Sugar Pie II
Easy and fast to do, only 5 ingredients plus the pie shell.
This was an excellent pie, i would reccomend it to anyone. It was a real hit at the Martin Luther King day feast downtown. Easy to make and very tasty, i plan on making several of these for every family function, Thanks for a super recipe.Read More
This was a terrible pie. It tasted like pure white sugar. The brown sugar pie recipes found on this website are MUCH better. Wouldn't recommentd this pie to anyone ever. Who would like this? I can't imagine.Read More
