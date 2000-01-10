Broccoli Chicken Casserole II
You will love this recipe and it is easy to cook. My son does not like broccoli, nor did my boyfriend like casserole dishes - but both of them love this one!
Like another user said, this is the Chicken Divan I on which I grew up. With my changes (the same or similar to others) this dish is truly PERFECT! First, only use 2 cans of cream of chicken soup, with 1 C of sour cream, and 1 C of mayonaise. I added 3 t of curry (I simply can not imagine less) as well, and doubled the lemon juice. As for the chicken, I boil then debone an entire chicken, then shred all meat but the breast, which I save for other recipes. I also add a can of chopped, water chestnuts. If you have not tried this addition, some people say it makes the dish! Per another user's recommendation, I layered all of this over 4 cups of cooked, white rice. This just puts it over the top, as the rice is more flavorful than if served over the rice cooked separately. On top, I do a layer of buttered breadcrumbs with a light coating of Parmesan cheese. I suppose my recipe looks much different than this original now that I see all of my changes, but I will post this here in hopes it will be a blessing to someone who is wanting to make the most scrumptious dish of broccoli chicken casserole they have ever tasted!Read More
All the ingredients for a great dish are in here, but the preparation is not quite right. Firstly, you'll get a lot more flavour in the chicken if you bake it or fry it in some olive oil and season it with salt and pepper. Also, rather than cooking the sauce beforehand, just pour all the ingredients together (once the broccoli and chicken have been pre-cooked) and bake it for 30 to 35 minutes total. Also, mix the cheese into the sauce mixture rather than just sprinkling it over the top. If it had been done this way, it would have been 5 stars for sure!!Read More
My husband loves this one! I boil the chicken first and shred it with a fork instead of chunks. Also, I don't heat the soup mixture -- just layer shredded chicken, frozen broccoli then the soup/mayo/curry concoction and top with cheese. The whole thing gets thrown in the oven for about an hour until it's all hot and I have time to do homework, etc. while it's cooking. I serve with hot sticky steamed white rice. One more thing -- low fat cream of chicken soup works great--no taste difference and hopefully a little healthier. :o)
By all means, PLEASE use the Curry! I've made this dish every Thanksgiving for the past 20 years with leftover turkey. My finicky family loves this.
I'm so happy! been looking for this recipe for 30 years since I lost the original I had! (One of the 1st things I learned to cook, so remembered it fondly!) I cut in half, used 1 can of soup and frozen broccoli since I never have fresh. Actually kept curry amount at 1 tsp. - this is the ONLY dish I have ever eaten in which I like curry - ! yum!! :) Can't give it 5 stars cause it's SO not-pretty :)
This recipe was so yummy! I followed the directions for the most part, but made a few changes. I did add more cheese than called for, as my family loves cheese. I boiled some egg noodles and mixed them in with the rest of the ingredients. Turned out great!!!! I will make again, Thank you!
very good i didnt cook the broclie or chicken first just baked it longer and added cream of mushrom to it
Thank you for posting this! With a few alterations this is the "Chicken Divan" recipe I've been trying to recover for years: Increased curry to 3T and increased the lemon juice to 4T. My "old" recipe used two cans (not three) of cream of mushroom soup versus cream of chicken, so I used that instead and added one cup of sour cream. Three cans of soup plus the sour cream is just too much liquid, but the addition of sour cream is a MUST, in my opinion. I did not heat the soup mix prior to baking (and added a handful (about 1/4 cup) of shredded cheddar to the soup mix). Sprinkled remaining cheddar (plus some extra) on the top, and then a layer of fine breadcrumbs (1/4 cup) on top of the cheese, dotted with butter. This creates a delicious, thin "crust" on top. Increased cooking time to 30 minutes. Our favorite way to enjoy this is over lightly buttered and salted egg noodles. This is great alternative for those that don't care for rice, and you can still enjoy every ounce of the scrumptious sauce!! My husband was thrilled that I found our new Chicken Divan "standard" recipe, and this will probably be on our table about once a month!
Pretty good, but I like my altered version better. I only used 2 cans of soup, cut back to 1 tsp. lemon juice and 1/2 tsp. curry powder. I layered the bottom of the pan with rice before putting it in oven. Yum!
I think this would be good with another spice instead of the curry and maybe one can of Cream of Broccoli/Celery/Mushroom substituted for one of the Cream of Chicken soups. I give it only 2 stars because as-is it was just not a big winner in our house. I usually love curry, but it just didn't match well with this creamy broccoli/chicken dish. It was easy to make and like another reviewer I put rice in the bottom of the casserole and that was a good addition, but overall, not a great taste. I may try again with a different spice, a different soup and the rice at the bottom.
This recipe is fast and easy and the curry makes a nice flavor. It reminds me of a recipe my mother-in-law taught my husband. I added two to three cups cooked rice to the sauce and chicken before cooking, which makes it go farther and makes the rice more flavorful, if you're going to serve it with rice anyway. I also didn't use as much mayo. Tastes great!
I used fresh broccoli on the bottom of the 9x13, and layered sauce and chicken and topped with sauce. I also omitted the curry (ran out) and used a dash of cumin, dried minced onion, pepper and paprika. I think next time I won't heat the soup concoction either. My husband gave it a thumbs up on the "wild turkey surprise" meter. (That's what it's called when we try something new!)
This is a delicious recipe. VERY filling. Since we put this into a large casserole dish, we didn't use as much chicken and other ingredients, yet the sauce was plenty. This recipe really doesn't need that much cheddar cheese, either. I maybe used at the MOST, 1/4 cup, and mixed it into the sauce instead. Also, we grilled the chicken with a little salt, pepper and olive oil. Definitely a nice comfort food dish for the fall/winter.
Fast and easy.
I've made this casserole for 20 years but have always added a can of sliced water chestnuts and a cup of unsalted cashews -- those are the two ingredients people always comment on (in a very positive way!. Those two things make the casserole much more interesting.
My whole family loved it. I loved it because it was easy!!!
I Love this with Ziti! I like what others too do..boil chicken, cook brocc, boil pasta then put that in a pan and mix the soup, curry etc. all together and bake. Also, you can mix breadcrumbs with butter and sprinkle that ontop when almost done baking. This is so delicious with the ziti. Great comfort food dish!
This is a fantastic chicken casserole recipe! Very unique with the lemon and curry flavors. Depending on what kind of curry you use it hit's the tongue with a pan-Asian type of warmth. After cooking the original recipe I have used a combo of cream of chicken, cream of celery, cream of mushroom soups and added an onion and some diced portabella mushroom to the mix.
My mother used to make a dish like this. She called it "chicken divan" but every divan recipe I could find was a disappointment...this is it! My husband loved it and my kids actually ate more of it than they usually eat....they are so picky! :) I give it FIVE STARS!
I had some left over chicken from the night before already cut into chunks so I used that instead. My husband liked the flavor even though neither of us are that fond of curry. I made up some white rice and put the chicken mixture over that. Severed it with a romaine salad and dinner rolls. I will make it again.
I followed this recipe to the T and I did not care for it. I wish I could say I did something wrong but I know I didn't. I think it's all the cream of chicken soup but I didn't care for the taste =(
Really good and really easy. I don't put as much mayonnaise because hot majo just scares me to death. Also I put more curry because I absolutely love that stuff. 1 can of soup will do you just fine for a half recipes. Add a little milk to the sauce.
I followed this recipe for the most part, but also used some of the advice from other reviewers and used a little more curry in the dish. I also seasoned the chicken with salt, pepper, a little curry and garlic powder. I added some olive oil to a pan and cooked the chicken. This really added loads of flavor to the chicken. I also used frozen broccoli which I steamed first. All the other ingredients were the same. Then, with about 8 minutes left to cook, I sprinkled on french onion rings. Put it back in the oven to finish cooking and Yum!
Just ok.
I have been making this for years however, I mix all the ingredients together and put in a baking dish, and top with panko bread crumbs. No need to precook the sauce
Great starter recipe that allows you to tweak as necessary. I also only used 2 cans of soup and added dry stuffing mix to the top. Great flavor.
This recipe was great! My wife and son did not like broccoli until they tried this casserole. There was only one problem, my sister's boyfriend loved it so much, he's been coming over for dinner the last few weeks!
I love curry! This is going in my recipe book. Made it this week and it is yummy! I also made some rice and spooned it over the rice. If you like creamy and curry this is a must have. Great for leftovers too.
The only change I made to this recipe was to use eggless mayonaise. It goes well with rice. The tang of the lemon juice and the curry make this the special dish that it is. We love it!
Turned out a little too soupy for me, but I also didn't put it over rice at the beginning. I cooked it in a dutch oven as well, so probably my mistake. Will try it again definitly.
I love chicken broccoli casserole and it has taken forever to find the recipe again. Something is missing though...maybe sour cream? Not sure maybe not. It's been awhile since I made it. This recipe is the closest I have found! An alteration that I use is dry bread crumbs (smashed croutons work too) sprinkled on top of the sprinkled cheese. Yum Yum Yummmm...makes me hungry thinking about it!
Great casserole, even better the next day. I added sauteed mushrooms & onions and substituted Swiss cheese. I took the other's advice and cut back on the soup. The first night we served it over fettucini and the second night found it makes a great 'stuffer' for baked potatoes!
I made this recipe years ago and it was always a winner with my family. Use the curry - it's a wonderful flavor and makes the dish. I cooked the chicken and steamed the broccoli in advance. Also, as an other cook suggested, I always melted the cheese while making the sauce. It makes it very creamy.
First off, you got to like curry. It's the dominant flavor. I never had curry before and this was a good step into the arena. I did however make a couple of changes. I didn't have 6 chicken breasts on hand or mayo, therefore I used 2 cans of soup and a cup of sour cream. While heating the sauce, I had to add about 1/3 of a cup of milk to thin it out some. I did have 2 broccoli heads and the measurements worked out to cover everything in the baking dish. I used 2 tsp of curry. This was a great combination of flavors. I will definitely be making this again.
The recipe I grew up on, Thank you. I just mixed everything together with some added garlic salt. Yum!
Oh my goodnesssss!!! SOOOOO delicious!! I made some changes though...I followed the suggestions to add pasta and I added organic, whole wheat rotini, which went with everything else so well!! I also substituted the cream of chicken for a substitute recipe for cream of soup I found on about.com (because I didn't have any cream of chicken). I also crumbled some organic wholefoods crackers on top. I only made a half batch though because it was just for me and my hubby, but I wish I would've made for as he has already eaten 2 helpings! Will make again for sure!
Pretty good basic recipe. It does need some tweaking. We added a lot more curry, and made some other adjustments, but it is a good starting place for chicken and Broccoli.
This was very tasty. Next time however, I will use sour cream instead of mayo, one less can of cream of chicken, and 2 teaspoons of curry. Mmmm, good!
This is also known as The Best of Bridge's Classy Chicken. My husband liked it more than I did. It went over okay at a potluck we went to, but no one requested the recipe.
Omg this is so good everyone loves it have been asked to make it all the time
This is delicious! Be sure to use fresh broccoli and not frozen. Also, I use leftover roast chicken or turkey. I also sprinkle parmesan cheese on the top. It is a family favorite.
This tastes good, which is important, but it takes a long time to put together. I usually go for a casserole when I need something easy and fast to throw together, and let the oven do everything for me while I'm running around chasing kids, etc. Having to first boil the chicken (which can make it tough), and the cut it up into pieces, plus cut up all the broccoli, made this take much longer than I like. Then I only had twenty minutes of "free time" while it was in the oven. I'd prefer a casserole recipe that throws all of the uncooked ingredients together and lets the oven do the work on 325 for an hour or two...
I found it to be little overpowering flavour wise. Won't be making it again :(
Sorry, but this one didn't do it for me at all. Way too creamy, and I agree with another reviewer- curry tastes awkward here.
This was a favorite of mine as a kid with one change: my mother would mix in a box of rotini noodles along with the chicken and broccoli for a complete meal. My kids LOVED it!
Everyone in my family loved this recipe and I know I will make it quite a few more times. Thanks.
I suggest serving this over white or brown rice...it's delicious! Pasta would be a second choice in my opinion. I have used this recipe for years now and it is one of my boyfriends' and my favourite dinners.
Easy to prepare and delicious.
This was a great recipe however I made a few changes the second time around. I use chicken thighs which are covered in curry powder and slow roasted at 250 for 1.5 hrs. Roasting to me is better than boiling this way you don't lose the flavor of the meat. Once cool I tear off the bone. I use fresh chopped broccoli florets and I do not cook them ahead of time this way the broccoli is tender but not much . Rather than using all cram of chicken I use a combination 1 cream of chicken 1 cream of celery and 1 cream of mushroom. I add a dash of nutmeg along with the curry powder and rather than cheese I crumble up 2 sleeves of ritz or club crackers and pour a few tbs of melted butter on top and cook as directed. The kids and my hubby loves it!!!
I just made this for dinner tonight. I used three chicken breasts. It turned out really well! I modified it by using more broccoli, i used two heads instead of one. I also added a td bit more of "sweet curry" I think this would be even better with less mayo and more cream of chicken! It was delicious though!!! OH!! i also used two 1/4 cups on cheese, i made sure it covered the top of the casserole :) Give this one a try!!!
I absolutely loved this recipe, I would do it every night if the family would let me! :) Thanks for sharing.
This is basically Chicken Divan - which I practically grew up on as it was one of the few dishes my mom could cook! I only used one can of the soup- I have also substituted cream of mushroom, and upped the curry because I love curry.Topped with crushed Ritz crackers and it was fabulous! Even better the next day.
I'm giving this a 4 because my husband likes it but I probably would give it a 3 if it were just my opinion I was accounting for. We've made this a couple of times at my husband's request, but it's just not my favorite. I have other recipes for broccoli chicken casserole and I tend to like them better. For one, I think three cans of cream of chicken soup is way too much. I would also use a little sour cream instead. Curry is a nice idea but I think it doesn't go as well with the make up of the rest of the casserole. It could be personal taste, but I think there are better out there.
I really liked this, the friend I made it for wasn't as keen on it. I layered rice on the bottom of the casserole dish and I wish I would've mixed it all up as the rice was a bit dry (I pre-cooked the rice). I would also add more curry and I used frozen broccoli and it was done well. I plan to make again. P.S. I also used low-fat Mayo and Low-fat soup, it tasted fine
I make something a lot like this but use white pepper instead of curry. Because we are "curry wimps" at our house, I cut it back a lot. The family enjoyed the flavor, however, and I'll be using it again.
Quick, easy, and an interesting flavor.
Have been making a very similar chicken casserole to this for years and always loved it - irregardless that it had canned soup. The difference is that I do not add rice - probably because I don't like it. Did try it once with rice and found it too heavy. Suggest that you add some shredded cheddar to the casserole itself rather than putting it all on top.
I thought this recipe was so tasty! I altered the recipe by using only 1 can of Cream of Mushroom soup and 1/4 cup of chicken broth. I also only used 2 chicken breasts, which made enough for an 8" x 8" casserole dish. So fast and easy!
This recipe is very good, but next time I'll use a little less curry. I like curry, but in this dish I think it was a bit much. That's the only reason I gave it a 3 star or I would have gave it a 4. I also added elbow pasta!
This is an excellent and delicious dish for company. I serve it with candied sweet potatoes, salad and hard roll. Carole MI
This was dinner tonight and it was YUMMMMMY! I had made a chicken roaster the night before and used the leftover for the base. I used reduced fat condensed cream of chicken soup and added brown rice as the other reviewers had suggested and used reduced fat mayo and added black pepper and no cumin. I now have an alternative to chicken tetrazinni for leftovers THANKS !!!
This was yummy! Even my boyfriend (who is a picky eater) liked it. The only thing I would change is maybe add a little water so the sauce isn't so thick.
With the curry in this recipe, it becomes a tradition at my house. What I do though is place the chicken breasts ( cut in bite size pieces ) in a skillet with some EVOO and then when close to being done I add my cream of chicken soup, mayonaise and spices for a moist mixture. In my 9 by 13 I layer the cooked Chicken mixure, then Broccoli, then I sprinkle with my favorite seasoned croutons, top with cheddar cheese, and bake at the suggested temp and time. It is great and the kids gobble it up along with guests.
I've made a very similar recipe for years. I use only 2 cans of soup, 1 cup mayo, 1 cup sour cream and seasoned salt as I don't like curry. I pre-cook the broccoli and chicken, stir other ingredients (including shredded cheese) together, pour over and bake 40 minutes. Sometimes I put bread crumbs on top drizzled with butter before baking. My brother has been making this at his fire station for years and it's a family favorite too.
I never tasted curry before, so I thought I'd try this out. Pretty good! And very easy to put together in a hurry.
I love this recipe and make it often! My husband says it is the one healthy recipe he enjoys! I use swiss cheese and I add mushrooms. I put the creamy mixture on top of the cheese and cover it with foil as I bake it.
YUMMMMM!!! I just had this for supper and it was sooo good that I think it might be my favorite casserole! Excellent! Hubby wants to have it on rice next time, but I prefer just like this (low carb!)Thanks so much!
This was good. My husband said that it needed something else though. I think next time we might try putting it over rice.
This was so delicious!! I was actually surprised, because I would never think to add curry to a recipe that isn't a Jamaican dish or Indian dish. I almost didn't add it but I am so glad I did. I also served it over rice pilaf. Next time I might try it over jasmine rice or basmati rice. I did make a few changes though. I sauteed the chicken first with some onions, garlic powder and salt. Then for the sauce I took the advice of other reviewers and added 1/2 sour cream and 1/2 mayo. After it was done I broiled the top to brown the cheese. It was so good we will def. make this again!
This is one of my family's favorites. Except we use 2 cans of cream of chicken and we use a box of croutons. We don't cook the sauce. We just layer the broccoli first, then the chicken, then the sauce, cheese and croutons. I also add lemon pepper to the sauce.
Very good recipe. The opposing flavors of the lemon and curry work well together.
This is a winner! I cooked the chicken before I diced it, added the sauce & presto! it was done in 20 minutes. My kids begged me to make it again soon!
I prepared this last night and it was delicious. the only thing I did different was that I used meat from a leftover deli roasted chicken, I removed skin and cut in pieces. I always follow a recipe exactly the first time. Then, if we feel it needs a little something, then I change according to our tastes. How can you rate a recipe, when you have changed it. It is not the same recipe.
I made a couple of changes. I used 1/2 cup of mayo and a 1/2 cup of sour cream. I also used 3 tsps of curry and 1 tsp of garlic powder. I still feel that there was a little something missing to round out the flavours, but I am hoping that the leftovers will be better as they usually are. I served this over brown basmati rice. All in all a good recipe and I would make this again.
Delicious! I messed up a bit and put the cheese in the saucepan with the soup, but it turned out amazing anyway!
This was very easy to make. I only used 2 cans of cream of chicken soup to make it a little healthier, and there was still plenty of sauce, and the flavor was just right. My husband who usually does not eat veggies loved it, and so did my two toddlers.
This recipe is deceptively simple for how delicious it is. My husband could not stop raving about this being the best chicken broccoli casserole ever. I think it is the mayo, lemon juice and curry that make it special. I only had 2 cans of soup so I adjusted the lemon juice to 2T, and I used frozen chopped broccoli. I served this over couscous and it was fantastic!
I made a few changes. I used Fat Free Cream of Chicken, Low Fat mayo, and fat free cheese. The recipe was good but pretty salty. Next time I will use reduced sodium cream of chicken instead and just use two cans. Will also add an onion next time.
The curry really does wonders! I boiled and shredded my chicken and steamed my broccoli using my rice cooker. I served the creamy broccoli chicken casserole on a delicious bed of steamed rice. I put in a bit more curry and lemon juice and just used the kroger brand of cream of chicken soup. It was creamy and delicious with an amazing flavor, but without the rice it might have been too rich. Great recipe and I like that there aren't too many ingredients involved! thanks!
This dish was an instant favorite.
I absolutely LOVE this recipe. First time I had it was some 30 years ago. I always loved it. I work a lot, so make this in the crock pot. I do not cook the chicken or any other ingredients; just dice the raw chicken, mix with frozen broccoli, cover with the soup, curry sauce....then set it on low for 8 hours.....or more if it's a longer work day.......I could sooooooo eat the sauce with a spoon just by itself......cant wait till dinner time!!!!!!!!!!!!
very tasty, i used frozen broccoli, thawed out. just as a short cut. worked out just fine.
I would add some rice or potatos into this dish to make it even better
yum! added extra lemon juice and extra curry powder!
This was a good recipe. My family enjoyed it. I changed the mayo to milk. I asked the family if I should make it again and two of the three said yes.
This was tasty, and the nuts give a great crunch, but there is WAY TOO MUCH lemon! I used 2 T instead of the 3 called for, and it was still too sour and strong. Next time I would leave it out completely.
Absolutely delicious and simple! A new family favourite!
A little bland for the entree. I would make for a side next time.
very tatsty. I did add extra curry, and corn - oh and I used sour cream instead of mayo and it was very good!
Very very good...I've never had curry before so that freaked me out a bit, but overall, it was GREAT! Will make again :)
This was very good. I did everything as per the recipe except used broccoli and cauliflower because that is what I had, and it was very tasty, a great blend with the sauce.
My family and I LOVED this recipe!! I did change several things, based on other reviewers. I boiled the chicken and partially cooked the veggies (I used a mix of corn, carrots, broccoli, and cauliflower) and layered them in the 9x13 pan. Separately I mixed 1 can of cream of chicken w/rice soup, and 2 cans of mushroom soup, added about 1/4 cup of dried onion, curry paste, lemon juice and about 8oz of shredded cheese. I layered that mixture over the chicken and veggies and baked about 40min and then topped with cheese and baked 10 min longer. Next time I might add potatoes to the mix, but otherwise it was GREAT.
I made this adjusted for 4servings but with three chicken breast. Turn out pretty good. Love the chill!
I thought I would try this based on the reviews. Sorry nobody in my family liked this one. Usually at least 2-3 of us like something new. I followed the recipe exactly.
Really liked this recipe - really good w/ rice on the bottom. I subbed out a can of cream of mushroom for one of the cans of cream of chicken and added fresh garlic and s&p. Fantastic as leftovers.
This has been a favorite of mine for years, with one small change. I always sprinkle bread crumbs on top of the cheese, maybe a cup? (I never measure, so I'm not sure) It makes the top nice and crunchy. It also works as a vegetarian meal -- just substitute more broccoli or cauliflower for the chicken, and cream of broccoli soup in place of the cream of chicken. I use it this way as a great Lent meal.
This was yummy! I couldn't find my own recipe that my mom always made while I was growning up so I decided to try this one as that it reminded me of my sister-in-law's recipe which is really good. I'll keep using this recipe but I will definately cut back on the lemon juice. The lemon flavor is a little over powering.
This was delicious and even my kids liked it. I made my own "cream of chicken soup" base with broth, milk, flour and spices ahead of time. I used 1% milk, and low-fat mayo to lighten it up a bit. I also steamed fresh broccoli to add. I had some Grands biscuits in the fridge and so decided to bake them off and serve the casserole over the top of the biscuits. YUM! A great use for the leftovers of the chicken I roast weekly.
