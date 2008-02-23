Sugar Pie II

3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Easy and fast to do, only 5 ingredients plus the pie shell.

By Claire

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine sugar, flour, and salt. Mix well and gradually pour in water, stirring until mixture is creamy. Pour mixture into pastry shell and sprinkle with nutmeg.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 35 to 45 minutes, until edges are very bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
429 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 94.8g; fat 5.4g; sodium 138.9mg. Full Nutrition
