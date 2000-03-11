Mexican Cornbread Salad

4.5
157 Ratings
  • 5 106
  • 4 34
  • 3 11
  • 2 5
  • 1 1

This south-of-the-border cornbread salad is made with Mexican-inspired ingredients and is perfect for any summer barbeque.

Recipe by Jackie

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare corn bread mix according to package directions, adding green chiles. Set aside, allow to cool, and crumble.

    Advertisement

  • Place half of cornbread in bottom of large bowl. Evenly layer with 1 can of beans, 1 cup salad dressing, 1/2 chopped bell pepper, 1 can corn, 1 chopped tomato, 1/2 jar bacon bits, 1/2 package cheese and 1/2 green onions. Repeat layers in same order using remaining ingredients, beginning with crumbled cornbread.

  • Cover, refrigerate 2 hours and serve chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
719 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 57.7g; fat 46.3g; cholesterol 53.7mg; sodium 2257.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022