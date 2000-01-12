Easy Mexican Chicken Bake
I got this recipe from my mother, and it is delicious. Even my picky three year old loves it! It uses tortilla chips to make it crunchy. It's very Mexican style, and quite cheesy!
I couldn't find nacho cheese soup, so I used cheddar soup and mexican velveeta. Very good.Read More
I just made this dish and it is going in the garbage. The mixture does not taste good at all. Waste of time and money on the ingredients. We are going out to dinner now.Read More
This was the second time I made this recipe. I've found that my toddlers won't go for it, and that it doesn't work well in my house as leftovers. As long as you're feeding a large crowd, it'd be good.
I've made this MANY times adding the rotel tomatos AND I add one large chopped vidalia onioned that I glazed first, its wonderful. I also shred the chicken breast to make it easier to spread even in the pan. Frito's work well if you don't like tortilla chips, I've used both in the past and everyone still likes it.
I only used one can of cream of mushroom, one can of cream of chicken, added the rotel, 3 chicken breast, 3 cups of shredded cheese. Delicious recipe just needs tweaked for individual taste.
I couldn't find the nacho cheese soup so I used cheddar cheese soup and added a taco seasoning pouch to it I also shredd the chicken and crushed up the remaining chips for the top and added shredded taco cheese to the top in the last 5 or so mins of the bake
This turned out pretty well for us. I added a can of rotel and let out the chili powder. I also put a layer of cheddar over the top.
This is so simp;e and delicious. We were getting tired of the same ole turkey and ham dinners for the holidays so we looked for a scrumpous but simple recipe to try for our main dish on Christmas day and came up with this beauty. It was absolutely delicious. Thanks.
This recipe was easy to make. I cubed the chicken and covered the dish in aluminum foil before baking. It was very good!
I was not a fan of this. I don't mean to be rude at ALL but it felt like it was just artery clogging and gross. I took this recipe and added rice, halved soups n cheeses (i used a can of nacho cheese only actually) and added tons of veggies. Cut up carrots, broccoli, onion, celery, and then baked it. it was great!
This would be a good dip type dish w/cubed chicken or casserole. It's not "Mexican-style" either it's Tex-Mex <-if you want to label it that. Just an FYI - I don't mean to be rude just clarifying. Thanks!
This was absolutely wonderful! My husband had some at a party and asked me to make it for him. This was my first time making it. I did a couple of things different. After I cut up the chicken into small pieces, I seasoned it with garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper. I didn't use any nacho cheese. I just cut up velveeta and mixed that with everything else. I also used Spicy Doritos. Just yummy! I will definitely make this again.
This was O.K.....nothing to write home about.....nice base flavor but needs something else
This dish was easy to fix. My family loved it.
The taste wasn't bad, but definitely not worth the calories and fat the recipe includes!
Sorry for those who actually liked this recipe. It was too processed and loaded with preservatives, you could almost taste them. It was not to our liking! Won't be making it again.
I have made this for years,,except in mine I use a can of rotel tomatoes with green chilis,cream of mushroom soup, cream of chicken soup, 1 sweet yellow onion course cut in chunks, a pound of velvetta cheese cubed, a teaspoon of chili powder, a teaspoon of garlic powder( to taste)(no nacho soup) and a cup of chicken broth that the chick was cooked in. Put all that in a pan and stir and heat until the velvetta melts, pour over shreaded chicken and tortilla chips (any kind you like) sprinkle with a little shreaded cheddar cheese and bake till bubbly. really great!
I have made this with my family before and we love it! Though we made a few changes by adding a can of diced tomatoes and chiles and we mixed the chips into the whole mix before baking it. Loved to use the spicy nacho cheese chips because it gave it a bit more spice!
I loved this, I topped it with diced tomatoes, green onions, and black olives...It was great for our Super Bowl party!
i njoyed this dish,however.the way i did mine,i shredded the chicken tenderloin after cooking of course.i used nacho cheese doritos,crumbled them in the greased baking dish.then i covered the crumbled doritos with the shredded chicken,rotel diced tomatoes with pepper,soup mixture,then shredded cheese.repeated the layers ending with crushed chips and shredded cheese.everyone in household actually loved it.
This is one of my favorite dishes!
too salty, just ok
