Raisin Pie IV
Old-fashioned double crust raisin pie flavored with orange and lemon.
Old-fashioned double crust raisin pie flavored with orange and lemon.
This recipe was wonderful, and citrisy. It really jazzed up the raisins, but the flour amount is way off. That amount of flour and water would make a glue. So I cut the flour to approx. 1 tablespoon.Read More
As the recipe stands, it's a disaster - the flour is way out of proportion. I made it according to the recipe and it's just too too thick. I like raisin pie with a juicier filling. I think there should be from 2-4 tabs. flour (or less) or 2 tabs. cornstarch. HOWEVER, the flavoring is WONDERFUL. I will make it again but use way, way, way less flour. If the person who submitted the recipe corrects the flour amount, this would be a ***** for flavor. MARTHA65Read More
As the recipe stands, it's a disaster - the flour is way out of proportion. I made it according to the recipe and it's just too too thick. I like raisin pie with a juicier filling. I think there should be from 2-4 tabs. flour (or less) or 2 tabs. cornstarch. HOWEVER, the flavoring is WONDERFUL. I will make it again but use way, way, way less flour. If the person who submitted the recipe corrects the flour amount, this would be a ***** for flavor. MARTHA65
This recipe was wonderful, and citrisy. It really jazzed up the raisins, but the flour amount is way off. That amount of flour and water would make a glue. So I cut the flour to approx. 1 tablespoon.
Pie was awesome, I did add extra raisins and a couple tablespoons of white sugar. Top crust did not fall, and the juices and zest made it taste like my mom’s. Thank you for posting it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections