Thanks for reminding me!
it is an acquired taste, but my son and I acquired it quickly! Still can't sell my daughter or husband on how great they are. I made these at my job,(I'm a cook at a shelter) and 90% of the folks loved them! it has become a delicacy for my son and me. Omit the cornmeal, it's really not needed.
I had this at a friend's house on Sunday and then made it for my family last night. What a HUGE hit! The breading stuck (which is always an issue for me) and we are going to adapt it with other veggies.
I've been making fried pickles for many years. I love that they are now offered at many restaurants as appetizers. I could only give this recipe 3 stars because I didn't like the cornmeal at all! The recipe I used to use and will go back to again, uses a simple onion ring batter and sliced pickles. They are delicious and you really don't need a dip for them.
Finally! There is a local pub nearby that serves these and I have been trying to duplicate the recipe. This is spot on! I've made it both with spears and slices. I like to dip these in a little wasabi ranch sauce for a kick. Thanks for the recipe!
