Raisin Pie IV

Old-fashioned double crust raisin pie flavored with orange and lemon.

Recipe by GINGER P

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • In a medium saucepan, mix together lemon juice, lemon rind, orange juice, orange rind, 1 1/4 cup water, sugar, and raisins. Bring to a boil over low heat, stirring occasionally.

  • In a small bowl, mix flour and 1/2 cup water to a smooth paste. Slowly stir into raisin mixture. Cook an additional 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Pour mixture into pastry-lined pan. Cover with top crust. Seal edges and cut steam vents in top.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 40 minutes, until crust is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
473 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 82.6g; fat 15.3g; sodium 243.9mg. Full Nutrition
