This Zuppa Inglese recipe is an Italian cream rum cake that requires no baking. It is sooo rich and delicious...My Mom made it for special occasions. For a slightly different taste use almond sponge cookies and almond flavoring in place of the rum.
Authentic Zuppa Inglese has no cherry juice. It is made with Alchermes, a liquor which can only be obtained in Italy. Our family has made Zuppa Inglese for almost 100 years, and the custard is made painstakingly from scratch. There are probably 100 different versions out there, depending upon which region of Italy your family came from, and yours sounds delicious.
A total bust. My family grew up eating Zuppa. We had 8 adults for dinner, not one finished their serving. Threw the rest away. Don't wate your time or ingredients. I put one star only because I had to, I would have put a zero.
Authentic Zuppa Inglese has no cherry juice. It is made with Alchermes, a liquor which can only be obtained in Italy. Our family has made Zuppa Inglese for almost 100 years, and the custard is made painstakingly from scratch. There are probably 100 different versions out there, depending upon which region of Italy your family came from, and yours sounds delicious.
I made this for Christmas and WOW it was beautiful and delicious! I made no changes to the recipe and it is a "keeper". I can only imagine the real Italian version as the previous reviewer shared. Must be over the top, but you cannot go wrong serving this very simple to make and elegant dessert! Thanks for sharing it!
This was a very similar texture to Tiramisu-but with a Spumoni flavor. I had a party and make this and everyone liked it. I couln't find ladyfinger cookies so I used the anisette sponges and it turned out fine. I did end up using more cherry juice and rum extract though. I was pleasantly surprised.
This would be a five for me if I didn't have to adjust the amounts of the ingredients listed. I had to run to the store in the middle of making it, as I didn't have enough lady fingers. These are the problems I encountered: Make 2 layers, a 9x13 pan is too small for 3 layers. I used 2 (7.05 pkgs) of lady fingers, cut the juice in half, not thirds and did 1 layer of lady fingers, sprinkled 1/2 the juice then the pudding as listed, the remaining layer of lady fingers, the rest of the juice, the remaining pudding and then the whipped cream, toasted the almonds before putting those on and then the cherries. I would have liked to end up with the last layer of lady fingers as it would have been easier to spread the whipped cream but it all worked out and was a hit with the Bunko group and the receipe was requested by many.
A total bust. My family grew up eating Zuppa. We had 8 adults for dinner, not one finished their serving. Threw the rest away. Don't wate your time or ingredients. I put one star only because I had to, I would have put a zero.
I loved this recipe! The only thing I would do different next time is use more ladyfinger cookies. I made this in a trifle bowl and there were not enough cookies for the recipe. It was still delicious and I got raves for it.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.