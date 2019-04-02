Husband-Friendly Chicken Pizza

1 of 39

Rating: 5 stars This is my recipe and I tried getting this recipe corrected but had some trouble. Anyway some of the measurements are off and I just wanted to correct them. The bacon should be 6 strips and a 1/4 cup gorgonzola. Hope you enjoy it! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars I cheated and used a crust I bought cheaply (already rolled out and ready to go even!) from Papa Murphy's. I used my own homemade barbeque sauce (Bourbon Whiskey BBQ Sauce which is also from this site) hickory-smoked bacon and I did not use gorgonzola cheese because my boys don't care for it. I'll tell you my husband loved this pizza. Really. He actually was bummed there was only one because he couldn't have anymore tonight or leftover for lunch tomorrow. My kids were less than thrilled but just for my husband's excitement this recipe gets all five stars. He LOVED it. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Fabulous! I loved the contrast of the Gorgonzola with the BBQ sauce. I will say though that next time I will use a different BBQ sauce because it was a little too sweet. Instead of frying up some bacon I used half a package of real bacon bits. I also made my own pizza crust. So good and can't wait to make again! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! I have been making pizza for years, and this is by far the best one I've ever made and possibly the best recipe I've made from this site. I made my own pizza crust (quick and easy pizza crust recipe from this site), I omitted the jalapeno, and I used yellow onion since I didn't have a red one. I topped it with a few green onions, and baked it on my pizza stone-a must for pizza making. Thanks for such a superb recipe! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome! I made my own bbq sauce left out jalapeno Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Wow this was so good! I used less bbq sauce then it called for (i just eye-balled it) and substituted turkey bacon for the bacon to make it a little bit healthier. Will for sure be making this again! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely delicious! We made just a couple tweaks for personal preference but we pretty much made this recipe as it stands and we LOVED it. (Husband hates strong cheese so we left off the gorgonzola. Boo. I love it. We also put some chopped basil on this and substituted turkey bacon for regular.) One important note: If you use cheapy sugary barbecue sauce you will get a pizza that doesn't taste very good. We used Jack Daniels bbq and couldn't have been happier. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely delicious! I made this according to the recipe minus the Gorgonzola. My boyfriend was so excited when he found out what I was making and even more excited when he found out the pizza had bacon on it. I forgot in my excitement to try the pizza to add the paprika and garlic powder but it still tasted fantastic. I used a pre-made crust and Stubbs BBQ sauce. I had leftovers the next day and I was surprised at how delicious it was even in the microwave! Definitely making this one again. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe. I always use Boboli crust and when I cook the chicken I add garlic and italian seasoning. I mix about half and half Sweet Baby Rays and Jack Daniels which results in a semi sweet yet smoky base-SO good. The gorgonzola is a must for me I just love how all the ingredients blend! Easy and awesome! Helpful (2)