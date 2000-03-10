Sauce Rosee

Restaurants BEWARE this sauce can top you! Try it with tortellini pasta and shrimp and top with a Caesar salad, if desired.

Recipe by YGBELAND

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-low heat and add basil, thyme, oregano, parsley and dried red pepper flakes; stir together.

  • Add onion, bell pepper and garlic and cook until onions are transparent; add tomato sauce and bring to a boil, stirring well. Add chicken bouillon and sugar; stir.

  • While the sauce is cooking, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook according to the package instructions (fresh tortellini take less time than dried). Drain and set aside.

  • Reduce heat, add cream and wine; bring close to a boil, stirring constantly. Add pasta and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
344 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 27g; cholesterol 49.7mg; sodium 344.1mg. Full Nutrition
