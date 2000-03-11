Mexican Cornbread Salad

This is a really good recipe. The variety of ingredients makes it interesting and unique. I made my own cornbread - personal preference. I also used black beans instead of pinto beans - another personal preference. I believe those changes were positive for our tastes. In my opinion this is a very versatile recipe. For those who want more of a spicy Mexican taste (including me) that is easy to accomplish. You could mix in Salsa of any kind and/or seasonings of your choice to the bean layer, for example. You can add much more spice to the cornbread. You can use corn with peppers and you could mix Ro-tel in with the tomato layer. Of course, you could use a chipotle or other spicy dressing in place of the ranch or even substitute salsa. in the future, I'll try a variety of those to determine what we might like best. As is, though, the recipe is good - and probably sufficiently spicy if you have sensitive eaters or simply are serving to people who might not care for 'spice'. It tastes better the 2nd day after the flavors blend, and the corn bread holds its own against the moisture of the other ingredients. After you make the cornbread, the rest of it goes together in a flash. A solid recipe - thanks for sharing it!