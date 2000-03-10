Sauce Rosee
Restaurants BEWARE this sauce can top you! Try it with tortellini pasta and shrimp and top with a Caesar salad, if desired.
Restaurants BEWARE this sauce can top you! Try it with tortellini pasta and shrimp and top with a Caesar salad, if desired.
First of all thanks for a fantastic recipe! My husband loves seafood and creamy sauces, so to begin I sautee some fresh shrimp and scallops in a pan just lightly seasoned with salt and pepper. Once those are just done (do not overcook) I remove them from the pan (to be reheated in the sauce). For the sauce, I cut the olive oil in half as per other reviews. When I add the spices in the oil to heat; I have found that the longer you heat them the more flavor your sauce will take on. I heat them for about 5 - 7 minutes (stirring often) before I add anything else. I also add the wine before the tomatoe sauce to give the alcohol a chance to boil out. I also cut the sugar out. I guess this depends on your taste, but I find the sugar makes the sauce too sweet for us. We like spicy/savoury food. Once the cream has been added and starts to heat up I put my shrimps and scallops in the sauce and reheat(only a few minutes). I toss this with Fettucini and I get RAVE reviews all the time!!Read More
I did not care for this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly. While it is possible that my husband and I don't like sweet food and that is why we intensely disliked this, I think it has more to do with the fact that it was just not good!Read More
First of all thanks for a fantastic recipe! My husband loves seafood and creamy sauces, so to begin I sautee some fresh shrimp and scallops in a pan just lightly seasoned with salt and pepper. Once those are just done (do not overcook) I remove them from the pan (to be reheated in the sauce). For the sauce, I cut the olive oil in half as per other reviews. When I add the spices in the oil to heat; I have found that the longer you heat them the more flavor your sauce will take on. I heat them for about 5 - 7 minutes (stirring often) before I add anything else. I also add the wine before the tomatoe sauce to give the alcohol a chance to boil out. I also cut the sugar out. I guess this depends on your taste, but I find the sugar makes the sauce too sweet for us. We like spicy/savoury food. Once the cream has been added and starts to heat up I put my shrimps and scallops in the sauce and reheat(only a few minutes). I toss this with Fettucini and I get RAVE reviews all the time!!
This sauce is FANTASTIC. I made it for a food demo in a grocery store. Everyone who tried it liked it. I usually do not like what I make but as soon as I took one bite I knew this sauce was a winner. I didn't bother with the peppers or onions. Instead of pasta I had cut boneless, skinless chicken breasts into chunks; then I breaded the chunks in flour and oregano then sauteed the floured chicken chunks in olive oil. After sauteeing the chicken, I prepared the sauce in the same pan. I could not believe how good this sauce is. I'll definitely make this again, and again, and again!!!
This is a family hit! I have made this recipe several times, using it as a sauce over lobster ravioli. My only recommendation is to add good quality wine before the tomato sauce, bringing it to a boil to evaporate off the strong alcohol flavor. It will also help to thicken the sauce.
YUMMY – very delicious! A great blend of seasoning makes this sauce a definite keeper. Plus, it’s very quick and easy to prepare. I followed the previous reviewers’ advice and used 3 T. olive oil and 1 lb. Tortellini. I also reduced the thyme to ¼ t., the sugar to 1 t. and the pepper flakes to just a dash or two (this sauce comes out quite spicy with the recommended ¼ t.). Lastly, since tomato sauce comes in EIGHT oz. cans and heavy cream comes in EIGHT oz. cartons, I used the full 8 oz. of both and the sauce came out perfectly (hey, why have unnecessary leftovers?) And speaking of leftovers, this sauce tastes EVEN better a day or two later. I now can’t wait to make more!
With all the rave reviews, I'm a little surprised that we're not falling out of our chairs in delight with this recipe. I'll make this again, but next time I'll cut the wine and sugar in half - there was just too much tang with the sweetness and alcohol taste for our liking. (We used chardonnay, by the way.) I will re-review this recipe after I try that. By the way, I would say this only serves 2-3 as a main course. The recipe reads that it serves six, but I can only see that in side-dish proportions. UPDATE: The key to five stars is using a pinch of sugar , no wine, and a little less heavy cream (more like 4oz). MUCH better that way.
I used fresh herbs left out the sugar and chicken bouillon as I needed it to be vegetarian. I used it on tortellini as suggested. Everybody loved it so much they were using bread to mop the last bit off their plate. Will make again. Thanks
I did not care for this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly. While it is possible that my husband and I don't like sweet food and that is why we intensely disliked this, I think it has more to do with the fact that it was just not good!
Four stars bedause this is a good base for a rose sauce, but the seasoning is off, and more basil and marjoram works better than thyme. However, individuals can tweak the seasoning to their own taste. For those who didn't like the sweetness, note that the better (and more authentic way) to 'sweeten' a too acidic tomato based sauce is to increase the amount of ONION and sweat them down in the oil well at the beginning of the cooking. Balance of sweetness is also dependent on the white wine used and DON'T leave it out if you want authentic rose sauce. if you prefer a less "sweet" sauce, use a fruity pino grigio, not chardonnay which is much too assertive and astringent, or a blended white table wine. If you do want a bit LESS acidic sauce use a slightly sweeter wine like a Riesling. It should definitely be added in sooner rather than later, also, to mellow the flavor, before adding the cream. Don't use a wine you would not drink -- especially not 'cooking wine' which is bad wine with salt added. All that said, yes if you are not going to use more onions and (RED)bell peppers, then definitely cut back on the oil. Using more of those two veggies will help incorporate the oil better. Thanks for the recipe!
As per other reviewers, decreased the oil to 3 tbsp and omitted the red pepper flakes. My husband added the pepper flakes at the end. We also served with pieces of cooked turkey bacon and grated parmesan cheese. Also boiled the wine and the tomato sauce together to lighten the taste of the wine and because I am pregnant. Next time will decrease the sugar by half (this was way to sweet for us) and will use 4 cloves of garlic instead of 3. Will make again. Thanks for the good recipe.
I too used 1lb of tortellini and the sauce was perfect. A new favorite for me.
I followed the recipe exactly (the first time) - Heaven! This is the absolute BEST recipe I've found on allrecipes.com, and that is saying a LOT! I would eat it every night, if I could! Great for regular week-night meals, and fabulous for company. It has a spicy kick to it, which is really wonderful. After following the recipe once as-is, I found that the olive oil was way too much, and never stirred in completely... so now I cut it down to 2-3 TBLS. And I use fresh basil instead of dried. I'll also add some fresh chopped tomatoes if I have them. I can't say enough about this recipe... if you haven't tried it - make it tonight! It's better than I've had at any restaurant. The pride of my recipe-book!
This is a great recipe! I added beef bacon pieces and smoked salmon. I had to substitute in sour cream for the heavy cream because I was out. Then, I poured it over a 7 cheese tortellini. It was a HUGE HIT!! Served with a fresh salad for a quick & easy dinner.
This recipe has wonderful flavors, however I thought the amount of oil and the amount of sugar was a bit much. I did not use the amount of oil called for, but I did use the two tbsp of sugar and although we all liked the sauce, we felt it was a bit too sweet. I will cut the sugar back a tbsp next time and add more red pepper flakes for a bit more spice. All in all this is a very nice recipe that I will definitely use again with a few minor modifications. My husband thought this sauce would be good with Shrimp added. May try that next time.
Great recipe but too much oil and sugar. I used 3 tbls and that was still too much. I will use this recipe again and will likely use 1-2 tbls oil, no sugar, and 1/3 cup of a semi-sweet wine. I might a seafood likie crab or scallops. All in all, this is a very good recipe. Oh, make sure that you add the wine first and the cream last...otherwise it separates a little.
I think that this is a good sauce but I didn't like the flavor of the thyme in it. For me, it overpowered the sauce. I will try this recipe again without the thyme.
This was quite tasty! I did make a heavy cream substitution because I did not have heavy cream, the only fault I found with doing this is that the butter made the dish greasy. Maybe next time, I'll leave the butter out and just use milk or try it made with buttermilk. I always have dry buttermilk in the fridge and don't ever buy heavy cream. I made this a couple of nights ago and I am wanting to make more. I do think the sauce could have used a small amount of flour to bind everything together a little bit more, but it could be that the butter (grease) was causing it separate. Overall....I really enjoyed it!
This tastes a little like tomato soup from a can doctored up a bit. I followed the directions except for using a bit less thyme and red pepper flakes, otherwise, followed exactly. I think it would be better with petite diced tomatoes instead of the sauce but otherwise it was ok. I think I'll stick with my recipe for Linguine with Shrimp and Tomatoes recipe here on AR.
Mmm, mmm good! Now a standard at my table. An excellent sauce to go with filled pastas.
I made a couple of minor adjustments - red pepper instead of green and light cream instead of whipping cream. This makes enough sauce for the family package of refrigerated tortellini. Lots of sauce and quite tasty too.
If I could rate it more I would. Best made at home rosee sauce perfect didn't change a thing. I use cooking white wine, super
I had to make a couple of substitutions based on what I had on hand (milk instead of cream; water + 2 chicken bouillon cubes in place of wine/chicken soup base). Because I had to use milk instead of cream, I ended up thickening the sauce just slightly. I used about 1 tsp cornstarch and a few drops of cold water and dissolved in a small bowl, then added a few spoons of the hot sauce to it to temper, then added all back to the sauce pot and cooked until the consistency had thickened just a bit and was perfect. This is an excellent sauce. So nice in warmer weather when you don't want a heavy, meaty sauce. Thanks for sharing your recipe, YGBELAND - we love it!
This is my first time making a rosee sauce, and I just loved it. It was very quick and easy. I made it for New Years Eve and my guest also loved it. The only change I did was halved the sugar and did not add wine. Thank you for posting this recipe.
This sauce is addictive! I need a 12-step program for it. Excuse me as I lick the bowl so I do not miss a drop of this sauce. Did I mention I really like this sauce? I just added this to my family favorites folder. I followed the directions until the tomato sauce. I substituted spaghetti sauce for that, and then substituted a light alfredo sauce for the heavy cream. I served it with tortellini. Excuse me while I go into my Sauce Rosee coma now.
Really good flavor! We enjoyed it, but didn't like the crumbly/hard texture of the dried herbs in the smooth sauce. Next time, I'm going to use fresh herbs, and I think it will be a home RUN!
Did not like this recipe -- was looking for a more subtle/delicate flavor and just felt this recipe was too strong for an authentic rose sauce. Tasted more like a pungent vodka-type sauce.
We loved it - I also found a little thin so I had to thicken it - but it was definitely a keeper.
I agree that this was a restaurant quality recipe. It also went together very quickly. Our only complaint was that the sauce was a bit thin.
I omitted the sugar. I don't think you need that unless your tomatoes were too acidic. I also didn't have any red pepper flakes, so I used a dash of cayenne pepper instead. I think it gave it a spicy kick without overpowering any of the other flavors. This sauce is delicious! I used it over tortellini noodles.
Great recipe, I doubled the pepper flakes and omitted the white wine (I didn't have any in the house) and I also used crushed tomatos instead of tomato sauce. Nice and spicy, my husband and I loved it. Served with crusty french bread and a side salad, just as good as a restaurant, if not better!!
A friend of mine and I made it for our husbands and we all loved it. We followed the recipe almost exactly; we didn't use the chicken boullion because we were making it vegetarian and we didn't measure the wine so it was probably a little less than what was called for. But it turned out perfect and thickened up very well. We boiled it for a couple minutes after adding the cream so maybe that helped thicken it up. Great recipe!
Very tasty indeed! It was a tad too sweet but that's a personal preference. Overall very delicious and easy to put together. Great weeknight treat. Thank you for a simple yet tasty recipe!
Yes, yes! My husband loved this, and the rest of our family(including young kids) thought it was good, too. My only issue was that there was WAY too much oil. I think next time I will halve it.
I made this recipe, but with a few adjustments after reading the reviews below. I made for four and EVERYONE LOVED it. Instead of 6 tablespoons olive oil I did 3. I did 3 tablespoons onion. I used a red pepper instead of green. I did only 1/2 tablespoon sugar. I added 1 tablespoon of flour to thicken the sauce. I also added a cup and a half of halved cherry tomatoes and 1 cup of peas. I really think that spruced this recipe up. Made it look really good too. I served with cheese tortellini, but also thicker homemade spinach fettuccine from an Italian grocery store. absolutely delicious. I highly recommend
Was delicious and really easy to make! Ingredients are those you would usually have on hand. Has full taste to satisfy most palletes. I used stewed tomatos (blended) as opposed to tomato sauce which made it a lighter sauce which we prefer. Will become one of our family favs!
I was disappointed in this sauce, from the reviews I expected better. I took advice from others and cut the oil to 3T, but other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. It wasn't bad, we just didn't care for the taste. I doubt we'll be making it again.
This is a FANTASTIC recipe! I had been looking for a good "pink" sauce for some time. This is absolutely delicious! Instead of doing only cheese tortellini, I also cooked and mixed portobello mushroom tortellini as well. It was very good.
This sauce is fabulous. I make it with farfalle and grilled, seasoned chicken breasts when I have guests. I love how fast and flavorful it is. I use dried minced onions and omit the bell peppers because I don't like the texture that they add to such a smooth, creamy sauce. I also use 8 ounces of cream and thicken it a bit with grated fresh parmesean. I strongly suggest using farfalle or rotini so that you get as much sauce as possible on each noodle.
As it stand we find this just too sweet so cut back on the sugar. Otherwise great. I do feel we are in minority when it comes to "sweet" and nearly always have to adjust sauce recipes.
This smelled bed when I was cooking it. It even tasted worse then it smelled. It had a bitter taste. I will not make this again.
sauce is awesome. dinner party raved about it. it's great on its own with penne as well.
This sauce was too runny and tasted too much of wine. Would not use it again, sorry.
Loved this sauce. I did make a few changes, but that was due to personal preference (added more garlic and red pepper flakes and cut sugar in half) and what I had on hand (fat free 1/2 and 1/2 instead of cream). Also, I added the wine with the tomato sauce as others had suggested to give the alchohol time to burn off. I sauteed some shrimp and spinach to add to the tortellini, and it was delicous.
I followed this recipe exactly except reducing the Olive oil to 2-3 tbsp instead of 6 as suggested by other reviewers. My hubby and I thought this was just ok.
This was a great sauce. My husband loved it and it's hard to get a reaction out of him. The only thing I would do differently next time is use fresh onion...I used dried. I also didn't use the wine. Yum!
This recipe is fast , easy, and extremely delicious. I didn't have everything so I improvised - instead of bell pepper, tomatoe sauce, & chick. soup base - I added 1 tomatoe on the vine and 14 oz stewed tomatoes. I had PIAT D'OR wine still from Xmas so I tried that - good thing I didn't add the suger until tasting. Very sweet! Next time I will use a Grigio wine (which is dry and 0 sweetness) and I can't wait - I know it will be perfect! I'll let you know.
Very good, just make sure you use the heavy cream and not milk b/c it nevers thickens with milk.
very tasty...one of my favorite
This sauce was good! Mine didn't turn out quite perfectly, but not through the fault of the recipe. My stove just likes to burn things (like the herbs and garlic, and the tomato sauce sizzled as well) even when on low heat. It turned out better than I thought though, I was afraid the sauce would taste of burnt herbs but it was fine. I did make some slight changes, including omitting the green pepper and the onion (my brother won't eat onion-y sauce), adding about 1/4 cup of parm to help thicken it, and I didn't measure the amounts of tomato sauce or cream, so I'm not sure how much I added. I also agree with another reviewer's suggestion to add the white wine with the tomato sauce, rather than with the cream, so that more of the alcohol cooks off. I also took the suggestion of a few others and reduced the amount of oil, to about 4 tbsp, and I think when I make again, I'll put even less oil. But overall, yum!
I used 1 lb of pasta and only 5 tbsp of oil and it was perfect! Definitely a "make again"!! ETA: Made another time with 4 T oil and fat free half and half. It was runny so I definitely need to add some cornstarch to thicken. Added in some cooked shrimp and the whole family loved it!
Awesome! did it w/grilled chicken select a decent wine. that can make or break the sauce. We did cut back almost 1/2 on the liquids after our 2nd try and on other trys when time allowed, just let time help us to the desired liquidity.
Everyone in my family really liked this, including all 4 kids (some of whom are PICKY). Husband commented several times how much he liked the sauce. Followed recipe pretty closely, although I did leave out the pepper and bouillion. Delicious!
We were originally going to have spaghetti when I found this recipe. It's now one of our favorites. Adding shrimp to it really added a very nice touch. We couldn't find any white wine in our house (it was Sunday, so we couldn't buy any alcohol), so we used white zinfadel instead. Despite that, it still turned out wonderfully. We're definately cooking this one again.
Awesome!! Had to substitute some things I didn’t have on hand---half and half for the cream, tomato paste for the sauce and concentrated buillon instead of soup base. It was very good and even got an applause from my picky 13yo son.
This was really good. I used fresh herbs [obviously] a bit more and just infused the o.oil with them. I also had some time so I made my own tomato sauce. I would recommend that to anyone who has the TIME! Then cooked down the t. sauce so it wasn't too runny! I also cut the sugar down to a pinch, just used as a flavour enhancer. ENJOY!!
fun to make and yummy to eat! I added cubed chicken to the onion/pepper mixture before adding sauce and served over whole wheat tortellini...delicious.
This recipe tastes very similar to one I've been making for years but this is the first time I used green pepper. My family thinks it tastes better with the pepper. I only used 1 teaspoon of sugar, and I thought that was adequate.
This was great! I made it with shrimp and fettucine. I, too, used less oil- about 4 tbsp. Put the wine in with the herbs for about 5 mins before adding the sauce. Delicious!
Good sauce recipe but I still like Rick's Vodka Sauce better. Still nice though.
I just made this again yesterday for the 10th time. It is a wonderful recipe.
I followed this to the letter and didn't like how sweet it turned out plus it left a weird after taste in my mouth
Extremely delicious recipe and very quick and easy to make.
I added cheese at the end and baked it in the oven until cheese had melted. I used 1lb frozen pasta and did not need to adjust recipe
I'll bet it would taste a lot better without all the added sugar. Two tablespoons of sugar made it way too sweet.
This was really good. Because many complained of the sauce being too thin and runny I added a can of tomato paste and it was perfect. This one's a keeper.
Needed double basil, and oregano and triple garlic. I also added a little more sugar and placed in food processor to smooth. Final result good.
I’ve made this sauce probably 20 times and it is soooo good every time. I don’t change it at all. Sometimes I add shrimp, sometimes chicken, sometimes sausage and ravioli. It’s good any way. Love it!
I didn't like this, but the boys did and so I would make it again for them. Subbed milk for the half&half and fusili pasta for the tortellini and added shredded chicken.
I made this for my boyfriend for his birthday he loved it and so did I. I even made another batch after for my grandparents. I can't wait to make it for my friend she'd love it
Good as a base. I will use this recipe to use up extra white wine in the future.
Used ketchup instead of the tomato sauce and white sugar and it was really good.
OMG! This was the BEST sauce EVER! I served the sauce with tortellini and sauted chicken, and it was better than I could have expected at any five-star restaurant!!! Had this three nights ago, and I'm preparing it again tonight!!
This is a great recipe! You should try it :)
Excellent! I used red peppers instead of green, and added some leftover rotisserie chicken I had. I am not a cook by any means, but even I could make this. My husband loved the sauce too. He wants it on every meal now.
This sauce is tha bomb!!! Now one of my AR favorites. Yes, the sauce is a little oily but most delicious pasta sauces are. You could easily scale down to 4T. oil and it would still be good.
This recipe is really good.The 2nd time I made it I added shrimp and scampi and made seafood rosee it was good.thanks
This was a great recipie. I made it again, cut down on the oregano, added more onion and left out the green pepper (I was out of them that day). It tasted a lot more mellow and better blended. The tomatoe sauce comes in a can that would leave you with an extra ounce. I went ahead and dumped the whole thing in..it didn't make a difference. I prefer to serve with Rotelli pasta because it holds more sauce.
I loved this recipe. I think it would make a great cream of tomato soup when not thickened. As it was, it thickened up nicely and my husband raved about it. Thanks!
Scrumptious!
I made this dish almost as written, added sauteed shrimp in mine and grilled chicken for my BF and son. I do not like green peppers, so skipped adding them to the dish. My sauce thickened perfectly and coated the tortellini without a problem. I loved this dish. Unfortunately I was the only one, my BF and son did not care for the sauce. I would make again and they can fend for themselves next time
This sauce is incredible. Honestly, I made this for my boyfriend, who usually hates everything prepared in a creamy sauce, and even he was impressed! I am a big fan of rose sauce in general myself, and was so impressed with the base of this sauce I almost didn't want to add the cream in. I would recommend this to recipe to everyone, especially someone on the fence about rose sauce - this will likely win them over.
taste was great but mine turned out on the runny side after adding cream and wine.
A good base sauce. I had fresh basil on hand, so I used that instead of dried. I only used 3 tbs. of oil and half and half instead of heavy cream. Added 1/4 c. parmesan cheese. The only thing I would change is to use 1/4 c. of wine next time. I added the amount recommended (1/2 c.) before the tomato sauce and boiled some off, but it was still too wine-y. All in all, a good recipe to experiment with.
I had a craving for tortellini in rosee sauce with sausage after having it at a local restaurant. This recipe did not disappoint! I browned the sausage in the olive oil and herb mixture, then removed the sausage and added the wine to let it reduce for a bit. I then followed the recipe, adding my cut up sausage before the cream after having let them sit for a bit to let the juices settle. I used a mixture of sweet and hot italian sausage. This was the best pasta dish I've made at home ever and will be my go to meal. It's easy, not too expensive to prepare, and very tasty.
We really liked this sauce although I started with less olive oil (6 tbls. not necessary). I tossed grilled chicken and penne with the sauce and it came out very nice.
Absolutely awesome sauce on a variety of pastas, very flavorful, and extremely easy to make!
Very tasty and silky but those with Heart conditions beware. There is nothing healthy about this concoction.
thanks for the recipie. The sauce was fabulous.
We loved this sauce!! I served it over tortellini and it was a big hit. I can't wait to serve it to guests (finally found a way to impress them with my cooking) I did cook it down a little at the end because it was a little thin. Thanks Yves!
This was really good. I omitted the thyme because we don't like it and substituted water for the wine. Next time I will omit or reduce the amount of red pepper flakes. I found it spicy, but my husband loved it. We decided to compromise for next time and he can sprinkle the flakes on at the table. I served with breaded veal cutlets.
The directions say nothing about adding some of the ingriedients so i added them to the beginning. I added the wine after the herbs to deglaze the pan. i only had prego spagetti sauce on me which turned out to be fabulous. i also used a chablis white wine. and sauteed chicken in another pan then transferred it when done. this is a very good sauce. A+
Delish! I typically do not care for sweet sauces, so I did reduce sugar to a pinch as suggested. My chardonney added just the right amount of sweetness. I reduced the wine as well as suggested by other reviewers. Served it will meat filled tortellini, cracked pepper and parmesan. Wonderful! Thank you.
I was concerned after looking for the negatives, and hearing some people just didn't like it. I was a bit apprehensive, because Rose sauce from a restaurant around the corner is simply awesome- if people said they didn't like it surely it cannot be the Rose sauce I love. This recipe didn't disappoint. In fact it impressed. I looked at the images and saw a bit of "broken" inconsistency. But my recipe turned out amazing. I used hunts Tomato Sauce(Roasted Garlic) I also used Wylers Chicken Bouillons w/ spices) I used Moscato as my white wine. It doesn't get much better than this. It will definitely be a dish I make for the rest of my life!
mmm, this didn't work for me. i don't know why :(
The author doesnt promise too much, this is really something out of a good itallian restaurant. At the beginning it looks a little bit dangerous, but at the end after constant stirring the sauce not only tastes but looks good too. The sugar is not included in the cooking procedure, just throw it in together with the other herps.
Tasty sauce. I had to sub half and half for heavy cream, but it was still pretty good. I omitted the wine and just used a pinch of sugar and it was sweet enough for our taste. The kids loved it and I thought it was ok. I would probably make it again.
The first time I made it, I fell in love, even though it was extremely oily. The second time, I cut WAY back on the olive oil, and man oh man... it's awesome. My husband and I love this as a splurge meal (few and far between unfortunately!) but even with the fat and calories it's worth it. Quick and delicious. We serve it over cheese stuffed tortellini. mmmmmmmmmmm!
Fantastic addition to my Pasta dishes. Was refreshing to make my own sauce. I used a Chicken Italian Sausage and it was Great. Next time I will reduce sugar by 1/2. Well done!
I loved this. I made it twice more in a relatively short period of time. I gave the recipe to a friend and now her husband wants her to make it for relatives/friends. Thanks!
OMG! absolutely delicious-just what I expected too!I'm an eyeball cook-so even without measuring everything exactly there is no going wrong here. :D
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections