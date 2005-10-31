The Best BLT Dip

56 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 16
  • 3 5
  • 2 7
  • 1 2

I cannot go to a gathering, event or party without someone asking me if I brought my BLT dip...a crowd pleaser! Have your guests dip the toast triangles in the dip and wait for the ooh's and ahh's. The toast is what makes this recipe a genuine BLT impersonator!

By Christine

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
25
Yield:
25 30 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

25
Original recipe yields 25 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, brown entire pound of bacon until crisp, placing cooked strips on paper towels to absorb grease.

  • For best results, finely chop bacon in a food processor or with a hand blender, but finely chopping by hand will also work.

  • In a large mixing bowl, blend bacon, tomato and jar of mayonnaise. Add half the container of sour cream, blend well. Add more sour cream by spoonfuls, until the mixture isn't overwhelmed by the taste of mayonnaise (you'll be left with about a cup or so of sour cream, typically). LIGHTLY coat the top of the mix with garlic powder, and blend. Add a dash of salt and pepper to taste. Toast the bread, then cut into fours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
475 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 45.7g; cholesterol 42.2mg; sodium 480.8mg. Full Nutrition
