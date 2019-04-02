Husband-Friendly Chicken Pizza

I created this recipe for my husband who loves BBQ flavored pizza and he absolutely loved it. We basically tried a variety of pizzas and made a list of the ingredients that were working well together and the ones that weren't and here we are.

By Megan Johnson Crow

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pizza
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the onion; cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, and continue cooking and stirring until the onion is very tender and dark brown, 15 to 20 minutes more.

  • Place the bacon in a large, deep skillet, and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain the bacon slices on a paper towel-lined plate; crumble when cool.

  • Preheat an oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet.

  • Press the refrigerated pizza crust onto the baking sheet to fit the size of the pan. Spread the barbeque sauce evenly over the dough, and sprinkle with the shredded chicken, caramelized onion, bacon, Gorgonzola cheese, and diced jalapeno pepper. Season with paprika and garlic powder. Top with the shredded mozzarella cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the cheese has melted and is bubbly and the pizza dough is golden brown on the bottom, 15 to 17 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
429 calories; protein 29.2g; carbohydrates 28.8g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 72.5mg; sodium 920.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (39)

Megan Johnson Crow
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2009
This is my recipe and I tried getting this recipe corrected but had some trouble. Anyway some of the measurements are off and I just wanted to correct them. The bacon should be 6 strips and a 1/4 cup gorgonzola. Hope you enjoy it! Read More
Helpful
(28)

cawael
Rating: 3 stars
01/23/2012
I was looking for a recipe to use up some gorgonzola cheese so I tried this. I prepared my own crust and did not have any jalepenos otherwise I would have added it and it might have been better. I thought this was average. I will not make again. My husband didn't care for it but my son liked it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2010
I cheated and used a crust I bought cheaply (already rolled out and ready to go even!) from Papa Murphy's. I used my own homemade barbeque sauce (Bourbon Whiskey BBQ Sauce which is also from this site) hickory-smoked bacon and I did not use gorgonzola cheese because my boys don't care for it. I'll tell you my husband loved this pizza. Really. He actually was bummed there was only one because he couldn't have anymore tonight or leftover for lunch tomorrow. My kids were less than thrilled but just for my husband's excitement this recipe gets all five stars. He LOVED it. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Catlin
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2009
Fabulous! I loved the contrast of the Gorgonzola with the BBQ sauce. I will say though that next time I will use a different BBQ sauce because it was a little too sweet. Instead of frying up some bacon I used half a package of real bacon bits. I also made my own pizza crust. So good and can't wait to make again! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Melissa
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2010
Wow! I have been making pizza for years, and this is by far the best one I've ever made and possibly the best recipe I've made from this site. I made my own pizza crust (quick and easy pizza crust recipe from this site), I omitted the jalapeno, and I used yellow onion since I didn't have a red one. I topped it with a few green onions, and baked it on my pizza stone-a must for pizza making. Thanks for such a superb recipe! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Christines Comfort Food
Rating: 5 stars
10/04/2010
Awesome! I made my own bbq sauce left out jalapeno Read More
Helpful
(3)
nicolerene
Rating: 5 stars
08/12/2010
Wow this was so good! I used less bbq sauce then it called for (i just eye-balled it) and substituted turkey bacon for the bacon to make it a little bit healthier. Will for sure be making this again! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Dressagegrrrl
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2010
Absolutely delicious! We made just a couple tweaks for personal preference but we pretty much made this recipe as it stands and we LOVED it. (Husband hates strong cheese so we left off the gorgonzola. Boo. I love it. We also put some chopped basil on this and substituted turkey bacon for regular.) One important note: If you use cheapy sugary barbecue sauce you will get a pizza that doesn't taste very good. We used Jack Daniels bbq and couldn't have been happier. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Kristin Wood
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2009
Absolutely delicious! I made this according to the recipe minus the Gorgonzola. My boyfriend was so excited when he found out what I was making and even more excited when he found out the pizza had bacon on it. I forgot in my excitement to try the pizza to add the paprika and garlic powder but it still tasted fantastic. I used a pre-made crust and Stubbs BBQ sauce. I had leftovers the next day and I was surprised at how delicious it was even in the microwave! Definitely making this one again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Leslie
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2010
I love this recipe. I always use Boboli crust and when I cook the chicken I add garlic and italian seasoning. I mix about half and half Sweet Baby Rays and Jack Daniels which results in a semi sweet yet smoky base-SO good. The gorgonzola is a must for me I just love how all the ingredients blend! Easy and awesome! Read More
Helpful
(2)
