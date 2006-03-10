Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole

A creamy chicken, wild rice, and mushroom casserole. This elegant, tasty recipe may be made in advance and baked right before company arrives! It's a real family favorite! Serve with French-style green beans or broccoli, fruit salad and French bread. That's all you need.

By Katherine Denning

prep:
30 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Directions

  • Place chicken breasts in a large pot with water, wine, salt, curry powder, onion, and celery. Cover, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and simmer for 1 hour. Remove from heat, strain (reserving broth), and refrigerate to cool. Remove chicken meat from bone, and cut into bite size pieces.

  • Prepare the rice mix according to package directions. Replace the specified amount of liquid with the same amount of the reserved broth.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a large bowl combine the chicken, rice, and mushrooms. Blend in the sour cream and soup. Spoon into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour.

If the mixture is refrigerated before baking, let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes, then bake.

Per Serving:
385 calories; protein 33.8g; carbohydrates 33.7g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 87.7mg; sodium 1325.8mg. Full Nutrition
