Simple Sweet and Spicy Chicken Wraps

These were FANTABULOUS! Warning: Instead of serving them as a wrap, they morphed into burritos. Did not use the honey! My family doesn't like anything sweet in Mexican food...unless it dessert! Chicken—I sliced into 2-3” pieces about 3/4 thick. I used mild Pace Picante sauce as I didn’t have salsa on hand, and omitted the second 1/2 tsp of cayenne—it was PLENTY hot and spicy! While sautéing the chicken, I heated a large cast iron skillet and kept it on low heat. When it was time to warm the tortillas I put them in the skillet and warmed them one at a time. Next, I followed the directions for filling and folding the tortilla, adding some grated cheddar, and poured some of the remaining mayo/cucumber sauce down the middle before folding. Instead of serving them as a wrap I turned up the heat on my skillet to medium, put a very thin layer of butter on the surface and then put as many filled tortillas as would fit, in the skillet. Then, I covered it with a lid and let it cook until the burritos were golden brown on each side—took about 5 minutes. Careful not to use to high a heat. Served the burritos with a side cottage cheese/cucumber/tomato/red onion salad. YUMMY doesn’t describe this meal! Oh, and one more thing. There will be excess sauce that the chicken is sautéed in. I saved that to put on the top of the burritos when served. Hope you try it—you won’t be disappointed! Promise...