Roasted Vegetable Orzo

Rating: 5 stars Really good. I did modify the cooking method though. I sauted 2 cups of dry orzo in a little butter then added 2 1/2 cups water and 1/2 cup white wine. I totally forgot to add the chicken bouillon. I brought it to a boil then reduced it to a simmer and cooked for about 8 - 10 minutes until the orzo was done. This way, all the liquid was absorbed and I didn't need to drain it. I was hoping to get more of the wine flavor this way. Then I stirred in more like 1/2 cup of parmesan and then added the roasted veggies.

Rating: 4 stars This is good. It's a little bland, so plan on being liberal with salt and pepper - and adding more cheese. The amount of water for the pasta isn't specified, but would be helpful since there are measured ingredients flavoring it. I added roasted red peppers because they seemed to belong in this. We enjoyed it, thanks!

Rating: 5 stars This is an excellent recipe. I used zucchini, squash, and onions for the vegetables. I followed the recipe otherwise but just cut it down in size. Just keep in mind that an entire box of orzo will feed an army. I used one cup of dry orzo and it made a lot. This is great and I will be making this again in the near future.

Rating: 5 stars I made this to bring to a BBQ and it turned out great! I used two zucchini and 2 squash instead of just one each to balance how much asparagus and mushrooms there were and increased the amount of oil to compensate but otherwise followed the recipe and got rave reviews! I'll definitely make this again.

Rating: 4 stars This came out beautifully. I added fresh basil and parsley which really enhanced the dish.

Rating: 5 stars Thanks to all for the great reviews and modification feedback! I too have made some changes since I first posted this recipe. What I like most about it is that it is extremely versatile...use whatever vegetables you like or what's in season, and pick your pasta and protein. I've made it vegetarian, with chicken and with shrimp. When I cook the pasta I either use a couple of bouillon cubes or stock (whatever I have on hand). And I agree that one package of orzo is WAY too much...you should use more like 1/2 a package for 4 servings. When roasting the vegetables I've started subbing the sugar for a T of balsamic vinegar. And last but not least...MORE CHEESE!

Rating: 4 stars This was great! It was super easy to make and extremely yummy. I added a bit of Mozzerella to the pasta. Perfect!

Rating: 5 stars This is a great base recipe. I roasted pieces of eggplant zucchini asparagus and white mushrooms as well as one chicken breast cut into bite size pieces. I tossed everything into some whole wheat penne pasta and added a handful of fresh basil leaves crumbled feta cheese and squeezed lemon. This recipe is definitely very versatile and healthy! Thanks!

Rating: 5 stars Delicious!!! I made this for a dinner party and everyone raved about it! My guests each had 2 or more helpings! The only thing that I changed was that I added about 3/4 cup of parmesan cheese instead of 2 Tablespoons and I seasoned it liberally with sea salt and pepper. Otherwise it is wonderful just as it is!