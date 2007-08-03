Pecan Chicken Breasts Stuffed with Cream Cheese and Broccoli

This recipe got rave reviews from all of my company! I used boneless, skinless chicken thighs instead of the breasts. I think these might even work better than breasts because they are already folded in half when you purchase them. I unfolded them and pounded them flat so they would be easier to roll. For the filling I noticed alot of the reviews complained there was not enough flavour. I added some chopped up bacon and instead of pimentos I used about 1/4 cup of sundried tomatoes and then threw in a whole bunch of seasonings and spices. I also only used a minimal amout of butter. I coated the chicken in the pecans and crushed up soda crackers instead of bread crumbs. I skipped the pan fry part and opted to just bake them in the oven. I prepared the filling in the morning and let it cool in the fridge for most of the day, this way I really didn't feel that it was all that time consuming! My general belief is that a recipe only provides a guideline and it is up to you to make it great! I would definately make this chicken again.