Broccoli Chicken Casserole II

147 Ratings
  • 5 66
  • 4 55
  • 3 9
  • 2 11
  • 1 6

You will love this recipe and it is easy to cook. My son does not like broccoli, nor did my boyfriend like casserole dishes - but both of them love this one!

By Jennifer

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken and broccoli in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. In a medium saucepan combine cream of chicken soup, mayonnaise, curry powder and lemon juice. Bring all to a boil over low heat, stirring constantly. Pour soup mixture over chicken/broccoli mixture and top with shredded cheese.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 20 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
526 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 39.8g; cholesterol 91.9mg; sodium 1141.2mg. Full Nutrition
