Chinese Chicken Fried Rice I

This is a good recipe. It's great with a few modifications. I left out the bell peppers because to me they just don't seem to belong in stir-fried rice. I've made this twice now and it's delicious with these changes. Be sure to cook the rice the night before or morning of and refrigerate otherwise you'll have a sticky mess. Rice needs to be cold. I used 1 cup dry rice to get 4 cups cooked. That's all that will fit in my pan when I stir-fry. Be sure to not use any salt when cooking rice, because this dish will be salty enough from other ingredients. Also used 2 thick leftover pork chops cut into small pieces instead of chicken. First scramble eggs with 1 Tbs. water and cook flat in skillet with 1 Tbs. vegetable oil. Cook for 1 min., flip for another 30 seconds and roll up like a cigar and set aside. Chop into ribbons and then smaller pieces with spatula. Add 2 Tbs. oil to skillet and cook bias cut carrots 3 min; add bias cut celery and onion and cook 2 min; add 1 clove minced garlic and cook 30 seconds. Add 1-1/3 c. frozen peas (1/2 of 12 oz. bag) and cook 1 min.; add cooked meat you are using and cook 1 min. Add rice and sauce and stir to warm and mix (Sauce: 3 Tbs. oyster sauce, 1 Tbs. soy sauce, and 1 tsp. sesame oil stirred together.) Add 3-4 chopped green onions and eggs and mix to warm. Yum!