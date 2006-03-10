Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole

Sorry, but I agree with DREAMERSG04 and Kathleen. This dish would make so much more sense separated on the plate as a poached chicken breast, some sauteed mushrooms, some fresh celery, and some rice made with the curry/celery/chicken stock. Sour cream on the side, a soup of your choice as a starter. It certainly needs more stock/liquid--the texture of the dish straight out of the oven was poor (dry and crusted on top). I also used less of the seasoning package and it still was quite salty. The taste was good to quite good, but the presentation was poor. You couldn't quite tell what the dish was and the yellow cast from the curry gave it a kind of unhealthy yellow/grey cast. I did all the preparation the day before and the baking the next day as I ran out of time. Certainly most suitable for your family at home, but I wouldn't take it to a party. Update: Sept 12, 07: great news! I tried it as a 'skillet' dinner-- saute sliced onions on medium in a skillet and start rice in a saucepan. Add small, cubed chicken pieces to skillet and cover with lid to keep the juices in. Add curry powder and celery (if using), white wine (if using) and stir often. When the rice is almost done add the mushrooms, can of condensed soup, and sour cream to skillet. Turn the rice into the skillet and gently stir to combine. Simmer about 10 minutes or until desired consistancy. Looks awesome, tastes awesome and took only 45 minutes from start to finish. 10 out of 10!!