Mexican Cornbread Salad
This south-of-the-border cornbread salad is made with Mexican-inspired ingredients and is perfect for any summer barbeque.
I made this twice for family events. Everyone liked it both times but being from Texas, everyone said it needed to be spicier the first time so here's what I did. I switched the regular corn to Mexi corn (has red and green bell peppers in it). I used the hot green chili peppers instead of the mild. I added a teaspoon of cumin to the ranch salad dressing. We all liked it even better the second time (with the extra spice). Next time I make it I'm going to use pico de gallo (chunky salsa) instead of just straight tomatoes.Read More
This was a bit of work and was not all that popular with my co-workers at our summer potluck. It was very pretty to look at it, and one or two enjoyed it, but it made a lot and I threw almost half of it away. I will not make again.Read More
EXCELLENT! Serves 12 easily. I prefer making the ranch dressing from the package as the dressing is very important to the salad. I used 1 package Ranch dressing, 1 cup mayo and 1 cup sour cream. Also added a bit of cumin,oregano and chili powder. Try different cheeses...Monteray Jack and mild cheddar are nice. I prefer making this the day before as all the flavors blend. You'll get raves from this easy, colorful and scrumptious salad. A big winner in my book!!!!!
Great recipe! Very different. It tastes better if you make it a day ahead. Also, the recipe says it's for 6 servings but it's more like for 12-15. Unless you are feeding a big crowd, I would cut this back by at least half.
I found a similar recipe to this in Southern Living magazine last summer. I added teh chiles TO the corn bread mix along w/ a little taco seasoning to make a mexican corn bread. I also used 1 can black beans instead of pinto, layered w/ romaine lettuce, real bacon instead of the bits and use Montery Jack cheese instead of plain cheddar. Overall this is a great salad that you can adjust to your own liking! It does make a huge bowl, so make sure you've got plenty to eat it!!!
This was a hit at our Labor Day BBQ. I added layers of sliced black olives and used the Sour Cream Dressing recipe on this site in place of the bottled dressing. It looks beautiful and festive in a trifle bowl and is definitely not your ordinary salad. Awesome recipe, Jose! Thx.
Gosh...What can I say about a recipe that has had everyone that I have EVER served it too flippin' out? Not enough, apparently. This salad is FANTASTIC and I have made it over 6 times for different occasions. I HIGHLY reccommend that you try this and have some fun with it. Some substitutions I have made are using differnet Ranch dressings (a spicy Texas ranch was a HUGE hit) plus I've changed the beans from pinto to black beans, I've changed the cheese. It's very flexible, so have fun! Really, though...it's FABULOUS! make it, make it, make it!!! Oh yeah, also I make/serve it on a really big colorful platter, and garnish it with a red or green jalapeno pepper.ENJOY!!!
This was a hit at a recent get-together! I used Kraft Cilantro Pepper flavored Ranch dressing that I think made it even better. The bacon bits aren't really necessary for this dish to work! Try this recipe...it's easy and delicious!
I have taken this to several potlucks and it is always a hit. I agree that it makes a bunch, so I just make half the recipe for small gatherings (15 people or less) and I just use a box of Jiffy cornbread. To make it quick, I use canned, diced tomatoes w/ roasted garlic.
Excellent. I added a head of romaine lettuce and omitted the bacon bits.
Loved it! I only wish that I would have used cornbread mix that didn't have sugar in it. Sweet cornbread just didn't go well. I added a Mexican flavor to the corn by stirring in 1 tsp. cumin, 1/2 tsp. chili powder, and 1/4 tsp. ground oregano before adding to the layers. Loved the flavor! Now for the dressing - it calls for 1 - 8 oz. bottle. 8 oz. = 1 cup, so when the recipe says to add 1 cup dressing, there isn't any leftover for the second layer! Be sure and buy 2 - 8 oz. bottles (or 1 - 16 oz. bottle). I agree with the other reviewers to be sure and add lots of dressing, or it will be too dry. Thanks for the recipe!
It's a great salad to make ahead! It holds well for several days in the refrigerator. Also, a great way to use up any leftover cornbread!
I just made this for the 4th holiday and it was fantastic! I too was hesitant due to the combination of ingredients, but I felt adventuresome. And it paid off! I cut the recipe in half since there's only two of us, and there's still plenty leftover. (Which we will certainly enjoy today!) I used black beans instead of pinto. I also used the little grape tomatoes, red and green pepper, and sharp cheddar cheese. I will definetly make this the next time I need to take a dish somewhere. A++++++
This was a delicious salad. It definitely serves more than six, also I used a 16 ounce bottle of salad dressing.
Who would of thought that these ingredients mixed together would be so good, and looks pretty as well! I halfed the recipe, but used all the cornbread. I also added a little milk to the dressing to make it easier to spread.
I have made this twice. It has gone over well each time. I cut the peppers, onions & tomatoes the day before. I also open all the canned veggies, drain & refrigerate to facilitate assemblying the following day. I have added 1/8 teaspoon each of ground cumin & dry oregano to the cornbread before baking.
This recipe is easy, quick, attractive and delicious! I would have to say that, unless you like leftovers (which WERE equally good), this serves about 12 rather than 6. I will certainly make this again, but probably only half a recipe.
We love this recipe. Definately make the day before to let flavors mix.
This was an excellent summer salad. Adults and kids both gobbled down second servings of this. Makes enough servings for a family to enjoy for several days or to bring to a potluck.
Very good, but mine was a little dry. Next time, I am going to add a little mayonnaise to the ranch dressing and put it on top of the crumbled cornbread before I add the other ingredients.
This was absolutely disgusting. Everyone in my family hated it, as did my best friend's family. It looks pretty, but the taste is awful!
Everyone loved this salad. I cut the recipe in half and still had a big salad. Nice flavors that got better every day. Thank you.
I usually make this to take to cookouts. It has been a big hit everytime. I always get asked for the recipe. I use a 16 oz. bottle of Ranch Dressing instead of 8 oz.
This is really different, we liked it very much and I will make it again. It is a very forgiving recipe, add more of this or less of that and it will be fine. I like those recipes! I would recommend that you use a good ranch dressing though because that is important.
Truly one of the greatest recipes I have ever prepared. This will become a favorite of mine.
Everyone is impressed when they see the various colorful layers and even more so when they taste it. Carry the recipe with you at potlucks, everyone will want it. Spice it up with a fresh (or commercial) salsa layered with or instead of tomatoes!
Huge Hit!Served a party of 15-20 easily. I did make a few changes after reading reviews: used Salsa instead of tomatos. For the dressing I did One packet Ranch mix, 1 cup mayo, 1 cup sour cream with the added spices as listed in other reviews and added 1/2 tbsp taco seasoning to the dressing and corn bread. I did make it in a huge bowl but next time I will use a glass bowl to show off the colorful layers! 5 stars all the way!!!
This recipe has been ahit every time I make it!
My kids loved it - Makes a HUGE bowl...enough for a potluck party. Make 1/2 for a regular family meal.
I gave this recipe 4 stars because I think that the original would be a tad too bland. I made some improvements per others' suggestions, and I was very pleased! I added a jalapeno to the cornbread, used spicy ranch dressing, and substituted a taco cheese blend for regular cheddar. Even after these changes plus adding some cumin and chile powder between the layers, I found it could be a little spicier. I will definitely make this again, but I will be more generous with my spices. Everyone raved about this at a friend's dinner, and the hostess told me this recipe was a keeper!
Loved it! Had to 'customize' for our family - no beans, no bacon, but it was fabulous just the same.
This recipe creates a beautiful and delicious salad. The only thing that I will do differently next time, is add more ranch dressing. Good recipe.
Good tasting. Makes many more that 6 servings. I was considerering doubling the recipe as I was expecting many people, but glad I didn't. It made a huge bowl that yielded at least 15 servings.
Colorful, Delicious, people just can't get enough of this one.
I had leftover cornbread from Easter, so this was perfect! I did use the advice given by other users and double my ranch dressing. I added the cumin , a little salt/pepper,garlic powder and about 1/4 cup of milk to make the consistency easier to moisten the cornbread. I had leftover chicken so I put it in my dicer and added a layer of this before the bacon. We love lettuce so I did chop some and put in under the corn layer. It was ***** stars all the way! My better half tried it (not to his will) and absolutely loved it!
This was absolutely delicious. Everyone was hesistant to try this at first because of the combination of ingredients, but after tasting it got rave reviews.
This is amazing!! I made modifications but still give it 5 stars. I used spicy ranch drsg, hearts of romaine (I don't like green pepper), omitted bacon bits and used 1/2 purple onion instead of green onion. I actually made 2 batches.. just one layer of each of everything in a 9x13 pan. One with black beans and dusted it with cumin, garlic powder and chili powder halfway through layering. The other was with pinto beans and I also spread it with my homemade salsa. Took them both to work and they demolished the whole pan with the salsa in it and half of the other! The next shift took care of the other half. Have had numerous requests for the recipe after just making it once. Thank you for this awesome recipe!!
I wasn't thrilled with this, but the people at the picnic thought it was good. I'll keep looking for "that special picnic recipe".
Crazy yummy!! I used Marie's Chipolte Ranch dressing and used cubanel peppers instead of bell peppers. It makes a beautiful presentation, too.
I made this for my annual block party and it was delicious! I didn't change a thing and got nothing but rave reviews from everyone and recipe requests. Will definitely make again..
This was a good recipe, a nice change from the usual summer salads. I had to use a lot more salad dressing than recommended, and it was still a bit dry. This makes a huge bowl; I had 12 people over for lunch, everyone enjoyed it, but I still had leftovers.
We tried this for my son's "Mexican Fiesta" birthday party and it was a big hit! Even with 20 people, there were still leftovers, though. Maybe I'll cut it in half next time -- but there WILL be a next time!
I loved this recipe - it will be great for the summer and can't wait to share it with friends.
i have made this cornbread salad about 20 times in the past year everyone loves it
This is one of my standby summer recipes. It always gets rave reviews. Don't be fooled by the number of servings though - this will feed a crowd. The only alteration I would suggest is instead of 2 cans of pinto beans, I use 1 can of pinto and 1 can of black beans - I mix all the beans together during rinsing.
This is a delicious, flexible, yummy recipe! I used a Jiffy corn bread mix with about 3/4 of a 7 oz can of diced green chilies and an additional 1/2 tsp cumin. I used black beans and real bacon. My dressing was Marie's Creamy Ranch Dressing, and the corn was Trader Joe's fire roasted frozen corn. A half a batch was perfect for eight people with lots of other food available, and we all had a little leftover for tomorrow. This is exactly the type of recipe I love because it lends itself so well to variations of all sorts. It was very yummy, and I recommend it without reservations!
Very disappointed. This looks so pretty. Served it at a birthday party. Out of 10 adults only 1 said it was just okay.I guess it depends on personal taste.
Our family loved it! Great meal on 100 degree days! I used jalepeno ranch dressing and chunky salsa (medium hotness). I make my own cornbread so did not use the package. The cornbread can be made evening before, and throw salad together the next morning. Saved me time! Next time I will use shredded cold chicken instead of the bacon. Like the flexibility of adding avocado, jalepenos, or sour cream if individuals want to their own plates, but we thought it was filling enough without it. Made enough for left-overs the next night. Thanks for sharing! This is going in my favorite recipe box and I have shared with two people so far.
This is an awesome recipe for family BBQ's, picnics or backyard parties. I have only made it once for a party and at least 10 people asked me for the recipe. I added taco seasoning and fresh jalapenos to the corn bread, added cumin and oregano to the corn and subbed red pepper for the green. I followed the recipe and it made a LOT of salad. Perfect for a party.
This was absolutely wonderful. I divided it in half when preparing and I took it to two different parties. Everyone loved it and I have had several requests for the recipe. This will be a staple at my parties from now on. Thanksfor sharing!!
I made this for a dinner party to serve with chicken tacos and it was a smash. Even better the next day, after the flavors had a chance to blend overnight.
We love this salad. It has such wonderful ingredients.
This is very good. Only changes i made was to use real cooked bacon instead of the bits and used 3 green onions. The corn adds just the right touch of sweet with the other vegetables. This does make a huge salad. If it's not for a large gathering i would highly recommend halving it.
Followed exactly-was good not great. Good starting point for a recipe, could make this my own.
When I came across this recipe and saw the ingredients list, then saw the outstanding reviews, I couldn't understand what could be so good about this dish. I also knew that I needed to try it, since I had everything I needed to make it in my pantry. Well, it's FANTASTIC! Such a nice mix of flavors and textures. The only thing I left out was the bacon, and I subbed diced red bell pepper for the green. It really is a 5-star recipe, and one that I'll make again and again.
i used this at a mexican buffet and people raved!!!many came back for seconds i was very pleased thank you
I made my own cornbread from a recipe on here (which ended up being way to bread-like but mixed with everything in the salad wasn't too bad). I would definitely NOT use so much Ranch dressing next time. I'd cut it down to a third of the amount listed. It was just WAY too much and overpowering. I was surprised that even the next day the cornbread wasn't soggy. That was a nice surprise. Also, this makes A LOT.
this salad was SO good! i accidentally left out the green onions and bacon bits, but it still tasted wonderful! i might use some black beans next time too. i think they would add a fun flavor to it. a few of my friends read the recipe and were skeptical, but they loved the salad after they tasted it. i cant wait to make it again!
Was fantastic! Pls make your own ranch as others suggest! (Try - low fat buttermilk ranch dressing). Will 100% make this again!
This is a really good recipe. The variety of ingredients makes it interesting and unique. I made my own cornbread - personal preference. I also used black beans instead of pinto beans - another personal preference. I believe those changes were positive for our tastes. In my opinion this is a very versatile recipe. For those who want more of a spicy Mexican taste (including me) that is easy to accomplish. You could mix in Salsa of any kind and/or seasonings of your choice to the bean layer, for example. You can add much more spice to the cornbread. You can use corn with peppers and you could mix Ro-tel in with the tomato layer. Of course, you could use a chipotle or other spicy dressing in place of the ranch or even substitute salsa. in the future, I'll try a variety of those to determine what we might like best. As is, though, the recipe is good - and probably sufficiently spicy if you have sensitive eaters or simply are serving to people who might not care for 'spice'. It tastes better the 2nd day after the flavors blend, and the corn bread holds its own against the moisture of the other ingredients. After you make the cornbread, the rest of it goes together in a flash. A solid recipe - thanks for sharing it!
Really good. We made it and served it the same day. It was good. But once it sat over night, it was even better!
I brought this to a potluck and everyone raved about it! I altered the recipe slightly, using black beans instead of pinto, Hidden Valley spicy ranch dressing, "mexican blend" shredded cheese, and real bacon in my recipe. It was easy to make, looked beautiful and tasted fantastic. I will definitely make it again!
This was really delish. I did use taco seasoning in the cornbread and I also used 1/2 c. pepper jack cheese and 1 c. mexican cheese blend. Also, after the tomato layer I put a layer of picante sauce and a layer of a mexican cilli sauce. Without it I think it wouldn't have been nearly as good, but it turned out wonderfully.
I was sick of bringing the same old side dishes to pot lucks. This was the perfect cure. It was delicious! Many of those who tried it loved it. Lots of people were hesitant, because they just didn't know what it was. It does make A LOT. I brought it to a pot luck BBQ with over 20 people and half of the recipe would have sufficed.
Wonderful! I cut all ingredients in 1/2 and it still served at least 6. I layered it in a trifle dish and got lots of compliments. Thanks for the recipe!
Made this over the weekend. It was a big hit. Because I was serving it as an appetizer and the main dish was chili, I did substitute the kidney beans for black beans. I also used real bacon. Other than that, I kept everything the same and it was fantastic. Everyone loved it!
I hosted a dinner party of 9 and made a big pot of tortilla soup for the main course. I thought this salad would go nicely with it because of the title "Mexican". It was tasty but I was disappointed that it did not even remotely taste Mexican. I could not even taste the green chiles that were baked in the cornbread. I upped the green onions to 4 and used 1 can of black beans instead of pinto. If I make it again I will spice up the ranch dressing with chile powder and perhaps use a chunky salsa in place of the tomatoes. Might even sub taco meat for the bacon. With these changes this salad would live up to it's name. Made as is it's just Cornbread Salad IMO.
was delish... used half pinto half black beans. I also added cheyyene and cumin to a ranch packet.. made a huuggee bowl... was afraid I'd be stuck with a bunch of left overs but it was all gone.. fast!!!
Made this over the weekend for my hubby and he absolutely loved it. I left out the bacon bits and also forgot to add the green chiles to the cornbread mix so I added them as a layer.
I made this for a birthday party and everyone raved about it. It was so good! I substituted sliced black olives instead of the bacon bits because I don't care for bacon. Everyone asked for the recipe for this delicious salad and I was happy to share it.
my family's favorite for years!
Great recipe, never fails to impress. I make my own cornbread and use bottled Kraft Peppercorn Ranch dresing, sometimes shredded chicken instead of bacon. Easily becomes no meat version for vegetarians and if you check for a cornbread recipe with corn meal only...it is a great salad for celiacs or those who prefer a diet that is gluten free.
Served for a luncheon and everyone absolutely loved it and asked for the recipe. Used black beans instead of pinto and 16 oz. bottle of ranch dressing. Be aware that this is WAY more than 6 servings--fills a very large party bowl and can easily serve 12-15, if not more. I would also try and make the cornbread a bit more moist next time, maybe by adding some creamed corn and/or extra milk when baking.
This was good. Instead of the ranch dressing, I used a ranch salsa mix, and only sprinkled some of it on it, and served the rest on the side. I also used fresh corn on the cob. It was very good.
This was delicious!! To make this a little lighter, I made my own dressing w/the ranch packet, greek yogurt and 1% milk. I cut the cheese down to just sprinkling it on top and didn't use the bacon. I did use the corn with the red and green pepper in it too. It was so moist and full of flavor! A definite keeper...
I took this salad to a Fourth of July cookout. Everyone loved it! Passed out the recipe as soon as I could get it written down! I did make 2 easy, but delicious changes, as suggested previously: black beans instead of pinto, and a 16oz. bottle of Spicey Ranch dressing. Just the kick it needed!!
This is the best Cornbread Salad. I have had to share this recipe with several of my friends. Thanks to Jose for sharing this. My father in law is your biggest fan. I have to make it everytime I see him now.
This was different and we enjoyed it. I will make again but not something I would make often. I do believe real bacon crumbled is the best way to go but of course we love bacon.
Love it..great for pot lucks. Everyone wants the recipe.
Everyone loved this salad- even my husband who is never a fan of things like this. I made the mistake of blending it all together right before we served it. It probably would have "Looked" better had I left it in the layers in the bowl. But it was still very yummy! I used the Spicy Ranch and added Cilantro, too.
I felt this recipe was good, but it was a little bland. If I made it again I would add some hot sauce and some seasonings to the ranch. I also felt it could use more crunch. Perhaps use a regular onion instead of a green onion and throw some tortilla chips in the layers.
Great salad! Makes a beautiful presentation layered in a clear glass bowl. Would be a wonderful salad for potluck event. Will keep this recipe handy. I cut down on the corn and beans. Used only one can of each and had plenty. I used regular ranch for the dressing but might try a chipotle ranch next for more of a tex-mex spin.
Made this for the first time last weekend, for a fundraiser at our local community center. It was a big hit. Brought some home to snack on the next day, and let the Hubby try it. And he loved it. Making a bowl up for us to have this weekend. It's awesome. The only thing I did different was make my ranch from scratch.
On of my favorites and always a huge hit.
This was great! I brought it to a vegetarian potluck (left out the bacon). I used one can of pinto beans and one can of black beans. Otherwise followed the recipe. Super delicious and everyone wanted the recipe!
Very good, will make again. Even better if you make your own cornbread and ranch dressing.
Interesting twist for a new salad - took to a staff meeting and we ate the whole 9x13 pan. Made as directed.
I take this salad to all our family events. It makes a lot and everyone loves it!
A keeper! Everyone was skeptical when I told them we were having cornbread salad but now they all want the recipe. I only omitted green chilies because not everyone likes them. I'm gluten free so I used Krusteaz box gluten free honey cornbread and it was great. I can see options to make variations of this recipe but definitely a hit as it is
I would have given this recipe 5 stars but, we do not care for ranch dressing. Instead, I used my version of a mexican dressing (this is great on taco salad). One third each of water, EEVO, & apple cider vinegar, along w/one packet of taco seasoning.
Took this as a side dish to a barbeque and most everone seemed to like it.
Another Wow!
This was ok. Not sure if I'll make it again. Didn't leave a lasting impression.
this is a very tasty recipe, there is an error in the amounts though, just want to clarify it for others: you need a 16oz bottle of ranch dressing, as according to the recipe you need 2 cups of dressing. Definitely add the cumin, and I added sliced olives as a layer too.
loved by all!
This was a big hit with the men at a recent party, with every one of them coming back for seconds. It easly feeds 12-15. Next time will may add olives?
Delicious! I will make this time and again! As others have said, this makes way more than 6 servings and I only made one layer of each ingrediant! The only thing I would change is instead of tomatoes, I might try salsa to add a little more kick. Otherwise perfect!
I have made this a few times. It is very good. It makes a large amount, so I take it to parties. Feeds about 15 people.
First, let me just say that I never thought of anything so simple as adding a can of diced chilies to cornbread mixture - I'll be doing that from now on! Yum! We found this recipe to be OK. I subbed black beans for the pintos and used a can of diced tomatoes with chilies since I was pressed for time. Hubby liked everything BUT the cornbread part, I liked the cornbread part the best. (?) Hopefully we'll find a way to customize this so it pleases both of us. I was happy that I could make this the night before and it didn't get terribly soggy. I am still eating it for lunch the rest of this week. We're going to keep tinkering with this one...
