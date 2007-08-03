Pecan Chicken Breasts Stuffed with Cream Cheese and Broccoli

Chicken breasts rolled up with a creamy cheese-broccoli stuffing, dipped in egg and a pecan coating, browned and baked to magnificence! We make this recipe for all of our special friends and company that enjoy a really delicious and different chicken main entree.
After reading all the feedback. I noticed the most common negative remark was about how long it took. Well guess what? I prepared it in 5 mins and cooked it for an hour or so. I placed the peacans in a food processor, the onions too, I doubled the broccoli, sourcream and cream cheese and proceeded to cook all in the sauce pan. I cut up boneless chicken breast as ingredients were cooking in sauce pan, placed chicken breast chunks in casserole, poured sauce ingredients over the chicken. Wa-La! Done. I ommitted the bread crumb step and had a tasty sauce with chicken which I served over rice. Awesome!
After reading all the feedback. I noticed the most common negative remark was about how long it took. Well guess what? I prepared it in 5 mins and cooked it for an hour or so. I placed the peacans in a food processor, the onions too, I doubled the broccoli, sourcream and cream cheese and proceeded to cook all in the sauce pan. I cut up boneless chicken breast as ingredients were cooking in sauce pan, placed chicken breast chunks in casserole, poured sauce ingredients over the chicken. Wa-La! Done. I ommitted the bread crumb step and had a tasty sauce with chicken which I served over rice. Awesome!
This recipe got rave reviews from all of my company! I used boneless, skinless chicken thighs instead of the breasts. I think these might even work better than breasts because they are already folded in half when you purchase them. I unfolded them and pounded them flat so they would be easier to roll. For the filling I noticed alot of the reviews complained there was not enough flavour. I added some chopped up bacon and instead of pimentos I used about 1/4 cup of sundried tomatoes and then threw in a whole bunch of seasonings and spices. I also only used a minimal amout of butter. I coated the chicken in the pecans and crushed up soda crackers instead of bread crumbs. I skipped the pan fry part and opted to just bake them in the oven. I prepared the filling in the morning and let it cool in the fridge for most of the day, this way I really didn't feel that it was all that time consuming! My general belief is that a recipe only provides a guideline and it is up to you to make it great! I would definately make this chicken again.
My family loved this dish, everyone including one 16 mos,and 3 1/2 yrs! Before I served it I said I wouldn't make it again - too time consuming, but sinced it went over so big, I guess I'll just have to plan ahead next time! I omitted the pimento (didn't have) and pecans in the filling (I didn't have enough). For the rest I didn't measure, just tossed it in and it turned out wonderfully.
WOW! This was great! Next time I will add some spice to the cheese mixture, it could have used a little more punch. I made this with the Beautiful Salad from this site and homemade apple sauce and roasted potatoes.
The filling is really good. To save time, I used a previous suggestion and skipped the saute/fry step. However, I did find the chicken breading to be dry in the end then. Next time, I will try mixing some melted butter with the bread crumb/pecan mixture before coating the chicken with it. I also omited the sour cream and doubled the cream cheese (used light crm cheese...still tasted good.) Somehow, we did not want to eat the leftovers though.
I'm giving this five stars based on my dinner guests' reactions. I enjoy this recipe, although I cut waaay down on the amount of butter used, and sometimes add some ricotta cheese to the mix. Overall, a great, easy recipe.
Very good recipe but I had to mess around with it a bit. First, there is way too much butter. I just sauteed the veggies in the butter (used like 2 T. of butter), because when I used the full amount it was much too rich for my tastes. Also I tried the broccoli (which was excellent) but since I wanted to serve my dish with broccoli I substituted chopped bell peppers and it tasted great also.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2005
LOVED this recipe! Made it for my husband on his birthday and he said it was the best meal ever. The sauce is delicious... I would highly reccommend this recipe, just allow time to make it because the many ingredients that require chopping took awhile.
Oh My, Holly! This dish is soooo delicious. I cut all ingredients in half because I was serving only 4 people. I will say that I hadn't read others reviews, and made the first batch of stuffing. Had to throw it out because the butter didn't combine with the cream cheese/sour cream. It just laid on top. The second batch, I cut butter back to 2T and Voila! a perfect batch of stuffing.I'm not sure why folks are complaining about the prep work because some of it can be done ahead of time, especially the stuffing portion. My family truly loved this. BTW, I forgot the pimientos and it was still very delicious. Pounded the breasts to less than 1/2inch thick, and filled each with 2T of mixture with no problem. I used Panko crumbs for the saute step. Yummy! Just the right amount of crispy, tender, moist and flavorful.The only reason this is not getting five stars is because of the amount of butter.Baking time for the 1/2in breasts was 40 minutes.Thanks for sharing this special treat!
INCREDIBLE! I received rave reviews from my out-of-town guests. The meal looked like it fell out of a magazine. I reduced the butter to 2 Tablespoons as suggested--it turned out perfectly. The cooking time was grossly underestimated. It will need AT LEAST an hour. Don't be afraid of the prep work--it didn't take that long, and the reviews made it worth the time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2005
I made this for 15 dinner guests and it was a huge success. Thanks
We liked the pecan filling and crust, but the taste of cream cheese was rather over-powering. I didn't notice the 1 hr prep time, and, because I was in a rush, I didn't have time to chill the cheese filling - BIG mistake. It was hard to fold and pin the chicken without the cheese leaking out. This was ok but not worth the prep and cooking time (the chicken was cooked through in closer to an hour, not 30 mins).
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2004
I fixed this Saturday night for some friends who we recently went on a cruise with. This was our after cruise get-together that we were sharing photos and the video and I wanted to fix a dinner that we had on the cruise ship. The first night there was a dish called "Philadelphia Chicken". I have no idea why....couldn't find any such recipe, but this one's ingredients were similar enough I decided it would work. This dish was far better than what we had on the cruise! The pecans are perfect in the stuffing and the crust. I omited the pimento because I forgot to buy it, but it was still delicious. I served it with salads, baked potatoes and bread sticks. I would not change a thing in this recipe.
Very good! Too much butter. I would reduce the amount next time. Used just a heaping tablespoon of sour cream and increased the cream cheese. Didn't have and didn't miss the pimentos. I made a hollindase to serve on the chicken(Knorr).
Good starter recipe, add your own ingridents. I followed California Cookin's lead and cut up the chicken breasts and put them in an 8x8 dish along with some frozen broccoli. Cooked the sauce and poured it over the chicken and broccoli and baked in the oven at 400 degrees F for 45 - 60 minutes. My husband enjoyed it. I didn't have cream cheese so use a combination of sour cream and Greek Yogurt and 1/4 c. buttermilk. Before putting it in the oven, I topped it with chopped pecans and Panko Bread crumbs toasted in 2 tbsp., butter. I changed the serving size to 2 servings. HINT: It's easier to cut up the chicken breasts if they are frozen.
WOW! This was awesome! Unfortunately, I feel like I only ate half of the recipe as my boyfriend has simple tastes and doesn't like peppers or pecans (so picky!). Even so, I just added some more bread crumbs and seasoned them a little. This was definitely worth having. I was a little skeptical when I saw what kind of cheeses were used (I was originally looking for a Chicken and Broccoli with Cheddar recipe) but it was well worth the time and effort! Thanks so much for posting this! I'm going to prepare a few of them as an appetizer at Christmas dinner this year. Thanks so much! ^_^
I think this is great! I am on WW so I made a low fat version. I used only spray butter, FF sour cream, FF cream cheese and sprayed Pam on it before putting in the oven. Cutting out the fatty step. It still was fabulous and took out a hige portion of the fat content!
Very good and different way to cook an otherwsie humdrum piece of chicken :) I left out the pimento but did sub with a few shakes of red pepper flakees, as well as subbing yogourt for sour cream as I was out. I used fat-free yogourt and cream cheese so it wasn't a totaly guilt-full meal...also steamed the broccoli for about 3 minutes to attain that bright green colour and added it to the sauce mix after pulling it off the stove to avoid the broccoli getting mushy once cooked further in the chicken. I had a hard time pounding the chicken breasts I had flat enough to roll, so it didn't look too pretty when I made them (hence no pic), but that certainly has no bearing on taste :) Will make again, may play with the herbs by subbing tarragon for the basil or even rosemary would be a good alternate. Thanks for the recipe, a definite to make once in the while when you need something different.
I liked the idea of this recipe but the end result was disappointing. The stuffing was a little too tangy, maybe if the lemon juice was left out. Also pecans didnt want to stick to the chicken very well.
The only reason this recipe is getting 4 stars instead of 5 is the fact that it was difficult and a little time consuming. The "prep time" shown was way off. Plus, I had some chicken breasts that were too thick to roll up properly (even after pounding them flat) and too thin to cut a pocket in them to stuff them. I wound up breading and pan-frying the chicken breasts alone, and then, after moving them to the baking dish, just piling the "stuffing" on top and baking them that way. Still came out delicious though - I'd make them again, now that I know how much time to budget for cooking.
These were wonderful. I would recomend putting the broccoli mixture into the food proccesor though before stuffing the chicken bresats with them just to give it a better texture. The reason that I am giving this recipe only four stars is because of the difficulty in making these. It is very time consuming.
Awesome chicken! I pounded (tenderized) the butterflied chicken breasts, but other than that, followed the recipe. (rare for me) Served with little purple and red finger potatoes and a salad. The leftovers were amazing! Don't skip the made ahead stuffing; the longer those flavors blend, the better.
excellent recepie. i noticed all reviews agreed except for the time it takes to prepare it. if you can chop fast and multi task while cooking it really dose not take that long to put this dish together.
This stuffed chicken was excellent, I was afraid that the pecans might be a bit overpowering, but stuck with the original measurements and was pleasantly surprised. Bear in mind that you really must allow the stuffing to chill, I did not give myself enough time and had a hard time keeping the stuffing tucked in the chicken breasts. I skipped the pan frying part, just opting to bake everything for a bit longer until chicken was cooked. Delicious.
Great recipe, I served it on top of a scoop of homemade mashed potatoes. It looked as if it could of been served in a upscale restaurant. I used a mix of nuts (cashews, brasilian nuts and pecans) instead of only pecans, turned out very good. I didn't think that it took very long to make. But I guess when you love cooking like I do, time flies.
This was a good weeknight recipe to mix up the simple food routine. I can tell you the recipe is long and you can simply avoid doing certain steps and you'll be fine. I made the stuffing mixure with cheddar blend cause I had no cream cheese. It came out great and gave the thick consistency like cream cheese would have. Right after making the mixture I filled the breasts and rolled them. No need to cool it as I would think it would go hard. No need to brown it in a skillet, it already is delicate when its filled and breaded, just put it right in the oven. Besides those revisions it gave us a nice chicken and held together well. Inside tastes came together nicely. Thanks for sharing.
This was OK. I really liked the way the broccoli cut through the richness of the cream cheese whilst still keeping the chicken moist. However it just didn't have enough flavour. I would increase the spices a lot (I used fresh basil) and probably add a little lemon rind too. Needs a great deal of salt & pepper also. Will try again one day...
I had high expectations for this meal. I was very disappointed. For the amount of effort that goes into making it, the return on taste isn't equal. For those that do choose to make it, 2 tips: 1. butterfly your chicken breasts 2. pound them thinly between wax paper. This will give you more room to stuff them. I had very large pieces of chicken and I could only fit a very small amount of stuffing/sauce into them -- even without the broccoli. By the look of the picture, ostrich breasts must have been used... Overall taste is good, but for this much effort, I would have expected more.
Fabulous. Will definitely make again. Did not follow recipe exactly, but made the following changes: - no pimento + walnuts instead of pecans - did not roll in bread crumbs or use egg + added 3 slices of turkey bacon to sauce, cooked, chopped +added a little heavy cream to remaining sauce to thin it to go over top - made 5 chicken breasts instead of 8 (didn't seem like there would have been enough filling for 8) + baked for 45 minutes
I flattened the chicken before filling and rolling-MUCH easier to work with. I didn't have enough sour cream or pimentos so I just left it out. Fantastic results. Makes for a pretty presentation. Made side dishes of the filling and it was popular.
Rather than stuff the chicken, I cut it up into chunks, doubled the amount of cream cheese, sour cream and broccoli, added a little wine and baked it in a casserole dish at 350 for about 30 minutes. I also omitted the pimento and substituted walnuts since we didn't have any pecans. Delicious!!
Out of this world flavor. I should have cut back on the butter as suggested but didnt and had butter standing in the stuffing. I put the filling in the freezer to make quicker chilling and it worked out great. I also pounded the chicken very thin to make rolling easier. Next time I will cut back on the pecans for family preference but all in all pretty easy and good.
Quite delicious. My very picky children even liked it and it is a great way to get disguised veggies into their diet. I accidently added too much cream cheese and it still tasted great. I may season the breasts w/a little salt and pepper next time.
My whole family loved this. It was a bit time consuming but worth it. I skipped the frying part and just baked it instead for about 50 minutes. I doubled the stuffing and during the last 20 minutes of baking I put big dollops of the stuffing right on top of the breasts. We aren't big fans of broccoli so I used frozen spinach instead. It was awesome. I will definatly make this again but on a day when I have a little more time to spare.
This recipe sounded great and it was, although a bit more bland than I expected it to be. I would definitely make this again and again although I would definitely add some more spice to the filling and the chicken before cooking. It definitely needed more oomph.
This recipe was awesome. The chicken was tender and the pecans added a nutty flavor that couldn't be replaced. The cream cheese added an extra kick. Delicious. I only made it for my boyfriend and myself which I usually do when trying out new recipes, but this would of done well with even the biggest of critics. Loved it!!!
I really LOVED this recipe!! I didnt find the prep time to be bad. I bought a bag of chopped pecans and put the filling in the freezer to chill it a little quicker (im always in a hurry). I split the breast while the filling was simmering. It turned out great. For extra flavor I added extra garlic. With the left over filling I stuffed and baked mushrooms.
This was really good. I made it with mashed potatoes on the side. I am not good at wrapping chicken breasts around a filling (how do you get it not to leak) or getting breading to work right. It didn't look like the picture, but it tasted good.
This was a tasty recipe, i'm glad i tried it out. Everyone ate it, which is hard to do with three kids. i didn't have pecans or pimentos so i used toasted almonds in for the breading on half the chicken since my hubby does not like nuts. Just make sure you have time for this one.
This recipe was good, but not really worth the effort. I would cut out the sour cream altogether and just do cream cheese...and be sure to add spices, otherwise it's just filling and bland. It was okay, but my boyfriend and I weren't thrilled with it and it took a LONG TIME to prepare.
This was o.k...Considering all the ingredients in this recipe, I thought it was kind of bland...It was very buttery...It needed something though...I added some pepper jack cheese to the sauce mix to give it some flavor and spice...and no way was there enough of the sauce left over to "spoon over the cooked chicken breasts" no way...My family ate it and thought it was good so that's why I am giving it 3 stars...
I did not like this recipe at all. I couldn't even eat it. I'm giving 3 stars because my hubby ate 2 servings. The flavor of the stuffing was like eating pure cream cheese. My husband said, "next time, get rid of the cream cheese and use goat cheese, get rid of all the brocolli and nuts and fill it with carmelized onions."
This was delicious!! I didn't have bread crumbs, I think it would have made a big difference. I omitted the pimentos, not my favorite. I added some crushed red pepper to the cheese mixture for a little punch. Also I should have finely chopped my pecans. I skipped the pan frying and just baked it. All in all, my boyfriend and I loved it!
I made this dish for my family and every body loved it. Kids and adults. It's a nice main course to serve when entertaining. I will be making it again and again even just for my husband and son, because they loved it!
I love this recipes!!!! I added spinach as well and my kids loved it !!! I've made it several times Yummy!!! What type of sauce is that on the picture? I love sauces that might make it even yummier. I followed the directions came out perfectly. I did omit the pimento.
This chicken was delicious and had a beautiful presentation! I did as another reviewer suggested and made the filling in the morning to make it less time consuming- GREAT idea!! The filling had an odd taste when I made it though, wayyy too lemony so I would recommend 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1-3 tablespoons white wine vinegar. It turned out amazing with the vinegar and extra spices! Also do not skip pan frying that is critical! The sauce in one of the pictures looks good, but I did not see the recipe for it so I just made extra broccoli filling and served over rice. Everyone loved it and it was not too difficult!
Great inspirational recipe! Result was worth it. Will make again. Great for company pleaser, but do once before to get comfortable with it. I agree it needs more seasoning and less butter. Filling-lightly sauteed onions in 2Tb margarine. Steamed broccoli in micro 2 min. n drain. Stir remaining ingredients with onion til smooth n added extra garlic, pepper and little cayenne. Fold in broccoli and cool completely. I added some cheddar n left out pimento. Chicken-butterfly n pound in wax paper. I marinated in italian dressing in fridge. I chopped proscuito n browned. Added that extra flavor. Sprinkled some on each breast with filling. After rolling cold filling into cold chicken, toothpick well and chilled again. Then rolled in egg n panko breading/nut combo. Browned quickly, not to overcook chicken. Baking time is accurate, not to overcook. Result-baking of breaded rolls hides all seams. Beautiful. Remove toothpicks b4 serving. Had leftover filling and added more steamed broccoli n baked with cheddar topping for side dish with roasted potatoes. And husband requested a cranberry flavored sauce for dipping. Yes, that made it perfect. I used whole cranberry pepper jelly with mustard and horseradish.
I've made this recipe several times, and always get rave reviews. It is time consuming...but I love to cook, so it's well worth it. I do change a few things. I don't add the pimento. I never have it on hand. I dip the chicken in the egg, and bread crumb/pecans, and then stuff it with the broccoli/cream cheese mixture. Once stuffed, I don't brown the chicken on the stovetop. I stick it raw right in the oven and just increase the baking time. The chicken has always come out juicy and very flavorful.
Great Recipe. I substituted shaved almonds (since that is what I had on hand) and it turned out amazing. Topped it off with a homemade sun-dried tomato sauce (sun-dried tomatoes, basil, olive oil, salt, and almonds pureed) and it all really came together. I recommend to double dip the batter.
JodyVTPT
Rating: 3 stars
09/19/2007
This was ok, not sure I'll make it again. I feel it was just missing something....
I’ve made this recipe twice, once with broccoli and once with a box of frozen chopped spinach with ALL of the water squeezed out after thawing. Although both were delicious, everyone liked the spinach version better. I also skipped the stovetop browning step with the spinach version, and it was wonderful. I just baked it seam-side down and there was no need for those pesky toothpicks. A great recipe!
Pecan Chicken Breasts Stuffed with Cream Cheese and Broccoli
Servings Per Recipe: 9 Calories: 514.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 30g 60 %
carbohydrates: 13.9g 5 %
dietary fiber: 2.8g 11 %
sugars: 2.2g
fat: 38.5g 59 %
saturated fat: 15.5g 77 %
cholesterol: 138.2mg 46 %
vitamin a iu: 1113.3IU 22 %
niacin equivalents: 18.7mg 144 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 43 %
vitamin c: 15.3mg 26 %
folate: 37.3mcg 9 %
calcium: 85.8mg 9 %
iron: 2.2mg 12 %
magnesium: 63.8mg 23 %
potassium: 465.8mg 13 %
sodium: 311.2mg 12 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 31 %
calories from fat: 346.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.