The Best BLT Dip

I cannot go to a gathering, event or party without someone asking me if I brought my BLT dip...a crowd pleaser! Have your guests dip the toast triangles in the dip and wait for the ooh's and ahh's. The toast is what makes this recipe a genuine BLT impersonator!
This is a great dip, however I made a few modifications the second time I made it. The original dip had too much mayo, it also yielded too much dip overall and the ratio of bacon was off. So I used 1 cup of mayo, 2 cups of sour cream, 1 lb of bacon, 1/4 tsp of garlic powder, 1 tomato, and salt and pepper to taste. For dipping I put out a fresh loaf of sourdough bread cut up in chunks. It was a huge hit!
There is no way that you should use the massive amount of mayo and sour cream! However, this recipe is basically good because the addition of garlic powder and pepper is brilliant (careful with salt - think of all that bacon!) I made it with 1 cup mayo, 1 cup lite sour cream and 1/2 cup softened, reduced fat cream cheese (neufschatel)to make it a little "stiffer." I mixed those three ingredients and sprinkled garlic powder and pepper across the top and mixed well. I didn't mix the solids into it ahead because I knew the bacon would get mushy and the tomatoes might water the dip. I also seeded the tomatoes. I mixed everything and spread it on a flat, round tray and sprinkled some shredded iceburg on the top. I used lightly salted pita points to serve. Toast points would be yummy, but lots of work and not necessary. Bagel "chips" would be good too.
This is similar to another recipe on this site (blt dip) and the results are pretty much the same, although I liked the garlic powder addition. I again used "real bacon bits" (oscar mayer) and added some Tastefully Simple Bacon Bacon. For those who had a problem with the dip tasting like mayo, it really should be refrigerated for a few hours before serving, or even tasting it, as the flavors really need to meld. Thanks Christine!
I just can't seriously believe the submitter of this recipe meant 4 cups mayonnaise, plus 2-3 cups sour cream. Something must have gotten changed before the recipe was posted.
Rating: 1 stars
12/29/2001
I have made both recipes for BLT dip from this site and the other one is better. This one has way too much mayo and sour cream. They overtake the flavor of the bacon and the tomato. I wasn't fond of the garlic either. Otherwise the dips (either of them) are great party pleasers.
I made this recipe for a party and it was a big hit among the people who like mayo. I made only 1/2 a recipe with a full pound of bacon. I thought it needed a little spicing up so I added about 1/2 a packet of ranch dip mix, some onion powder, salt and pepper and about 3 green onions (also the onions sprinkled on top made the dish more colorful) I also changed the recipe to be equal parts mayo and sour cream. I served it with cut up bread but the leftovers were good w/ anything from crackers and chips to spread on plain white bread. I will make this recipe again for sure, although next time I am going to spice it up even a bit more
I think the measurments are way off on this one. Too much mayo and sourcream and not enough of the tomato and bacon. I cut this back to a cup of each and then added the rest of the ingredients as listed. Served this in a hollowed out bread bowl and toasted the the soft bread pieces. To keep the bacon crispy I added it just before serving, however, I made the dip the night before in order for the flavors to engage. With a few modifications it was gobbled up at our party. Thank you Christine!
I used at three very large tomatoes, that I spooned the "guts" out of and I AT LEAST halved the mayonnaise and sour cream (I added about a half cup of each and after I added the lettuce, I needed just a touch more, but really the amount required in this recipe would have been overkill for us). Right before serving, I stirred in one package of already-shredded lettuce. I did taste it and I added a little more garlic powder after tasting. We really enjoyed this. I didn't have white bread but I did have whole wheat, so I toasted that and cut it into points and also opened a box of Wheat Thins and we ate that with this dip as well. My boys just went ape over it. You add bacon to anything, pretty much, they'll love it.
The recipe as written has way too much mayo and sour cream. I make it with one cup each on the mayo and sour cream to a pound of thick sliced bacon. I cook the bacon well and break it into pieces but keep them large enough to be recognizable. Since it's BLT dip you don't want bacon "crumbs." You don't need any additional salt. The bacon adds enough on its own. I skip the garlic, too. Think about it... you don't put garlic on a BLT sandwich. It overpowers the BLT flavor. For tomato I use the giant cherries (or other less liquidy tomato) and just cut them up. Chopping would bring out too much moisture. The equivalent of one tomato is not nearly enough. Add tomato until it's to your liking. Serving with pita or bagel chips is far better than using bread but it is great with toast points.
Rating: 4 stars
12/22/2001
I normally don't cook simple foods such as this, but this is definitely a crowd pleaser for guests that don't care for sophisticated fare. For a Christmas party with children I used a cookie cutter to make festive toast shapes (cut BEFORE) you toast) and lightly toasted in the oven for three minutes each side at 375 degrees, on a grill rack. I agree with another cook, I doubled the bacon for a more intense BLT flavor.
Rating: 4 stars
03/01/2003
Very good only if you let it blend for a few hours in the fridge first. I didn't change a thing and am very pleased with the results.
REVISED VERSION WAS DEVOURED!! I agree with many reviewers that this original dip recipe has WAY too much mayo. The 2nd time around, I used 1 cup each of mayo, sour cream and cream cheese. Added 1/2 packet of ranch dressing mix, 1 clove of fresh minced garlic and blended well. Chopped fresh cherry tomatoes (about 20) and blended into the dip 3/4 of the bacon and tomatoes, leaving the remaining of both to sprinkle on top of the dip. THIS VERSION WAS DEVOURED though the original was barely touched.
As written this recipe quantities are out of whack. I did as another reviewer suggested and only used 1 cup of mayo & about 2 cups of sour cream. Along with the tomato and pound of bacon I added minced onion instead of garlic powder. I had no leftovers.
Although I did not use this recipe for my BLT dip the one I did use had the exact same ingredients as this just different amounts of each. The dip is great. I love it, the whole family loves it. The issue with this recipe is the 4 cups of sour cream and mayo with only 1 lb of bacon. The recipe I use has 1 lb of bacon, 1 cup of sour cream and 1 cup of mayo. I don't like tomato so I leave that out. The easiest prep for this is to fry the bacon crispy and then put all the ingredients in a food processor. Again in the right proportions this is great.
This was tasty. I do agree that equal parts mayo and sour cream would have been too much mayo. I used a ratio of sour cream to mayo of 2:1. I added more tomato and a bit of parsley for color..served on pita crisps. Yummy and easy. Don't skimp on bacon.. its the best part!
Rating: 2 stars
08/19/2001
There was way too much Mayo and Sour Cream in this recipe. I had to cook more bacon and add to recipe just so it would tast like a BLT. That took extra time. I won't make this specific recipe again.
Following other readers' directions for 1 cup each of mayonaisse and sour cream made this a hit at our Christmas party and guests loved it! I put it in a large bread bowl using the bread plus assorted crackers and vegetables for dipping. Leftovers are FABULOUS on a turkey sandwich, in lieu of mayo.
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2001
I've made this recipe 3 times and it's always a big hit with everyone! It's also great served in a bread bowl instead of with the toast!
I have been making this recipe for quite a while now. I do however make some changes. NO mayo! I use 8 oz room temp cream cheese and 1/2 cup of sour cream. Lots of bacon or bacon pieces and tomatoes. Very very yummy.
Waaaaay too much mayo. I used one 8oz container of sour cream and 8oz of mayo. I put half of the bacon (I only cooked 10 slices) in the mixture and layered the top by putting shredded lettuce then chopped tomatoes and then rest of bacon. Good basic recipe.
This recipe sounded so good, but I was disappointed. It tasted like I was eating straight mayonnaise. However, I think if you cut the amount of both the mayonnaise and sour cream in half, it would be good. I like the idea enough that I'll definitely try it again...just with less mayonnaise & sour cream and probably a bit more tomato & bacon.
I took this to a party with fresh french bread and it was a hit. I followed the other suggestions and only used 1 C mayo. There is no way you need a whole jar. I mixed the the mayo, sour cream, and cream cheese and left it in the fridge for a few hours before adding the rest just before I left for the party.
I was looking for a something new to bring to our last BBQ of the summer for our local Veterans of Foriegns Wars post. I make alot of food there weekly. I made this along with some crustinies, and it was a hugh hit! Everyone wanted to know where I got the receipe. I told them that I read it on line and it was a hugh hit for someone else and they were right. The only thing I added were chives, love the onion taste. Great call!!! Thanks.
I was so excited to make this for a church gathering, but when I tasted it I was disappointed. It had too much of the mayo and sour cream and not enough of the other flavors. It also made a lot, and I had so much left that I had to throw it away.
This is a family favorite!! They always ask for me to make BLT dip during the holidays. Highly recommend!!
Rating: 4 stars
08/26/2001
I took this to a luncheon at work. Everybody enjoyed it and recognized the BLT taste right away. The difficulty was in keeping the toast crispy. I'm not sure how to do this ahead of time. I kept it in a sealed container. I may try a crisp cracker next time. It tastes much better when the bread is crispy. (Even my picky son gave it a thumbs up).
Yes, will make-it again. Did some changes (as European): - mayo = home made - Tomatoes: chose SAN MARZANO (oval) tomatoes. (they have less juice and more meat) - Served it on slices of a long french-bread. Put first some butter with fresh garlic on the slices and then put them for 2 - 3 minutes in the oven under the grill. Then put mixture on the warm bread slices. It is delicious
