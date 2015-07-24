Holiday Shrimp Dip

Rating: 4.53 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A couldn't-be-easier appetizer that will surely disappear at your next holiday party! Adding the diced red and green bell peppers on top makes it really festive.

By Mrs. A

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spread cream cheese in an even layer on a serving dish or in the bottom of a glass pie pan.

    Advertisement

  • Combine shrimp with cocktail sauce in a bowl and spread evenly over the cream cheese layer.

  • Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese, covering the shrimp layer as completely as possible. Sprinkle the red and green bell pepper over the cheese layer. Serve with crackers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 22.1mg; sodium 267.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (18)

Read More Reviews
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
forbish07
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2009
I have been making this appetizer for many many years I absolutely love it!! One tip use fresh shrimp instead of the canned stuff it is WAY better!! Other than that I like to use triscuits for my cracker of choice. Read More
Helpful
(27)
Cindy
Rating: 4 stars
12/26/2008
This was super-simple and very popular at our Christmas Day celebration. My family really enjoyed it. Read More
Helpful
(14)
ROCKSTIZZLE
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2009
Simple and yummy! It's one of those things that once you start you just can't stop eating it... until it's gone! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Advertisement
jody
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2010
This made an excellent contribution to our Christmas Eve appetizer table. It's very festive and colorful thanks to the red and green peppers. Next time I might add extra shrimp. I definitely recommend adding the mozzarella and peppers - a splendid mixture of flavors when topped on a cracker. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2010
Green onion is the only other thing I added and only because I had it and saw it mentioned in another review and we love them. This dip is excellent and I already plan on making it for our New Years gathering. I agree with other reviewers in the fact that fresh shrimp is best but you'd have to chop it up really fine so canned salad ones worked perfectly for me. Thank you for the great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Teresa
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2010
I have been making the recipe for years it was given to me by my aunt. It makes a very nice christmas presentation. I add celery green onion and roma tomatoes to my topping. Also if I cant get fresh shrimp then I use frozen. Sociables crackers go really well. This looks very nice on an oval platter. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
Krysta
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2010
I have made this recpies a couple of times now and am planning on making it again at Christmas. So delicious and everyone could not stop eating it until it was gone! I also added some green onion and cut back on the amount of cocktail sauce. YUMMY! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Ann Kreim Ralston
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2011
I made this last night for a New Year's Eve party and it was a hit. Some people didn't realize it was shrimp. I liked it a lot and will make again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Pam
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2012
Perfect dip for the holidays and beyond! Love the color.I substituted fresh chopped shrimp for the canned and added some chopped green onion. Very tasty and totally additive. I could eat the whole dip myself! Thank you for providing this recipe and making the holiday more fun through ease of prep and tastiness. Read More
Helpful
(2)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022