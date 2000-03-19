Sicilian Spaghetti
If you love anchovies and pasta, this recipe is for you. It's quick, easy and very tasty. Serve with crusty Italian bread, if desired.
Very nice, tastes just like home (I'm Italian) What alot people don't realize is that the pasta is SUPPOSED to be DRY! Italians don't always like thick soupy sauces all the timeThats the style of pasta it is. I usually add a squeeze of lemon for some zing and not so much parsely. Bellisimo!
I've made variations of this tasty dish before. The anchovies melt right into the garlic oil so there are no fish pieces left in the pasta. I suggest using WAY more garlic in the sauce and adding cilantro rather than parsley in the end. Also, I marinate and then saute some shrimp in lime, garlic, red pepper, and olive oil to add to the dish. Just a suggestion!
My mom is Italian and makes this same recipe every Christmas Eve. I agree totally with GuineaPigGirl: Italians do not use a tomato-based sauce with every pasta dish. This dish should be pleasantly oily with a light, anchovie flavor mixed with the buttery, garlicky breadcrumbs. The only difference in how my mom makes it and this recipe is that she uses linguine instead of spaghetti. Small point, I know, but the ingredients seem to cling better to the linguine.
This is just a tip: I've seen a version of this recipe in one of the River Cafe cookbooks, and they add the juice & zest of 2 small lemons (I use only 1), and also add crushed red chile peppers into the oil at first. This makes it more "saucy" and is a great counterbalance to the oil and anchovies.
I can't believe I never reviewed this--it's one of my go-to quick dinners. It's a delicious, savory, simple dish. I brown the breadcrumbs in olive oil and set them aside; then I warm the anchovies and garlic and some red pepper flakes in olive oil. I save about a half cup of the pasta-cooking water and add that to the anchovy mixture, toss that with the pasta, then mix in the breadcrumbs and top with cheese.
This was very good. If you are looking for pasta with a wet sauce, this isn't the recipe for you. With this recipe you get bread crumbs that absorb the anchovies and garlic flavors which in turn coat the spaghetti. Delicious.
Made this recipe last night. The flavors were fantastic - but it was EXTREMELY dry. Once you add the bread crumbs there is no sauce left. It is basically flavored bread crumbs that you add to the cooked pasta. I recommend adding more olive oil and/or water from the boiled pasta into the breadcrumbs. Like someone else, I also added red pepper flakes to spice it up a bit.
I thought this was very tasty and made for a quick and easy side dish! I used my mini-processor to chop the garlic and anchovies (in oil with capers). I only did a 1/2 cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs and I used 2 Tbl. freeze dried basil instead of parsely. Super quick, easy and delicious! I used this as a side to my Tilapia Parmesan from this site.
We weren't crazy about this. I didn't end up with a sauce - even when I added more olive oil, it was just a sticky fishy blob that was hard to combine with the noodles.
My family of picky eaters loved this!! I served it as a meal...not just an appetizer as some did. My picky children and bf loved it! Didn't even tell them about the anchovies until dinner was over!! Added extra oil right after tossing with linguine-delish!!
Made this for the first time tonight and Mr. P hoovered it up (we both absolutely love anchovies). Used the oil from the anchovy jar - with hindsight I should have added olive oil too, but that's my fault not the recipe - and doubled the amount of garlic due to personal taste. Utterly yummy and so quick and easy. Will definitely make again and next time be sure to add more oil and maybe play around with a squirt of lemon juice as other posters have suggested. Thanks so much for the recipe.
I tried this despite having our own version from my sicilian nonna. We use 1/2 c butter, 1/4 c evoo, no anchovies, no breadcrumbs and 2 heads of garlic peeled and sliced. saute the garlic, add 1 container of sliced mushrooms, after that cooks down, add to the pasta along with a pinch of red pepper flakes, s & p to taste and one ladel full of pasta water. Mix again then add 1 c. parmesan and mix one last time. This is peasant food and very delicious. Make sure you eat it all because it does not reheat well.
Delicious! I made this with the other reviews in mind, it is a dry pasta. I didn't mind that at all. Not at all fishy, can barely tell there is anchovy in it, in fact I will probably add even more anchovy next time. (You do not have to even like anchovy to enjoy this taste!) Six year old daughter loved it! I followed recipe exactly except that I used panko bread crumbs (the japanese breadcrumbs) and it tasted super. I told my husband to taste it, he kept asking me what was in it, I told him to taste it first. He said it was so good. I told him about the anchovy, he didn't believe me! Wonderful blend of flavors. I will add a squeeze of lemon next time as reccomended by the reviewer before me. Yum!
I have made this for Christmas Eve dinner for 43 years. This was part of the seven fishes dinner my father made on Christmas Eve for years before I took up the tradition. The only differences...no bread crumbs, more EVOO and we use Locatelli Romano. Friends who do not like anchovies eat seconds and thirds of this dish.
Were the anchovies drained before being chopped and the oil discarded? I found saving a 1/2 cup of the pasta water then using it to add to the sauce made the pasta less dry and did not dilute the flavor.
Great! My husband REALLY liked it. I told him next time I was going to put a tiny bit of crushed red pepper in. He said no way. I will put more garlic in next time. I can never have too much garlic. -yum- Did have to put an extra tablespoon or two of olive oil in. I know this is a "dry pasta" and that's what makes it fantastic, but without that extra tablespoon or two of o.o. it would be near impossible to toss
I didn't have the anchovies so I left them off. I used a butter and Olive Oil mix with salt, pepper, parsley, parmeasan romano cheese and some mozzerella. It turned out delicious!
As written, I would say this is only a 3 star, but with modifications could be a 5 star. The "sauce" to pasta ratio is off. We doubled the sauce while keeping the original bread crumb amount (which brought it to a 4 star), next time I think I would triple the sauce. Yes, I know this is supposed to be a dry pasta, but as written none of the wonderful flavors come through.
Rather than re-type basically all of “kelcampbell’s” remarks, we’ll simply say please read review below ours. We 2nd all which was expressed.
This is my "go to" comfort food; after a long day at work nothing's better and few things are cheaper. The anchovies are critical, but otherwise it is a pretty substitution friendly recipe. A couple of times I've had fresh spinach, so I've tossed it in there instead of parsley. Romano cheese works just as well as Parm. and my rule of cheese is Some is good; more is better. My mom makes this with a mix of about 1/3 butter to 2/3 olive oil. I made it in college ALOT and once used only butter. Blech. Back to olive oil! I use a bit more than this recipe calls for, since I like it not so dry. I also use the oil the anchovies are packed in.
This was great! Very easy! I actually reserved a little of the pasta cooking water in case it was too dry and wound up adding about half a cup due to a mishap with the bread crumbs. I also added some red pepper flakes. It was fantastic and budget friendly to boot. I will certainly be making this again!
We didn't change a thing when we made this. Don't think of it as a sauce. It's more like super-breadcrumbs that get mixed in with dry pasta. It is a different flavor, but fabulous. Also really easy to make.
I did not care for this recipe...i thought the breadcrumbs would add a nice texture to the pasta, but it dried the entire dish out!
Tried this for dinner tonight, and I was really disappointed with it... I hate to give bad reviews when people are sharing their special recipes, but yuck. Very difficult to get the bread crumb mixture to cover the pasta, and when I added a touch more liquid it turned to even more of a gluey mass... My husband actually refused to finish this, a first... and asked that I not make it again. I might try to fix the leftovers with some drained diced tomatoes to add some flavor, as this was bland and salty. Really bummed me out, cause I love anchovies and pasta, and was looking for something that wasn't a thick heavy tomato sauce. I'll have to keep looking, as this was not good.
Good, different kind of pasta dish. Though be warned, if you don't like the strong flavor of anchovies you may not care for it.
I'm sorry but this was one of the worst pasta dishes I have ever made from this site. The amount of bread crumbs called for in the recipie far outweighed any of the other flavors. I couldn't even taste the anchovies which should tell you something. I will not make this recipie again.
This recipe was really good. I liked how easily and quickly this came together. I was a little concerned with how the anchovies would taste, but they were not overpowering at all. My husband thought it was a little dry, but I didn't mind that. He is just used to pasta in sauce rather than bread crumbs and olive oil.
My mother also makes this every year for our Christmas Eve dinner...an Italian tradition I suppose. It is fantastic and only in my adult years have I started making it year round to enjoy! I use a lot more olive oil (about twice as much per pound of pasta) no parsely and no bread. Just anchovies, garlic, olive oil, and lots of black pepper. My family calls it, no idea on how to spell it...sounds like: Ol-yew-eel!
I have made this recipe several times and it's always been a hit...even to those who don't normally like anchovies. I usually add lemon and red pepper flakes for more zing!
Awesome!! What a wonderful change from the usual. enjoy long distance cycling and often ride 40-50 miles a day. Coming home and making this meal is simply the best. It is just right combination of carbs and flavor. Wonderful..I also made the roasted garlic broccoli to go with it. Fabulous combination..
Okay. Kind of dull as is. Fine for a side dish but monotonous as a main dish.
My family really loved this recipe. A definite keeper. I can see this being a good base to then add sundried tomatoes, olives and any kind of meat or chicken. DH doesn't even know yet there are anchovies in this dish! I wasn't going to tell him! Why spoil a good thing? So tasty and good for you! We made it with penne pasta. That's Italian!
Very easy, excellent for emergency when something needed ASAP.
Delicious. I love the salty anchovies, so I would use less noodles (or double the "sauce") so that the spaghetti had more of a coating. I used panko and liked the crunch it added to the texture. Delicious and easy.
I wasn't sure the kids would like this type of pasta but they loved it! I made it exactly the way the recipe stated. In the end I would recommend adding about 1/4 cup more oil to the pan. And right before tossing everything together about 1/4 stick of butter to the noodles to help stick the sauce to the noodles. Remember don't rinse the pasta. Very good!
I wanted a quick and easy meal for just myself the other night and this was perfect. It reminded me of a recipe I have for crostini. I cut the recipe in half with the thought of leftovers, but then my brother came in and finished it off. We both loved it, the only change I made was I added just a squeeze of lemon juice and 1 or 2 tablespoons of butter. Will surely be making this again. UPDATE: I have made this many times now with the following modifications. I double the amount of olive oil. I don't add the breadcrumbs to the sauce. I pour the sauce over the pasta, then add the breadcrumbs and cheese (I don't measure) and toss together. Much better results.
This is very quick to make, and exceedingly tasty. The first time I made this, it was way too salty. I suggest you rinse the anchovies. (Maybe everybody knows to do this but me?) The second time, besides rinsing the anchovies, I used fettucine, added the suggested lemon juice, a splash of white wine and used Asiago cheese - my favorite. The dressing for the noodles is dry, but it is supposed to be. I liked my changes and will keep them and I will definitely make this again. Thanks!
i love pasta and i love anchovies, and adding garlic to the mix makes this a very tasty,enjoyable,and did i mention quick, recipe.
I made this for a second time and doubled the anchovies and the garlic used medium shells and red pepper flake in place of black pepper turned out excellent
Ok - the breadcrumbs just don't cut it. For 2 people, I used less linguini but kept the rest of the portions the same. The flavor was fantastic (I LOVE anchovies). Next time I'll eliminate the breadcrumbs altogether and see what happens. The combo of parsley and cilantro was good, though.
Delish! I used Ronzoni Healthy Harvest linguine, which is 13.25 oz., doubled the olive oil and added about a cup of the pasta water. Perfect! The leftovers were even good when reheated!
Much too dry for me, and I discovered I didn't much like the taste of anchovies. Even when I shook off as much of the bread crumbs as possible and added an alfredo sauce, it was still only edible.
I made this recipe with a little extra olive oil and a splash of lemon juice, and it was delicious! My husband and I both had seconds. I definitely think the lemon juice makes a huge difference.
LOVED THIS! It was super easy and quick. I didn't add the anchovy's because I wanted my 2yr old son to eat it. And I forgot to add the bread crumbs. I added just a little butter to it, and it was so good. Loved it and defiantly going to make again!
Excelent!! my family loved this recipe!! I was surprised that my 3 kids were asking for seconds! I added extra olive oil, I didn't have spagetti on hand so I used Penne. Will do it again, so simple and fast. Thanks for sharing.
Thank you for posting this, we have been trying to find this recipe everywhere!This has been in our family for generations! However we do have a couple of additions we throw in. We have always add chopped hazelnuts, both for texture and flavor, as well as chopped green olives with the pimento. (I myself do NOT like olives, but without the olives it doesnt taste the same! -so I pick them out of mine after preparing ;) Very easy to make, and I know keep olives and anchovies on hand for those days you just can't think what to make. Always a HIT in our house!
My husband surprised with this after a long day. He said that it was fairly easy to make and it had a nice taste. We probably won't make it again the same way because it was very dry. I know it's supposed to be dry, but it was dry enough to detract from the nice fresh flavors. I'd probably cut the bread crumbs down by half next time.
Very tasty but the full cup of breadcrumbs was a bit much... Made it hard to toss and distribute evenly - I'm sure that is the way it was intended and it tasted delicious, but I think next time I make it (yes, I will be making it again!), I'm going to halve the breadcrumbs and sprinkle it over the top with the grated parmesan. Yummy!!
YUM !!!
Further to my review and comments above... the anchovy/garlic/oil is not so much poured as drizzled over the pasta and then tossed, rather like a salad, to enrobe the pasta. For this purpose the anchovies should either be fully blended into the oil/garlic-- as a kind of sauce-- or in such small pieces they will adhere to the pasta and not settle to the bottom. Buon appetito!
i have been eating this for years and love it my grandfather was a sicilian fisherman out of san francisco and i first ate this dish on his boat when i was about 6 sometimes to change it up abit he would throw a can of peas in the finished dish also he would add a little of the cooking water from the pasta
I cut the servings in half. Only had one clove of garlic; used the 2 ounce can of anchovy. Served over angel hair pasta; and it turned out great. As noted by several reviewers, this is NOT a saucy dish... it is suppose to be rather dry. So if you are looking for something to clean your plate with garlic bread.... this is not it. This was a wonderful change of pace and enjoyed by all. Thanks for posting, DIGGER2640 !
Wonderful flavor, but a bit of a surprise if you are not used to a dry-type pasta dish.
We loved this. I used Italian bread crumbs and our dinky town had no anchovies so I used about 1 inch of anchovy paste to serve 4 people. I did use about half the amount of bread crumbs the recipe called for and more olive oil based on previous reviewer suggestions. I cooked sliced chicken Italian sauages,red peppers and sugar snap peas on the side and mixed in with the pasta and topped with cheese. Even my picky eaters liked this. I serve some variation of chicken/veggie/pasta dish about once a week bc its one main dish and a way to get veggies in my kids so finding another way to have pasta was a real treat for us.
Variation: Remove olive oil and cover with browned butter and crumbled feta cheese.
Great recipe. Got kind of tired of it after a bit a week of having it, but the anchovies didn't gross me out as much as I feared! The parsley really adds a nice touch
Fantastic! I also used panko bread crumbs. I added some shrimp to cook in the oil and tossed in some leftover asparagus. It was a complete meal and so tasty. Anchovy was not overpowering so you can easily increase or double if you want a stronger flavor.
I made this spaghetti for dinner last night and we were pretty disappointed with it I'm afraid. I kept all the ingredients the same expect I used half the amount of spaghetti and bread crumbs. The end result didn't really taste like anything....well except for spaghetti with breadcrumbs and a little bit of garlic. I might be able to work with this recipe over time, but I doubt I'll try.
Delicious. I used less bread crumbs because I cooked up less pasta. I cooked a bunch mushrooms in with the garlic and anchovies, next time i'll add in even more!
maybe I dont like anchovies after all? This was not good to me. Will not be making it again.
Add olives. Perfect. Merry Christmas
I have no time and this was great
This is great. I love anchovies.
I REALLY enjoyed this, but my hubby, while he said it was tasty, thought it was way too dry (I know it's supposed to be). I used seasoned breadcrumbs and used more olive oil than called for. Also, I added some pepper flakes in with the oil, anchovy, garlic mixture. This pasta had really great flavor. I would make this again (when hubby wasn't around, lol)! Thanks for sharing. :)
If you're used to saucy pasta, this may not be the recipe for you. Although the dish was tasty, I am not used to the 'dry' type pasta. I grilled mild italian sausages along with this dish. I enjoyed it because it was different.
Yum! Now one of our favorite dishes!
Who would have known that anchovy fillets would be so good!! My family was very skeptic at first, but Sicilian Spaghetti is/was a hit!! LOVE IT.....
Awesome!!!
I felt this was pretty dry. Next time I think I'll leave out the bread crumbs and use a little more oil or less pasta. Do you add the anchovy oil?
This wasn't a big hit. I get that it is supposed to be dry, but it was really too dry and bread crumby for our taste. It did make a decent side dish for frozen breaded parmesan herb fish patties the next night, after the addition of more olive oil and garlic to perk it up a bit.
I really like this spaghetti! I like the variety of taste the anchovies give it.
great flavor. ...thought it was just a little dry gonna add a little more olive oil next time....would definitely make this often
dry and not all that great...not bad, just not really impressed.
This is an easy recipe that provides a very tasty good base for some creativity. I added sliced mushrooms and sliced baby sweet bell peppers to the olive oil along with a small pat of unsalted butter, and sautéed them for a while before adding the fresh garlic and anchovies. I also added some hot pepper flakes to spice it up a bit. Be sure to reserve plenty of the pasta cooking liquid. Like other reviewers, I found this dish to be quite dry so you will probably want to add some of the reserved pasta liquid at the end. Also, if you don't like anchovies you might be quite surprised - they don't taste strong or fishy in this recipe, but the flavor they add is wonderful!
This was excellent. I followed the recipe as written, except for taking the advice of a few other reviews: I used Panko bread crumbs, and fried them slightly with the oil before removing from heat; I used Italian parsley; I included the oil from the anchovies; and I used slightly less than a pound of spaghetti. I had it as a main dish with bruschetta and crostini. This was delicious. I will definitely be making this again.
Great dish! I made it as described, but I added flakes of red pepper, lemon juice and shrimp.
So fast & easy to make... tasty too! Spot on for a classic Italian dish. My picky eaters loved it! Will definitely be making again.
Was good. Don't know if I would make it again. My husband wasn't crazy for it.
This was nice, but I must be the type that prefers my pasta with a sauce rather than oil. I made some homemade Alfredo sauce for something else so I ended up throwing the extras into the sauce and it was a pretty good combination (who can go wrong with garlic right?) so served it with the sauce and it was loved by all. I’m not sure my kids would have enjoyed it as much with just the oil. Probably won’t make again as written just because of the lack of sauce, but this recipe gives another twist of flavours to my standard tomato or Alfredo sauce that I enjoyed and will use again.
This is a delicious dinner The only problem is not enough olive oil I am in South Africa so I used a full jar of anchovies, and about half a cup of olive oil if not more as I used more spaghetti and more parsley to bulk it up my home smelt like a seafood restaurant my family asked if I could make it again but to add some prawns absolutely flavorful
This was soooo good!! I followed the recipe except adding the pepper flakes and lemon as others suggested. I had wolfed down half of a huge bowl before I remembered the Parmesan. I almost skipped it, but it does add another level. I will be making this a lot. I'm pretty sure I could eat it every day.
This is very good! I’ll admit that I haven’t made it with the crumbs, though—I generally simply don’t have those to hand. So I can’t review properly on texture. But the flavor combination is excellent, and I’ve come back to make this recipe a couple of times now.
Tasted great, with a few changes. I wasn't sure if I was going to like the anchovie flavor, so instead of using the whole can, I only used 3 and I used a lot less breadcrumbs (approx 1/4 cup). I don't like dry spaghetti, so I tripled the amont of olive oil.
I ate it, my husband would not. I would rather have my pasta without the bread crumbs. Just a personal preference.
looked super delecious
Delicious, it has become a favourite and a regular. I add some pasta water to keep it moist.
For everyone complaining about there being no "sauce" to this, you should know that this creates its own creamy base if done properly. When you mix the pasta with the sauce or base, no matter what it is (tomato, aglio e olio, anchovy) you always need to add a bit of the pasta water to the sauce/pasta when mixing together. Start small, like a quarter cup, or just lift your pasta out of the pot and directly into the sauce/fry pan. The pasta water mixes with the base and the starch creates a lovely creamy flavorful "sauce" that clings to the pasta. I usually add about 1/3 to 1/2 cup pasta water to all my pasta dishes. Also, never serve your pasta plain on a plate with the sauce on top; this causes the sauce to run/weep. Always mix it into the pasta first (add more on top later, if needed) so you get the starch mixed in causing the sauce to cling to the noodles. Since this recipe didn't mention this, I'm knocking off 2 stars.
looks awsome and i bet it tastes asowme too
AWESOME! Wow, this was great. My only suggestion is to cut the bread crumbs by 1/2---then again maybe I did not make enought noodles. LOVE IT! Thanks Simon.
My kids and wife looove this recipe. It's VERY easy and quick to make also. Definite 5 star in my recipe book. I leave out the anchovies though as we're not fans of it. Any other recommendations to add to this recipe?
I didn't have bread crumbs or parsley and I added red pepper flakes and it was delicious! Can't wait to try it again with all the ingredients plus the red pepper flakes.
I will make it again and I would add even more anchovies and maybe even a light cream sauce. Delicious!!!
I love this!!! (It could use a sauce though)
Turned out nice. Would probably make it again
we made this also with olives, sun-dried tomatoes and extra garlic.
Probably one of my favourite pasta dishes from Sicily. This is a classic. Thank you for sharing.
Very much enjoyed by my anchovy lovers. Good recipe. Reminded me of a pasta made at Christmas time in our Italian family but made with breadcrumbs, raisins.
I've made this many times and we love it. Especially during Lent. Saw the issues some of you are having regarding the amount of sauce. Just before I drain the pasta water I save about 1 cup (depending on how much pasta you are cooking) of it. I then add a little at a time in the anchovy sauce till I get the amount of sauce I want. The pasta water also helps the sauce to stick better to the pasta.
