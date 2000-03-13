Big Soft Ginger Cookies

Like a lot of people, I used orange juice instead of water. Unlike another reviewer, I did NOT have to flatten them. They flattened like pancakes. Maybe it has to do with the altitude... When I did slightly flatten them, they turned out like gingersnaps you would buy at the store. (Only soft) :) If you freeze the dough it makes it VERY easy to handle. They are so delicious! Ok, I have to update this. I made them again. The first time I made them with crisco instead of margarine. They came out flat and chewy. DELICIOUS. The second time, I tried it with margarine and they COMPLETELY stuck to the airbake cookie sheet. Something I've NEVER experienced. BUT they came out puffy and VERY SOFT. (Just broken from scraping them off the sheet) Also, I tried them with the crisco and a little bit of brown sugar because I ran out of white, and they were TOO SWEET. Stick with the white sugar. I put the sugar cookie glaze on them with orange extract, but I definitely think they're better on their own. ALSO, the dough was MUCH more manageable with CRISCO rather than margarine - which to ME, is WORTH it. Hope this helps someone!