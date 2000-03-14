Southwestern Summer Salad
This salad calls for fresh vine ripened tomatoes, lime juice and cilantro.
This is an excellent recipe. In fact I didn't remove the fennel seeds cause I like their crunch in the salad.Indians make a similar chutney in which they use the same spices and some white sugar& then cook the tomatoes till they are very soft but this tasted really different & good.Thanks for the recipe.
A nice pleasant tomato salad
Excellent salad. Great flavor combinations. I have eated this with fish, chicken, and pork. It makes an excellent side dish.
Thsi was a nice twist on an old favorite but it didnt "wow" me. I really liked the lime though. Next time, I think I will use crushed red pepper to get a stronger flavor. (I didn't remove the fennel seeds either) I laid it on a bed of curly parsley & garnished w/ minced onions. Wsa a nice side to Shrimp Burritos...thanks!
just the look of the picture was beautiful! But when I made it! OMG! It is SO delicious!!!
