Beef and Noodle Casserole

This is a great recipe for busy mothers, and it's excellent with a tossed salad and French bread. It's a ground beef casserole that combines egg noodles, some sherry, and cheese in a tomato sauce base. To reduce the fat content, you may use reduced fat cheese, cut green beans, and 93% lean meat. Also, you may adjust the amount of sherry to taste.
I made this exactly as prepared and it was delicious. The only advice I can give is to be sure and not over-cook the noodles, maybe even just cook them al dente to be sure they don't come out mushy. Excellent combination of flavors! This will be one of our favorites.
I love sherry in certain dishes, but this wasn't one of them. If you like hamburger helper (which is good for quickie night dinners when you have to run with the kids) try it, but use marinara sauce instead of the soup. At least you don't have to worry about all of the chemicals as you would in the boxed stuff.
This is excellent! I have been making this for months now, I'm finally getting around to reviewing it. I make this exactly except that I mix the parm in. The sherry gives it a very rich flavor and the soup makes it luscious and creamy. My husband thinks it tastes like lasagna. Some reviewers have mentioned that baking is unneccesary, I dissagree. The baking melds the flavors together and give the noodles a lovely soft texture,(be sure to cook al dente to start). It is all so worth the effort!
Hubby said to give it 4 stars. He did eat 2 big helpings. After reading the reviews, I only used 1/8 cup sherry and baked it for 15 minutes, just to let the Parmesan cheese melt on top. I used shredded parmesan instead of grated. The sherry definitely gave it a unique flavor that I enjoyed, but don't think I would have wanted more in the sauce. I also used a mexican blend cheese because I didn't have the cheddar cheese. Next time I might try using at least 1 can of tomato sauce to replace one of the cans of soup.
11/29/2001
Yum, yum! This is truly a comfort food with reminders of casseroles from my youth. I added onion and canned mushroom pieces and left out the sherry and everyone LOVED this recipe. It is to become one of our frequently served fall & winter meals! THANK YOU.
We really enjoyed this and it was a snap to put together! I used whole wheat egg noodles instead of regular and sauteed a chopped onion along with the ground beef. My husband LOVED it! It's a great weeknight meal and very satisfying.
02/26/2003
I thought this was going to be so good but it ended up being Hamburger Helper. It was an exact copy of hamburger helper which you can but in the store for 1/10 of the cost this took to prepare. Not my favorite.
This recipe is fantastic! My husband and I both loved it. The only thing I changed was because I only had 1 can of tomato soup, so also added a small can of tomato paste and a can of water. Everything else stayed the same and it is really a keeper. ( I love this website.)
This is actually surprizingly good! It is a lot like Hamburger Helper but it is homemade, and just as easy! I used more noodles than the recipe called for, did not add the sherry (I forgot), added more seasonings, and did not bake. It turned out very well. A good, quick, and easy meal that will please kids and adults alike!
So my family has a deep loathing of casseroles, so I did not anticipate any happy kids, but they loved it! I didn't have everything on hand, so used 1/2 a jar of garlic spegetti sauce and white wine and it was still great. Everyone really liked it including picky hubby & kids. Thanks!
06/22/2000
This was really easy to make and my toddler loved it!
Yummy! I loved it, hubby thought that the cheese was not melty enough. That was probably because I used reduced fat cheddar - I still thought it was great. With regular cheese would have been even creamier. Awesome :)
Not a gourmet meal but deserves 5 stars in my book. It it not only tastes good but it's quick and easy. I added a little chopped onion and some italian seasoning while the ground beef was browing. I only had 1 can of tomato soup so I substitued a can of golden mushroom for the second can of soup. I also substitued red wine for the sherry. I baked it in the oven as directed and it didn't come out dry at all. Great recipe, thanks for sharing!
This was very good and easy to make. I cut the cheese in half to reduce fat, but I must admit, I think I could have left the cheddar cheese out completely. I tasted the sauce as we went along and I liked it better before the cheese. I do think it was good baked in the oven. I will be making this again for sure, just without the cheese.
Very tasty! I didnt have any egg noodles at the time so I substituted it for normal pasta. Just as good! Just for some added flavour I served corn bread off to the side.
11/23/2002
This is simple... and AWESOME! Family snarfed it down night one... with NO leftovers :*( FABULOUS!
11/02/2000
This recipe was easy to make, but was very bland. I added an onion, extra garlic, and extra noodles and it still was just o.k. tasting. I will try it one more time, but I think I will use tomato sauce instead of soup. All I could taste was that "soup" taste.
This is a great recipe. I added some mushrooms and black olives and it was a hit!
06/08/2004
Yum yum yum yum yum. Im definitely making this again. I did make some changes like adding veges, using tomato sauce instead of soup and reducing the worcestershire sauce and it turned out great. Next time I think Ill add more pasta and garlic powder and then this may even become the best recipe Ive found yet.
I an sorry but this was awful! I like Hamburger Helper but this was not. Read other reviews and I am glad I cut back the worchestire sauce to 1 T and cut out the sherry. My husband who hates Hamburger Helper really liked it?! I am glad he did because I would have thrown this away. I am sorry it didn't turn out as it sounded really good. I also thought using tomato sauce instead of tomato soup. Sorry!
The sherry gives this an unusual flavor.. I might make it with white wine next time. But it's definitely a keeper.. even better the next day as leftovers!
10/19/2001
I fixed this recipe for my children and they all had to taste the sauce while it was simmering. Unfortunately, the sherry was more than a little overwhelming and they didn't like the finished product. I will definitley make this again, but I'll leave out the sherry. Cyndy
I made this two nights ago and it got a big old thumbs up from my family. I actually put the noodles in uncooked and increased the water to 1 cup, then the baking time to 1 hour and it was really good. Thanks for sharing!!!!
YUMMY!!! I added half an onion and some frozen veges and used port instead of sherry because I didn't have any. The result was excellent. This is not a gourmet meal but it is inexpensive, easy and satisfying.
A really good recipe overall. The meal was a hit with the family. Although the kids didn't take to it as well as the adults it was tasty and extremely easy to make. It is a dish that works well on the day it is made but is a little dry the day after.
My husband LOVES this recipe and this is really the only thing that he begs me to make over and over again. He likes it way better than I do, (it's good, just not my fave) but it is so easy, that I can easily whip it together in no time! To me it is like a 'glorified' hamburger helper' but hubby ADORES it so I have made it about 4 times already! He is asking for it again, which is why I thought to jump on and give a review. Thanks for the recipe!
12/08/2001
This was just ok. My husband said it tasted like Hamburger Helper and I had to agree.
My husband an I really enjoy this cozy winter time meal. All the right flavors and easy to make. It's a keeper!
06/20/2000
This recipe is GREAT! My husband practically ate the whole thing and wanted me to make more the next night...And the greatest compliment of all is that my very finicky nine-year-old stepdaughter really liked it too and it's usually a challenge getting her to eat anything. As for myself, it’s one of my favorites dishes.
This was very simple to make and I loved it. You can play around with the recipe too...IU added peas to mine. Hubby was not thrilled with it but 10 year old loved it...4 yr old thought it was just ok but there were peas in it so that is kind of a deal breaker for him lol. I am going to play around with it because it is a good meal for nights when time is an issue.
As a mom of two busy boys (ages 5 & 8) I am always looking for easy, good recipes. This is BOTH! I had everything I needed on hand. I did skip the sherry as sometimes alcohol imparts a flavor in food that I don't like, but this recipe comes highly recommended.
This was a disappointing meal. Only my daughter liked it and that's probably only because she's only 18-months-old. As for my husband and I, we didn't like the flavor. Even though I put in a full 8 oz. of medium cheddar cheese and 1/4 cup parmesean, the dish didn't taste cheesy at all.
Great base, can be 5-star with changes: I replaced one can of soup with a can of tomato sauce, reduced W sauce, cheese and sherry a little, added green pepper, onion and garlic. Baked for 15 minutes, then sprinkled with parm and continued. Like Homemade Hamburger Helper!
I asked my husband if he wanted me to make this again. He responded with "I guess but not very often". It gets some stars for convienience, but the taste is far from spectacular. I would have been happier with Hamburger Helper.
Tasted pretty good but was a bit greasy for my taste. I think I might try reduced fat cheese the next time but over all it's a pretty good recipe. The kids loved it and my hubby really thought it was good! Don't hesitate to give it a try.
I did not care for this at all. My husband liked it, but it just didn't agree with me. I don't know what it was about it that I didn't like. Maybe the Sherry? Maybe the worcestershire sauce (which is odd since I LOVE worcestershire sauce)? I followed the recipe exactly and it came out looking exactly like the picture. I guess it's just me??
This is a great recipe! Everyone in my family loved it. I had to make a few adjustments...I didn't have egg noodles, so I used elbow macaroni. Also, I didn't have sherry, so I just didn't add it or anything else as a replacement. I used garlic powder instead of real garlic. The recipe doesn't say when to add the cheddar cheese, so I stirred 3/4 of it into the mixture before pouring it into a casserole dish, then sprinkled the rest on top (instead of parmesan). I guess maybe I made a whole new recipe, but the basic premise was from this recipe, and it did turn out great!
I really enjoyed this recipe. It was very tasty and easy to prepare. I had the sherry on hand and used it as directed, although I was initially a bit unsure about it and it really worked well. We used a strong-ish cheddar cheese which added a bit of zip to the dish. I'll definately be trying this one again.
02/11/2001
this was very tasty and really easy to make. my boyfriend and i both loved it, and we gladly ate the leftovers!
I served this last night- last minute really. Very easy, very good. Used rotini inplace of noodles. Will put this in the "active file." thanks.
03/31/2003
This was good my husband and 3 year old liked it, but something tasted off to me. I don't know if it was the sherry (I've never used it before) or the soup (I've never had tomato soup.) I think I will try it next time with tomato sauce and see what happens. My husband who won't eat Hamburger Helper said he definitely wants me to make this agian.
02/27/2001
This was super easy to make. My 2 & 4 year olds loved it & so did my VERY picky husband. Reminded me of a gourmet hamburger helper, but not salty & had more flavor. I didn't have any sherry so I put in a red zinfandel instead & it tasted great!
We enjoyed. Very simple to make. Added Italian seasoning but otherwise kept as written. My husband thought it still needed something more but my youngest son and I really enjoyed as is. Made with Dilly Cheese Wheat Bread from this site. Thanks
I needed dinner - fast. This recipe was alright. Very, very easy to prepare, but it was a tad salty and needed something more to complete it. Oh, and it was too soupy, as in too much sauce. I liked the tomato soup flavor but there was too much and next time I will cook more pasta. My two young boys ate it but I wish I had included a veggie in the dish. I might make this again if I am in a bind. The ingredients are pantry staples and as I mentioned before, it was very easy to assemble.
This casserole was really great! We made it exactly according to the directions, I was worried that there was too much cheese, but once the sherry is added it thins out nicely and has a great flavor. It's also not super huge, so plan for 5 max adult servings.
I cooked the noodles al dente, mixed in the parmesan, omitted the sherry, and added mixed frozen vegetables. My BF thought I'd made Hamburger Helper, which I never buy, and he loves! If you're looking for a gourmet recipe, this isn't it, but if you're looking for something quick and tasty, this is it.
Everyone in my family enjoyed this. My husband said I have to make it again. It reminded me of hamburger helper, but better. I really liked the taste of the sherry. I never used sherry to cook with before. I used the 1/4 cup of sherry and it did not overpower the recipe. I will make this again but nextime I will add mushrooms. Thanks for the reecipe.
I make this recipe at least twice a month in the winter, my family loves it and it is so easy to make! The sherry is essential as it adds so much flavor to the meal. I highly recommend this recipe, it is also great as leftovers!
We're a casserole loving family and this was a hit. My kids (12 & 15) really enjoyed it. I did add only half the amount of sherry--which seemed ample. I'll definitely make this again as the ingredients are fairly easy to have on hand.
This was simple and effective. Next time, I will cut back on the tomato soup..perhaps only 1 1/2 cans and some milk or water to make up the liquid deficiency. Otherwise, it was "right on time" for dinner.
