Sauce Rosee

Four stars bedause this is a good base for a rose sauce, but the seasoning is off, and more basil and marjoram works better than thyme. However, individuals can tweak the seasoning to their own taste. For those who didn't like the sweetness, note that the better (and more authentic way) to 'sweeten' a too acidic tomato based sauce is to increase the amount of ONION and sweat them down in the oil well at the beginning of the cooking. Balance of sweetness is also dependent on the white wine used and DON'T leave it out if you want authentic rose sauce. if you prefer a less "sweet" sauce, use a fruity pino grigio, not chardonnay which is much too assertive and astringent, or a blended white table wine. If you do want a bit LESS acidic sauce use a slightly sweeter wine like a Riesling. It should definitely be added in sooner rather than later, also, to mellow the flavor, before adding the cream. Don't use a wine you would not drink -- especially not 'cooking wine' which is bad wine with salt added. All that said, yes if you are not going to use more onions and (RED)bell peppers, then definitely cut back on the oil. Using more of those two veggies will help incorporate the oil better. Thanks for the recipe!