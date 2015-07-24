Holiday Shrimp Dip

1 of 18

Rating: 5 stars I have been making this appetizer for many many years I absolutely love it!! One tip use fresh shrimp instead of the canned stuff it is WAY better!! Other than that I like to use triscuits for my cracker of choice. Helpful (27)

Rating: 4 stars This was super-simple and very popular at our Christmas Day celebration. My family really enjoyed it. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Simple and yummy! It's one of those things that once you start you just can't stop eating it... until it's gone! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This made an excellent contribution to our Christmas Eve appetizer table. It's very festive and colorful thanks to the red and green peppers. Next time I might add extra shrimp. I definitely recommend adding the mozzarella and peppers - a splendid mixture of flavors when topped on a cracker. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Green onion is the only other thing I added and only because I had it and saw it mentioned in another review and we love them. This dip is excellent and I already plan on making it for our New Years gathering. I agree with other reviewers in the fact that fresh shrimp is best but you'd have to chop it up really fine so canned salad ones worked perfectly for me. Thank you for the great recipe! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I have been making the recipe for years it was given to me by my aunt. It makes a very nice christmas presentation. I add celery green onion and roma tomatoes to my topping. Also if I cant get fresh shrimp then I use frozen. Sociables crackers go really well. This looks very nice on an oval platter. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this recpies a couple of times now and am planning on making it again at Christmas. So delicious and everyone could not stop eating it until it was gone! I also added some green onion and cut back on the amount of cocktail sauce. YUMMY! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I made this last night for a New Year's Eve party and it was a hit. Some people didn't realize it was shrimp. I liked it a lot and will make again. Helpful (4)