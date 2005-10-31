The Best BLT Dip

The recipe as written has way too much mayo and sour cream. I make it with one cup each on the mayo and sour cream to a pound of thick sliced bacon. I cook the bacon well and break it into pieces but keep them large enough to be recognizable. Since it's BLT dip you don't want bacon "crumbs." You don't need any additional salt. The bacon adds enough on its own. I skip the garlic, too. Think about it... you don't put garlic on a BLT sandwich. It overpowers the BLT flavor. For tomato I use the giant cherries (or other less liquidy tomato) and just cut them up. Chopping would bring out too much moisture. The equivalent of one tomato is not nearly enough. Add tomato until it's to your liking. Serving with pita or bagel chips is far better than using bread but it is great with toast points.