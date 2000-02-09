Zuppa Inglese

This Zuppa Inglese recipe is an Italian cream rum cake that requires no baking. It is sooo rich and delicious...My Mom made it for special occasions. For a slightly different taste use almond sponge cookies and almond flavoring in place of the rum.

By Donna Holub

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl, drain cherry juice and add rum; set aside. Prepare vanilla and chocolate puddings in separate bowls, according to package directions. Allow to set up 5 minutes.

  • In a 9x13 inch baking dish, place a layer of cookies on the bottom of the dish; cut a few of the cookies in order to create a tight fit, if needed.

  • Sprinkle cookie layer with 1/3 of the cherry juice mixture and spoon vanilla pudding over the cookies, spreading to the edge of the pan. Repeat steps with cookies, cherry juice and chocolate pudding. Make final layer with cookies and remaining juice.

  • In a medium bowl, whip cream and sugar together until soft peaks form. Top dessert with whipped cream, sprinkle with almonds, and garnish with whole cherries. Refrigerate for 2 hours or more before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
309 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 33g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 85.3mg; sodium 280.3mg. Full Nutrition
