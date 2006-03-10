Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole

A creamy chicken, wild rice, and mushroom casserole. This elegant, tasty recipe may be made in advance and baked right before company arrives! It's a real family favorite! Serve with French-style green beans or broccoli, fruit salad and French bread. That's all you need.
We love this recipe and we make it at least once or twice a month! We leave out the white wine, curry powder, and celery for the simple reason that we never have any of those ingredients on hand. I usually cook my wild rice in chicken broth instead of water and it makes the flavor go up 10 notches! I've even used fat-free sour cream and 98% fat-free cream of mushroom soup and cannot tell a difference!
I thought this was pretty good...I used boneless breasts, and cannot figure out how you could cook this using only 2 c. of liquid as it calls for (hence, I increased both.)This did work out well to make it ahead of time (last night)and toss it in the oven an hour before I needed it (today.)
We love this recipe and we make it at least once or twice a month! We leave out the white wine, curry powder, and celery for the simple reason that we never have any of those ingredients on hand. I usually cook my wild rice in chicken broth instead of water and it makes the flavor go up 10 notches! I've even used fat-free sour cream and 98% fat-free cream of mushroom soup and cannot tell a difference!
I have been making this recipe for years and even sell it to people as a frozen casserole. I use twice as much chicken though and use 1 pound of fresh, sliced and sauted in 3 T of butter mushrooms. I can freeze 2 STUFFED 8 x 8 aluminum pans or 1 STUFFED 9 x 13 pan. IT feezes SO well and I have NEVER made this for anyone and not been asked for the recipe. It is an absolute staple in our household.
I thought this was pretty good...I used boneless breasts, and cannot figure out how you could cook this using only 2 c. of liquid as it calls for (hence, I increased both.)This did work out well to make it ahead of time (last night)and toss it in the oven an hour before I needed it (today.)
Sorry, but I agree with DREAMERSG04 and Kathleen. This dish would make so much more sense separated on the plate as a poached chicken breast, some sauteed mushrooms, some fresh celery, and some rice made with the curry/celery/chicken stock. Sour cream on the side, a soup of your choice as a starter. It certainly needs more stock/liquid--the texture of the dish straight out of the oven was poor (dry and crusted on top). I also used less of the seasoning package and it still was quite salty. The taste was good to quite good, but the presentation was poor. You couldn't quite tell what the dish was and the yellow cast from the curry gave it a kind of unhealthy yellow/grey cast. I did all the preparation the day before and the baking the next day as I ran out of time. Certainly most suitable for your family at home, but I wouldn't take it to a party. Update: Sept 12, 07: great news! I tried it as a 'skillet' dinner-- saute sliced onions on medium in a skillet and start rice in a saucepan. Add small, cubed chicken pieces to skillet and cover with lid to keep the juices in. Add curry powder and celery (if using), white wine (if using) and stir often. When the rice is almost done add the mushrooms, can of condensed soup, and sour cream to skillet. Turn the rice into the skillet and gently stir to combine. Simmer about 10 minutes or until desired consistancy. Looks awesome, tastes awesome and took only 45 minutes from start to finish. 10 out of 10!!
This recipe is very labor intensive, but definitely worth all the hard work! It is by far the yummiest chicken and rice casserole I've ever eaten. The only thing I would suggest is to cover the casserole with tin foil for the first 40 minutes of baking, and then remove the foil and bake uncovered for the remaining 20 minutes. I find that if I bake it uncovered for the whole hour, the top gets too crunchy and too brown.
Somewhat mixed reviews on this one. I ate the casserole immediately after it was finished and I loved it!! (5 stars). My husband ate it five hours later and thought it was OK (3.5 stars). I took a bite then too, and I have to admit it didn't taste as good to me either. So, freshly prepared it's great but as leftovers, it's a bit less than great. This is relevant because it makes a huge amount! Probably 6 - 8 servings. Small point: to make 12 oz of rice according to my package directions you need 4 cups of liquid (way more than the 2 allowed for in the recipe).
I tried cooking this following the recipe as close as possible, and thought it turned out great! This is what I did- I put 3 lbs. of chicken in the pan, added 1 cup water and 1 cup Gewurztraminer (white wine) along with the other spices and veggies- ended up with over 4 cups of stock after I strained and removed solids. More than enough for this recipe, but you could probably add another cup or two because the stock is hella good. I cooked the rice following the directions from the box, but instead of using water, used the stock. Rice was killer by itself! Sauteed mushrooms in butter, then added them to the rice, chicken, sour cream, and soup (I suppose you could add the celery and onions left from the stock, but they're mushy...I didn't). Then cooked on 325 for 1 hour, covered in foil. My wife and I gobbled this stuff up like it was going out of style! Definitely recommend.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2000
Very tasty dish. Braising the chicken in wine and celery gave it an excellent flavor and kept it moist. Cover the casserole while baking to prevent it drying out. Next time I will use fresh mushrooms and add salt when cooking the rice.
I made some changes: I browned some cubed chicken breast with onion and fresh garlic. Then I added the curry,some lemon juice, and about half a can of cream of chicken soup to the soup mixture. I also added some garlic salt to the water that my rice was in. Before putting the mixture into the baking dish I added some fresh ground black pepper. Delicious and flavorful!
This was great! Finally a different idea for chicken. I don't know about your families, but mine wants meat and potatoes every night of the week. This was the perfect transition to a different meal. Two thumbs up.
INDIGO1
Rating: 4 stars
07/29/2004
This was great. A bit labor intensive, but easy enough. Instead of the canned mushrooms, I sauteed fresh mushrooms along with a medium onion and some chopped garlic. I strained the broth and got rid of the solids (and fat) from poaching the chicken. I also added plenty of freshly ground black pepper.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/19/2003
Very easy and tasty. Makes enough to feed a lot of people
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2003
What a flavorful dish. Was great the night we made it and as leftovers. Used boneless breasts instead and halfed the wet ingredients, worked out wonderful. A keeper!
This was very good! It is worth taking the time to simmer the in-bone breasts, although, they don't need a full hour, maybe 45 minutes. (The first time I made this I used boneless, skinless breasts and it is not nearly as good) After simmering the breasts for 45 minutes, you can break away pieces of the chicken off the bone, no need for a knife, its so tender. Also, I sauted fresh mushrooms in butter, garlic and salt, and used the seasoning packet from only one package of rice. I also used light sour cream - it tasted great without the extra fat. I supplumented my 6 oz box of rice with a brown/wild mix. Very Yummy! Also, I decreased the salt in step one.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2001
I found this casserole to be very good! Everyone loved it, and I have given out the recipe to others. I also added cut-up water chestnuts.
I made the mistake of making this while my husband was out of town. I ended up eating the whole thing over several days - thought I would never want it again because I ate so much, but a couple days later I found myself craving it again! Very tasty. I saved part of the solids from the broth and used them it the casserole.
This was fine, but definitely not enough liquid in the beginning. Make it two cups of wine and enough water to cover breasts. Also, it took me a lot longer to make then the recipe shows. I probably won't make this again. The taste just didn't match the effort.
My family LOVED this and that is a hard thing to accomplish. I changed the recipe around a bit but not too much. I cooked 4 chicken breasts in a crock pot on low for 5 hours. Then strained the chicken fat, added back in the chicken, the broth, 1/2 cup wine, the onions & curry and continued to cook for an hour. After an hour I shredded the chicken when I was mixing everything together but I added 1 1/2 cups of fresh mushrooms, a tsp of garlic powder, a tsp of salt powder, 1/4 of a tsp of cayenne pepper and 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese. I omitted the celery. It was delicious!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/03/2002
I made this for a family gathering and it was hit! I used boneless chicken breast instead and sauteed fresh mushrooms.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2001
This dish is excellent!! My husband and I really loved it. Although, it took longer to make than I expected, and made enough for 10 people! Next time I will use boneless chicken breasts/thighs, so I can skip the de-boning process. And I will cut the recipe in half for my daily family needs of only 2. YUMMY!
This casserole is delicious! However, some wild rice mixes take a while to cook (at least mine did). When I make this again, I will prepare the chicken and rice a day ahead of time, so I can quickly put it together after work. Otherwise, I will prepare it on the weekend when I have more time. I did put the chicken, onion, celery, water, wine and seasonings in a crock pot when I came home for lunch. However, my wild rice took at least an hour to cook. I ended up mixing everything together before the rice was done, and it finished cooking in the oven. We had a late dinner, but it was worth waiting for!
This recipe is good, but not great. I was hoping for something more from this recipe, given I like the ingredients. I've had something similar to this recipe that I liked better. I agree with a previous review that said too much work for the result.
I thought this was a great starting recipe. When I cook, I usually just need guidelines for the ammount of what I need. (Cooking for seven to now just two is a huge change...) Some things I did different: 1. We didn't have any wine, so I used a sweet porter beer. (Excellent compliment to the curry.) 2. Added carrots. (For color mostly.) 3. Added more pepper and white pepper and an extra tablespoon of curry. 4. After straining the broth of the chicken, added the celery and onion pieces back in. I can see how it's a lot of work, but it does provide a LOT of food. There was enough to divide into three separate containers and freeze two! If you didn't add the curry or any extra spices, I can see how this would be bland and boring... but hey, it's cassarole. How bad can you screw it up by adding more? Great recipe. Thanks!
This is NOT a difficult recipe...I don't know why some think so. Use 2 rotisserie chickens to cut down the cooking time. Throw everything together and put into 3- 8x8 aluminum casserole dishes. Eat one...freeze the others. It is an awesome dish to have on hand for crazy evening when there's no time to cook, OR if a friend is sick and needs a dinner taken to their house. I add either French fried onion rings to the top, or crushed/buttered Ritz crackers. Also, my original recipe for this didn't call for curry powder...it's good either way.
This recipe has become a staple in our home. We've modified the recipe a bit. Generally use an organic cream of mushroom soup (non-condensed) from the health food store, and that has been great. Have used mayonnaise instead of sour cream before, and that's really good, too. We also tend to use about three times the amount of curry seasoning - just because we love the flavor.
My husband and I just loved this one!!! I like to be in the kitchen so I didn't mind the time involved. I did, however, add some chopped pimento and slivered almonds to the mix right before baking. I also used 1 1/2 C sour cream instead of the 1 C called for. I was not sure what to do with the celery and onions from boiling the chicken, so I drained it off and added it to the chicken mix. The recipe does not state whether the casserole is to be covered or not, so I baked it without cover for first 30 min. and then with cover for the last 30 min. I have been looking for a recipe to take to a church function - this is the one!!!
I use fresh mushrooms instead. I slice and then saute them in butter before I add them to the dish. I save some to place on the top of the casserole for a nice presentation. I've been serving this with a green salad and rolls for guests for years. It's a favorite.
I changed this one according to what I had, but such is the way of a casserole. For this, I didn't measure anything. I used one pkg of boneless/skinless breasts. To cut down on the time, I skipped the "Simmer for an hour" part. Didn't have any curry or celery. Used cayenne and (Frozen) mixed veggies instead. Nixed the 'shrooms. Used the spices from the rice. And fat free SC and soup. it was pretty good for the few things I had lying about.
This recipe was the bomb!! Like everyone else I didn't have exactly the ingredients called for... I had no curry powder, so I used turmeric and Italian seasoning... And I didn't have a full cup of wine so I used half wine and half beer... I was worried how it would turn out but it was yummy! Between my husband, our neighbor, and I, there wasn't much left of the 9 x 13 pan!!
oh so good but just to make it quick i used boneless skinless breast and box chicken broth I just added the wine and curry to the broth.we like fresh mushrooms so I used fresh.this dish is also a good make ahead and freeze dish just use pre cooked rice if your like me and my family we eat alot of rice mostly brown and wild but I always have leftover rice to use.good recipe to use to use up leftovers to use up.even kids like this dish.
This casserole was very tasty! It made enough to feed a large family and stores well for leftovers. The wine flavored the chicken nicely. I opted to omit the curry and celery (my husband hates both) and the can of mushrooms (personal preference) and it turned out fine. The curry wasn't missed at all with the wine, soup, wild rice mix, and onion to flavor. The only reason for 4 stars is that it does take a long time to prepare for a casserole. I would probably use boneless chicken in the future to save on work, but this was also a good dish to put cheap chicken legs to use even if it took more time.
My children gobbled this up! I will make again; however, my husband said it is "too sweet". I don't normally cook with curry, probably a different taste for him. Next time, I will reduce the curry by half to fix his issue. I thought it was excellent!
I have never boiled the chicken according to the recipe (usually use some rotisserie chicken or even canned), but follow the rest to the letter - definitely a keeper. I use broth w/a pinch of curry to make my rice since I don’t boil my chicken. The whole family enjoys it.
Love this casserole, I've made it for years , however I use sherry in place of white wine and fresh mushrooms. The last time I made it I couldn't bring myself to toss the left over stock with all the chopped onions and celery. I made the best soup out of the stock. I added 2 cans chicken broth, 1 can green beans, jalapeño pinto beans, kidney beans and black beans all drained and washed. Then I had some cooked left over red quinoa from Trader Joes that I added to the soup. I added some red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. My family said it was the best soup they ever had. Great way to use the left over stock to make another meal.
This dish is awesome! I substituted one ingredients, the chicken I used quail that I harvested locally and the rice I used was Mahatma Jasmine w/ red and wild rice I put it in my cast iron skilled and baked it. My family really enjoyed it. Thanks! This is going in my favorite dishes.
I made this for my husband and it turned out great. I did follow another reviewers advice and increased the chicken broth as the water and wine was not enough to cook the chicken. I also added fresh mushrooms instead of canned. I sautéed the mushrooms and fresh broccoli in some butter and minced garlic. Then added to the cooked wild rice. I used skinless boneless chicken breast instead. Saved some time removing meat from bone. Served the dish alongside green beans. Will definitely make again. Prep time was a little long, but that might just be because im a beginner at these dishes!! Thanks for the recipe!
I tried using plain long grain & wild rice to save on the sodium but just couldn't make it work so I used the two Uncle Ben's box as it called for but only one pouch of the seasoning came out great! It does take a long time to prepare but it is a killer recipe!
1.25.19 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/17178/chicken-and-wild-rice-casserole/ ... Wellll, even though I used precooked chicken, this took quite a bit of time for a casserole using plenty o'packaged foods. I put the onion, celery, & curry powder in with the chicken broth. 'Didn't add the salt after eye-ing the salt content in the rice mix. 'Added the soup, sour cream, 2c cooked chicken, mushrooms & 2T chardonnay to the rice. Baked in a greased dish 30 minutes then topped with "fried onions" from a bag & baked five more minutes. Hey, why not? :D Surprisingly, E, 21, ate most of this. It's a typical beginner recipe, confidence builder; but nothing special. Oh, if you want curry flavor, you'll have to had plenty more. I was hesitant, checked around, & typical amount is 1T curry per pound of chicken; T as in tablespoon.
I altered the recipie and I can't give it 5 stars until I serve it tonight but i've cooked it and i Love it! My alterations were that I cooked rice separately, put Cream of chicken and water in pot with rice seasonings and then the veggies.Before I put in onions, and squash, I broiled to bring out the flavor. And I added diced sun dried tomatoes-1/2 tsp. I used half the curry, no salt. Last, dumped in my chicken I'd already cooded this week and some wheat germ. After it simmered a few minutes, I poured over the rice and I will serve later with some toasted breadcrumbs on top. It's very flavorful and savory.
Such an easy casserole to make. I used a chicken we had smoked on our pellet grill, added about 1/2 c shredded cheese to the sauce and some cooked chopped broccoli to the mix. I made the Uncle Ben's wild rice per box instructions. It turned out great, with the smokiness of the meat throughout.
Excessive labor as prescribed. I didn't use instant rice that has a flavor "packet". This is probably why I didn't have the salt problem that some have complained about. I used a wild and brown rice blend that took 50 minutes to cook. This pushed my total time to around 3.5 hrs. I think I can cut this down significantly next time by using pre-prepared broth, so the rice and chicken can be cooked concurrently. Like other reviewers, I had to use more liquid in the chicken mixture. I believe the chicken simmer time can be cut in half by using tenderloins or cut breasts. This was a hit with the family, but definitely needs a few short-cuts to be practical. I am not willing to use quick rice mixes, though....too much of a rice snob.
My whole family (10 of us) LOVED it! I doubled the recipe thinking I would have enough for another meal - all of it was gone by the end of ONE meal (I have 3 boys, all teenagers) !!! OMG - I couldn't believe it! I guess I will be making this one again, and again! :)
This recipe isn't very good at all! It's not very creamy and is quite bland. Also, there are too many mushrooms, and not enough chicken. I would definitely not recommend this casserole, especially since it requires a lot of labour.
It's a keeper for our household. I added a little more curry and then turmeric as well. I only did that because I messed up the swapping the broth for water when making the rice. Next time I'd really like to try it without any alterations.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.