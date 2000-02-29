Chinese Chicken Fried Rice I

Chicken fried rice, just like they serve in the restaurants! A stir fry with chicken, rice, soy sauce and veggies like peas, carrots, celery and bell peppers. This is something my sister just sort of whipped up one day. It's very good!
My family loved this one. I used a freshly cooked batch of rice, so the end product was a little sticky. Next time I would use left over rice. I sauted grated carrots and celery first, then added the chicken for a softer texture.
As is, I felt this was a bit bland and didn't taste quite like the Asian style restaurant fried rice that we get around here. I added some seasoning (garlic, onion and chinese 5 spice) and a about 1 T of teriyaki. It was pretty good after that.
Excellent recipe except I omitted the eggs and green pepper and used scallions instead of regular onion. I also added about a teaspoon of Hoisin sauce (found in the Asian section of your local grocery store). Gave it a really good flavor. I will definitly make it again! I forgot to mention that I added a 1/2 teaspoon of fresh grated ginger root also. It made all the difference.
really tasty. i used brown rice, and bean sprouts instead of celery. excellent, gave me some great ideas for some other stir frys. the snow pea pods were the highlight of the dish.
03/12/2003
I used this recipe as a cooking and "shopping for ingredients", training opportunity. (twelve year-old kids) I fixed this as the main meal and Gyoza (Japanese dumplings) for an appetizer. The kids (and parents) loved this! I cooked it all in one large wok. I like a little extra "Bam!" as Emeril would say. So, I added about two tablespoons of schechwan sauce. The chicken was cooked in olive oil over a med-high heat. The chicken shredded as the dish neared completion. This will definitely be fixed again.
This recipe is very delicious, and fast and easy to make. My very picky 2-year-old ate tons of it. I omitted the eggs and added broccoli to mine. It was perfect. One thing to make sure you do is wait to add the pea pods until the last couple minutes, because they turn brown and mushy if you cook them too long. I waited until it was time to add the rice, which was just right.
I read every single review (184 of them) and was so surprised that not one of them mentioned that the rice should be 2-3 days old, not just chilled. In addition, to keep the rice grains separate like restaurant rice, add about 1 tsp. or so of oil to the rice and mix thoroughly with your hands. Follow these two suggestions and there will be no clumpy rice. I used brown rice cooked in chicken broth, which was so good I could have eaten just that alone. Brown rice takes longer to cook than white rice, but is so much healthier (all the natural nutrition is removed when it is made white), and it tastes so much better. This is a great basic recipe with lots of helpful tips from other reviewers. Thanks for the recipe and the reviewer’s contributions.
Good base recipe. I make fried rice often now and have made some modifications. To keep it more traditional (vietnamese), I leave out the bell peppers and celery and add more peas and carrots. I also add cooked shrimp (diced), green onions (sliced), and chinese sausage (thinly sliced) b/c they are a must! I always season the chicken with garlic, salt & pepper, and oyster sauce for more flavor when stir-frying. Fried rice is one of my all-time favorite things to eat but never learned to make, so thanks for the recipe that got me started!
No, this is not an "authentic" recipe, but knowing that, it still is pretty good. I love Asian-flair foods while my boyfriend and roommate do not! This was a good compromise because both of them repeatedly stated that this was good. So, for those who eat this type of food alot, it may not suit your tastes but for those that are "new" to this type of food, would likely enjoy this recipe. Plus, you can add whatever veggies you prefer.
This is very good and I love that you can just use whatever veggies you have on hand. Definitely add some onion though. The directions need to be updated, however. I always cook my scrambled eggs separately and stir into the rice at the last minute. Recipe should also specify that the rice should be cold before stir frying. If you use fresh cooked white rice you will end up with a sticky, sloppy mess.
The key to this for me was the order of ingredience, I sauted the chicken in some sesame oil, then added the onions soy sauce, let onions cook until soft, then added the peppers and carrots (no celery), then the ROOM TEMP. rice, then the remaining Soy and last the pea pods. This tasted like it came out of a take out box- Thanks!
What a great recipe. My family likes things chopped up a bit smaller than most so I did this. They didn't even know they got cooked carrots. I added chopped peanuts and this make it even better. This will be a staple in our house.
So funny after reading a lot of the reviews of this recipe!!! No one makes it the same and some people think it tastes like take-out and others don't.....so who's to know whether you'll like it or not??? This is better than some, not as good as others...fried rice is what you make of it and your tastes. I never put in celery or peppers...almost always use leftover pork and peas, not pods. Soy sauce is essential and green onions are a must...make this recipe the way you want and it will be absolutely delicious. The idea and cooking process are the right idea, so just go with what you like in it....
This is very good. Tastes like Chinese restaurant take-out. I followed the recipe exactly and I will do the same next time I make it. I agree with other reviewers who said to use sesame oil and not a substitute. Also, be sure to use chilled rice. The only mistake I made was making only a half batch. We were left wanting more!
This was an AMAZING recipe. It had plenty of flavor and was excedingly healthy. However, the time was strongly underlooked. I am not an amazingly fast cutter, but I do advise that you don't make this dish if you are wanting to eat soon. If everything is already cut, then the 25 minutes prep time is probably legit. Don't be fooled. This dish was WORTH the time spent to cut everything; however, just be aware that it takes more than 25 minutes to prepare. =)
I'm giving this a 4 because like others said it's a great start. I used Marytee's advice and added some butter, garlic powder, minced garlic, pepper and most importantly, oyster sauce. I tried a recipe for fried rice with just basically soy sauce and it felt like it was missing key ingredients. The main ones I think are sesame oil and oyster sauce so don't skimp on those. Also, I recommend using low sodium soy sauce because mine was a tad too salty and I used less than it called for. I did also make an extra egg (I halved the recipe) because it wasn't nearly enough with just one. I think if you make it as is with the additions that others recommended, you will have a dish that is very similar to what you would eat in a Chinese restaurant. I know at least for me that's exactly what I was looking for!
This only gets 1 star, becaues the instructions are so bad that I can't figure out how to make it. The ingredients specify '2 eggs', but the instructions state 'stir in scrambled eggs'. Do you just whip them and add them raw? All at once, or drizzled? Or is there supposed to be a step where you place them in a pan and scramble them over heat?
very good stuff. I cut the recipe in half and used celery, bell pepper, onion, carrot, and straw mushrooms since thats what I had on hand. I added a bit more soy sauce at the end and some white pepper. Def a keeper.
09/23/2002
While this recipe doesn't taste anything like the fried rice you get in chinese resturants, its still pretty tasty.
Great recipe! I omitted the celery and carrots. Be sure you use Jasmine rice. It enhances the flavor of the dish. I also added a tablespoon of butter with a little bit of oil. The oil prevents the butter from burning, where the butter adds richness. And you don't have to use just chicken. My first try, I used chicken. The second time, I cooked up some Spam and cubed them up. It was yummy! My mother uses chinese sausauge (found at your local Asian food market). Thanks for a great recipe.
Turned out great. I seasoned the chicken with garlic and onion powder, salt and pepper like another reviewer recommended. I cooked the chicken in a little bit of olive oil and added the sesame oil at the end before adding the egg and 1/3 cup of soy. I have been told that sesame oil loses its flavor if you cook it at a high temp so that is why I added it at the end to maintain the flavor. I used random veggies in my fridge, broccoli, green onion, yellow pepper and a chopped jalepeno for heat. I also added a 1/2 TBSP of chili oil to make it spicy. I used brown rice for the health factor. It really turned out great and is a good base recipe.
This is a really good "end of the week" dish where you can use all of your leftover vegetables. Don't leave out the sesame oil, it really adds flavor to the meal. My husband likes his fried rice served with a can of sliced vienna sausages, which is surprisingly good (especially if I can forget the amount of sodium and preservatives in one can!)
I kind of liked this rice but my husband liked it a lot. It was a bit bland so I put a bit of garlic salt a little more soy sauce than stated. I should have waited for the rice to cool off more because it came out a little mushy. I will do this recipe again but next time I'll use the boil in a bag white rice just because it comes out fluffier and doesn't not stick too much.
I thought this was a great recipe! I did change a few things due to other reviews. I sauteed the chicken with a little garlic powder and pepper. I didn't have any sesame oil so I used peanut oil instead and toasted some sesame seeds to give it some extra flavor. I also added a little garlic and ginger to the rice while cooking.
This wasn't awful, but it didn't wow me either. I'm new to fried rice, so I think because the recipe said "Add rice, stir, heat through" that I didn't "Fry" the rice sufficiently. I'm still giving it a 3 because if that was the case, the instructions weren't clear. Still, it was easy and good, just not what I expected by the recipe title "fried rice".
Added lots of salt, poultry seasoning and corn to the recipe and no peppers. Had great flavor, but beware of the sesame oil, it can easily dominate the taste if you don't use a light hand with it. Great recipe to tweak to your likings.
05/06/2002
Quick and simple. Great way to use leftover rice! Added a little extra soy sauce. Came out GREAT!
Very tasty- will definitely be making again . Added bean sprouts and pea pods at the very end so they stayed crunchy. Added fresh garlic and fresh ginger. Didn't measure the soy sauce used - just used to taste. Will add 3 eggs next time.
We really enjoyed this recipe. I used a teaspoon of sesame oil and 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil, only 4 cups of rice, and left out the bell peppers. Good, basic recipe for your own additions, but I loved the pea pods!
This is great. I'd suggest using DARK soy sauce instead of normal. Otherwise, the color will be too light, and you will end up adding more soy sauce... and your rice could get mushy. I didn't use chicken. I added some oyster sauce (just a bit), which I mixed with the dark soy sauce. I also added garlic and 5-spice powder, and it turned out great!!
Basically, a bland recipe for those sensitive to spices. If you want a little more action, add some ginger or gingerroot in with the onions and use vegetable oil to cook the onions. Save the sesame oil until the end. You might want to add a little garlic if you like to give it a little kick.
12/21/2008
I just made this last night and it was delicious. Just what I was craving. I didn't use as much pea pods as the recipe called for because I thought it would overpower the rice but I think I'll add the half a cup next time. Very nice recipe
There is one element not taken into account here. You have to know how the restaurants make the rice so it does NOT stick together. Fortunately this was shared to me several years ago and I am sure it is still the way it is done. I was told long ago, that to make your rice NOT stick together you had to wash it thoroughly to remove the starch from the outside of the rice before cooking. The first time I did it I found out that you also have to know how much water to leave in it after washing. This was more difficult at the time than it sounds. To alleviate that problem I put the rice and proper amount of liquid in the pot before I washed it and noted the water level, so I could strain off the overage before cooking. Hope this helps with the clumping issues.
I made this tonight for dinner. Actually I prepped most of the stuff early in the day including cooking the rice. So the meal came together fairly quickly. I included all the ingredients except the pea pods. I used baby peas instead. And I used Rice Select Royal Blend with Red Quinoa....so glad I used this rice blend. And I didn't measure much of anything (as usual) and added some seasoning like Lawry's Seasoned Salt and some pepper. My hubby and I really loved this. And it made a lot even when I scaled it to serve two. Oh, yes, and I used EVOO instead of sesame oil...my preference in almost everything. Sal....you made us really happy! Thanks.
This is a great recipe. I changed a few things because I just didn't have the fresh veggies on hand. So, I put in a bag of mixed frozen veggies, and for the rice I used two boil in bag brown rice bags. Lastly, I added garlic butter at the end to give it a little something extra. It came out awesome!!!!!! Thanks for the recipe!!!
I used brown rice leftover from last night. I used frozen peas and carrots instead of pea pods and carrots and added some minced garlic while I cooked the chicken & onion. I personally love cilantro & green onion in my fried rice so I sprinkled some on top... Yummy-O!
This was........ok. Rather bland. It was agreed by all that it was "just ok." We are big chinese cooking fans at my house. This was a little of a disappointment to us. But that doesn't mean the rest of you won't like it.
I love this recipe! Like the other reviewers I add a little oyster sauce and seasonings to chicken when I cook it. Also cook the chicken with some ginger and garlic. And if you don't have day old rice, I will make a fresh batch and spread it out a bit and freeze for an hour or so. It works the same.
This is a good recipe. It's great with a few modifications. I left out the bell peppers because to me they just don't seem to belong in stir-fried rice. I've made this twice now and it's delicious with these changes. Be sure to cook the rice the night before or morning of and refrigerate otherwise you'll have a sticky mess. Rice needs to be cold. I used 1 cup dry rice to get 4 cups cooked. That's all that will fit in my pan when I stir-fry. Be sure to not use any salt when cooking rice, because this dish will be salty enough from other ingredients. Also used 2 thick leftover pork chops cut into small pieces instead of chicken. First scramble eggs with 1 Tbs. water and cook flat in skillet with 1 Tbs. vegetable oil. Cook for 1 min., flip for another 30 seconds and roll up like a cigar and set aside. Chop into ribbons and then smaller pieces with spatula. Add 2 Tbs. oil to skillet and cook bias cut carrots 3 min; add bias cut celery and onion and cook 2 min; add 1 clove minced garlic and cook 30 seconds. Add 1-1/3 c. frozen peas (1/2 of 12 oz. bag) and cook 1 min.; add cooked meat you are using and cook 1 min. Add rice and sauce and stir to warm and mix (Sauce: 3 Tbs. oyster sauce, 1 Tbs. soy sauce, and 1 tsp. sesame oil stirred together.) Add 3-4 chopped green onions and eggs and mix to warm. Yum!
This is a very good basic guideline for fried rice. I always go to hibachi grills and envy them for their rice making abilities. The rice I made last night, rivaled the rice from the restaurants. I improvised quite a bit though. I followed other peoples advice about refrigerating the rice to keep it from getting hard. After I finished cooking the rice, I marinated it with soy sauce and put it in the fridge. I then sauteed some green onions, peas, and carrots in a pan with soy sauce and butter. I tried the sesame oil the first time but ommited it the second time, and it was better. After I sauteed the vegetables, I added the rice and more soy sauce. I also put in some water chestnuts, and it was perfect. I will definitely make this again.
I love this recipe for fried rice! We eat it at least 2 times a month and there are always leftovers for dh to take to work for a couple of days. I always keep chopped onions and peppers in the freezer that I flash freeze when I have extra fresh that I don't want to go bad. I use those and plain frozen peas plus I usually have carrots in the fridge. I use whatever else I have on hand from the recipe and this becomes a 'whenever' recipe that I don't have to buy ingredients for!
Good basic recipe, add/substitute veges, meats and seasonings for personal taste. Used leftover brown rice and added peas in the last step to keep from becoming mushy. Bland but improvised with seasonings - parsley (fresh), basil, garlic, accent, seasoning salt (dash), etc. Guests loved the dish w/the Red/Burgandy Wine. Will definitely use again with personal touch!!!
Lots of fine dicing, but well worth the effort. Prep time stated is not accurate. Figure on taking an hour. I cut the chicken back to .75 lb, then added about a half pound of cooked shrimp sliced in half. It's also wise to add the Snow Pea Pods a little later in the cooking process to protect the colour and crispness. A pretty dish, with excellent flavour, and very popular with my guests. Oh yes, cook the rice the night before.
This was very good, and my mom and sister really enjoyed it! My only fiasco was in cooking way too much. I tried to cut it down to around 5 servings and still ended up barely fitting it into my pan! Mistake is all my own, however; cleaning up the kitchen was a small chore after such a good meal.
We used frozen early peas, omitted the carrots & pepper, substituted green onion for the onion and brown rice instead of white rice. This was very yummy! The longest part was preparing the rice, but other than that this is a very quick, simple, and delicious meal. Excellent flavor. Will definitely make again. Thanks!
Instead of pea pods, I diced some bok choy and used only a 1/3 c. of the soy sauce. Plus, surprisingly, cooking spray worked just as well instead of the oil. The recipe was quite delicious and I assume far healthier! I will definitely recommend/use this again!
Quick basic recipe made quicker with the addition of frozen stir fry veggies, rotisserie chicken, leftover scrambled eggs with ham, pepper, fresh grated or 1/2 t powdered ginger. Top it off with the addition of shrimp which cooks in minutes while the rice is steaming makes a wonderful, quick weeknight meal. You can use anything you have left in the refrigerator that you want to use up. Makes this a very versatile dish.
Didn't have all the ingredients on hand (had no pea pods or peppers), but this recipe worked really well for me in a pinch! It was exactly what I was looking for and tasted great! Thanks so much for sharing :D
I made this according to the recipe. Way to much Soy Sauce is used! Not only did it make the rice gummy it was like eating a mouthful of salt. Much to salty. Also, by adding the cooked chicken so early the chicken ended up overcooked.
Was not a fan and was SUPER disappointed because (aside from it using up a lot of perfectly good ingredents) I LOVE chicken fried rice and thought id found a recipe to do it at home.. Bottom line rice came out soggy and bland- Next time Im gonna just pay the $5 and get it already made.. Ohhh well it was worth a shot but no, I wont be making it again :(
I think this is a good basic recipe. I recommend tossing the cooked chicken with soy sauce and then sautéing fresh minced garlic and ginger with the chicken mixture. Add the veggie and cooked rice, and after some time the scrambled eggs. In no time you've got a quick meal! My family enjoyed it! -Tracy
The only changes I made was to add a little fresh ginger and I left out green pepper (don't like them). It was a lot of chopping but otherwise very easy and I thought it was great! I really liked that it had a lot of veggies in it and was fresh tasting with no butter!
Great and fast recipe. Added more soy sauce for flavor, but raved by my husband. I left out the chicken and made another chicken dish to pair with it and used this as a side dish, then made the (what was left) leftovers lunch the next day. Thanks!
A nice change from the usual boring rice we eat! I think it's nearly impossible to make it exactly like the take-out stuff but this was still very good and actually had a light and healthy taste. You could really taste all those veggies and both kids had second helpings. A make-again recipe for sure.
While preparing this, I wasn't concerned whether it was going to taste authentic or not; I just wanted to use up some leftover chicken. Yup, needed more seasonings and to make life easy on myself, I just bought a package of frozen asian style vegies and threw them in. I also browned my rice first because I love the nutty flavor it brings. My gang loved this Sara and I thank you!
