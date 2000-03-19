Sicilian Spaghetti

If you love anchovies and pasta, this recipe is for you. It's quick, easy and very tasty. Serve with crusty Italian bread, if desired.

Recipe by Simon

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat and add garlic and anchovies to cook for about 2 minutes; stir constantly.

  • Stir in breadcrumbs and turn off heat. Add parsley and black ground pepper; mix together.

  • Toss anchovy sauce with hot pasta and sprinkle with cheese; serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 53.6g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 7.1mg; sodium 516.3mg. Full Nutrition
