Easy Mexican Chicken Bake

28 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 7
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 5

I got this recipe from my mother, and it is delicious. Even my picky three year old loves it! It uses tortilla chips to make it crunchy. It's very Mexican style, and quite cheesy!

By Trisha

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine the chicken, mushroom soup, chicken soup, nacho cheese soup, process cheese food and chili powder to taste.

  • Spread a layer of tortilla chips in the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Spread the mixture over the chips and top with the remaining chips.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 45 minutes, or until all the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
946 calories; protein 53.6g; carbohydrates 59.3g; fat 54.1g; cholesterol 155.2mg; sodium 2432.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022