Light Southwestern Tomato Pasta
This is a quick and easy recipe with few ingredients. It is a light sauce for tomato lovers with flavorful spices and a nice southwestern taste.
This is a tasty, fresh recipe. Changes: Use half the amount of pasta called for. 1 lb. is way too much. 1/2 lb. for 4 servings is perfect. I used whole wheat spaghetti and my family loved it. Use "Nature's Sweet" tomatoes or some type of sugar plum tomatoes - you really need quality tomatoes since this is such a major ingredient. I used twice the amount of fresh cilantro. Use 1-2 teaspoons of fresh basil - much better than dried. I put about 1/4 the amount of sugar, based on another reviewer's recommendation and thought it was fine - probably didn't need any, actually. I echo the other reviewer's rec of using high quality extra virgin olive oil. Also, definitely add chicken. I used fresh Parmesan as well - delicious touch. I served with some warm crusty sourdough bread and steamed broccoli and it was a perfect meal! My husband, who usually prefers tomato ground beef sauce, loved this fresh recipe!Read More
On the bland side and not particularly filling. Not too bad though. Makes for something really quick and easy.Read More
I really liked this, It would be better for summer than winter, but we would suggest to cut down the amount of sugar by a little (it was a little sweet) use a very high quality extra virgin oil, and add a chicken breast so it will fill you up more.
This is a tasty and different side dish. When I went to get my tomatoes I found out that I only had one smallish tomato so I used that and a can of diced tomatoes with green chilies that I had in my pantry. I think the green chilies were a nice addition since they brought a little bit of pop to the dish. And since I had to use canned tomatoes I left out the sugar. I will make this again.
Great.
Ok, will not make again.
I was looking for a side to serve with Light Chicken Piccata (from this site.). This dish was easy and awesome! I cut it by half (only two of us), and it still made a LOT. I almost used canned diced tomatoes, but chose to stick to the recipe -- good thing because the fresh tomatoes added a complimentary texture than the mooshy canned tomatoes certainly would not. The only thing I will change next time will be adding more cilantro. So good.
This was great, thank you!!
I splashed in some red wine vinegar when I added the olive oil to up the flavor. The cilantro added an interesting and yummy kick. This was a little different than my usual weeknight pasta dishes, thank you for sharing Rachel!
This pasta has a really light, fresh flavor. I added parmesan cheese to make it a bit tangier and put in more cilantro than the original recipe called for (trying to use it up). In the future I think I would add a lightly breaded chicken breast for a little filler and texture.
