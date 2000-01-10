Broccoli Chicken Casserole II

Like another user said, this is the Chicken Divan I on which I grew up. With my changes (the same or similar to others) this dish is truly PERFECT! First, only use 2 cans of cream of chicken soup, with 1 C of sour cream, and 1 C of mayonaise. I added 3 t of curry (I simply can not imagine less) as well, and doubled the lemon juice. As for the chicken, I boil then debone an entire chicken, then shred all meat but the breast, which I save for other recipes. I also add a can of chopped, water chestnuts. If you have not tried this addition, some people say it makes the dish! Per another user's recommendation, I layered all of this over 4 cups of cooked, white rice. This just puts it over the top, as the rice is more flavorful than if served over the rice cooked separately. On top, I do a layer of buttered breadcrumbs with a light coating of Parmesan cheese. I suppose my recipe looks much different than this original now that I see all of my changes, but I will post this here in hopes it will be a blessing to someone who is wanting to make the most scrumptious dish of broccoli chicken casserole they have ever tasted!

Read More