Simple Sweet and Spicy Chicken Wraps

367 Ratings
  • 5 265
  • 4 77
  • 3 20
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

Honey and salsa come together to make an easy summer meal that will rock your taste buds!

By Nuclear Rich

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
24 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 wraps
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together the mayonnaise, cucumber, 1 tablespoon of honey, 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper, and black pepper in a bowl until smooth. Cover and refrigerate until needed.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the olive oil in a skillet on medium-high heat, and cook and stir the chicken breast strips until they are beginning to turn golden and are no longer pink in the middle, about 8 minutes. Stir in the salsa, 1 tablespoon of honey, and 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the flavors have blended, about 5 minutes.

  • Stack the tortillas, 4 at a time, in a microwave oven and heat until warm and pliable, 20 to 30 seconds per batch.

  • Spread each tortilla with 1 tablespoon of the mayonnaise-cucumber mixture, top with a layer of baby spinach leaves, and arrange about 1/2 cup of chicken mixture on the spinach leaves.

  • Fold the bottom of each tortilla up about 2 inches, and start rolling the burrito from the right side. When the burrito is half-rolled, fold the top of the tortilla down, enclosing the filling, and continue rolling to make a tight, compact cylinder.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
488 calories; protein 26.6g; carbohydrates 44.7g; fat 22.6g; cholesterol 57.1mg; sodium 791.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/16/2022