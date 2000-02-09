Zuppa Inglese

This would be a five for me if I didn't have to adjust the amounts of the ingredients listed. I had to run to the store in the middle of making it, as I didn't have enough lady fingers. These are the problems I encountered: Make 2 layers, a 9x13 pan is too small for 3 layers. I used 2 (7.05 pkgs) of lady fingers, cut the juice in half, not thirds and did 1 layer of lady fingers, sprinkled 1/2 the juice then the pudding as listed, the remaining layer of lady fingers, the rest of the juice, the remaining pudding and then the whipped cream, toasted the almonds before putting those on and then the cherries. I would have liked to end up with the last layer of lady fingers as it would have been easier to spread the whipped cream but it all worked out and was a hit with the Bunko group and the receipe was requested by many.