Sicilian Spaghetti

For everyone complaining about there being no "sauce" to this, you should know that this creates its own creamy base if done properly. When you mix the pasta with the sauce or base, no matter what it is (tomato, aglio e olio, anchovy) you always need to add a bit of the pasta water to the sauce/pasta when mixing together. Start small, like a quarter cup, or just lift your pasta out of the pot and directly into the sauce/fry pan. The pasta water mixes with the base and the starch creates a lovely creamy flavorful "sauce" that clings to the pasta. I usually add about 1/3 to 1/2 cup pasta water to all my pasta dishes. Also, never serve your pasta plain on a plate with the sauce on top; this causes the sauce to run/weep. Always mix it into the pasta first (add more on top later, if needed) so you get the starch mixed in causing the sauce to cling to the noodles. Since this recipe didn't mention this, I'm knocking off 2 stars.