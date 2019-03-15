Perfect Deviled Eggs

These appeared on the table at every holiday and every gathering when I was growing up. My children will stand in front of the refrigerator and eat one after another (if I don't catch them). You can spice these up with country or creole mustard, a few jots of hot sauce (or a bunch of hot sauce!), and a sprig of parsley. It's just pretty.
I used dozen eggs and 1/2 tbsp of fresh horseradish instead of cream version. Recommend reducing worcestershire to 2 tbsp rather than 3 (for dozen). Excellent base recipe. Not too much mayo, like other recipes. :)
Everyone was raving about how good these devilled eggs were at our Xmas table! And they are good - plus the colours of paprika and parsley flakes give it an added Xmas flair. But I do agree with previous reviewers comments with regard to the amount of the egg yolk in relation to other ingredients. Maybe the recipe was written for extra large sized eggs. I mixed the other ingredients separately and then added the mixture to the mashed yolks until the desired consistency was reached, but there was quite a bit left over. Had I added the entire amount, it would have been way too runny. So as much as I think this recipe deserves 5 stars or better, the directions should be add a word of caution regarding the variance in egg size.
Great recipe! Although I made a few changes, I made 12 eggs only put 1 Tablespoon of worcestershire and 1 1/2 T horseradish and added some dill. They were so yummy, this is the recipe I will use from now on! The horseradish added the perfect kick!
Very easy recipe. I would recommend reducing the worcestershire a tad bit because the taste was a little to prominant. Also, I used light mayo to reduce the calories a bit and no one noticed. Otherwise.. a great hit!
Pretty good. You definitely can taste the horseradish! Good if you like the stuff, which we do. I didn't really taste the worcestershire sauce, but perhaps I didn't put in enough (I didn't really measure out everything). It was a fun little snack for us, as I only made a few eggs just to try. Thanks for the recipe
Don't get me wrong, they taste pretty good. But the worchestershire sauce made it really brown-- and I think part of the charm of deviled eggs is the bright yellow yolks sprinkled with paprika. The look/presentation gives so much to your food. I also agree with a previous reviewer that said it was too much mayo. It made the filling too runny, and there was almost too MUCH filling. I will definitely be doing some modifying next batch, if I don't find a better recipe.
The flavor is excellent. However, I would cut down the worcestershire sauce about in half (it was a bit strong) and cut the mayo down a tad next time. I like my filling a bit thicker so I can pipe it in with a cake decorating tip to make it prettier. Using the recipe as is was a bit to runny to do that.
I had my 16 and my 11 year old make them and they were great! Very easy to make but there were a few changes they decided to make. They started with making 16 (32) but, ended up with only finishing with 11 1/2 (23). They put 4 drops of hot sause instead of 2. they also added a little pepper as the garnish but, they were very good!
Excellent recipe, I use Mexi pep for my hot pepper and I like the kick it brings out. I love that this is a nice alternative to the traditional mayo and mustard recipe. I took these to a picnic and they were first item that ppl came back for. Will make this my "go to" recipe for Deviled Eggs.
I read all the reviews before making this and noticed many people thought the egg mix was runny. I followed the recipe exactly as is for the mix part (which is unusual for me), but I made it with a dozen medium sized eggs instead of the eight that the recipe calls for. It turned out tremendous and delicious. The worchestire does make the eggs more beige instead of yellow, but it doesn't look bad and I'm fine with it. I wish I could eat them all myself but am taking them to a friend's house.
These came out pretty good, except that the mayo was too much and overpowered the horseradish and worcestershire sauce, also maybe there wasn't enough egg yolk compared to other ingredients because the yolk mixture wasn't really solid enough. A good base, but with some needed adjustments.
I made these for my family, loved them. Planning on taking some to the company Christmas Party this year. I garnished them with Chili Powder in place of paprika and added a small amount of sweet pickle juice. Thanks for sharing this one.
Wilifry
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2014
ADDED A LITTLE PICKLE RELISH AND A DAB OF MUSTARD.
OMG I loved this recipe, I fear there will be no going back to the more traditional deviled egg recipes! I just wanted to test it out before giving it to my little kids, so I made a small batch with 3 eggs, I completely winged the measurements and tried to keep the proportions about the same (more mayo than horseradish etc.). I sprinkled seasoned salt on the top (taken from another recipe) it was okay, but I might experiment next time for a different topping, maybe a spicy Hungarian paprika?
I tried it exactly the way the recipe was written and it was great! The flavor couldn't be better. Yes it was a bit brown and maybe a bit thin in texture, but the flavor was out of this world delisiouse. I saw someone used white worcestershire that would fix the coloring and maybe if I added a couple more egg yolks it could be thicker. I will make again.
Making them for Super Bowl, Here is what i do with my eggs mash the Egg York a little at a time with Worcestershire till u like the and color won't be brown when u add the Mayo. I all so garnish them with black olive or shrimp on top, or some shredded cheese. Have fun play around with it and i use very little horseradish by taste again. When cooking any thing you must all ways taste and taste.
A great recipe that gives you options to adjust to your own tastes. I love recipes like this! I cut the Worcestershire sauce and horseradish in half and did not use hot sauce. I didn't have any paprika so garnished with smoked chipotle powder. Yum! Loved by all!
This is a great base recipe. It allows for a lot of freedom to customize the way you want. I modified it to have more kick: Halved the mayo, doubled horseradish sauce, and subbed spicy brown mustard for the Worcestershire. Kick without clearing your sinuses! Delicious!
Next time I will add more hot sauce. I used 2 drops but really couldn't feel the heat. I also used smoked paprika. These were easy and very tasty especially since I prefer deviled eggs without the sweet taste that other recipes have.
I was disappointed because I love worcestershire and horseradish. But my yolk mixture was an unattractive brown from the worcestershire and way too liquid, goopy. Too many ingredients for the amount of yolk. I think I will go back to my old standby version with mayo, yellow mustard and a dash of pickle juice or vinegar. Sorry! I WANTED to like it!
I had never made deviled eggs before and used this recipe. I had to ask my wife, but they were way too runny. I hard-boiled 3 more eggs to get to 11 but I think this recipe would be best with a dozen large eggs, and if you want them to be yellow, less Worcestershire.
This is not the recipe if you like traditional deviled eggs. As others have mentioned, the amount of worcestershire makes it brown and unappealing. The horseradish was the wrong flavor and overall was not great. I ended up tossing this as I would never serve them to my guests.
I made this because Walmart gave me a small container of creamy horseradish when I picked up my groceries. It doesn’t taste bad but it needs a couple of adjustments. First I would use less mayonnaise. Secondly it made an ugly brown color with all the Worchestershire. I would definitely cut that in half maybe even less. I would also use only 1 tablespoon of the horseradish. All in all it had a fairly good flavor but it was too runny and it was brown. I’m going to try it again because I think the flavor was good enough to give it another try but only with adjustments.
To avoid the brown color use white Worcestershire. Waaaay too much everything. Leave the yolks in a separate bowl and add the stuff to it until you get to the consistency you like. Or add another 4 eggs. Easiest way to fluff the yolks is put them in a fine metal colander and use the back of the spoon to “grate”them through. Good recipe but keep in mind that creamed horseradish is just horseradish in mayo, so overall this is pure mayo and a touch of horseradish. I also cut the worchestershire in half.
