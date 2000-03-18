Light Southwestern Tomato Pasta

This is a quick and easy recipe with few ingredients. It is a light sauce for tomato lovers with flavorful spices and a nice southwestern taste.

By Rachel

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In a large bowl, combine tomatoes, cilantro, basil, sugar and oregano; mix well, then add olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Mix well.

  • Combine sauce with pasta and toss to coat. Top with cheese and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
582 calories; protein 17.2g; carbohydrates 80.3g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 95.8mg; sodium 64.9mg. Full Nutrition
