Beef and Noodle Casserole

This is a great recipe for busy mothers, and it's excellent with a tossed salad and French bread. It's a ground beef casserole that combines egg noodles, some sherry, and cheese in a tomato sauce base. To reduce the fat content, you may use reduced fat cheese, cut green beans, and 93% lean meat. Also, you may adjust the amount of sherry to taste.

By Candace Cook

prep:

30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
1 hr
4
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Cook the noodles according to package directions.

  • Brown the ground beef in a large skillet over medium high heat. Stir in the tomato soup, Worcestershire sauce and garlic, bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and let simmer.

  • When noodles are done, stir them and the cheese into the simmering sauce until cheese is melted. Stir the sherry into the sauce and stir for 1 minute, then place in a 2 quart casserole dish and sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese to taste.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
745 calories; protein 44.1g; carbohydrates 55.5g; fat 38.1g; cholesterol 169.3mg; sodium 1540.4mg. Full Nutrition
