Simple Sweet and Spicy Chicken Wraps
Honey and salsa come together to make an easy summer meal that will rock your taste buds!
Honey and salsa come together to make an easy summer meal that will rock your taste buds!
Absolutely delish! My husband kept snitching the chicken out of the pan. I subbed in plain yogurt for the mayo because I don't like the taste or texture of mayo, but didn't change anything else. This will go on my list of summer menus.Read More
These were a hassle to make. They honey was a pain and would not mix with the dressing.Read More
Absolutely delish! My husband kept snitching the chicken out of the pan. I subbed in plain yogurt for the mayo because I don't like the taste or texture of mayo, but didn't change anything else. This will go on my list of summer menus.
Really good. I think next time I might try a different milder salsa or increase the honey as it was barely discernable. I used sauted broccoli slaw intead of spinach because I wanted to freeze these - which worked out well, by the way. I just popped them into my lunch bag with a small container of the sauce and nuked at lunch
Simply delicious!I halved the recipe since there was only three of us eating, I had a three grilled chicken breast from the night before so I was able to prepare this in very little time, I used whole wheat tortillas and lettuce instead of spinach(that's what I had) other than that followed the recipe exactly. When done they looked delicious and tasted delicious. Thanks for sumitting your recipe! Something that we will be making often, especially during the summer.
Wow, this was unexpectedly good! My husband came in the door and asked, "What is that delicious smell?" and he made me promise to make this again soon. It was super easy and a nice change from my boring old chicken recipes. Thanks!
This was very tasty, and I especially loved the combo of cucumber, honey, mayo and cayenne. Brilliant! The chicken was missing something - maybe some cheese would be good? Maybe some cilantro? Anyway, it was a good meal and we both enjoyed it, and I'll definitely make it again. Thanks for the recipe!
This wa delicious!!! My brother and I decided that it would go great with rice in the tortilla too!! My mom loved it but she actually liked the chicken without the mayo sauce on top.. But EVERYONE who tried this recipe loved it and told me how it had such a unique flavor!! Thanks so much for posting it up!!
Very good! I had some chicken already cooked, so I just shredded that and proceeded with the recipe. LOVED, LOVED, LOVED the mayo/cucumber sauce, and felt that it really made the wrap extra good. I cut the cayenne pepper down to 1/4 tsp. in the sauce and that was plenty of heat for me. I also omitted it fron the chicken itself, because I used hot salsa, but may add some in next time. I added some shredded cheddar to the wrap as well. I will be making these again! Thanks for sharing. :)
Loved this recipe! So easy and delicious!
10 STARS! Holy moly, this was so fabulous for such a simple recipe. These wraps are to die for and will DEFINITELY be on our menu again and again. For the salsa, I used Pace Thick 'n Chunky Medium salsa. Used whole wheat wraps instead of tortillas and we loved them, loved them, loved them! What a delightful, perfect, fantastic combination of flavors! Nuclear Rich wasn't kidding when he promised to rock our taste buds. Wouldn't change a thing. Thanks for the awesome recipe! :)
So good I made this twice in one day! I made this for lunch today and I followed the recipe exactly except I downsized it to a portion for one. I liked it so much I decided to make it for our dinner with one major change. I replaced the chicken with FISH. This recipe made great fish tacos!!! I added some avocado and cheddar cheese on top and served it in corn tortillas. AWWWESOME (in a sing song voice). In the fish version I cut the cayenne pepper in half since I was planning on feeding it to my 9mth old. It still had a nice bite but it was not as hot as the original. My husband and 9mth old both really enjoyed it.
WOW! Tons of flavor, my family loved it. Very easy to make in a pinch! We will make this recipe agian!!
These are pretty spicy, but so good! Don't change a thing, and it's no big deal if you don't have cucumber.
These were a hassle to make. They honey was a pain and would not mix with the dressing.
I give this 4 stars as, minus the mayo/cucumber sauce, it's rather ordinary and the recipe, in my opinion, is way too light on the delicious sauce. I would definitely make them again but increase the mayonnaise mixture by double and really slather it on. I made another wrap for lunch the next day with the bit of leftover chicken there was, added more of the sauce, and that one was knockout delicious. Thanks for the recipe, it's a keeper.
My kids loved this, but it was too spicy for my husband. Go figure! We'll definitely make this regularly. Loved the sweet with spicy, and the mayo cuts the spice, so it just had a great kick to it. We had way too much sauce tho. Will probably make 1/2 the sauce next time. On a scale of 1 to 5 my 10-year old gave it a "10!"
I thought this was a good base but I will probably make some alterations if I make it again. The honey wasn't very noticeable. I think I may add a little more in the future. Also, I think it would be better with sour cream as a base for the sauce. That's just my preference. It was good, as is, but I think the coolness of the sour cream would be great to balance out all the cayenne. This recipe has a lot of versatility.. the meat mixture would be a great switch from your usual taco meat or to throw on top of a salad.
nice and easy!
I had high hopes for these when I started cooking them due to the high reviews. As I made each part (sauce then chicken), I was tasting them individually and thinking "hmm... just kind of ho-hum." But somehow it all came together in burrito magic and tasted AWESOME. I grated my cuke rather than chopping because it just seemed faster, and that way I was able to squeeze a lot of the excess water out, which was good because these wraps were super messy and drippy! The only other thing that I would try next time is perhaps using shredded chicken from a crockpot or something as my chicken was kind of tough by the time it cooked so long. Other than that, flavors were incredible, spicy and hit the spot! Too spicy for the kids, but we loved 'em. Hubby wanted cheese on his second one, but I only had room for one, so I'll try cheese on mine next time too. Thanks Rich!
These were excellent! I halved the recipe and it was enough for 4 small burritos. The flavors go so well together. The first couple bites I just had to savor the flavors, sweet than spicy. We had them for dinner, but I think we will keep them as a lunch for next time. Thanks for the recipe!
This was OK at best, bland, maybe some mustard mixed with mayo, maybe some cheese and cilantro, I don't really know. Definitely needs some experimenting though.
I followed the directions almost exactly.... I used 1/2 light mayonnaise & half fat-free sour cream for the sauce to try and lower the fat content a smidge and added extra cucumber to it. The cayenne can be altered because it is a bit spicy but our family loves spicy so, for us, it was good. I also added a tiny amount of reduced fat cheddar to each wrap. My oldest hasn't been wanting to eat much lately... told me he only wanted a small one and ended up eating 3 in the end!!! Yum :)
I loved how easy yet flavorful this recipe is. Great combo of spicy and sweet. I didn't have spinach so I used lettuce instead and it gave it a nice crunch. Made for a great lunch.
Spicey Spicey SPICEY! These were good, but next time I think I will scale down the cayenne pepper b/c it was very overwhelming. We added sliced avocado to our wraps. I would also like to try this with sour cream in place of the mayo. **My hubby took a left over wrap to work the next day. Said it was even better cold!**
Great! Simple, though, and after all the time/effort I wanted some WOW(!) factor. What's missing...? :-) +Cp
I altered the recipe slightly (i didn't have salsa) So I mixed together Frank's Red Hot, some tomatoes, some onions, red peppers, some red chili pepper and some cumin. Added that mixture in place of the salsa. Other than that I followed the recipe and it was simple, quick, and absolutely delicious, thank you.
DH made these for me. Very tasty and easy enough he had no problem. I think I’d like yogurt instead of mayo for the spread by that’s just my preference (DH isn’t the biggest yogurt fan so he thought they were great as is).
These were AWESOME! The sauce is magnificent and so full of flavor. I cut my chicken up into bite sized pieces before cooking...so easy to put together in the morning for lunches!! Definitely a keeper!!!
This was delicious. I had no idea this combination of ingredients would go together so well, and it was quick to make, which was perfect for a weeknight dinner. Used 8 inch tortillas, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Great spice level. Will definitely make again. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
The taste was off. I did not care for this.
I made this for supper and it was really good, but too hot. I will cut back on the pepper next time. My two sons were chugging milk! I think that using the medium salsa in the chicken is enough hotness where the cucumber sauce already has 1/2 tsp of pepper. Other than that, I'll definitely make this again!
WOW this was amazing, quick and easy. I added mexican shredded cheese on top of the chicken, used lowfat mayo, southwest salsa and a baby romaine blend. I will definitely be making this again!
Easy, yummy, healthy. A great, quick, weeknight dinner. My husband said he likes it for the flavor and healthiness. Everyone ate it up, even my picky eaters. I told the kids it was going to be like a Wendy's wrap, which excited them; but they said it was way better than Wendy's :). I've made it once wiht 1 tsp cayenne pepper, and once with less... 1 tsp is way too much for us. It makes it really spicy! Adjust to your liking.
Simply delicious! Only one change, used less cayenne :)
This was simple and good. I did make a wrap but then made a bed of spinach, topped with the chicken and crushed a few tortilla chips on top. Drizzed with the cucumber dressing and ate it as a salad. I liked it much better this way. Very quick to whip together. I'll be making this again.
I really enjoyed the combination of flavors. Especially the chicken mixture. Next time, I would reduce the cayenne pepper to a mininal, it was too overpowering for my tastebuds. Overall good.
Simple Sweet & Spicy Chicken Wraps' Haiku: " Epic wrap supreme! But would it be as good cold? Five stars and then some!" I would love to be able to make these wraps and take them to work for lunch everyday, but I'm not sure the chicken and tortilla would be quite as good cold. Putting that aside, this wrap was outstanding! I have a feeling that every sandwich I make for now on will include the cayenne/mayo/honey/cucumber instead of plain mayo. And yes, I know alot of people are snobby about canned chicken, but it was on sale, and worked wonderfully in this sandwich for me. My biggest problem was piling so much on my tortilla that I couldn't roll it neatly and I ended up demolishing my plate w/ sticky, sweet spicy fingers. Scrumptious!!
These had a really interesting flavor. It was a nice change of pace from the regular chicken wrap. It was quick and easy. I think I'd try substituting sour cream for the mayo next time. I did skip the cayenne since I was serving it to the kids and the salsa I used was already on the spicy side.
These were yummy. I made them slightly different based on the ingredients we had on hand. Instead of mayo I used plain yogurt and instead of cucumber I used zucchini. The chicken by itself was okay but boring. However, with the sauce, delicious. Even my picky husband, who dislikes most sauces, really liked these.
This is a great summer recipe since it requires little cooking! I really enjoyed the refreshing taste of the dressing. I added white rice and cheese to the wraps but otherwise followed the recipe. It makes a nice dinner.
This wrap was amazing! It tasted like one of those really great restaurant wraps that I always wanted to replicate at home, but couldn't figure out how.
LOVED this recipe!! It was soo easy and tasted great - I licked the extra sauce off the plate :)
absolutly great! i had to make them twice, because i ate 5 of them myself and figured i may have to make some for the rest of the family. everyone loved them! ty
Loved it! I cut the recipe in half... it was almost too hot for me and my husband (which is saying something); next time I'll just use a milder salsa. It was great!
Excellent flavor. I made them exactly as described except added more cayenne because we love it hot. Wonderful blend of flavors - thanks for sharing!
Good and somewhat healthy! double the recipe and change the tortillas to Wheat wraps. This worked out as a cold wrap better than a warm one. As a cold wrap, the mayo does not liquefy. And add extra spinach for a nice crunch.
OMG love this dish. I left out the pepper as I was feeding a four year old but it was yummy. I took the leftovers in a salad for lunch the next. Def a keeper :)
The chicken was tender and very tasty, but the mayo sauce needed something.
Too spicey! Not bad overall but I will throw out that sauce and start over with a tiny bit of the cayenne pepper. It was so over powering that the kids who are fussy could not eat.
These were delicious and satisfying. I diced some onion in place of the cucumber (I didn't have any..) and it turned out great!
This was really good for how simple it is. I've made it as is, and also made just the chicken. I then topped it with some coleslaw with tomatoes and red onion mixed in. Delicious!
I followed recipe exactly as it stated and it was amazing.. The salsa mixed with the cool sauce.. yum.. My husband didnt care for it but he doesnt like mayo, salsa, or spinach so i wasnt expecting him to like it so much. great recipe
This is a really good recipe. (I swap out the spinach for romaine lettuce). Even my picky eater loves these wraps!
A wonderful, easy, tasty recipe. My entire family thought it was a great change of pace for a different tasting wrap. I added slightly more honey and cayenne. For the dressing, I used 1/2 mayo and 1/2 sour cream. Delicious. Next time I'm going to try substituting Greek yogurt.
super yummy....but WAY TOO spicy for my family. I'll reduce the cayenne pepper by more than half. love the sweet honey factor!
These were FANTABULOUS! Warning: Instead of serving them as a wrap, they morphed into burritos. Did not use the honey! My family doesn't like anything sweet in Mexican food...unless it dessert! Chicken—I sliced into 2-3” pieces about 3/4 thick. I used mild Pace Picante sauce as I didn’t have salsa on hand, and omitted the second 1/2 tsp of cayenne—it was PLENTY hot and spicy! While sautéing the chicken, I heated a large cast iron skillet and kept it on low heat. When it was time to warm the tortillas I put them in the skillet and warmed them one at a time. Next, I followed the directions for filling and folding the tortilla, adding some grated cheddar, and poured some of the remaining mayo/cucumber sauce down the middle before folding. Instead of serving them as a wrap I turned up the heat on my skillet to medium, put a very thin layer of butter on the surface and then put as many filled tortillas as would fit, in the skillet. Then, I covered it with a lid and let it cook until the burritos were golden brown on each side—took about 5 minutes. Careful not to use to high a heat. Served the burritos with a side cottage cheese/cucumber/tomato/red onion salad. YUMMY doesn’t describe this meal! Oh, and one more thing. There will be excess sauce that the chicken is sautéed in. I saved that to put on the top of the burritos when served. Hope you try it—you won’t be disappointed! Promise...
I make this on a regular basis. It's so good and simple. I love how unique the flavor it is. It's nice to be able to do something different with chicken.
It works. The flavors came together good and everyone said they were good. Very simple to make and I will be making these again soon.
loved this. My husband was a skeptic while he was watching me prepare, but there were no leftovers! Easy and the flavors compliment each other.
AS I typically do, I followed the recipe exactly the first time ....... it was just OK. Next time I think I will double the sauce and add a few more veggies - like julienned carrots and celery or perhaps some lemongrass.
This has a great flavor, i put all the sauce ingredients in a food processor to get a nice creamy sauce. the only down side is it was to hot for my kids.
AMAZING! actually messed up and used a whole cucumber but it was till VERY good!
these were delicious! They will def go into our dinner rotation...followed the recipe exactly besides in added a little extra honey to then sauce and chicken mixture. Amazing!
Very tasty! First though, I cut out a lot of fat by subbing Greek yogurt for the mayonnaise. Didn't have cucumbers, but I did have broccoli so I used that. I also added some red bell pepper, red onion, and a half can of white kidney beans that I had on hand to the chicken and it turned out VERY delish.
This dish was very good! My girlfriend and I loved this.. The mayo, honey, cucumber, and cayenne pepper mix was great and will be made alone to use as a dip for veggies.. The wrap even tastes good cold for lunch the next day..
My family enjoyed this recipe. I used lettuce instead of the spinach. Very easy to make. We also added cheese to the wraps. Will make again.
Such an excellent way to use up chicken in the fridge for a nice quick supper or lunch!!! LOVE the flavors.
I love these sooOOOooo much! I can't believe how easy and good they are. I actually crave this recipe.
Very nice, a very good way to serve chicken. Made as directed. Would make again.
I'm not sure why my reviews are being edited considering my opinions are always fair and non judgmental. Some recipes are winners and some aren't. So, here's my second attempt at writing an HONEST review. Aside from all of the glowing reviews, I did not care for this at all. I personally felt the cayenne was overpowering, at least in the sauce (the heat level was spot on, but cayenne was all I could taste). I also think the cook time on the chicken was a little much... Mine was quite dry, but I blame myself for that (I should have watched it more closely). Maybe this will knock your socks off, but this did nothing for me. Thanks anyways, Nuclear Rich.
Good-needed less spicyness
One of my favorites. I think it's a great recipe just as it is. I don't change a thing, except to maybe tune down the cayenne a bit.
This recipe pleased everyone in my family! We loved the sweet/spicy flavor and the way I could use more or less of the sauces to adjust the heat. Very unique flavor and it went together so easily. I used leftover grilled chicken and just mixed the salsa and honey together. Thanks for sharing this fabulous, quick wrap!
Really great! I didn't have any tortillas so i just lined my plate with the spinach and spread the mayo mixture on the greens. Delicious, and probably saved a few calories that way!
Excellent! I doubled the recipe and cut back on the cayenne as others suggested since part of the salsa i used was already hot. I also used lettuce instead of spinach and miracle whip instead of mayo just because thats what i had on hand. It had a nice kick to it. Next time, I will try with spinach and mayo. Thanks for the great recipe
I really liked this! Yummy and super easy to make.
Great way to serve chicken to kids.....though with less cayenne pepper. Also fun for them to put it together by themselves!
So good! Used pre-cooked chicken strips. (they were on sale) Had to use up some cucumbers so peeled and cut them lenghtwise then spooned out seeds. Also used zesty garlic herb wraps. Quick easy meal and everyone loved them.
Very good and very easy
So quick, easy and yummy! I usually make a double batch, which yields about 12-13 large (burrito size tortilla) wraps. I actually make double the cuke sauce for a single batch, and I quadruple it for a double batch. The cayenne in the chicken/salsa mixture is spicy enough on its own, so I usually use half the amount of cayenne listed for the cuke sauce. Also, I shred the cuke like I do for tzatziki and squeeze the excess juice from it. We much prefer the thicker consistency of sour cream vs mayo for the sauce, but it works with either. This recipe is very adaptable since you can season the chicken any way you like (cumin, garlic, a little chili powder) or even use rotisserie chicken. Ditto the sauce. I like to add a touch of salt, squirt of lime and some cilantro. We like to add some chopped romaine along w/the spinach for crunch, too.
I love this recipe, easy and delicious.
Very good and very easy for a quick, weeknight meal. I omitted the cayenne pepper altogether from this recipe to make it kid-friendly for our 4 year-old. I added some garlic and onion powders to the mayo/cucumber mixture. As a family preference, I shredded the chicken and added a handful of shredded cheddar cheese along with the salsa and honey. Used mother-in-law's homemade tortillas as the "wraps" and subbed shredded lettuce in mine.....hubby liked the spinach. I also added a bit more shredded cheese to our wraps. Thanks for this delicious submission....a definite regular in our summer meal rotation!
I made these last night fo my family and they were a MAJOR hit! I added a little more honey than the recipe called for because of the reviews, and they were really yummy. They are nice for a light easy meal! I will be making them again.
Pretty good. It had a different flavor which was a nice change of pace for us. I used shredded cabbage instead of spinach.
Was Okay, but not a favorite. Already knowing my distaste for mayonaisse and its texture, I tried plain yogurt (which worked well), but found it still overly sweet -- had hoped more for a greek gyro-type side, but my daughter liked it with her avocado.
Made this as part of a mexican themed lunch for a girls day at my house. It was a huge hit. I left out the cayanne pepper only because I don't like spicy but use a medium salsa to add a bit more of a kick. We all loved it.
Really good and pretty easy to make.
This was beautifully delicious; I did my husband's own w/ fillet grouper instead of chicken & w/out the salsa...it was awesome :) E'Verne....Bahamas!!!
We loved these wraps! I was so surprised how good they were....the combo of ingredients scaried me but they were awesome! Just used iceberg lettuce instead of spinach.
I can't believe I forgot to rate this recipe - it's awesome! It's so quick to throw together and I can't believe salsa can make something this good. The cool cucumber sauce balances out the sweet and spicy chicken, I wouldn't change a thing about this recipe.
Wonderful flavour VERY spicy! Loved it!
Woweeeee! I really dig the flavor in this recipe. What a fantastic combo putting the honey, salsa, and cayenne together. I could eat the chicken all by itself, yum! I decided the use mostly nonfat greek yogurt with a touch of miracle whip (it's all I had). The cucumber and yogurt combo made this sauce very watery. It's more like a salad dressing or dipping sauce now. But VERY tasty. Next time I may try the mayo instead to see if it is spreadable. I love spice so I loaded up on the cayenne, but added a lot of honey to help counterbalance the spice. What a tasty dish! You won't be dissappointed! :)
These were FANTASTIC!! I cooked it by the exact directions (used a "normal" cucumber, instead of an English) and it was very easy to make! Will be making this again.
good and spicy
Weird combination but it works so well and is quick and easy to boot.
delicious but a little too hot for me. I will reduce the cayenne in my next go around. This was great otherwise.
Excellent... a very nice balance with the pepper and the honey.... lots of flavor, easy to make, it was a hit with the wife who loves things a bit spicy! Thanks! We have this on a pretty consistent basis. This last time we had one of the kids over, a vegetarian, I used green and red peppers and some mushrooms instead of chicken...it was great!
All I can say is WOW! These wraps were absolutely delicious. My mother found this recipe and made it first. Since then it has fallen into the hands of the whole family and I was not surprised to hear that they all shared the same delight as we did! The first time I made it I followed the recipe exactly and it was great. The second time, I used 1/4 cup of nonfat greek yogurt and 1/4 cup mayonnaise in the cucumber sauce. These were equally as delicious as the first time and I felt a lot less guilty eating them!
This is a great recipe with wonderful flavors and was a hit with my husband and two boys (9yrs and 19mos). I only gave it 4 stars because I thought that the cayenne pepper measurement was way off. I can handle a lot of spice but a 1/2 tsp in the sauce made it almost inedible to me and I omitted altogether in the chicken. I ended up making another batch of the sauce with NO cayenne and mixing the two together and it still had plenty of heat. Next time I will probably leave it out of the sauce altogether and just add a 1/4 tsp. to the chicken. I also used Greek yogurt instead of mayonnaise to make it a bit lighter. Personally, I think that yogurt or sour cream makes more sense as a base for this sauce with this dish than mayonnaise. I served it with a side of cilantro lime rice and it was delish! It would be great with lettuce instead of spinach or even wilting the spinach in with the chicken mixture would be good too. I found that it needed tweaking but it is an awesome base recipe!
Unbelievable!!! This is now one of our summer favorites! Since I didn't have any salsa, I added big slices of tomato to my wrap. Even my husband (who's picky about vegetables) LOVED it! :)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections