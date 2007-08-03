Pecan Chicken Breasts Stuffed with Cream Cheese and Broccoli

Chicken breasts rolled up with a creamy cheese-broccoli stuffing, dipped in egg and a pecan coating, browned and baked to magnificence! We make this recipe for all of our special friends and company that enjoy a really delicious and different chicken main entree.

Recipe by MARBALET

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • To Make Broccoli/Cream Cheese Filling: In a medium saucepan over low heat, heat the lemon juice, butter or margarine, garlic, basil and pimento until butter or margarine has melted. Add the 1 cup pecans, broccoli and onion and cook until broccoli is tender; then add the sour cream and cream cheese and mix all together until smooth. Let cool, cover and refrigerate to chill for 30 minutes.

  • Place 1 to 2 tablespoons of the broccoli/cream cheese filling in the center of each chicken breast, roll up, tuck in sides and fasten with toothpicks. Put the egg beat in a shallow dish or bowl, and mix the bread crumbs and 1/2 cup pecans together in another shallow dish or bowl. Dip the chicken rolls in the egg, then in the pecan mixture.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat and saute coated chicken rolls in skillet until well browned on both sides, about 2 to 4 minutes each side. Place browned rolls in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and chicken meat is white. Serve with a small portion of leftover broccoli/cream cheese mixture on top of each chicken breast.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
514 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 13.9g; fat 38.5g; cholesterol 138.2mg; sodium 311.2mg. Full Nutrition
