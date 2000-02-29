Chinese Chicken Fried Rice I

417 Ratings
  • 5 202
  • 4 158
  • 3 37
  • 2 10
  • 1 10

Chicken fried rice, just like they serve in the restaurants! A stir fry with chicken, rice, soy sauce and veggies like peas, carrots, celery and bell peppers. This is something my sister just sort of whipped up one day. It's very good!

By Sara

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
71 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and saute until soft, then add chicken and 2 tablespoons soy sauce and stir-fry for 5 to 6 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in carrots, celery, red bell pepper, pea pods and green bell pepper and stir-fry another 5 minutes. Then add rice and stir thoroughly.

  • Finally, stir in scrambled eggs and 1/3 cup soy sauce, heat through and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 34.7g; carbohydrates 47.5g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 133.9mg; sodium 1060.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022