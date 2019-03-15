Perfect Deviled Eggs

These appeared on the table at every holiday and every gathering when I was growing up. My children will stand in front of the refrigerator and eat one after another (if I don't catch them). You can spice these up with country or creole mustard, a few jots of hot sauce (or a bunch of hot sauce!), and a sprig of parsley. It's just pretty.

By Jan Charles

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
16 deviled eggs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the eggs into a saucepan in a single layer and fill with water to cover the eggs by 1 inch. Cover the saucepan and bring the water to a boil; remove from the heat and let the eggs stand in the hot water for 15 minutes. Drain the hot water and cool the eggs under cold running water in the sink; peel the cooled eggs.

  • Cut the chilled eggs in half lengthwise. Place the yolks into a mixing bowl and set the whites aside. Mash the yolks with a fork until smooth; stir in the mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish sauce, hot sauce, salt, and pepper. Spoon the yolk mixture into a heavy plastic bag; snip a corner off the bag to create a 1/2-inch opening. Pipe the yolks into the egg white halves. Sprinkle with parsley and paprika to garnish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 13g; cholesterol 191mg; sodium 188.8mg. Full Nutrition
